00:00

Today's announcements are part of a series of actions that the Justice Department has recently taken to disrupt and prosecute criminal activity associated with Russia. Yesterday together with our German law enforcement partners we seized the Russia affiliated Hydra Darknet My Market the world's largest illegal marketplace on the dark web. We also filed criminal charges against a Russian national who we allege administered the market's technical infrastructure. And on the day before that again with our international partners we seized the Tango a super yacht owned by Victor VIX Berg another sanctioned oligarch with close ties to the Russian regime. On that same day we obtained seizure warrants targeting the assets of several additional sanctioned Russian nationals. The Justice Department will continue to work alongside our international partners to old accountable those who break our laws threaten our national security and harm our allies. Our message to those who continue to enable the Russian regime through their criminal conduct is this. It does not matter how far you sail your yacht. It does not matter how well you conceal your assets. It does not matter how cleverly you write your malware or hide your online activity. The Justice Department will use every available tool to find you disrupt your plots and hold you accountable.