When. When will you decide whether for sure you're you're playing and what will determine that. Well as of right now I feel like I am going to play as a right now. I'm going to play nine more holes tomorrow. My recovery has been good. I've been very excited about have recovered each and every day. And that's been the challenge. That's why I came up here and test it out for 27 holes because we play the part three course. Charlie couldn't help himself. So it was able to play 27 holes that day and at home testing it. But it's the recovery you know how am I going to get all the swelling out and recover for the next day. And my team has been fantastic and worked very hard. So got another day of nine more holes and then come game time. How much physical pain do you have to endure playing golf. Yeah there is. There's you know each every day you know obviously given what I've gone through it with my back and then obviously with my right leg. Yeah. There is each and every day.