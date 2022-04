00:00

You think we're anywhere near ready for 100 billion dollars of QT per month for 12 months. Good morning. Good morning. No I don't think we're ready but it's not out of bounds now. If you think about the last time the Fed tried to t it quickly had to reverse course in 2018 when it meant it literally crashed the market quite significantly. We were in a demand driven. We were still in that demand driven recession a demand shortage period. Then we are no longer in the demand short period. What we are trying to do is control excess demand which has led to all this bottlenecks around supply being unable to catch up. So I think the Fed has leeway to do more to do than it did in the previous period short period but it has the leeway to do more. But I'm not sure that will deliver as much of the rate hikes as it's being priced in the market right now. I mean if you look at what the Fed has told us that their neutral rate is between two and a quarter in two and a half we're there in terms of market pricing this year. And that's what Governor Brainard said yesterday too that we want that she wants to get it to neutral by the end of the year. So the market's already pricing it. Now the Fed finds itself behind what the market's pricing it wants to get there but I'm not sure they want to get there so fast that they want to destroy the small and medium sector of the economy which is very dependent on short term rates and ask the market to price and even more than what the Fed. So that's getting into restrictive territory. So I think where the logic QT but maybe a sell rate of pace at a pace of rate hikes we can get that. In the Fed Governor Lael Brainard it's nine trillion dollar bowling ball sent shockwaves around the world is still being felt at this point in terms of asset class re pricing. I look at the notes from Lazard which builds on this idea that funds are underpricing the risk of quantitative tightening tape and look at some of the previous iterations of the SEC's society to be good for our clients. The balance sheet boost in terms of impact it's had on U.S. stocks. They've benefited from the Fed's portfolio boom tech scene at risk here and credit from the faster tightening. Do you agree with this assessment. And if not where else would you park excess cash at this point. Yeah I think I would agree that it's not a great time to be best in stock it's overall not a great time to be constructing portfolios because you don't have the knowledge DAX relations that you see with in bonds and equities when you have the supply side driven push towards inflation. It's very hard to find assets that give you returns. And I mean you can you can go towards commodities to some extent but even commodities face an upcoming risk off of a demand pullback. If there is one. So so our preferred asset right now is short term investment grade bonds. And and that's where that's where awkward folios are position. And that's where I think investors should be positioned. Equities do not present a great risk. And you can see the equity risk premiums with real rates having climbed quite a bit this year. ERP in the US is is at its new low I think in this whole post GFC period. So the only place where ERP is really high right now is in Europe and it's a difficult place to invest in. But if investors want to start looking for stuff to come out of this crisis that's where some investors can look for equity exposure. Why is it your contrarian call to look for value in Europe. If you look at China slowing down recession risk in the United States of America ever escalating. Incremental but but sizable sanctions against Russia. Why is it that Europe delivers perhaps a defensive position for you in equity exposure with those headwinds lashing out at shores. Yeah I think that's what the market knows and that's what the market's pricing in and that's why the equity risk premium in Europe is I think the highest in the last 20 years. And part of it is due to the fact that real rates are deeply negative in Europe. But I think if if the ECB delivers on its turnaround. We expect the ECB to deliver a turnaround on its weak dollar a weak euro policy and start in a gradual hiking back that gives first support to the euro. Second market if you look at the pricing of especially cyclical equities in Europe they're not even pricing in growth and pricing and decrease in volumes and and decreasing margins. So on a valuation basis they do look interesting. We are very conscious of the fact that it's not easy to buy Europe right now. And we think that if you want to buy Europe a place that you can use to hedge European exposure is European high yield on European crossover because they are the European high yield is very expensive relative to where equities trade right now. So if investors are worried about Europe and exposure you have to look at the credit part of that bit where you have been more concerned about rather than the equities.