Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine more than a month ago when Russia started this war its initial aims were to seize the capital of Kiev. Replace the Zelinsky government and take control of much if not all of Ukraine. Russia believed that it could accomplish these objectives swiftly and efficiently. But Russia did not account for the strength of the Ukrainian military and the Ukrainian people or the amount or effectiveness of military assistance provided by the United States and its allies and partners. The Ukrainian people backed Resolute lead by the United States and other nations have held firm. Kiev and other cities still stand. The Ukrainian military has performed exceptionally well. Vladimir Putin also believed that the West would not hold together in support of Ukraine. Russia was surprised that President Biden in the United States were so effective in rallying the world to prepare for and respond to the invasion. And after President Biden reinforced and reinvigorated Western unity at a series of summits in Brussels just eleven days ago the Russians have now realized that the West will not break. At this juncture we believe that Russia is revising its war aims. Russia is repositioning its forces to concentrate its offensive operations in eastern and parts of southern Ukraine rather than target. Most of the territory. All indications are that Russia will seek to surround and overwhelm Ukrainian forces in eastern Ukraine. During this renewed ground offensive in eastern Ukraine Mass. Moscow will likely continue to launch air and missile strikes across the rest of the country to cause military and economic damage and frankly to cause terror including against cities like Key Odessa Kharkiv and Levine. Russia's goal in the end is to weaken Ukraine as much as possible. Russia still has forces available to outnumber Ukraine's and Russia is now concentrating its military power on fewer lines of attack. But this does not mean that Russia will succeed in the east. So far Russia's military has struggle to achieve its war aims. While Ukraine's military has done an extraordinary and courageous job demonstrating its will to fight and putting its considerable capabilities to use the next stage of this conflict may very well be protracted. We should be under no illusions that Russia will adjust its tactics which have included and will likely continue to include wanton and brazen attacks on civilian targets.