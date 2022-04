00:00

JPMorgan is said to be reviewing its business with some of its commodity clients a move that could drain more liquidity out of the sector. The bank is one of the largest players in the global commodities market. And this move comes after last month's nickel short squeeze. Joining us for more in Singapore is our reporter Stephen Stapczynski. Stephen what does this move mean for an already turbulent nickel market. It's just you know with less volume with less trading you know you're just going to see prices swing even wilder. You know JPMorgan provided a lot of financing for folks that could do trades and could provide some liquidity. LME but now that they're pausing that now that they might get away from that you know other people watch what JPMorgan does other banks might follow. And the less folks who are trading in LME less folks for trading nickel or other metals means that you know you're going to see a lot bigger swings up and down in both directions. It's going to snowball and that's going to result in less volume and even wider volatility. So it's going to be a turbulent time for traders who are looking at the metal market. Good afternoon Stephen. And of course an extra problem is the whole controversy around Russia's supply of metals. How are metals traders approaching that. Yeah you know metals trader. It's been interesting because you have these long term contracts for metals people are accepting those shipments across the board. It's low it's a small sliver of spot shipments. And so additional purchases that metals traders and buyers have been kind of avoiding in the market. So what's happening is that sliver of supply is going to LME warehouses and stocking up and people are putting those extra supplies in these warehouses operated known by LME and no one wants to touch it. So there's this weird disconnect in the market where you look at the data it looks like there are larger and larger stockpiles of metals in these warehouses which would indicate that the market's not that tight but it's metals that no one wants to touch. So there there's this sort of dislocation of supply that's creating a sort of a weird signal in the market. And so going forward it's going to be interesting to see whether people do tap those metals or in the future of LME still allows Russia metals to be put in their warehouses. It's a touchy subject that's going to be debated for the next few weeks.