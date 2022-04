00:00

I cannot close without acknowledging the horrible images that all of us have seen coming out of Ukraine particularly from Butcher. This week. We have seen the dead bodies of civilians some with bound hands scattered in the streets. We have seen the mass graves. We have seen the bombed hospital theater and residential apartment buildings. The world sees what is happening in Ukraine. The Justice Department sees what is happening in Ukraine. This department has a long history of helping to hold accountable those who perpetrate war crimes. One of my predecessors Attorney General Robert Jackson later served as a chief American prosecutor at the Nuremberg trials. Today we are assisting international efforts to identify and hold accountable those responsible for atrocities in Ukraine. And we will continue to do so.