China Data, Tech Stocks, Emerging Markets: 3-Minute MLIV

Talk about these markets. I mean you say it's not a growth hit but walk us through China with this huge data miss. Well OK. China does a big growth. I think the Covid story there clearly was underestimated. Perhaps it's continue continuing underestimated in terms of the domestic growth impact. And of course what that means for supply chains and the global growth in part I think is a really important story to understand because I think it's going to have a big impact on global markets. But ironically enough that the hit to local asset markets may be less substantial. First of all they are already extraordinary discounted. And second of all local equity markets particularly Chinese mainland markets but also some of the greater China area tend to trade off liquidity and policy messages. And if those policy messages that are proving more supportive of the local growth story gets negative. So as you see China growth slowdown the ultimate long term trade suddenly now there's many other factors. But the long term kind of first instinct trade is to actually become more negative on equities around the rest of the world and more positive on local stocks ironically. OK. So to kind of merge these two big macro stories together you have the China data. But Mark I'm also looking at a Hong Kong tech index which is down nearly 3 percent. Now you were just expressing there a little bit of surprise that we're not seeing U.S. futures off more. I mean this still is a global story of the concern of what an elevated piece in speed of tightening will mean for especially tech markets. Yeah absolutely. I did in the NASDAQ is particularly vulnerable in the days ahead. It's gonna kind of whether I call it an artificial bump is unfair because of the Elan Musk impact of buying Twitter and not impact there. That's going to supported the whole market a little bit. So I think losses would have been much bigger this week if we hadn't had that. I think this idea that some of these these big tech names can be an inflation hedge is wrong. And I think that as we start seeing 10 year real yields get closer and closer to positive territory less than 30 basis points away from positive. If they turn positive seeing them I think the NASDAQ can really suffer. I think we've seen the bear market rally. We've talked about that the last few days that it looked like it was running out of steam. So I now think the Nasdaq is particularly vulnerable going into the rest this week. Mark I could have sworn that there were market commentary not that long ago saying that perhaps tech was the only place you could hide in a higher inflationary regime. I mean today yesterday proving that perhaps is not so. Mark what does this mean for your beloved emerging market in light AM stocks. Well short term they got crucified yesterday as well but I do think it's only a short term setback. I was trying to assess this yesterday. How do we gone too far too fast perhaps in the short term does not mean you should change your stance and become negative. I'm not. Absolutely not. I think remember we're going through a major macro regime shift a shift of like we haven't seen in decades. And that means these new trends and dynamics will play out over many months. So perhaps we've for a couple of weeks of give back on the last time trade on the Brazil trade. But I think ultimately over the next year or so this is so much more upside if you look at a longer term horizon. These are still cheap stocks which have the benefit of the changing environment. They have the commodity story. They've already got high yields. It's a much more positive environment for LatAm. All right Mark really fascinating stuff. And remember you can stay up to date with analysis and insight from Mark and the rest of the team and life go is where you want to head on your terminal.