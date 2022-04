00:00

S & P 500 UP ABOUT 6/10 OF A PERCENT, WE SHOULD POINT OUT THE MAJORITY OF THE STOCKS ON THE S & P 500 ARE LOWER ON THE DAY, BIG WORD OF THE REASON WHY IT REMAINS IN THE GREEN IS THE WEIGHT OF SOME OF THOSE BIG NAMES, TESLA SHARES UP 6% ON THE DAY. APPLE UP A COUPLE OF PERCENTAGE POINTS. THE STAR OF THE SHOW IS TWITTER, THOSE SHARES UP 29%. ON THE BACK OF THE DISCLOSURE OF ELON MUSK, THAT HAS BEEN SPENDING THE LAST FEW WEEKS AMASSING A STAKE IN THE COMPANY. WE DISCUSS THAT LATER, ABOVE $100 A BARREL. UP 3% ON THE DAY AT 102, TAMP DOWN JUST SLIGHTLY BACK BELOW 20 YEAR ON THIS DAY. I WONDER WHAT THIS MEANS FOR THE LOOSENING OF THE FINANCIAL CONDITION. LESS NEGATIVE TO THE POINT WHERE IT IS ALMOST BACK TO THE MARCH 2020 LEVELS. ROMAINE: WE ARE STILL IN HOLDING, 42. THAT IS WHERE WE HAVE BEEN FOR THE LAST FEW DAYS. WHAT IS THE CATALYST THAT GETS THE REAL YIELD TO CREEP BACK UP TOWARD ZERO? CAROLINE: WE LOOK AHEAD TO WHAT IS BEING SIGNALED BY THE FEDERAL RESERVE, HOW HARD, HOW FAST? ROMAINE: A REAL REVELATION OF THE BIG DISCUSSION ABOUT LOWERING THE BALANCE SHEET, THE HOLD AND -- THE WHOLE END. TAYLOR: UNLESS YOU ARE ONE OF CATHIE WOOD'S, WHO IS LOOKING FOR THE RATE CUTS. YOU COULD STAY ON THE HORIZON. [LAUGHTER] IS IT STILL AT 9 TRILLION? [LAUGHTER] WE HAVE NOT STARTED IT JUST YET. WHEN WE THINK ABOUT IT, HOW YOU DEFINE IT. SOMEONE ARGUE IT IS PASSIVE, OTHERS ARGUE IT IS ACTIVE SELLING. THAT IS THE GUIDANCE FROM ACTIVE SELLING WE MIGHT GET FROM SOME OF THE MEETING MINUTES. CAROLINE: WHAT DOES THAT MEAN FOR OVERALL THE RESHAPING OF THE YIELD CURVE? IT IS UNPRECEDENTED. PEOPLE CAN UNDERSTAND AND FACTOR IN THE MOVEMENT OF RATES, BUT IT IS ALL THEORY WHEN THINKING ABOUT TIMING. ROMAINE: DEFINITELY, THAT IS THE PROBLEM. WHAT ARE YOU PRICING IN WHAT WE TRY TO PRICE IN SOMETHING THAT HAS NEVER BEEN PRESTON? -- PRICED IN? CAROLINE: WE HAVE PLENTY OF GLUE -- VIEWPOINTS ACROSS BLOOMBERG, BUT WITH THE YIELD CURVE INVERSION, DOES IT MEAN A RECESSION? TAKE A LISTEN. > > THE INVERSION OF THE YIELD CURVE RACES -- RAISES THE RISK OF RECESSION. > > A MORE CHALLENGING ENVIRONMENT FOR EQUITY. > > IT IS TELLING YOU THE ECONOMY IS STRONG TODAY, MAY NOT BE IN THE FUTURE. > > YOU NEED TO DUST OFF THE CHECKLIST FOR A RECESSION. > > IT IS TELLING US THE FED POLICY REACTION HAS MOVED VERY MUCH TOWARD FIGHTING INFLATION. > > IN TERMS OF THE BOND MARKET -- THIS IS THE MARKETS READJUSTING TO A MUCH FASTER PACE. > > THEY DO NOT GET WHAT THEY WANT. > > THE FED NEEDS ANOTHER LEVER TO PULL WANT TO FIGHT INFLATION. > > EXPECT THEM TO BE MORE HAWKISH. CAROLINE: MORE EXPERTISE NOW, MARCI MCGREGOR. GREAT TO HAVE SOME TIME WITH YOU. ARE YOU GLASS HALF-FULL, GLASS HALF-EMPTY? MARCI: I WOULD SAY WE ARE CAUTIOUS, BUT GLASS HALF-FULL. THE ECONOMY IN THE U.S. IS STRONG, IF ANYTHING THE LAST MONTH HAS ASSURED US U.S. EQUITIES ARE RESILIENT. I THINK GROWTH IS GOING TO CONTINUE TO SUPPORT CORPORATE PROFITS WHILE THE GROWTH RATE IS GOING TO MODERATE FROM HERE, CONTINUE TO POSE POSITIVE RESULTS. ROMAINE: WITH REGARDS TO WHAT THE FED DOES NEXT, THE TIGHTENING WITH REGARDS TO RATES THEMSELVES AND THE ANTICIPATION WE ARE GOING TO SEE SIGNIFICANT TIGHTENING WITH REGARDS TO THE BALANCE SHEET, HOW DO YOU FACTOR THAT INTO THE OUTLOOK? MARCI: I THINK IT IS THE MOST IMPORTANT FACTOR RIGHT NOW. YOU HAVE A FEDERAL RESERVE THAT IS GOING TO GO AT EVERY MEETING. YOU ARE LIKELY TO GET MORE THAN 150 BASIS POINT HIKE. THE MARKET IS GOING TO LOOK AT EVERY MEETING AND WONDER IF EACH ONE WILL BE 50 BASIS POINTS. THE FED IS VERY MUCH BEHIND THE CURVE, THAT IS THE 10 YEAR PART OF THE CURVE IS TELLING US. THE FED HAS CATCHING UP TO DO, THE BIG QUESTION IS CAN THEY THREAD THE NEEDLE AND ENGINEER A SOFT LANDING LIKE WE SAW IN 1998? OR WILL THEY HAVE TO REVERSE COURSE GIVEN WHAT MARKET DYNAMICS ARE TELLING US? TAYLOR: HOW ARE YOU THINKING ABOUT EQUITIES AND SECTORS THAT ARE POISED TO OUTPERFORM IN THE FACE OF WHAT COULD BE 50 BASIS POINTS AND A FEW MEETINGS COMING UP? MARCI: WHAT WE HAVE TO DO IS CONTINUE TO POSITION FOR THE INFLATIONARY REGIME WE ARE IN. EQUITIES ARE GOING TO BE VOLATILE, WE WILL FEEL LIKE WE ARE IN A TUG-OF-WAR ENVIRONMENT. IT IS ULTIMATELY GOING TO BE CYCLICAL SECTORS, THINK ENERGY AND MATERIAL FOR EXPOSURE TO HIGH COMMODITY CRISIS. ULTIMATELY, RISING RATES ARE GOING TO BE AN IMPORTANT FACTOR. INDUSTRIALS THAT LEAD THE MARKET HIGHER, THIS IS GOING TO BE A MARKET WITH WINNERS AND LOSERS. WE ARE GOING TO SEE THAT WILL RETURN TO EARNINGS SEASON A COUPLE WEEKS. DISPERSION WILL BE HIGH, VOLATILITY WILL BE HIGH. ULTIMATELY, IF YOU'RE IN THE CYCLICAL SECTORS AND IN HIGHER EQUITY, THERE IS A CHANCE TO OUTPERFORM THE BROADER INDEX. CAROLINE: IT IS INTERESTING YOU SAY STILL GO INTO ENERGY, GIVEN THE RAMP-UP WE HAVE SEEN ACROSS THE COMMODITY SPECTRUM. I AM INTERESTED IN INFLATIONARY PRESSURE. YOU THINK MOST COMPANIES WILL HAVE BEEN ABLE TO STOMACH THE PRESSURE OF THE MARGINS? MARCI: I THINK THIS IS WHERE YOU WILL SEE WINNERS AND LOSERS EMERGING. IT IS GOING TO BE COMPANIES AND INDUSTRIES WITH PRICING POWER. WHEN I THINK ABOUT THE ENERGY SECTOR, I THINK ELEVATED ENERGY PRICES CAN LAST FOR THE BALANCE OF THE YEAR, ESPECIALLY IF WE ARE ABOUT TO HEAD INTO SUMMER DRIVING SEASON. WE SEE THE PULLBACK NOT ONLY IN ENERGY, MORE BROADLY IN COMMODITY NAMES IN THE LAST WEEK. THAT TRACTION AFTER SUCH A STRONG RALLY IS HEALTHY. A HEALTHY SIGN FOR THOSE SECTORS, THEY WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD THE WAY. ROMAINE: WHAT ARE ALTERNATIVE ASSETS TO THE PORTFOLIO? MARCI: WE ARE LOOKING FOR MORE TOOLS IN THE TOOLKIT. REAL ASSETS, ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENTS GIVE ANOTHER LEVEL OF DIVERSIFICATION. AS IN INFLATIONARY REGIME, IT IS STILL EQUITIES OVER BONDS. BUT REAL ASSETS, COMMODITIES, REAL ESTATE ARE IMPORTANT. I ALSO THINK WE ARE IN A WORLD -- I KEEP TALKING ABOUT THE DISPERSION, WINNERS AND LOSERS -- THAT IS AN OPPORTUNITY FOR ACTIVE MANAGEMENT. WE ARE USING ALL THE TOOLS IN THE TOOLKIT IN THIS ENVIRONMENT. ROMAINE: ALWAYS WONDERFUL TO CATCH UP WITH YOU, MARCI MCGREGOR PRIVATE BANK SENIOR INVESTMENT STRATEGIST HELPING US KICK OFF TODAY'S PROGRAM. COMING UP, WE HEAR FROM THE CFO AND CEO OF LLOYD'S ON HOW GLOBAL INSURANCE MARKET HAVE BEEN AFFECTED BY RUSSIA'S INVASION OF UKRAINE. PLUS, A BIG SURGE IN SOYBEAN FUTURES, A LOT OF CONCERNS ABOUT THE BLACK SEA REGION AS RUSSIA REACH RIGOROUS EFFORTS IN UKRAINE. WE WILL TALK ABOUT TWITTER, THOSE SHARES UP ABOUT 29% ON THE DAY. ELON MUSK HAS TAKEN A 9.2% STAKE IN THE COMPANY, MAKING HIM THE COMPANY'S LARGEST SINGLE SHAREHOLDER. