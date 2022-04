00:00

All right. And of course we are continuing to count you down to the close here on Bloomberg Television. We should point out stocks are moving lower here right around the lows of the day. Was this course on a day where we're seeing yields in the Treasury market continuing to spike higher annual Silverman joining us right now. Equity derivatives strategist with RBC Capital Markets to help make some sense of all this. And Amy I do want to start off here with what we had seen over the last few days and really the last few weeks which is a bit of a divergence. And what was being priced into the bond market and what was being priced into the equity market. And I'm wondering if you're seeing similar things in your world as well. Yeah. You know we have and it's interesting because I think we're trained romaine to kind of say OK when bonds and equities diverge you know that divergence has to close. One has to be right and one has to be wrong. But what we've seen in the options market related to that is this extreme fire friction. So you know we continue to see large hedges being placed but at the same time we actually see some of the retail call buying frost. That was from January of twenty one in May of 20. And you know the only answer I can give you to why that is the case is because it's different cohorts doing different things. And that's a big part of it. Is it a different cohort that's not taking out protection on the VIX and the like at the moment. I mean because you would've thought if the retail sentiment is that. But what about the professional institutional investor. Are they not seeking out protection. Not really. And you know one thing we do know just looking at institutional flows and CFTC positioning is there has been large institutional risk reduction. But at the same time you know we know that companies continue to buyback stocks. We know that kind of retail demand for stocks is high. One measure that we use to look at that is called SKU inversion. So it's essentially saying for demand for Kohl's relative to demand for pallets. When that goes negative it means essentially be called the man is really outweigh the demand. It's highly unusual. But when you looked at the Russell 2000 about one hundred and fifty stocks or SKU inverted while when you look at the S & P 500 there are none. So it's not only is it happening you know it's very unique to the specific underlying. What is that telling you about some of the hedging underway. You know I think it's two things. It's interesting because you know I was speaking to Laurie Covid who's our equity strategist who just downgraded the value factor relative to growth. And you know one thing that I think is interesting is you're not seeing that yet on the auction side. So actually the kind of exuberance still kind of sits within that IWM proxy for value relative to long duration assets. So you know perhaps that means there's still room for it to go down if we go into earnings season. And that is a catalyst for kind of more fundamental information to give way. But you know I'll tell you something interesting. So Twitter had obviously big news up 27 percent but it's the first named today out of the large caps to get skewered. So that means Rachel's actually buying calls now for a greater degree than puts on this news. And this is with it up kind of a substantial amount. Do you actually re embrace volatility though in this environment and not just necessarily for the option traders but even for some of the more traditional equity traders. Do you think they should gravitate to some of those names. Yeah. Yeah. Here's what I'll say. So if you kind of look to the big geopolitical headlines so the Ukraine crisis is nowhere to be resolved. And obviously there's kind of outstanding issues of what Europe will do with Russian oil and gas. At the same time VIX is now back to pre crisis relief levels. We're now at kind of sub 20 levels and then we're heading into earnings season. So I personally think on the short term you know your VIX or volatility levels are probably too low and this will start to pick up. And then the second thing I'll say is when you look back to kind of a 20 30 year timeframe of how stocks perform during different volatility levels they they tend to do quite badly. The VIX at 30 or higher and not great between 20 and 30. So if that starts to pick up I think that's also not great for returns as well. So individually what kind sourcing for what are you suggesting to do to for your clients in this moment. You know one area of the market that we had quite a few hedging requests on is homebuilders. Both know specifically within Canada or within the US like single names but also on something like an ex HB or an ex ally where people are kind of looking to longer duration. So you know options market six months is considered long duration. But you know looking towards six months or the end of the year and saying that this part of the market while hasn't been absolutely hit now will probably get hurt even more and more even with what the path of rates have been priced. And that will still be something where we will see headwinds. What do you think about the bond market. You mentioned some of the ETF proxies that you follow. L Q D H Why. GS You're thinking about some of the credit spreads and what are you sort of hearing from the fixed income desk about those. Yeah it's a great question. So you know it's interesting because a lot of I think credit players now use these bond proxy ETF as a way to hedge perhaps instead of using the CDO related indices. So i.e. TLT al-Qaeda each they're out they're all in play and we've seen. Really. Sizable put spreads of being traded in these names and their kind of sustainably expensive from an options perspective. So I think if you're going to traffic in them you have to be kind of careful on construction. So you want to do something where you're maybe owning a good option but also selling a production at the same time you know they haven't really gone down in price the same way that you've seen in the general market. But that being said I do think it's a you know it's a clean way if you have bonds on the other side to do kind of a quick proxy heads.