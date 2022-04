00:00

I'm Caroline Hyde and welcome to Bloomberg triple take where we'll take One key topic and we split it into one two three unique angles. Today we are focused on the lock downs in China Shanghai reporting 13000 daily Covid cases for the first time. Now this number is soaring after it was near zero at the start of March sweeping lockdown of the city's 25 million residents. Mass testing uncovering an extensive spread and a highly infectious variant. These cases in the world's second largest economy have far reaching effects course and remain. They raise more questions as to how countries are currently coping with Covid and indeed the knock on effects globally. Yeah absolutely. And we're going to start offering to talk a little bit of course about I guess the science behind it the medical side of this year and why these lockdowns are needed. But yeah we're going to talk about some of the real impacts globally here on the trade and of course the supply chain supply chains that have already been significantly disrupted. Does this cause more disruption or does it prolong I guess the rightsizing of it. We're also going to talk about the tourism black hole. Let's not forget the population there in China. It was a rising population with regards to their wealth the amount of discretionary income they have. And that was a big driver for global tourism. A lot of countries including Europe as well as here in the U.S. we have not seen the return of those Chinese tourists. And that's going to be a big deal if they don't return in short order. And a big part of the reason here is what we started off with talking about the rise in Covid cases a huge spike with regards to daily infections something Taylor there we're going to keep an eye on throughout the show. I think really important to keep your eye of course on those cases that no Covid policy as well as we think about that region. Let's bring in our Bloomberg chief North Asia correspondent Stephen Engle and Stephen Course. Talk to us about sort of the latest shift here as we all think at least here in America about sort of this reopening sort of the opposite there. Yeah that's right. I mean it's Shanghai is a city of 25 million in the last couple of years much like Hong Kong stayed fairly unscathed by Delta and other variants until all Micron hit. And we all saw what happened in the town where I'm based in Hong Kong where we went from zero to upwards of 50 thousand plus cases a day 300 plus deaths a day. Some say the leadership there was caught flat footed and was not prepared for it. Well Shanghai is what three more than three times larger and they're facing a similar situation. And the authorities there are doing zero Covid or dynamic zero Covid splitting up the city locking half down and then the next week another half. But right now even though the other half of the city the first half of the city already went through its prescribed lockdown there is still essentially a proxy lockdown on the entire city. And that is obviously going to put pressure on supply chains as well as consumption as people are not able to go out and about. Talk to us about that. I think of Shanghai. I think that the financial capital I think the wealth in that city. But what about the supply chain importance of that city. What about also the wealth effect. Well it is the second richest city after Beijing and China. It is the largest city. Twenty five million plus the financial center. Of course it contributes just about 4 percent of national GDP. But if you widen it out from more of a helicopter view down you look at the surrounding Dow Jones province. They have one of the largest. I think it is the largest international cargo port the Ningbo port. The province of Jiang of course is home to Ali Baba. But it is a massive manufacturing center contributing much much more to national GDP. It's a 1 trillion U.S. dollar economy alone to junk province. So you have the port of Shanghai China's biggest port. And then you have Ningbo across the bay. Two of the three largest ports in China are in this whole Gonzo River Delta area. And if you're not getting the goods into Shanghai from the hinterland through the Youngs River you're not going to be able to get them out internationally across the Pacific. There's going to be supply chain bottlenecks. If this lockdown and the and the outbreak continues much further than this. So Stephen I do have to ask you though about the reason for the lockdowns for those of us in the US sort of. You know we took a strategy here that had much more to do with vaccination and testing. I wonder is the vaccination and testing protocols there are not sufficient enough where they could have avoided these lockdowns. Well almost all the population of China one point four billion people who are eligible of course for the vaccinations have been vaccinated. But with more traditional vaccinations from Chinese suppliers the MRSA vaccines have not been approved. They're from Pfizer and Madonna and others but they are working on that. We've had gotten a couple of clinical trials going there. But essentially what happened in Hong Kong as well. I mean there's a large portion of the population that is not vaccinated the elderly mostly. But you can still catch Omicron. And what's happening in China like what happened in Hong Kong on a much smaller scale is these are highly densely populated housing blocks. When it gets a hold in one block it can spread and Shanghai authorities and Beijing authorities central government authorities are watching what happened in Hong Kong and trying to prevent that happening in China. On a much much much larger scale with bigger consequences to the global and Chinese economy. Steve and I really appreciate you taking time for us Stephen Engle there. Our chief North Asia correspondent here for Bloomberg Television. Going to continue this conversation here on triple take a dive a little bit deeper into the rising Covid cases across China. Dr.. Grumble senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. Joining us right now to talk a little bit more about this. And Judy I want to start off here with basically the question that I asked our previous guest Steve in this idea here of the effectiveness of the vaccination program that China had and whether we can draw any conclusions as to why they would need to resort to something like a full scale city lockdown instead of following. I guess the protocols that we've seen in the US and in Europe which is more about vaccination testing and try and tracing. Right. Yeah. I mean it's demonstrating just how resource