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. TAYLOR: THE BIG STOCK STORY OF THE DAY, TAKE A LOOK. ELON MUSK STICKING IN 9.2% STAKE IN TWITTER, SHARES ARE UP 28% OR MORE ON THE DAY. THE REAL QUESTION NOW THAT HE IS ONE OF THE LARGEST SHAREHOLDERS, WHAT IS THE WHY? A LOT OF ANALYSTS HAVE ALREADY WEIGHED IN ON WHAT IT MEANS FOR TESLA AND FROM TWITTER, WE SPOKE WITH SOMEONE EARLIER. TAKE A LISTEN. > > I THINK THIS IS JUST A START OF MUSK ON TWITTER. IT IS NOT GOING TO END WITH A STAKE, IT WILL BE AN ACTIVE 10% -- OLD -- THRESHOLD. IT WILL START A BROADER STRATEGIC INITIATIVE FOR YOU ON -- ELON AT TWITTER. CAROLINE: LET US GET A TAKE FROM ED LUDLOW, WHO HAS BEEN FOLLOWING THE STORY IN SAN FRANCISCO. WHAT DO YOU MAKE OF THE COMMENTS, WHAT DO YOU MAKE OF THIS MOVE? ED: WE HAVE SEEN A NUMBER OF ANALYSTS SAY THIS IS JUST THE START. THEY DO EXPECT ELON MUSK TO TAKE AN ACTIVIST APPROACH. AS ALWAYS THE CASE WITH TRACKING ELON MUSK, TWEETS OR ACTIVITY -- THE DEVIL IS IN THE DETAILS. VIOLATING -- THE FILING WAS DATED MARCH 14. THE MEAT TO THE STORY AROUND THE TWEETS HE MADE ASKING USERS IN THE POLL WAS MARCH 25 ABOUT WHETHER THEY FELT TWITTER WAS A GOOD MECHANISM FOR FREE SPEECH. HE FOLLOWED UP ON MARCH 3 SIXTH TO SAY HE WAS CONSIDERING -- 26TH TO SAY HE WAS CONSIDERING HIS OWN SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM, SOME 11 DAYS AFTER THE FILING WAS MADE. SO HE HAS BEEN THINKING ABOUT THIS FOR SOME TIME AND MADE THE POLL KNOWING HE HELD THE STAKE. TAYLOR: INTERESTING. A LOT OF ANALYSTS HAVE BEEN WONDERING WHAT IT MEANS FOR TESLA. DON'T WORRY, TESLA IS IN GOOD HANDS EVEN THOUGH THIS COULD BE A DISTRACTION. IS THAT WHAT YOU ARE HEARING AS WELL? ED: WE JUST SHOWED ELON MUSK ANY STAKES AND RESPONSIBILITIES ON THE SCREEN. TWITTER IS THE FIRST PUBLIC STOCK HE OWNS OUTSIDE OF TESLA. OF COURSE, HE HAS SIGNIFICANT OWNERSHIP AND LEADERSHIP ROLES AT SPACEX, WHICH OCCUPY A LOT OF HIS TIME. YOU CAN SEE THE VALUE OF THOSE STAKES. YOU GO ON TWITTER AND FOLLOW THE JET, HE SPENDS A LOT OF TIME IN THE JET GOING BETWEEN DIFFERENT CONTINENTS WERE TESLA HAS A FOOT , A LOT OF TIME IN CAPE CANAVERAL AT THE PENALTY -- KENNEDY SPACE CENTER. AS WE SAW OVER THE WEEKEND FROM TESLA FIRST-QUARTER DELIVERY DATA, THERE IS NO EVIDENCE THESE RESPONSIBILITIES AND FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS ARE SUFFERING IN TERMS OF BUSINESS PERFORMANCE WITH HIM BEING STRETCHED. THE COMPANY SEEMS TO BE DOING WELL. ROMAINE: THERE IS THE KEY RISK THAT HAS BEEN RAISED BEFORE, PARTICULARLY WITH HIM INTO SOME OF HIS ANTICS. NOW, THE IDEA HE WOULD BE INVOLVED IN ANY SORT OF REAL ACTIVIST PUSH WITH TWITTER. IT RAISES SOME CONCERN ABOUT HOW MUCH CAPACITY HE WOULD HAVE TO DEVOTE TO THAT. PARTICULARLY FOR A COMPANY THAT HAS BEEN CRITICIZED FOR THE LAST FEW YEARS FOR HAVING A CEO -- WHAT IS THE ENDGAME? IS THIS A PERSONAL BP IS TRYING TO EXERCISE? OR DOES HE SEE A LEGITIMATE INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY? ED: FRANKLY, WE DO NOT KNOW THE ENDGAME. THAT IS WHAT IS SO INTERESTING ABOUT THE FILING TYPE, 13 G. IN ORDER TO FILE THAT, YOU HAVE TO HAVE A STAKE OF A CERTAIN SIZE, MORE THAN 5% BUT LESS THAN 20%. YOU ARE NOT ALLOWED TO HAVE INTENTION TO TAKE CONTROL OR MANAGING ROLE THE COMPANY. THAT IS WHY WE CALL IT A PASSIVE INVESTMENT. IT WILL BE INTERESTING TO WATCH FURTHER FILINGS TO SEE IF IT BECOMES -- ROMAINE: THAT COULD CHANGE. ED: RIGHT. YOU TAKE AT FACE VALUE, IS THIS ABOUT FREE SPEECH? LET US WAIT AND SEE. CAROLINE: HE HAS ALREADY DONE WELL WITH WHAT WE ARE SEEING, AND THE BILLIONS ALONE ON THE DAY. THANK YOU FOR KEEPING US UP TO SPEED. ROMAINE: WHEN YOU HAVE THAT MUCH MONEY, FREE SPEECH IS, YOU KNOW. CAROLINE: CYNICAL. COMING, ANOTHER STORY, STARBUCKS FOUNDER SUSPENDING A SHARE BUYBACK PLAN AFTER MAKING HIS RETURN AS CEO. MORE AHEAD, THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ROMAINE: TIME FOR THE TOP CALLS TO LOOK AT MOVERS ON THE BACK OF ANALYSTS RECOMMENDATIONS. UPGRADING OVER AT UPS, FOLLOWING A DROP IN SHARES, ABOUT 44% OVER THE LAST YEAR. ANALYSTS CITING POTENTIAL FOR SALES ACCELERATION ON NEW EV MODEL LAUNCHES PLAN FOR THE YEAR. SHARES ARE HIGHER BY 8%. WELLS FARGO, CUTTING ON JP MORGAN. JP MORGAN GOING DOWN TO 150, WELLS FARGO ANALYST TRIMMING ESTIMATES BY 5% TO REFLECT A COMBINATION OF SEASONAL FACTORS. JP MORGAN SHARES UNAFFECTED, HIGHER BY 6/10 OF A PERCENT. BAXTER, THE MEDICAL DEVICE COMPANY DOWNGRADED FROM NEUTRAL. GOLDMAN SACHS ANALYST CAUTIONING THE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY SECTOR SAYING HE EXPECTS TOPLINE RESULTS TO BE MIXED, BOTTOM-LINE RESULTS THAT WILL MISS EXPECTATIONS AND ANNUAL GUIDANCE THAT FACES INCREASED DOWNWARD PRESSURE, SHARES DOWN 4%. THOSE ARE SOME OF THE TOP CALLS. TAYLOR: ANOTHER STOCK OF THE HOUR, HOWARD SCHULTZ BACK FOR A THIRD STINT RUNNING THE COFFEE CHAIN. HIS FIRST ACT WAS TO SUSPEND THE COMPANY'S GENEROUS BUYBACK LAND. CAROLINE, WE MISSED YOU FRIDAY. WE DID A HUGE SHOW ON BUYBACKS AND WHAT IT MEANS. A CREATE OR DESTROY OF SHAREHOLDER VALUE. RITIKA GUPTA JOINS US TO HELP US ANSWER THE QUESTION. WHAT IS THE WHY? > > IT COMES DOWN TO REVERSING A TREND THAT HAS BEEN IN PLACE FOR A COUPLE YEARS. YOU HAVE A LOT OF THESE COMPANIES WITH CASH, INSTEAD OF BUYING, GOING INTO THE MARKETS SAYING WE ARE GOING TO REPURCHASE SHARES, THERE IS NOTHING ELSE TO DO UNLESS YOU WANT TO BUY MORE COMPANIES. BUT YOU WANT STARBUCKS COMING -- RIGHT. THAT IS WHERE HOWARD SCHULTZ COMES IN AND SAYS SOMETHING NEW. INSTEAD, WE ARE GOING TO PUT THE MONEY INTO OUR STAFF AND STORES. HE IS ONE OF THE FIRST COMPANIES YOU ARE HEARING THAT IS ACTUALLY GOING TO BE SAYING THIS. IT COMES AT A TIME WHEN STARBUCKS IS DEALING WITH A LOT OF UNIONIZATION, TRYING TO GET MORE MARKET SHARE. YOU ALREADY HAVE THE HIGHER BREEZE TO PAY CUTTING INTO THEIR MARGINS. WHAT IS IMPORTANT, THEY ALSO PROMISED TO RAISE TO $17 AN HOUR, THEY ARE PAYING MORE FOR COFFEE. FOOD PRICES ARE GOING UP AROUND THE WORLD. IN MY OPINION -- THE NUMBER SUPPORTED -- -- SUPPORT IT, THIS IS MAKING SURE YOUR BUSINESS IS FUNCTIONING AS OPPOSED TO MAKING SURE STOCK PRICES PROPPED UP. CAROLINE: SHAREHOLDERS INITIALLY TAKE IT ON THE CHIN, INHERENTLY GET THE STAKEHOLDER GETTING THAT, THE OTHER STAKEHOLDERS? KRITI: IT DOES NOT LOOK LIKE IT IS GETTING PASSED ON TO STAKEHOLDERS. ONE OF THE BIG CONCERNS FOR STARBUCKS AND OTHER CHAINS HAS BEEN KEEPING UP WITH SOME OF THE MARGINS. ONE OF THE BIG ISSUES IS GOING TO BE, HOW DOES THE STOCK PRICE REACT? TODAY ALONE, HE SEE THE WORST PERFORMER IN THE S & P 500. WHAT HAPPENS WHEN MORE AND MORE COMPANIES FOLLOW STARBUCKS'LEAD AND SAY WE ARE GOING TO SUSPEND OUR BUYBACKS AND USE THE PROFITS TO TREAD WATER? ROMAINE: HOWARD SCHULTZ'S DEFENSE, HE DID TALK ABOUT THE LONGER-TERM OF THE COMPANY AND HOW YOU HAVE TO REINVEST TO GET IT TO THE LEVEL, WHETHER HE IS RIGHT OR NOT REMAINS TO BE SEEN. WE POINT OUT HE IS AN INTERIM CEO. WITH HIS REPLACEMENT THANKS, KRITI GUPTA WITH THE STOCK OF THE HOUR, STARBUCKS SHARES DOWN ABOUT 4.5%. TAYLOR: SIDE NOTE, WE ARE GOING TO DO A TRIPLE TAKE ON SPENDING. [LAUGHTER] ROMAINE: NO, NO. TAYLOR: THE USE OF CASH, SURE. YOU COULD DO BUYBACKS, WE WILL GET TO BUSINESS FLASH. WHEN YOU THINK ABOUT THE USE OF CASH, HOW DO YOU THINK ABOUT INVESTING IN YOUR BUSINESS? ROMAINE: WE HAD SOMEONE TALK ABOUT HOW THE IDEA -- I WAS IN DISBELIEF. I LOOKED AT THE NUMBERS OVER THE WEEKEND, SHE WAS RIGHT. BASED ON WHAT WE HAVE SEEN OUT OF QUARTERLY STATEMENTS, YOU ARE STUNNED TO SEE THE UPTICK. WHETHER IT IS MEANINGFUL REMAINS TO BE SEEN. CAROLINE: AS MANY WERE HOPING. ROMAINE: EVERYONE TALKS ABOUT COMPANIES SITTING ON THE CASH AWARD, HE HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH IT -- HOARDE, YOU'VE NOTHING TO DO WITH IT. WHY NOT GO BACK TO THE BUSINESS TO TAKE IT TO THE NEXT LEVEL? THE ARGUMENT BEFORE WAS MAYBE YOU DID NOT NEED TO? CRUDE FEATURES ARE COMING OFF THE BIGGEST WEEKLY DECLINE WE HAVE SEEN IN A COUPLE OF YEARS. BACK TO THE UPSIDE, 103 AND CHANGE. A LOT OF PEOPLE START TO REASSESS THE SITUATION IN UKRAINE AND MORE PARTLY START TO REASSESS THE RESPONSE BY EUROPEAN NATIONS. GASOLINE FUTURES HERE IN THE U.S. ARE HIGHER AS WELL. KEEP AN EYE ON WHAT HAS BEEN GOING ON, WITH REGARDS TO SOME OF THE SOFT COMMODITIES. A LOT OF CONCERN HERE ABOUT WHAT THE NEXT STEPS ARE, WITH REGARDS TO THE WAR IN UKRAINE. A LOT OF PEOPLE NOW LOOKING AT THE BLACK SEA REGION AND SOME OF THE CONSTRAINTS THERE IN GETTING WHEAT, CORN, AND SOY OUT OF THERE. PRICES ARE HIGHER BY ABOUT TWO POINT 7% HERE IN THE U.S.. A LOT OF TALK ABOUT THE CORN AND SOY SITUATION. WITH THE PLANTING SEASON NOW ABOUT TO START AND ESTIMATES OUT BY THE U.S. GOVERNMENT, IT DOES SHOW A POTENTIAL SHIFT, AT LEAST IN THE UNITED STATES, FOR WHAT FARMERS WILL BE FAVORING. JACLYN HOLLAND IS JOINING US NOW. -- JACQUELINE HOLLAND IS JOINING US NOW. CORN IS PROBABLY NOT GOING TO BE KING, AT LEAST NOT