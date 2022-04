00:00

A nuclear plant on the bank of the Seine River just 17 miles south of Paris. This is one of 56 nuclear reactors in service in France providing around 70 percent of the country's electricity needs. That's compared to just three reactors left in Germany which will be shut by the end of the year. The French energy mix has hardly changed under President Amanda Lang my call with two reactors closing and the launch of the new flame of your EPR delayed again to next year. For his rivals in the election he has done too little too late. There was this disdain for nuclear for four and a half years. Emanuel Macron's zigzagging energy policy is leading us striding to the wall. Others like Marion Le Pen even talk about dismantling some wind turbines plants and fortune of wind turbines cost us a fortune. We subsidize them all the time. It's hell. It's a real political economic energy and heritage scam. An influential French climate lobby has recently slammed Merkel's green credentials pointing out that France is also lagging behind in solar and wind power is the only EU country that could not reach its target on renewables in 2020. After years of silence on the subject Merkel has announced the building of so-called mini reactors at the end of last year. Early February he also said he wants to launch up to 14 you major EPA laws estimated to cost tens of billions of euros in fall. We need to pick up the thread of the great civil nuclear adventure in France. EDF will build and operate the new EPR reactors. This national company which is our common good will be able to count on the support of the state. The Green candidate shadow is taking the opposite view. He proposes that France exits nuclear in 20 years as we deploy renewable energy and as energy saving programs take effect. We will shut down the oldest and most dangerous nuclear reactors non-nuclear or just more renewables. The old debate has reemerged as a big polarizer in the French presidential campaign. Caroline Connan. Bloomberg News Paris.