intensive that approach that they're taking is and they're falling short. So they're they're not containing Tom Keene and and people are going with trying to get food and drink. It's you know it's really stressing all the systems plus the fact that the vaccine is not as effective against Tom Keene and as the Emma Chandra vaccine. So we enjoy here and a lot of elderly in the area have not gotten vaccinated. It's it's kind of a disaster that we're two years into the pandemic and this is where we are. Why haven't some of them gotten vaccinated as you just said. I mean the same. There are lots of has people who have hesitancy around the world for a lot of different reasons. But you know there's I think part partially some hesitancy about the vaccine itself but also because there's zero Covid strategy was working so well that it could do very well against Delta. But it's really no match for Anaconda. And it's a little bit hard to reverse course when you know it takes time to build immunity. You can't you can't just switch back and go back and two months in the past and get yourself vaccinated. See what needs to be done now for an effective combating. Is it realizing that they need more effective vaccines. Is it about importing vaccines that aren't Chinese made that are a little bit more efficient. Yes. So I think they're going to have a real problem. I don't know what the situation is with the treatments that they have available. But but know people who are elderly are going to be at greater risk of complications and really severe outcomes. So that would be my priority. And I'm turning on vaccination because that's really the way out of this for everyone. That that people need to be vaccinated with vaccines that work. And so that that would mean opening it up. I'm curious as to how long we do this. Xi Jinping. I mean there was a lot of talk early in the vaccination process when the vaccines became available as to whether we would need boosters. A lot of people said no. Then of course we needed boosters. And there was this idea of what we need to sort of get vaccinated you know basically periodically every year or so similar to a flu flu vaccine. Everyone said well maybe not. Now it seems like that may be the case. Is this kind of our future for the next few years. Well I mean we'll see. Part of there are some things that we know but there's a lot that we don't because we haven't been in a situation where we've seen a pandemic. We've seen a virus evolve like this. And with so much knowledge of what's going on in other parts of the world and also now with with war in the world which is always an aggravator for disease. So it's possible we will continue to see more and more contagious variants of differing kinds of severity. It might be that we need to to continue with boosters. But right now the the effectiveness of where we are with a third shot possible fourth shot is is pretty good. So we have to just keep evaluating and see where we are in real time. I'm hoping that in the future you know future pandemics will be like wow that was really obvious what they needed to do but we're not there yet. Interesting. Sort of on that note. Herd immunity at least in this country is sort of become a bad word. I'm curious how you're thinking about for looking at vaccination rates or those that have been previously infected. Can we start to have that conversation about what herd immunity looks like. Unfortunately I think if we were starting with the original virus that we were contending with we would have been more approaching that level of vaccination. But I'm kind of so much more contagious. And it's possible that there will be other more contagious variants. So. I think herd immunity will be pretty elusive. We just need to keep getting the word out about vaccinations. And if you're over 50 you're eligible for that second booster. And if you're younger on the younger side of that it might not help us much but it can't hurt and can really reduce your your likelihood of severe outcomes which is really what we're all about. And we're all about truth and clarity and and and and desire to take vaccines as and when we can see them being effective. Do you think that China is able to win over those that have yet to get their vaccines and the efficacy expectation and perhaps by not just depending on locally made vaccines in that respect somehow convincing those that that it's necessary if they're going to be able to then open themselves up to the rest of the world. Yes I think that there aren't too many other options. I think that they will need to demonstrate the efficacy of a vaccine or a cluster or a group of vaccines that they that they purchase or make. And I think you know there's it's hard one to get to to build up trust. Once you've lost it. But but there's only you can only do what you can do. And so I don't see what other option China has. But to to push more for vaccines because I don't think zero Covid is is realistic anymore. Jihye Lee Gumbo thank you so much. Senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. And a note that the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health is supported by Michael Offering founder Freddie Mac LP and Bloomberg Philanthropies. Coming up lockdowns in China. We're just hearing. Well they're also hurting tourism spots around the globe of course when we discuss that with Henry Heartfelt travel industry analyst president the Atmosphere Research Group. This is triple take on Bloomberg focused on one issue three takes. Now we're focused on the China's Covid lockdowns and the impact on the global economy. But Taylor the country's sealed border means that many travel hotspots have reopened without one of the biggest sources of tourists globally which is international tourism. Right. Remain so incredible when you take a look at the numbers and put the numbers in the data and its size and scope. Take a look at the top line in 2018. Travelers spent two hundred seventy seven billion dollars overseas in 2019. About two hundred fifty five billion dollars were spent 20 percent of that sort of all international spending. Right. And then of course the slump that happened that we all know about in about 20 20. Some of that international travel that expenditure slumped to about just well 130 billion. So trying to get that back Caroline sort of went into what magnitude is gonna be the real question going forward who is hurting the most at the moment. Henry heartfelt travel industry analyst. President of the Atmosphere Research Group is the expertise we need. Henry told to us about the extent of the hold of the moment. The lack of travel and which countries which destinations is having