THIS YEAR, ONCE WE GET THESE PLANTING HARVESTING NUMBERS. IS THAT TRUE? MRS. HOLLAND: THAT'S EXACTLY WHAT OUR SURVEY DATA FOUND. WE RAN OUR SURVEY TWICE THIS YEAR, IN JANUARY AND MARCH. BOTH TIMES, WE FOUND NEARLY IDENTICAL SHIFTS FROM CORN TO SOYBEANS BY ABOUT AN EQUIVALENT AMOUNT EACH TIME. THAT IS REALLY REFLECTING THE GROWING FARMER SENSITIVITIES TO THIS CORN, ESPECIALLY NITROGEN. IT COSTS BETWEEN $220 AND $240 RIGHT NOW. THAT IS DOUBLE WHERE WAS ONE YEAR AGO. FOR NITROGEN, PHOSPHORUS, AND INPUTS, NOT INCLUDING ALL THE OTHER INPUTS. THAT IS TWICE AS HIGH AS IT WAS ONE YEAR AGO FOR SOME OF THE NITROGEN FERTILIZERS. WE ARE SEEING THEM TREND HIGHER. TAYLOR: SUPPLY AND DEMAND, IF YOU WILL. WHAT ARE SOME OF THESE MAY BE SWITCHING TO COST THAT HAVE LOWER INPUT RATHER THAN THOSE THAT HAVE HIGHER INPUT COSTS. CAN THOSE FARMERS PASS IT ONTO THE CONSUMERS? HOW ARE YOU THINKING ABOUT PASSING ON SOME OF THOSE HIGHER COSTS? MRS. HOLLAND: SOME OF THOSE COSTS WILL BE EATEN AT THE FARM GATE. THERE IS A LOT OF GROWING PRESSURE IN FARM COUNTRY ABOUT HOW MUCH THEIR MARGINS ARE BEING SQUEEZED. ESPECIALLY WITH FUEL COSTS, I THINK AS WE ARE IN THIS ERA OF ELEVATED COMMODITY PRICES, IT IS ONLY GOING TO BE A MATTER OF TIME BEFORE THAT TRIPLES -- TRICKLES DOWN TO THE CONSUMER AND SOME OF THESE WHEAT PRODUCTS. ROMAINE: -- CAROLINE: I THINK THIS HURT ULTIMATELY. WE THINK OF SOY AND WHAT IT WILL BE USED FOR, WHO IS GOING TO BE BUYING IT, THAT EXTRA SUPPLY, WHAT ABOUT THE CORN THAT EVERYBODY USES AS FEED AND THE LIKE? WHAT WILL PEOPLE DO AS AN ALTERNATIVE? MRS. HOLLAND: WITH SOYBEANS, I THINK THE BIG DATA POINT THAT DIDN'T GET DISCUSSED AS MUCH WAS THAT WE SAW HIGHER SUNFLOWER ACRES AND HIGHER CANOLA ACRES. THOSE ARE BOTH OILSEEDS THAT CAN BE SUBSTITUTED -- ARE SUBSTITUTABLE FOR SOYBEANS. WE ARE SEEING THESE TIGHT GLOBAL EDIBLE OIL SUPPLIES. IT WILL KIND OF DICTATE WHERE THESE ACRES ARE GOING THIS YEAR. IN SOME CASES, SOME OF THESE ACRES ARE A LOT CHEAPER TO PRODUCE THAN CORN, SO IT BENEFITS THE FARMERS AND ULTIMATELY IT WILL BENEFIT THE CONSUMER. BUT THERE IS SO MUCH PRICE PRESSURE ON ALL PRODUCTS RIGHT NOW. IT IS JUST KIND OF INEVITABLE THAT FARMERS, PROCESSORS, CONSUMERS, WE ARE ALL GOING TO SUFFER FROM THIS. ROMAINE: I'M CURIOUS AS TO HOW SUBSIDIES FACTORED INTO THIS. WE SORT OF TALKED ABOUT KING CORN. WE ARE HEADING INTO A SEASON THAT WE HAVE ONLY REALLY SEEN TWO TIMES BEFORE. A LOT OF PEOPLE WOULD POINT TO THE GOVERNMENT SUBSIDY STRUCTURE THAT HAS BASICALLY INCENTIVIZE PEOPLE TO KEEP PLANTING CORN. IS THERE SOME DISPARITY IN THOSE SUBSIDIES THAT WOULD CREATE LONGER TERM INCENTIVE TO EITHER STICK WITH SOY OR TO GO BACK TO CORN ONCE THE MARKET RIGHT SIDES ITSELF? MRS. HOLLAND: I WOULDN'T SAY THERE IS AS MUCH THIS YEAR. THE USDA PAID OUT CONSIDERABLE SUMS TO FARMERS IN 2020 AND EVEN THE FIRST PART OF 2021 TO OFFSET SOME OF THE PANDEMIC SPENDING. BUT EVEN THEN, WE ARE STILL SEEING STRONG FARM INCOMES. I THINK THAT A LOT OF THIS PRICE PRESSURE IS JUST A NATURAL ECONOMIC FACTOR AND NOT QUITE AS MUCH OF THOSE GOVERNMENTS -- GOVERNMENT SUBSIDIES THAT WE HAVE SEEN IN 2018, 2019 WITH THE TRADE WAR, THAN 2021 WITH THE PANDEMIC. TAYLOR: REALLY APPRECIATE IT. JACQUELINE HOLLAND, FARM FUTURES GREEN -- GRAIN ANALYST. COMING UP, WE WILL STAY ON THIS INFLATIONARY COMMODITY THEME TO TAKE A LOOK AT HOMEBUILDERS. THAT SPRING SEASON IS KICKING OFF. WE ARE GOING TO GET THE TAKE ON HOW IT IS GOING. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ TAYLOR: THE LAST FEW YEARS, WITH TALKED A LOT ABOUT THE BIG BOOM WITHIN THE HOUSING MARKET, THE GEOGRAPHIC SHIFTS UNDERWAY. THERE WAS A BIG BOOM IN SOME OF THE HOMEBUILDING STOCKS AS WELL. SOME OF THAT HAS STARTED TO COME UP A LITTLE BIT. HE TALKED ABOUT HIGHER INTEREST RATES, 30 YEAR MORTGAGE NOW AT 4.7 PERCENT. HIGHER CONSTRUCTION AND LABOR COSTS, LUMBER, ALL OF THAT IS ACTUALLY NOW PUTTING AFFORDABILITY INTO RISK. LET'S STICK WITH THE HOMEBUILDERS AND TRIGGER OUR DAILY SEGMENT OF BLOOMBERG INTELLIGENCE AND BRING IN THROUGH WRITING. HE IS A SENIOR ANALYST -- DRUID READING -- DREW REDDING. > > IT IS STILL VERY ROBUST. I KNOW THAT IS CONTRARY TO WHAT YOU THINK WITH RATES RISING AND SOME OF THE HEADLINES WE HAVE SEEN. IF YOU LOOK AT WHERE MONTHLY SALES ABSORPTION'S, WHICH ARE HOW MANY HOMES BEING SOLD IN THE COMMITTEE PER MONTH AND YOU COMPARE THAT TO THE LAST FIVE YEARS, WE ARE ACTUALLY 37% HIGHER. IF YOU ACTUALLY GO BACK TO 2020, WHICH PRICE THE PANDEMIC WITH HOUSING ON SOLID FOOTING, WE ARE MORE THAN 25% ABOVE THOSE LEVELS. HOUSES ARE DOING VERY STRONG RIGHT NOW. YOU CAN SEE IT IN PRICING. I THINK YOU HAVE A LITTLE BIT OF URGENCY OUT THERE FROM THE BUYERS WHO ARE LOOKING TO GET OUT AHEAD BEFORE RATES MOVE EVEN HIGHER. ROMAINE: TALK ABOUT -- CAROLINE:TALK ABOUT THAT. PERHAPS IT WILL FAST-TRACK THE DEMAND. RATES DO GO HIGHER. > > IF YOU LOOK AT AFFORDABILITY, IT IS APPROACHING THE WORST LEVELS OF THE CYCLE. IT IS NOT JUST INTEREST RATES. OTHER RATES ARE UP 150 POINTS OVER LAST YEAR. REMEMBER, WE HAVE HOME PRICES IN THE NEW HOME MARKET HAVE RISEN MORE THAN 20% SINCE 2020. CERTAINLY, THAT HAS STARTED TO TAKE A TOLL ON BUYERS. WE ARE SEEING BUILDERS WHO ARE UNABLE TO QUALIFY FOR MORTGAGE FINANCING. THERE ARE ALSO SOME BUYERS IN BACKLOG THAT ARE NO LONGER ABLE TO QUALIFY. WHEN WE LOOK AT THE DEMAND RESPONSE TO WIN RATES HAVE RISEN MORE THAN 100 BASIS IN A SHORT PERIOD OF TIME, THERE ARE TWO CYCLES WE THINK OF. ONE WAS IN 2013, DURING THE TAPER TANTRUM. THE SECOND WAS IN THE SECOND HALF OF 2018. IN BOTH THOSE SITUATIONS, WE SAW A PRETTY DRAMATIC DECELERATION IN THE GROWTH REPORTED BY THE BUILDERS. WE WOULD NOT BE SURPRISED THAT AFTER A STRONG SPRING, WE WILL SEE DEMAND START TO SLOW A LITTLE BIT IN THE BACK HALF OF THE YEAR. ROMAINE: I AM CARRIES. THIS IS THE PRIME SEASON AND WE HAVE ALREADY SEEN A LOT OF HOMEBUILDERS STOCKS WE CAN PRAY SIGNIFICANTLY FROM THE HIGHS WE SAW IN MAY, JUNE, JULY OF LAST YEAR. WE TALK SO MUCH ABOUT THE DEMAND SIDE OF THE EQUATION, BUT WHAT IS GOING ON WITH SUPPLY? WE KNOW A LOT OF THESE HOMEBUILDERS HAVE HAD TO PAUSE SOME OF THEIR OUTPUT OR AT LEAST RATION IT OFF IN A WAY THAT I AM ASSUMING HAS TO BE HAVING AN EFFECT AS WELL. > > THAT'S A GREAT QUESTION. COMING INTO THIS YEAR, WE WERE EXPECTING SUPPLY CHANGES TO THE FIRST HALF OF THE YEAR, BUT SOME OF THE CALM TERRY THAT WE HAVE HEARD IS THAT THINGS ARE GETTING WORSE FROM A PRODUCT AND LABOR PERSPECTIVE. ONE THING THAT IS WORTH POINTING OUT AND IS ONE OF THE REASONS WHY SALES ACTUALLY ARE NOT DOING BETTER THAN THEY ARE IS THAT YOU HAVE BUILDERS CONTINUING TO MEET HER AT THE NUMBER OF HOMES THAT THEY WILL SELL BECAUSE THEY NEED TO WAIT UNTIL THEY CAN BETTER ALIGN SALES WITH THEIR PRODUCTION CAPACITY. A LOT OF PEOPLE HAVE POINTED TO THE SHARP RISE IN NEW HOME INVENTORY IN THE DATA THAT IS RELEASED FROM THE CENSUS. IT IS IMPORTANT TO POINT OUT THAT YES, INVENTORY IS GOING UP, BUT A LOT OF IT IS NOT EVEN FOR SALE BECAUSE BUILDERS ARE NOT WILLING TO SELL IT YET. THAT IS WHY WE THINK AS SPRING STARTS TO UNFOLD AND MORE INVENTORY COMES TO THE MARKET, WE THINK IT WILL HELP THE SPRING SELLING SEASON, AS BUYERS LOOK TO GET OUT AHEAD OF RISING RATES BEFORE THINGS START TO COME DOWN ON THE BACK HALF OF THE YEAR. TAYLOR: QUICKLY, JUST TALK TO US ABOUT SOME OF THE PRODUCTION CAPACITY. HOW IS IT FROM THE CONSTRUCTION, LABOR, LUMBER STANDPOINT? > > THE INABILITY OF BUILDERS TO GET PRODUCTS IS PRETTY SEVERE. A LOT OF THE THINGS WE'RE TALKING ABOUT -- GARAGE DOORS, WINDOWS, HVAC -- THEY SOMETIMES PUSH OUT TWO WEEKS EVERY QUARTER. COMPARED TO LESTER, BUILDERS ARE TAKING MONTHS LONGER TO BUILD A HOME. THEY HAVE BUYERS SITTING IN BACKLOG LONGER THAN THEY WOULD PROBABLY LIKE. IF YOU HAVE BUYERS SITTING IN THE BACKLOG TOO LONG BECAUSE YOU CANNOT GET THE HOMES BUILT, THE RISING INTEREST-RATE ENVIRONMENT, SOME OF THOSE SALES COULD BE AT RISK. CAROLINE: GREAT TO HAVE SOME TIME WITH YOU. THANK YOU SO MUCH. WE WILL GETS MORE RESEARCH FROM HIM AND HIS COLLEAGUES. MEANWHILE, UP NEXT, WE WILL BE DISCUSSING GEOPOLITICS, RECESSION, IMPACTS OF INFLATION, ALL OF IT WITH LLOYD'S CFO AND COO BURKHARD KEESE. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ TAYLOR: WHEN WE THINK ABOUT SOME OF THE MACRO ISSUES, SAFETY AND INVESTORS, IT IS COMMON IN THIS AND THIS RECESSION AND IT IS INFLATION. GOLDMAN SACHS HAS CONDUCTED A SURVEY OF ALL THE INSURANCE EXECUTIVES OVERSEEING ABOUT HER TRILLION DOLLARS IN ASSETS 60% OF THOSE SO THEY ARE LOOKING AT A DOWNTURN IN THE NEXT TWO YEARS TO THREE YEARS. 59% IDENTIFIED INFLATION AS ONE OF THE THREE TOP MACRO ECONOMIC RISKS TO INVEST IN PORTFOLIOS. 70% RANK THAT IS NUMBER ONE. 43% LISTED TIGHTENING U.S. MONETARY AS WELL. CAROLINE: WE HAVE GOT THE PERFECT VOICE, OF COURSE. A KEY PLAYER WITH A CORPORATE SPECIALTY THAT WE CAN DIG INTO REALLY WHERE THE RISKS ARE THE CAR KEYS IS WITH US, CFO AND COO OF LLOYD'S. -- BURKHARD KEESE IS WITH US, CFO AND COO OF LLOYD'S. HOW ARE YOU LOOKING AT THESE RISKS AT THE MOMENT? MR. KEESE: I THINK INFLATION IS A KEY RISK BECAUSE AS AN INSURER, YOU NEED TO PAY CLAIMS IN THE FUTURE. IF YOU'RE LOOKING AT INFLATION, IF YOU PAY FOUR YEARS, FOUR TIMES 5% IS 20%. YOU DON'T HAVE ENOUGH MONEY AVAILABLE TO REALLY PAY OUT THESE CLAIMS. THE LAST TIME WE HAD INFLATION FROM THAT SIDE OF 5%, 6%, 7%, THAT WAS IN THE 90'S, BUT WE HAD CHEAPER INTEREST RATES. NOW, WE HAVE 2% TRUST RATES 3%, MAY BE RISING, BUT ON A MUCH SMALLER LEVEL. I'M NOT SURE WHETHER THERE IS AN ECONOMIC WORD FOR A SITUATION WE HAVE INFLATION ON ONE INSIDE AND REALLY LOW INTEREST RATES ON THE OTHER. THAT IS REALLY IMPORTANT BECAUSE YOU MUST OUR MONEY, OTHERWISE INSURANCE DOESN'T WORK. THEREFORE, I BELIEVE YIELDS RISING IS ABSOLUTELY NEEDING -- NEEDED FOR INSURANCE. ROMAINE: IT LOOKS LIKE WE WILL GET THE YIELD RISE AT SOME POINT HERE IN THE U.S. I'M CURIOUS WHEN YOU LOOK AT THE INFLATION, THIS ISN'T NECESSARILY COMPARABLE TO WHAT WE SAW IN THE 90'S. I AM WONDERING HOW MUCH MORE DIFFICULT IT IS TO MODEL THAT INTO THINGS NOW, EVEN THE SUPPLY SIDE OF IT. GIVEN THE TRANSITORY NATURE THAT SOME PEOPLE STILL BELIEVE IN. MR. KEESE: I THINK THE LEVEL OF UNCERTAINTY IS MUCH HIGHER THAN IN THE 90'S. ALL OF THIS POLITICAL UNREST, THE UNCERTAINTY, AND A TERRIBLE WAR IN UKRAINE, BUT HOW IS CHINA LINKED TO THIS? IF ALL THIS UNCERTAINTY CAN CREATE MORE INFLATION, THEREFORE I THINK PEOPLE ARE TOO PRUDENT IN THEIR PRICING AND PUT UP TOO MUCH PRICING, FOSTERING EVEN FURTHER INFLATION. I THINK THIS CAN END UP IN A VICIOUS CYCLE, WHICH COULD BE REALLY DANGEROUS AND END UP IN A RECESSION POSSIBLY. TAYLOR: ON THAT MODEL QUESTION, WHEN HE THING ABOUT AN ACTUARY, TREND MODEL OUT SOME OF THESE ECONOMIC SCENARIOS, WHEN YOU GET HIGHER YIELDS, RETHINKING ABOUT WHAT THAT NEEDS -- WHAT THAT MEANS FOR THE PRESENT VALUE OF YOUR ASSETS AND HAS THAT CHANGED IN THIS COVID WORLD, THE WAY YOU ARE TRYING TO MODEL OUT ALL OF THE SCENARIOS? MR. KEESE: I AGREE. MODELING IS REALLY IMPORTANT FOR INSURANCE, BUT SOMETIMES PEOPLE GET CARRIED AWAY BY MODELING. IT IS JUST VERY, VERY COMPLICATED. NOBODY REALLY KNOWS. YESTERDAY ON THE NEWS, YOU HAVE 7.9% INFLATION IN THE U.S. I STRUGGLE TO BELIEVE THIS. YOU DON'T KNOW WHAT IS BASE INFLATION OR WAGE INFLATION. CAROLINE: DO YOU THINK IT SHOULD BE HIGHER? MR. KEESE: I HOPE NOT. I HOPE IT IS LOWER. 7.9% IS HUGE IN TERMS OF INFLATION. I HOPE THERE ARE SOME BASE EFFECT COMING FROM THE WAR, COMING FROM THE END OF THE COVID SITUATION. I THINK THE UNCERTAINTY IS REALLY THE DIFFICULT STUFF. ANYTHING ELSE IS JUST TO SAY INFLATION IS 5% YOU JUST GIVE A NUMBER. BUT IS THE NUMBER CORRECT? AND WHAT IS THE BENEFIT OF THE NUMBER? THAT IS, I BELIEVE, THE BIG QUESTION. CAROLINE: YOU BRING UP THE WAR OF COURSE IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE. THE IMPACT THAT WE ARE SEEING, INFLATION WAS ALREADY A PROBLEM AND ACCENTUATED BY THIS. ALREADY, CHIP LOCAL SITUATIONS WERE TENSE. NOT TO MENTION THE MILITARY AND COST WAS -- THAT WE CURRENTLY SEE. WHEN YOU ARE THINKING ABOUT THE ROLE OF INSURANCE, IS UKRAINE'S CONFLICT WHAT YOU WILL BE WORRY ABOUT MOST? WHAT IS THE KEY ISSUE? MR. KEESE: THE KEY ISSUE IS AGAIN, PEOPLE TALK ABOUT POTENTIAL LOSSES. NOBODY KNOWS HOW MANY LOSSES THERE ARE. LOTS OF HUMAN LIFE, THAT IS ENOUGH, SADLY. WE HAVE EXPOSURES. EVERYONE HAS EXPOSURE TO THAT REGION. NOT VERY MUCH IN TERMS OF REVENUE. MAYBE 1% IF YOU INCLUDE UKRAINE, RUSSIA, BELARUS. BUT THE WHOLE DISCUSSION AROUND HOW MUCH COVER IS REALLY THERE FOR THE AIRCRAFT AND RUSSIAN COMPANIES, HOW BIG OF A LOSS, NOT ENOUGH, REALLY. BUT EVERYONE ASKS THIS QUESTION. IT IS INTERESTING STUFF. BUT IS -- ROMAINE: BUT IT IS ALSO YOUR JOB TO ANSWER THAT AS ACCURATELY AS YOU CAN, EVEN ASIDE FROM THE WAR, PRIOR TO THE WAR, THERE WAS A LOT OF TALK ABOUT STRUCTURAL SHIFTS IN THE GLOBAL ECONOMY, WHETHER FROM SUPPLY CHAINS, CLIMATE CHANGE, HOW THAT AFFECTED NOT ONLY WHAT WE GET, BUT SOMETHING NEW THAT COMES INTO A LANDSCAPE. HOW IS THAT BEING FELT RIGHT NOW? MR. KEESE: I THINK THE BIG THREE LINES OF BUSINESS THAT ARE IMPACTED OUR INSURANCE FOR POLITICAL RISK. IT IS SIMPLY TOO EARLY TO READ. IT IS CERTAINLY CYBER INSURANCE, WHICH COULD BE HEAVILY IMPACTED, BUT FOR THE MOMENT, YOU DON'T SEE ANY HEIGHTENING INCREASE. IT COULD COME TOMORROW, BUT IT IS THE MOST DIFFICULT INSURANCE AT THE MOMENT AND THE GLOBAL ECONOMY. LAST BUT NOT LEAST IS AROUND TRADE CREDIT INSURANCE. YOU ARE RIGHT, IT IS OUR JOB TO MODEL THIS. WE DID THIS AND YOU NEED TO WORK WITH THE ASSUMPTION OF ALL WE'VE SEEN SO FAR THAT SEEMS TO BE ALL IN A MANAGEABLE TOLERANCE LEVEL THAT WE HAVE. AS WE GO ACROSS PLATFORMS, TO DIGEST A DAY WHERE BIG TECH IS IN CHARGE. WE ARE CONTINUING TO SEE SOMEBODY AND TEAR, JUST AN HOUR AWAY FROM THE CLOSING BELL. ONCE AGAIN, I LOOKING AT CHINESE COMPANIES TRADING HERE. THEY ARE UP ABOUT 12% IN THE PAST TWO TRADING DAYS. AGAIN, IT IS ON EXPECTATIONS THAT CHINESE OFFICIALS WILL EASE SOME OF THOSE RULES THAT WILL REALLY MAKE THOSE CHINESE COMPANIES MUCH MORE TRANSPARENT, ESPECIALLY WHEN IT COMES TO SENSITIVE FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT. HE TALKED ABOUT BIG TECH BEING IN CONTROL. A BIG THANK YOU TO ELON MUSK FOR THAT. IT IS A TINY ETF, BUT TWITTER IS UP 2.5% TODAY. TWITTER IS AMONG ITS BIGGEST HOLDINGS. SOCIAL MEDIA STOCKS GIVEN A BIG BOOST AFTER MUSK BUT MIND PERCENT OF SHARES. SAW OIL ON THE HIGH SIDE. TAYLOR: YOU ARE CONTINUING TO SEE OIL ON THE GAIN HERE. IT IS INTERESTING THAT YOU MENTION THE CYCLICALS. WE MENTIONED WE ARE NEAR THE HIGHS OF THE SESSION, BUT A LOT MAY BE GOING ON. I THINK WHAT IS INTERESTING IS TECHNOLOGY IS PRETTY MUCH STILL I THING LEADING THIS. TRADITIONALLY CEILING DEFENSIVE, BUT NOW SEEING DISCRETIONARY. OF ABOUT 2%, TYPICALLY OF LITTLE BIT MORE RISK. THE BOTTOM OF THE SCREEN WILL OR RATES CYCLICAL. IF YOU'RE THINKING REAL ESTATE UTILITIES, IT IS PRETTY BORING. ROMAINE: PRETTY BORING, BUT ALL FAVORITES ARE HIGHER. MICROSOFT, AMAZON, ALPHABET, AND OF COURSE TESLA. THAT WAS ON THE BACK OF THE NEWS THAT THEY DELIVERED 310,000 VEHICLES, HUGE MILESTONE. THAT WAS THE CHALLENGING PART. THEY THINK THIS SETS THEM ON THE PATH THE 2 MILLION ON AN ANNUAL BASIS FOR THE YEAR. IT WILL BE INTERESTING TO SEE WHETHER THEY GET TO THAT. A LOT OF THAT BEING OVERSHADOWED BY YOU ON MUSK'S OVER -- OTHER ANTICS. AS OF MARCH 14, ONE MILLION SHARES BOUGHT. WHAT HE PLANS TO DO WITH THOSE FOR THE POWER THAT THOSE SHARES GIVE HIM, IT WILL BE INTERESTING TO SEE. SOME OF HIS TWITTER POSTINGS, I GUESS, SORT OF AFTER THE SHARES HAD ALREADY BEEN BOUGHT ARE NOW RAISING A LOT OF QUESTIONS ABOUT WHAT HIS INTENTIONS