the most in the moment. Well the lockdown in China is really hurting Europe more so than the U.S. because Chinese are more likely to go visit Europe than they are to come to America. But it certainly is being felt here in the U.S. and of course it's being felt in China because they're not getting any inbound visitors either. It's literally a two way street. Is there any sense here. I mean we talk about the idea that Chinese travelers are really they can't travel. It's not outside of the country in any sort of meaningful way here. Is there any sense here that the tourism industry globally can still thrive I guess without what is effectively the largest population of people out there. Romania's the travel industry will thrive. It just won't thrive as well as it would with Chinese visitors. You know let's remember that you still have Europe reopened in South America the Middle East India North not the US Canada and other countries are open. And there are other parts of Asia that are starting to open. So you're you for example you're seeing pretty strong bookings between the U.S. and Europe and vice versa for the spring and summer travel season. We're seeing business travel starting to resume. And I do think that one thing China's gonna have to take a look at is once they get through the issue with Covid. How long do they want to stay close to international visitors and restrict travel abroad. They could be losing out. How much do you think about muscle memory in all of this. If we're thinking about big trips and you think about Asia and China of course being within that and then when that's cut off for two or three years then you pivot to maybe looking at different destinations. How do you ensure that maybe that isn't structural or do you think that the appeal will always be there even if normal travelers are cut off for two or three years. You know I think the appeal will always be there. The muscle memory will snap back. The issue really will be will travelers feel comfortable visiting China and will Chinese travelers feel welcome visiting the places they like to go abroad as well. Traveling within China has been fairly strong. It may not be quite as strong right now as it would have been but the government expected travel domestic travel to recover to about 85 percent this year. Not sure if they'll hit that goal. But remember something we love to travel and our research shows this is true in China. The research we do in Europe and the US and elsewhere. So if you can't travel now you're going to have that much more pent up demand to go where you can when you can. Is the infrastructure that is flipped the switch as and when they can go outside of domestic travel. And also how is domestic flights impacted by sudden cordoning off of cities and lockdowns. Well one thing we saw for example with Shanghai is that the airlines have been adjusting their capacity downward in one week. The airlines lopped off nearly fifty eight hundred flights flying in and out of the two Shanghai airports representing a cut of more than one point two million seats. But what goes away can come back. Airlines just have to get those flights rescheduled and the crews in place. So the airline industry is pretty resilient and almost like a rubber band. So once international travel is opened up the airlines will be able to scale up. It's a matter of a few weeks to get the flights into the reservation systems crude and so on so they could potentially if they want to reopen for this summer. Allow people in and out in time for the peak summer travel season. Yeah. And I think we have to sort of be mindful that at some point of course there's crisis. Knock on wood. We'll be over and people will be able to sort of move about freely. I am curious though Henry about some of the other disruptions that we've been seeing and travel not just Covid related but of course now of course you have kind of the stemming of travel with regards to Russians being able to travel freely amongst some countries as well as other areas of the world that have been affected by the fallout from some of the geopolitical issues here. How is that factored into your travel forecast right now. Well you know certainly again the impact of the sanctions on Russia are affecting Russia. International travel. Now Aeroflot said that they're going to try to resume international service to a handful of what Russia calls friendly countries. But these are going to be small markets for for the airline and for Russians. And of course don't don't be challenges. Will they be able to pay. Will they be able to exchange their rubles for whatever currency they need to since they can't use credit cards or at least a Western based credit cards. Russia's the 12th largest market you know and you notice it when it's gone. Russia has less of an impact on the West than it does for travel to Europe and other regions that are closer to the country. But we'll feel it. It's John Tucker thousand fewer Russian visitors that we'll get during the course of this year and that's lost revenue tax revenue everything. It's not good. Yeah really. Well sad. Really appreciate your perspective there. Henry heartfelt travel industry analyst and president of Atmosphere Research Group. We will be back with our final take next. This is Bloomberg. I'm hip. All right. Time now for our final take here on Triple Take talking of course about the Covid locked down in Shanghai and the ripple effects around the world and the ripple effects that at the moment we'll wait and see as to how we see an adaptation to the lockdown that the focus is still in China whether or not they need to have different vaccines come in how they can. That was really interesting to me. The fact that at the Johns Hopkins showing that really there's a massive reluctance to get vaccinated in China let alone that the vaccine isn't that effective anyway. And dare I bring up not only a great discussion that we had on the tourism industry but supply chains and we think about still further shutting down some of these ports just the ripple effects that that has on the global economy. Yeah and that was our discussion today. We should point out sort of tangentially related to that of course is the big news that we heard a little bit earlier here about JetBlue apparently making overture for Spirit Airlines a big discount airline here in the U.S.. Here we saw the shares move higher here on Spirit. That was this is of course what happened during the day not the after hours trading. And this is about domestic travel here in the U.S. which large part has been boosted because of Covid-19 and continues to be boosting it over in China as well in terms of domestic travel.