ARE. NEVERTHELESS, TWITTER SHOWS UP BETWEEN 7%. THAT IS A BIG CLUB IN GERMANY, AND BERLIN. > > I'M NOT EMBARRASSED TO SAY THAT I HAD TO GOOGLE IT. ROMAINE: IF YOU DON'T GOOGLE IT, YOU WON'T GET IN. > > I TRIED TO TO GET IN AND THEY DENIED ME. CAROLINE: EVEN BETTER, I WILL NOT SAY THE VALIDITY OF THIS REPORTING, BUT SOMEONE IS CLAIMING THAT HE TOOK THE SECURITY ADVISOR FOR THE CLUB. ROMAINE: INTERESTING. ELON MUSK, WE WILL BE TALKING A LOT ABOUT HIM TODAY, FOR SURE. CAROLINE: KANYE WEST APPAREL AND NOT GOING TO A KEY MUSIC EVENT. HE WILL NOT BE AT COACHELLA. MEANWHILE, I DIGRESS, WE ARE LOOKING AT WHAT'S HAPPENING WITH THE NASDAQ. IT HAS MOMENTUM. IT IS HELD ITS WAY UP FROM THE DAY, BUT VERY RARELY DO WE SEE THE NASDAQ CLIMATE 10% IN FOUR DAYS. IT JUST OCCURRED IN MARCH. CAROL, YOU'RE TALKING ABOUT THE CHINESE STOCKS IN THE LAST FEW DAYS. CERTAINLY, THE NASDAQ 100 CERTAINLY CATCHING THAT. > > WE ARE DEFINITELY SEEING SOME SUPPORT AND BOUNCE BACK. TESLA IS UP 50% FROM LATE FEBRUARY. IT HAS BEEN A TREMENDOUS BOUNCE FOR THAT ONE. WE ARE GOING TO GET A FEW MINUTES THIS WEEK, MAY BE SOME THINGS THAT WILL HELP SHAPE THE TRADE GOING FORWARD. JAMIE DIMON, THIS ONE IS THE MOST READ. > > WE WOULD NEVER DENY HIM ENTRY TO THE CLUB, WOULD WE? CAROLINE: HE WOULD NEVER BE DENIED ENTRY. IT IS THE MOST EXCLUSIVE CLUB IN BERLIN. > > HAVE YOU BEEN THERE? ROMAINE: HE HAS DEFINITELY GOT TO BE THE COOLEST. CAROLINE: HE'S WEARING BLACK TIE, HE WOULD BE ALLOWED IN MAYBE. > > ONE PERSON SAYING HIS LETTER LAST YEAR WAS PRETTY ROSY, MAY BE BE IN TALKING TO A FULLY LOCKS OUT, OR MOMENT. THIS YEAR, IT WAS MUCH MORE NEGATIVE. HERE'S WHAT HE HAD TO SAY. "I DO NOT ENVY WHAT THE FED HAS TO DO NEXT. TO THE START OF THE RECOVERY, THE HIGHER THE RATES HAVE FALLEN. IF THE FED GETS IT JUST RIGHT, WE COULD HAVE YEARS OF GROWTH AND INFLATION WILL EVENTUALLY START TO REPEAT. IN ANY EVENT, THIS PROCESS WILL CAUSE LOTS OF CONSTERNATION IN VERY VOLATILE MARKETS. THAT IS THE WORLD WE ARE LIVING IN." IT'S VERY INTERESTING TO SEE THAT THIS IS A VERY DIFFERENT TONE. PEOPLE ARE GETTING SO NEGATIVE AT THIS POINT THAT MAYBE THEY ARE OVERESTIMATING THE DOWNSIDE. > > IT DEPENDS ON WHO YOU TALK TO. IF YOU TALK TO MICHAEL WILSON, HE SAYS NOW IS THE TIME. HE IS A BEAR. NOW IS THE TIME TO BE PESSIMISTIC ABOUT WHAT IS HAPPENING, ESPECIALLY GIVEN THE REALITY OF WHAT WE ARE TALKING ABOUT. > > I THINK WHAT IS SO INTERESTING IS THAT WE JUST SPOKE WITH THE COO AND CFO AT LLOYD'S AND HE SAID THAT RECESSION ISN'T ONE OF THE BIGGER CONCERNS. IT REALLY DOES REMAIN INFLATION. WE TALKED A LOT ABOUT THE ENVIRONMENT. ROMAINE: MORE IMPORTANT, HOW THE FED AND OTHER CENTRAL BANKS OUT THERE RESPOND TO IT. THE IDEA THAT RATES ARE WELL BELOW WHERE THEY NEED TO BE ACTUALLY COMBAT THAT, WHAT IS THE RESPONSE HERE WHEN IT COMES TO THAT DIFFERENTIAL ECHO > > AND OF COURSE, WE NEED TO REMEMBER THAT ALL OF THIS, ADDING THE FUEL TO WHAT HAS BEEN THE INFLATIONARY, IS OF COURSE RUSSIA AND UKRAINE. THAT REMAINS A NARRATIVE IN THE MARKET TODAY, AN AREA OF CONCERN , OR NO PROGRESS IS SEEMINGLY BEING MADE. > > EVERYBODY IS SPEAKING ABOUT THE MANAGE HEARING COST, BUT HOW IT ALSO CHANGES THINGS LONG-TERM FOR BUSINESSES AND MARKETS. WE WILL BE BACK IN LESS THAN AN HOUR'S TIME. WE WILL CUT YOU DOWN TO THE CLOSING BELL. BEYOND THE BOW, WE CALL IT, ON RADIO, TV, AND YOUTUBE. WE WILL BE BACK TO COUNTY DOWN ON THIS MONDAY. ROMAINE: WE ARE COUNTING YOU DOWN TO CLOSE HERE ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION. A MIXED BAG RIGHT NOW, IT YIELDS STILL WELL ELEVATED FROM WHERE THEY WERE JUST A FEW WEEKS OR MONTHS AGO. SUBADRA RAJAPPA FOR SOCIETE GENERALE IS HERE TO TALK TO US MORE ABOUT WHAT'S HAPPENING OUT THERE. WE ARE COMING OFF WHAT I GUESS COULD BE DESCRIBED AS A PRETTY POOR QUARTER. THIS IS NOT JUST IN THE U.S.. I'M CURIOUS AS TO WHAT YOU THINK SOME OF THE LOSSES COULD POTENTIALLY GET WORSE. MS. RAJAPPA: POSSIBLY. I THINK THAT THE SECOND QUARTER IS GOING TO BE VERY INTERESTING FROM A FED PERSPECTIVE. WE GET THE MINUTES THIS WEEK AND WE WILL GET MUCH MORE CLARITY ON HOW QUICKLY THE FED WANTS TO RUN OFF A BALANCE SHEET. BUT WE ARE ALSO VERY EAGER TO RAISE RATES QUITE AGGRESSIVELY EARLIER ON IN THE CYCLE. I WOULD NOT BE SURPRISED IF AT THE NEXT MEETING, THEY DELIVER A FEW BASIS POINTS. BETWEEN NOW AND JUNE, WE ARE GOING TO GET A LOT OF INFORMATION. I THINK AND THAT SORT OF CONTEXT, IT COULD BE POTENTIALLY TOWARD HIGHER YIELDS IF THAT OCCURS. CAROLINE: HIGH YIELDS ACROSS THE CURVE? HOW MUCH ARE WE GOING TO SEE WORRYING SIGNS AND HINTS OF RECESSION, WHATEVER YOU MIGHT SEE IT, FROM A FLATTENING YIELD CURVE? MS. RAJAPPA: A LOT OF IT WILL BE THE FLATTENING YIELD CURVE. IT TENDS TO BE AN INDICATOR OF PROFESSIONS. -- OF RECESSION. IT IS HARD TO SEE THE REFRESHING -- THE RECESSION FEARS BEING BORNE OUT. IF WE ARE GOING TO GO INTO RECESSION, THE CURVE IS YOUR FIRST AND BIGGEST INDICATOR FOR THE POTENTIAL OF A MEANINGFUL SLOWDOWN. THAT IS THE MESSAGE YOU ARE GETTING FROM THE YIELD CURVE. THERE IS THE POTENTIAL THAT WE ARE JUST ABOUT INVERTED RIGHT NOW. THE CURVE COULD GET MUCH MORE INVERTED IN THE NEXT TWO TO SIX MONTHS, IF THEY PASS AGGRESSIVE RATE HIKES. WE WILL BE WATCHING -- THE BIGGER MESSAGE IS THE SUSTAINED FEAR OF INVERSION. IF WE DO SEE SUSTAINED A SORT OF INVERSION, THAT WILL LEAD POTENTIALLY TO A RISK OF RECESSION. I THINK OF A SMALL DIP INTO NEGATIVE TERRITORY. TAYLOR: ON THAT NOTE, WE'VE TALKED ABOUT THE DURATION. WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT THE MAGNITUDE, GIVEN ALL OF THE CALLS THAT THIS IS A DISTORTED BOND MARKET AND THE NEGATIVE ONE BASIS POINT DOES NOT CUT IT ANYMORE WHEN HE ABOUT A REAL INVERSION. MS. RAJAPPA: LIKE I SAID JUST A SECOND AGO, I THINK WHAT REALLY MATTERS IS THE TIME CURVE REMAINS FLAT OR INVERTED. IF WE STAY INVERTED FOR THE NEXT SIX MONTH OR EIGHT MONTHS, THAT IS DEFINITELY A MUCH STRONGER SIGNAL THAT WE ARE NOT SEEING IMPROVEMENT IN THE SECOND HALF. RIGHT NOW, WE DON'T HAVE A LOT OF INFORMATION ON HOW THE SECOND HALF IS GOING TO PROGRESS AFTER THE FED HAS DELIVERED MAY 100 BASIS POINT RACE -- RATE HIKES IN THE NEXT SEVERAL MEETINGS. IF WE DO SEE A MEANINGFUL SORT ON THE SECOND HALF, THAT SINCE THE STRONG SIGNAL THAT GROWTH COULD START TO SLOW DOWN AND CHANGE IN THE COMING YEAR. IF WE DO SEE A RECOVERY IN THE SECOND HALF, DESPITE THE RATE HIKES, THEN THAT IS A POSITIVE SIGN. ROMAINE: ON THE BACK OF THOSE RATE HIKES, SUPPOSE WE GET SOME SORT OF MEANINGFUL DRAWDOWN IN THAT BALANCE SHEET. DOES THAT CHANGE THE OUTLOOK AT ALL? MS. RAJAPPA: NOT FOR THIS. I THINK THE BALANCE SHEETS GOING TO BE MUCH LARGER THOUGH THEY WERE THE LAST TIME THE FED EMBARKED ON BALANCE SHEET OFFSETS. PERHAPS THE BALANCE SHEETS REDUCE IT BY ONE TRILLION OR 1.5 TRILLION OVER THE NEXT YEAR. AGAIN, THAT IS NOT NEARLY ENOUGH TO OFFSET OR TIGHTEN CONDITIONS IN A MEANINGFUL WAY. BALANCE SHEETS ARE STORED LARGER NOW. YOU'RE LOOKING AT A $9 TRILLION BALANCE SHEET. TO BRING IT DOWN BY $1 TRILLION OR 1.5 TRILLION DOLLARS IS NOT GOING TO MOVE THE NEEDLE. CAROLINE: WHAT ARE PEOPLE DOING AT THE MOMENT? ARE WE GETTING MORE CONTRARIAN VIEWS AND NOW AT THE TIME TO BE BUYING BACK AND U.S. TREASURIES? ARE YOU SEEING PEOPLE MAKING INTERESTING WAYS OF PLAYING THIS DACA -- THIS? MS. RAJAPPA: THAT IS A VERY INTERESTING QUESTION, BECAUSE I THINK WE ARE AT A CROSSROADS WHERE WE ARE NOT SURE WHERE WE GO FROM HERE. THERE IS ONE THAT SAYS THE FED COULD RAISE RATES AND WE WILL SEE HOW THE ECONOMY PROGRESSES. BROADLY SPEAKING, IT COULD BE VERY ROBUST. YOU'RE SEEING EMPLOYMENT GOING VERY STRONG, LOOKING AT A CONSUMER WHO IS GENERALLY RESILIENT TO HIGHER PRICES. BUT REALLY THE STORY IS ONE OF THE SECOND HALF. WHAT HAPPENS AFTER THE FED DELIVERS THE RATE HIKES. IF COMMODITY PRICES REMAIN HIGH, YOU WILL SEE DEMAND RESTRICTION. CONSUMERS WILL BE UNDER LARGE PRESSURE ON THE CIRCUMSTANCES, ESPECIALLY BECAUSE THE RISE IN WAGES IS NOT KEEPING UP WITH THE RISE IN INFLATION. ALL OF THESE DYNAMICS IN PLAY, I THINK THE COMMENTS YOU READ BEFORE WE STARTED ON WHAT JAMIE DIMON SAID, IS SPOT ON. YOU'RE SEEING A LOT OF THESE FACTORS COME INTO PLAY AND EXACTLY HOW THESE THINGS ARE GOING TO PROGRESS. BROADLY SPEAKING, ALL THIS MEANS IS THE INVESTORS ARE IN THE POSITION FOR FLATTER CURVES FROM HERE ON. WE JUST HAVE TO SEE HOW THAT IS BORNE OUT IN THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR. TAYLOR: WHAT ARE CREDITS TELLING YOU? WE HAD A BIT OF WIDENING OUT, THEN IT SEEMS LIKE INVESTOR STARTED TO STEP IN. IS THAT GIVING YOU THE SIGNALS THAT MAYBE THERE AREN'T AS MANY CRACKS IN THE FUNDAMENTALS? MS. RAJAPPA: AGAIN, I THINK IT IS TOO EARLY TO KNOW. YOU DID SEE SOME SPREAD WIDENING . FROM A YIELD PERSPECTIVE, CREDIT IS VERY ATTRACTIVE ANYTIME YOU SEEM THAT SHE SEE THE WIDENING OF SPREADS. YOU SEE IT MIGRATE INTO THE TREASURY OR OTHER RISK ASSETS. BUT YOU TEND TO SEE SPREADS START TO WIDEN OUT IF RECESSION FEARS COME INTO PLAY. I THINK IT IS TOO PREMATURE TO SAY THAT YOU SHOULD BE GETTING INTO CREDIT IN A BIG WAY, GIVEN THE UNCERTAINTY ON THE POLICY FRONT. CAROLINE: IT WAS GREAT TO HAVE YOU ON THE SHOW. THANK YOU VERY MUCH. SUBADRA RAJAPPA, HEAD OF U.S. RATES STRATEGY AT SOCIETE GENERALE. YOU HAVE SOME BIG HEAVYWEIGHT COMPANIES REALLY LEADING THE CHARGE, BUT MORE THAN HALF OF THAT INDEX MEMBERS ARE NOW IN THE RED. NEVERTHELESS, UP 0.7%. YOU TALK ABOUT THAT CURVE WE HAVE BEEN TALKING ABOUT, SIX MONTHS STRAIGHT, WE HAVE BEEN SEEING A STAIRSTEP DOWN INTO INVERSION. HEAVY 10-YEAR YIELD TAKING A LITTLE BIT HIGHER TODAY. THE TWO-YEAR YIELD TAKING A LITTLE BIT LOWER. CRUDE OIL IS COMING OUT ONE OF ITS WORST WEEKS IN A COUPLE OF YEARS, DOWN 13% LAST WEEK, UP 4% HERE ON THE DAY. A SIMILAR STORY FOR GOLD, SOLD OFF LAST WEEK, NOW A LITTLE BIT HIGHER HERE TODAY. SOME STRENGTH IN AMAZON, WHICH HAS BEEN BELOW, NOW JUST SLIGHTLY ABOVE THAT HERE ON THE DAY, A 2% RUN. IT MAY PROVIDE A LITTLE BIT MORE UPSIDE MOMENTUM TO THE STOCK. THEY'RE GOING TO SET UP A DRAFTKINGS RETAIL OPERATION IN THE FOXWOOD CASINO IN PUERTO RICO. A LOT OF STOCKS DOWN HERE ON THE DAY, STARBUCKS LOWER BY ABOUT 4% ON THE BACK OF THAT ANNOUNCEMENT BY HOWARD SCHULTZ, THAT THEY ARE GOING TO PUT A PAUSE ON STOCK BUYBACKS. JOINING US NOW IS ABIGAIL, WHO JOINS US EVERYDAY AT THIS TIME, FOR OUR OPTIONS INSIGHT SEGMENT. ONE STOCK I DID NOT HAVE ON THERE IS THE WINNER OF THE DAY, TWITTER. SHARES UP A MOST 30% ON THE BACK OF THE NEWS THAT ELON MUSK TOOK A MAJORITY OF SHARES. ABIGAIL: TAKING A LOOK AT THE CHART, AMAZON BIG SLIGHTLY ABOVE ITS AVERAGE. THE MOST AMAZING THING IS THAT OVER THE LAST YEAR, IT IS STILL DOWN 21%. VOLATILITY REMAINS PICKED TO TALK MORE ABOUT WHAT IS HAPPENING -- ROMAINE: SOLO, SO HIGH. ABIGAIL: LET'S BRING IN KEVIN KELLY, OF ETF. GREAT TO HAVE YOU, AS ALWAYS. REALLY REMARKABLE, THE VOLATILITY. ARE YOU SEEING A LOSS IN SERVICE, IN TERMS OF SERVICE, IN TERMS OF CALLS? MR. KELLY: ONE OF THE THINGS YOU ARE SEEING WITH TWITTER, GIVEN THE FACT THAT IT HAS GOT AN IMPLIED VOLATILITY OF 74, THAT IS REALLY HIGH. WHAT INVESTORS ARE DOING IN THE OPTIONS SPACE IS THEY GOING OUT AND SELLING FAR OUT OF THE MONEY TO HELP PUT FINANCE AT THE MONEY CALL. THEY ARE ALL PURCHASING AROUND THE 50 TO 55 RANGE. THEY THINK THERE IS ACTUALLY GOING TO BE SOME FURTHER ROOM TO RUN TO THE UPSIDE, BUT THEY ARE TRYING TO FINANCE IT BY SELLING THAT HIGH-END VOLATILITY DOWNWARD. ARE SEEING ABOUT 2.2 TIMES THE AMOUNT OF CALLS VERSUS PUTS TODAY. ABIGAIL: THAT A SUPER INTERESTING, BECAUSE LOOKING AT THE CHART, THAT IS EXACTLY THE WAY THE RESISTANCE IS AT. IT WILL BE INTERESTING TO SEE WHETHER OR NOT THEY CAN MAKE ABOUT 55. TAKING A LOOK AT THE NASDAQ, I INCORRECTLY TALKED ABOUT THIS EARLIER. IT IS ACTUALLY NOT EVEN IN THE NASDAQ. I WAS TALKING ABOUT THE CHINA TECH STRENGTH. YOU THINK WE ARE SEEING A BOTTOM IN CHINA TECH? MR. KELLY: WHAT YOU ARE ACTUALLY SEEING IS A COALESCENCE AROUND THE FACT THAT THEY MAY HAVE BOUGHT THIS COMPANY AND IT COULD BE AN OPPORTUNITY TO GET BACK IN , SHOULD THERE BE FURTHERANCE OF THE NEWS COMING OUT OF CHINA THAT THEY ARE DONE WITH THEIR CRACKDOWN ON THE CORPORATION. THAT IS YET TO BE SEEN. WE HAVE SEEN PEOPLE TRY TO CATCH THE CHINESE FOLLOWING NUMEROUS TIMES BEFORE. THEY HAVE BEEN PLOWING MONEY INTO IT. THEY ARE TRYING TO PUT THEIR MONEY WHERE THEIR MOUTH IS, IT JUST HASN'T WORKED OUT OVER THE LAST SIX MONTHS. WE KNOW THAT THE U.S. REGULATORS HAVEN'T REALLY PULLED BACK ON THE ACCOUNTING ISSUES. TAYLOR: IT WILL --ABIGAIL: IT WILL CERTAINLY BE INTERESTING TO SEE HOW LONG THE BOTTOMING TAKES. WITH THE VOLATILITY AHEAD, DO YOU THINK THIS IS SAFE THERE? MR. KELLY: YOU ARE ACTUALLY GIVING -- GETTING MIXED SIGNALS FROM VOLATILITY MARKET. THE FURTHER UP THE UPSIDE YOU GO OUT OF OPTIONS OUT OF EXPIRATION, THE MARKET HAS NO IDEA WHAT IS GOING TO HAPPEN, GIVEN THE FACT THAT IT EARNINGS -- WE HAVE SEEN SECTOR DISPERSION HAPPENED DURING EARNINGS SEASON. THAT IS WHY YOU ARE SEEING AT AROUND THE HISTORICAL NORM AROUND 20. IF YOU LOOK ON THE BIG 3M, WE ARE SEEING A HANDLE ON IT. THE VOLATILITY MARKETS ARE SAYING THEY ARE GOING TO HAVE TO LET THE FED COME IN, BUT WE ACTUALLY THINK THERE COULD BE FIVE POINT HIGHER IN VOLATILITY THREE-MONTH FROM NOW. THAT IS AN INTERESTING ASPECT THAT YOU'RE SEEING. THE INDUSTRIAL SECTOR IS GETTING HIT PRETTY HARD. YOU'RE SEEING ALMOST 5.6 TIMES THE AMOUNT OF PUTS BEING TRADED. INFLATION IS THE BASIC -- IS THE BIGGEST RISK TO THE MARKET. INDUSTRIAL INVESTORS ARE SEEING THAT, AS WELL AS SEEING OLD SEEING ABOUT 2.2 TIMES THE AMOUNT OF GLD CALLS. ON THE INFLATIONS MARKET IS WHERE PEOPLE ARE PUTTING THEIR BETS. ABIGAIL: INFLATION IN VOLATILITY, PROBABLY THE THEMES OF THE YEAR. ROMAINE: ONCE AGAIN A NARROW KIND OF FEEL THAT PEOPLE GRAVITATE TO. APPLE, PEOPLE TRYING TO MAKE A BID BACK TO THE 180 LEVEL HERE. SHARES ARE UP 2%. A LOT OF THAT MOVING HIGHER WITH A MODEST RALLY ON FRIDAY THAT ACCELERATED WITH ALIBABA UP 6%. SOME OF THE OTHER NAMES UP 10% ON THE DAY WITH BASIC CONFIRMATION COMING OUT OF CHINA THAT THEY ARE GOING TO ACQUIESCE TO THE DEMANDS BY REGULATORS FOR FULLER TRANSPARENCY AND DISCLOSURE ON FINANCIAL AUDIT. I THOUGHT THIS WAS AN INTERESTING STORY, WE TALK ABOUT THIS STOCK AT A LOT, MAKER OF CORONA BEER AND A LOT OF OTHERS, 60% OF THE VOTING POWER IS CONTROLLED BY ONE FAMILY WHO SAYS THEY ARE WILLING TO RELINQUISH THAT CONTROL IN SYNC WITH -- SIMPLIFY THE STRUCTURE IN A WAY THAT LEAVES THEM WITH ONLY ABOUT 19%. SHARES ARE DOWN ON THE NEWS. NOT SURE WHY BUT IT COULD BE GOOD AS FAR AS WHAT ACTIVIST INVESTORS HAD BEEN PUSHING FOR. AND FINALLY, HERTZ GLOBAL, UP ON THE BACK OF THAT DEAL WITH POLESTAR AND GUGGENHEIM, GOING PUBLIC. THOSE SHARES OF 13%. CAROLINE: AND HERTZ HAD BEEN LIKED BY THE RETAIL COMMUNITY AND IT DOVETAILS NICELY WITH WHAT I WANTED TO SHINE A LIGHT ON. SOME OF THOSE RETAIL FAVORITES ARE DOING PRETTY WELL. THEY CERTAINLY DID IN THE MONTH OF MARCH AND WE SAW SOME OF THEM PERFORM MUCH BETTER THAN THE BEST-LOVED HEDGE FUND NAMES OUT THERE. WE SAW MORE OF A GOLDMAN SACHS BASKET OF SOME OF THOSE FAVORITE DETAIL TRADES IN PARTICULAR, STOCKS OUTPERFORMING 9% AND BEATING HEDGE FUNDS IN FAVORITE PAIRS THERE FOR MONTHS OF FEBRUARY. NOW BOTH HAVE ACTUALLY NOT PERFORMED WELL, OVERALL NEGATIVE TERRITORY YEAR TO DATE. HOWEVER HAVING ITS STRONGEST PERFORMANCE GOING BACK TO AUGUST, WE ARE CERTAINLY STARTING TO SEE MORE LOVE IN THE RETAIL TRADE, TAYLOR. TAYLOR: GREAT SET UP THERE, REVIVAL OF THE MEME STOCKS AND WE ARE DOING THIS WITH EMILY. IS IT BACK? BACK IN THE SAME WAY THAT WE REMEMBER FROM A YEAR AGO? EMILY: IT CERTAINLY BACK. THE RETAIL NAMES THAT WE THOUGHT ABOUT, GAMESTOP, AMC, SOLD OFF A TON TO START 2022 IN THEN WE SAW A BIG RESURGENCE IN MARCH. GAMESTOP WAS UP 32% IN MARCH. THINKING ABOUT IF IT WAS AT THE SAME LEVEL AS 2021? THE ACTUAL RETAIL TRADING VOLUME IS STILL DOWN. OUR BLOOMBERG INTELLIGENCE ESTIMATES THAT IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2022 THE RETAIL TRADING VOLUME WAS ABOUT 17% OF THE TOTAL U.S. EQUITY MARKET IN 2021 IT WAS 2024 -- MARKET. IN 2021 IT WAS 24%. CERTAINLY ELEVATED BUT IT HAS COME DOWN FROM LAST YEAR. ROMAINE: WHAT TYPES OF NAMES ARE GETTING BIG THIS TIME? BEFORE IT WAS A HODGEPODGE, BUT SOME OF THOSE COMPANIES WENT ON TO SOME DEGREE OF LEGITIMACY. HERTZ WAS OBVIOUSLY KIND OF SAFE FROM THE WORST CASE SCENARIO AND IS NOW STILL A RELATIVELY VIABLE STOCK. THINGS LIKE DRAFTKINGS, CONTEXT LOGIC MOVING HIGHER AS WELL. EMILY: I HAVE BEEN LOOKING AT GAMESTOP A LOT IN THERE HAS BEEN SOME FUNDAMENTAL NEWS. TAYLOR: OH, HEAR THAT, ROMAINE? [LAUGHTER] I'M ALL EARS. -- ROMAINE: I'M ALL EARS. EMILY: RYAN COHEN -- ROMAINE: WE HAVE HEARD OF HIM. EMILY: THEY ANNOUNCED PLANS FOR A STOCK SPLIT BUT IT HASN'T BEEN APPROVED YET. I THINK THERE WAS A DIVIDEND INVOLVED. MEME STOCK INVESTORS KIND OF JUST PULL ON ANYTHING, THEY TAKE WHAT THEY CAN GET. ROMAINE: I'M NOT SO SURE. CAROLINE: I'M NOT SURE IF IT IS FUNDAMENTAL THAT THE BUSINESSES OUTPERFORMING, BUT NONETHELESS WE DIGRESSED, THERE IS AN ELEMENT ON, I LIKE HOW YOU FOCUSED ON VOLUME. BUT WHAT ABOUT ABOUT -- WHAT ABOUT, PERHAPS, WHY RETAIL STOOD BACK AND IS IT A DESIRE TO GET BACK IN RISK ON SENTIMENT? IS IT SAYING THAT REALLY RETAIL TRADING IS MORE HERE TO STAY? ARE WE SEEING THAT AFFLICTED IN SOME OF THE ROBINHOOD'S? THEY ARE EVEN TALKING ABOUT ELONG GETTING THE TRADING TIMES. EMILY: IT'S INTERESTING, WHEN I TALK TO STRATEGISTS THEY ARE ALL SURPRISED TO SEE THE MEME STOCK REVIVAL WITH WHERE WE STARTED THE YEAR, SO MUCH UNCERTAINTY AROUND RUSSIA AND UKRAINE AND CONSTANT NEWS ABOUT HOW MANY RATE HIKES WE ARE GOING TO GET. IT'S NOT AN ENVIRONMENT WHERE YOU WOULD EXPECT PEOPLE TO BE BIDDING UP MEME STOCKS. BUT WHEN YOU THINK ABOUT THE PEOPLE WHO OPENED UP ROBINHOOD LAST YEAR, THEY PROBABLY WILL NOT QUIT AND THROW AWAY THEIR PHONE AND STOP TRADING ENTIRELY. I THINK IT IS A HABIT PEOPLE DEVELOPED DURING PANDEMIC. ROMAINE: IS THERE CREDENCE TO THE THEORY THAT A LOT OF THAT ACTIVITY WAS BECAUSE PEOPLE WERE AT HOME WITH NOTHING TO DO? EMILY: YEAH AND IT GOES BACK TO THE TRADING VOLUME, THERE WAS A LOT MORE LAST YEAR WHEN PEOPLE WERE SITTING AT HOME. TAYLOR: WE JUST DON'T GET THE CONFETTI ANYMORE WHEN YOU TRADE. ROMAINE: WHAT'S THE NEXT BIG MEME STOCK? SAY IT LIVE, HERE ON AIR. [LAUGHTER] EMILY: I THINK MEME INVESTORS ARE EXCITED ABOUT THE GOLD MINER. TAYLOR: WE NEED A NEW NAME. ROMAINE: SILLY ME, I'M STILL INVESTED IN ETF'S. WHAT AM I DOING? TAYLOR: HOW IS YOUR NICKEL TRADE GOING? ROMAINE: PRETTY WELL, JUST MELTING THEM DOWN. THE NEIGHBORS DON'T QUITE LIKE IT. [LAUGHTER] CAROLINE: YOU'RE THE ONLY COUNTERPARTY? [LAUGHTER] THAT'S RIGHT, TRADING NICKELS OUT OF MY APARTMENT. EMILY, OUR CROSS ASSET REPORTER TALKING ABOUT THE RESURGENCE OF MEME STOCKS. MEANWHILE, WE ARE COUNTING YOU DOWN TO THE CLOSING BELL. DAVID WILL BE STOPPING BY TO TALK ALL ABOUT IT. THE GLOBAL HEAD OF INVESTMENT AND CIO AT GLOBAL CITY WEALTH. 4578 HERE ON THE DAY. I THOUGHT THE REBOUND OF CRUDE WAS INTERESTING COMING OFF OF THE BRUTAL WEEK ON THE DOWNSIDE BUT NOW PEOPLE ARE REALLY STARTING TO PRICE IN THE WORST-CASE SCENARIOS REGARDING SUPPLY AND DEMAND. TAYLOR: WE HAVE SEEN THAT COME UP AND IT HAS BEEN HOLDING STEADY ABOVE $100 PER BARREL NOW. ANOTHER KEY LEVEL WE HAVE BEEN WATCHING, THE YIELD CURVE, LESS THAN NEGATIVE ONE BASIS POINTS HALF OF ONE INVERTED. CAROLINE: WHAT IF YOUR GOLD COIN COLLECTION? ROMAINE: WHICH ONE OF US COULD GET INTO BERG HEIM? YOU PUT STUFF LIKE EYELINER ON CAROLINE? CAROLINE: I TRIED, I USED TO LIVE IN BERLIN AND IT WAS NEVER SOMETHING I COULD. YOU, BUT YOU WOULD HAVE TO WEAR WHAT YOU WEAR ON A NORMAL DAY. TAYLOR: WHAT IF YOU WERE IN PARIS ON THE SUBWAY? CAROLINE: OUT ON THE LOWER EAST SIDE, THAT LOOKS MIGHT WORK IN BOEHEIM. ROMAINE: THIS IS BLOOMBERG. CAROLINE: 17 MINUTES UNTIL THE MARKET CLOSES AND WE SEE ACTUALLY SOME BIDDING COMING IN IN PARTICULAR TO THE TECHNOLOGY STOCKS. AS WE SEE, A LOT OF THE CHINESE RELATED NAMES, REALLY OUTPERFORMING SOME KIND OF RISK ON TRADE OR A DESIRE TO GET INTO THE AREAS AND SPEED UP? WE ARE ALSO SEEING MORE SO EUROPEAN STOCKS PUSHING HIGHER AS WELL. GETTING THE OLD COUNTRY WORLD INDEX UP WITH YIELDS GOING HIGHER IN THE UNITED STATES ON THE LONG END, STEEPENING OF THE YIELD CURVE FOR ONCE. IN THE COMMODITY INDEX, OIL TRADE, CATCHING A BID IN OIL, ONCE AGAIN THE SANCTIONS THAT COULD BE INCREASED OVER THERE. THE GLOBAL HEAD OF INVESTMENTS IN CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER AT CITY GLOBAL WEALTH, DAVID, IT'S BEEN A WHILE. LOOKING AT THIS BIG TECH FOR A MOMENT, IS IT A HAVEN TRADE? ARE PEOPLE LOOKING TO BUY THE DIP TO A CERTAIN DEGREE? DAVID: I THINK THAT IS EXACTLY RIGHT. THINK ABOUT WHAT'S GOING ON OVER THE LAST TWO MONTHS. IT'S BEEN AN INCREDIBLE RISE IN INTEREST RATES AND HAS THEY HAVE GONE UP YOU WOULD HAVE EXPECTED TECH STOCKS TO DO POORLY AND THEY HAVEN'T. IN OUR VIEW WHAT IS HAPPENING IS THAT AS THE ECONOMY SLOWS IN GENERAL IN EUROPE AND CHINA, TO A SMALL DEGREE IN THE U.S., THE BOTTOM LINE IS PEOPLE ARE GOING TO BE LOOKING FOR GROWTH AND FOR PARTS OF THE ECONOMY THAT CAN DO WELL IN A SLOWING ECONOMY AND CLEARLY TECH IS THERE AND NOW THAT WE HAVE HAD THIS CORRECTION PEOPLE WILL BE SHOPPING FOR TECH COMPANIES THAT CAN GROW INTO LIVER GOOD CASH FLOW. ROMAINE: I'M ALWAYS CURIOUS, WHEN I HEAR PEOPLE SAY THAT I'M ALWAYS THINKING, ISN'T A LOT OF WHAT WE CONSIDER TECH STILL TIED CLOSELY TO CONSUMER SPENDING AND BUSINESS SPENDING? DAVID: YOU ARE ABSOLUTELY RIGHT ABOUT THAT BUT WHEN WE THINK ABOUT SPENDING BY COMPANIES, CLEARLY THEIR COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE DURING COVID AND THE ABILITIES TO SUSTAIN THE ADVANTAGE WILL DEPEND WHOLLY ON THEIR INVESTMENT IN TECHNOLOGY, WHETHER IT IS FRONT-END OR BACKEND. ONE OF THE MOST RESILIENT PARTS OF CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL BE TECHNOLOGY GOING AHEAD RUNNING AT CONSIDERABLE MULTIPLES TO OTHER KINDS OF REGULAR SPENDING. ROMAINE: SIT TIGHT, WE NEED TO TAKE A BREAK. WE ARE IN CONVERSATION RIGHT NOW WITH DAVID BALIN FROM CITY GLOBAL WEALTH. HE'S STICKING WITH US. YOU ARE LOOKING AT STOCKS STILL CAMPED OUT, NOT FAR OFF THE HIGHS OF THE DAY ON THE S & P 500 WITH QUITE A FEW INDIVIDUAL NAMES IN THE 52-WEEK HIGH WITH TESTING ON THE UPSIDE TO THOSE KEY TECHNICAL LEVELS. TAYLOR: WHAT'S INTERESTING, THOUGH, CAROLINE, SOME OF THE KEY INTERNALS MAY NOT LOOK SO GOOD WHEN YOU THINK ABOUT THE BREADTH OF THIS. REMEMBER WE START THE EARNINGS SEASON NEXT WEEK IF MY MATH IS CORRECT AND WE START TO GET THOSE BANK EARNINGS TRANSPORTS UNDER PRESSURE AGAIN AND THE EV STOCKS ARE MOVING HIGHER ON THE DAY OF THEM OF IT HAS TO BE TIED TO THE NEWS WE GOT FROM TESLA WITH A PRETTY GREAT QUARTER REGARDING DELIVERIES AND A LOT OF OTHER NAMES, INTERESTING COMMENTARY ON STOCKS LIKE NEO, RIVIAN, AND THE OTHER ELECTRIC VEHICLE COMPANIES, THE IDEA BEING THAT 2022 COULD BE A BANNER YEAR FOR A LOT OF THESE COMPANIES. TAYLOR: STILL WITH US ON THAT STATEMENT, DAVID, IT WAS INTERESTING COMING OFF THE LAST CONVERSATION TALKING SORT OF ABOUT THE ROLE OF TECHNOLOGY IN THE HIGHER CASH FLOW COMPANIES IN THE PORTFOLIO. GOING CROSS ASSET AND THINKING ABOUT THE DOWNSIDE MOVES IN THE FIXED INCOME MARKET, HOW DO YOU THINK ABOUT THE ROLE OF FIXED INCOME IN YOUR PORTFOLIO IN THE FACE OF RISING RATES? DAVID: TO ME THAT IS THE MOST EXCITING STORY, BECAUSE THIS IS THE WORST QUARTER FIXED INCOME HAS HAD IN 20 PLUS YEARS. WHEN WE LOOK INTO THE FUTURE, THESE FIXED INCOME AREAS, PARTS OF THE HIGH YIELD EMERGING MARKET BONDS AND EVEN MUNICIPALS ARE INCREDIBLY EXCITING TO CONSIDER AS WE HIT PEAK INTEREST RATES. WHAT PEOPLE AREN'T PAYING ATTENTION TO IS THE FACT THAT WE ARE NOT FAR AWAY FROM PEAK YIELDS IN THE UNITED STATES. THEY WON'T GO UP IN PERPETUITY BECAUSE THE CUT -- THE ECONOMY IS GOING TO SLOW IN THE FED INTENDS TO RAISE RATES. OIL PUTS A DAMPENER ON THE U.S. ECONOMY. FOR US FIXED INCOME IS A LARGER PORTION OF THE PORTFOLIO OVER THE NEXT HALF OF THE YEAR. CAROLINE: THERE'S NO EVEN MUNICIPALS IN THIS SHOW. MUNI LIGHTING UP TAYLOR'S LIFE. I'M INTERESTED IN THE RANKING THOSE THREATS OF INFLATION VERSUS RECESSION VERSUS GEOPOLITICAL RISK? IS IT MORE, WHAT IS THE KEY QUESTION YOU ARE GETTING? DAVID: WELL, I LIKE TO LOOK AT CLIENT BEHAVIOR AND TWO BEHAVIORS TELL ME THAT THEY ARE NOT PAYING ENOUGH ATTENTION TO WHAT'S HAPPENING. ONE, LOOKING AT CONSUMER SENTIMENT, IT'S INCREDIBLY NEGATIVE BUT WHEN YOU THINK ABOUT THE CONDITION OF THE CONSUMER, CREDIT CARD BALANCES, HOUSEHOLD WEALTH, IT'S ALL POSITIVE. THE ONLY THING THAT'S NEGATIVE IS THEIR WAGE RELATIVE TO INFLATION. THEY ARE FEELING VERY HEALTHY BUT VERY PESSIMISTIC. THE SECOND THING WE LOOK AT IS THE ACTUAL ACTION IN TERMS OF THE AMOUNT OF CASH THEY HAVE AND ARE VERY WEALTHY CLIENTS HAVE 20% MORE IN CASH, INDICATING THEY ARE ALSO SCARED. BUT OVER THE NEXT 12 MONTHS YOU CAN SEE MARKETS ARE LIKELY GOING TO BE UP 5% TO 12% OVER THE NEXT YEAR AND THE ONLY WAY THIS STOPS IS IF THE FED MAKES A MISTAKE IN THAT'S NOT A GUARANTEE. THEY WILL RAISE RATES BUT THE QUESTION IS, ARE THEY GOING TO GO TOO FAST? WE THINK IT'S NOT A HIGH LIKELIHOOD. ROMAINE: AND YOU ARE THINKING THAT IT WON'T HAVE MUCH OF AN IMPACT REGARDING ECONOMIC GROWTH? DAVID: IF THEY MADE A MISTAKE LIKE THEY DID IN 2018 IT COULD ABSOLUTELY HAVE A NEGATIVE IMPACT AND WE WANT TO AVOID THAT EMERGENCY AT ALL COSTS BUT THEY WILL BE GETTING A LOT OF DATA SHOWING INFLATION COMING DOWN NATURALLY OVER THE COURSE OF THE. WE HAVE HAD THIS COVID ISSUE AND TERRIBLE OR ISSUE. BOTH OF WHICH THE FED CAN'T REALLY DO ANYTHING ABOUT WHEN IT COMES TO RAISING RATES. THOSE ARE EXTERNALITIES AND WE WANT TO MAKE SURE THE FED DOESN'T OVERREACT AND DO TOO MUCH QUANTITATIVE TIGHTENING. TOO MANY BONDS OUT OF THE MARKET, REDUCING THE BALANCE SHEET TO QUICKLY COULD BE THE SURPRISE FACTOR THAT PUTS US INTO A RECESSION. SOMETHING THEY WILL GET A LOT OF WARNING ABOUT AS THEY RAISE A LOT OF RATES. ROMAINE: WE ARE IN CONVERSATION WITH DAVID FROM CITY WEALTH WHO IS STICKING WITH US AS WE COUNT YOU DOWN TO THE CLOSE OF -- CLOSING BELL. BUT FIRST, TAYLOR HAS THE STOCK OF THE HOUR. TAYLOR: I KNOW WE ALWAYS WANT TO BALANCE FUNDAMENTALS WITH FUN IN THE PROGRAM. BEAR WITH ME. IT WAS SO FUNNY THIS MORNING, MASTERS CLUBS CAME OUT SAYING THEY WERE TEAMING UP TO CREATE A REGISTRY FOR SINGLES, THE WORLD IS BIASED AGAINST SINGLE PEOPLE. NO LONGER DO YOU WANT WEDDING REGISTRIES, YOU WANT A SINGLES REGISTRY. GET THIS YOU CAN GET A FULL DOUBLE ONE PERSON KAYAK FOR ADVENTURING IF YOU SO WANT. A ONE STARRING COFFEE MAKER. -- ONE STIR COFFEE MAKER. ROMAINE: WEIGHT -- CAROLINE:WAIT IT'S UP 4% HAS OF THAT? [LAUGHTER] TAYLOR: PROBABLY NOT BUT IT WAS A GOOD EXCUSE TO TALK ABOUT THE COMPANY AND JOKE WITH IT A LITTLE BIT. WE WILL BRING DAVID BACK INTO THE PROGRAM TO GET MORE SERIOUS WITH US, WHEN WE GO CROSS ASSETS HERE. THINKING ABOUT THE CREDIT SPREAD, THERE WAS A BIG WIDENING, AS YOU KNOW, WITH A LOT OF INVESTORS THAT LIKE TO THE OPPORTUNITY AND ATTRACTIVE ENTRY POINTS. YOU HAVE SEEN THE SPREADS COME BACK IN. HOW DO YOU THINK ABOUT THAT WITH FUNDAMENTALS AND YIELD OPPORTUNITIES? DAVID: YOU WANT TO OWN THE SPREAD IF YOU ARE WORRIED ABOUT RECESSION AND IF YOU CAN GET 5% YIELD ON PREFERRED, 3% YIELD ON MUNI, EMERGING-MARKET DEBT, THAT BEGINS TO LOOK VERY INTERESTING AS WE ENTER THE MIDCYCLE FOR THIS, FOR THIS PART OF THE ECONOMY. WE WANT OUR CLIENTS TO HAVE MORE FIXED INCOME IN THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR BUT WE HAVE TO BE HIGHLY SELECTIVE AND AVOID COMPANIES THAT CAN SUFFER IN THE EVENT OF AN -- OF AN ABSENCE OF CREDIT. CAROLINE: THANK YOU FOR KEEPING A CLOSE EYE ON THOSE COMPANIES IN WHAT THEY ARE DOING WITH THEIR BALANCE SHEETS. DAVID, ALWAYS GREAT TO CATCH UP WITH YOU, STAY WELL. MEANWHILE, MARKET LOOKS LIKE IT IS STAYING WELL ON THE DAY, ROMAINE. ROMAINE: A LOT OF IT HAS TO DO WITH THE BIG NAMES DOING THEIR PART. TAYLOR: YOU ARE SEEING TWO-YEAR -- TWO-YEAR YIELDS COMING IN AT FOUR BASIS POINTS WITH A 10 YEAR ABOVE THE 240 BUT NOT THERE AT THE KEY LEVEL. ROMAINE: AND I'M TOLD THE YIELD IS STILL NEGATIVE? TAYLOR: STILL NEGATIVE BUT TURNING AWAY FROM THAT. IT IS UP MORE THAN 35% FROM THE LOWS OF MARCH 14. SHOULD NOTE, STILL DOWN MORE THAN 50% FROM LAST FEBRUARY'S HIGHS BUT IT HAS BEEN ON ITS RISE. I WILL TRY TO LOOK IT UP AND GET A MORE ACCURATE DATE FOR YOU HERE BUT YOU ARE UP 1.9% ON THE NASDAQ COMPOSITE, 200 71 POINTS PER THE NASDAQ 100 UP AND EVEN 2% HERE ON THE DAY. AS FOR THE RUSSELL 2000, SMALL CAPS UNDER CYCLICAL NAMES, NOT A WHOLE LOT GOING DOWN THERE. UP ABOUT TWO TENTS OF A PERCENT ON THE DAY. CAROL: NASDAQ 100 DOWN 7% DESPITE THE BIG BOUNCE WE HAVE SEEN. S & P 500, EVEN SPLIT. 258 NAMES SHOWING GAINS IN TODAY'S SESSION. TAYLOR: CAROL, IT IS INTERESTING ON THE SECTOR LEVEL FOR OUR RADIO AUDIENCE, WE DO SECTOR WINNERS AND SECTOR LOSERS. IT'S GREEN ON THE WINNERS AND READ ON THE LOSERS. IN THAT SENSE, IT FEELS MORE BROAD-BASED. WE DIVE INTO THIS SERVICE, IT IS INTERESTING -- WE'VE BEEN TALKING ABOUT TESLA, THAT IS ONE OF THE BIG TOP PERFORMERS AND TECHNOLOGY HAS BEEN THERE AS WELL. SEMI CONDUCTORS, UP AT LEAST 2% OR MORE. YOU COME DOWN TO THE BOTTOM AND SOME OF THE LOSERS -- AND MANY OF THESE ARE BOND PROXIES, YOUR SEAT YIELDS RISE ON THE LONG ENDS. ALL OF MY GAINERS ARE CONNECTED BECAUSE TAKE A LOOK AT TESLA. WE KNOW THAT'S UP ABOUT 5.6%. WE'VE GOT NEWS ABOUT HAVING A RECORD FIRST QUARTER IN TERMS OF SOME OF ITS RECORD AND FIRST QUARTER DELIVERIES, I SHOULD SAY. I GAVE IT A BIG LIST. HURTS GLOBAL PLAYING INTO THIS BECAUSE WE KNOW THEY'RE BUYING TESLA CARS AS IT EXPANDS ITS EV EXPOSURE. HURTS CAME OUT SAYING IT IS GOING TO LOOK TO BUY EV'S OVER THE NEXT FIVE YEARS. SO WE SAW THEM MOVING A LOT HIGHER, TOP IN THE S & P. ABOUT 11%. SHARES OF STARBUCKS FALLING AS A RESULT DOWN 3.7%. HE SAID THE CASH WOULD BE BETTER SPENT ON THEM WE USE AND STORES. AMONG THE MANY CHALLENGES THAT HE FACES AS HE RETURNS AGAIN AS AN INTERIM CEO THIS TIME, TIGHT LABOR MARKETS, SOARING COST AND UNIONIZATION EFFORTS ACROSS THE UNITED STATES AT DIFFERENT DOORS. DIGITAL WORLD CORPORATION TO BE TALKED A LOT ABOUT SOCIAL MEDIA TODAY, A LOT OF THE STOCKS HIGHER. D WHACKED NOT ONE OF THOSE, DOWN ABOUT 10% TODAY. TWITTER IS A GAINER, THIS IS THE BLANK CHECK FIRM THAT IS BRINGING FORMER PRESIDENT TRUMP'S MEDIA VENTURE PUBLIC. FELL AFTER A REUTERS REPORT REPORTED THAT TWO KEY EXECUTIVES HAVE RESIGNED. THEN THAT NEWS ABOUT ELON MUSK INVESTING IN TWITTER CERTAINLY NOT HELPING EITHER. THEN BAXTER INTERNATIONAL FOLLOWING 4% TODAY. THE MEDICAL DEVICE MAKER FALLING AFTER GOLDMAN SACHS DOWNGRADED IT TO A CELL FROM NEUTRAL. CAROLINE: LET'S GO TO THE MACRO PICTURE. GLOBAL MACRO MOVERS PAINT THE STORY THAT IS ABOUT RUSSIA AND UKRAINE CRUDE WORRIED ABOUT SANCTIONS COMING TOWARDS RUSSIA, ON THE BACK OF THE ATROCITIES MANY FEEL HAVE OCCURRED NEAR KYIV AND THAT OF COURSE IS CALLING FROM THE FRENCH PRESIDENT, EUROPEAN LEADERS, THAT FURTHER SANCTIONS ARE NEEDED. WITH THAT ENVELOP THE WORLD OF COMMODITIES? WITHOUT MEAN GRAINS WOULD BE HARDER TO GET OUT OF THE BLACK SEA? OIL COULD BE A FOCUS? ENERGY MARKETS COULD BE A FOCUS. 100 AND THREE DOLLARS A BARREL OF BRENT CRUDE UP MORE THAN 3.3%. ONCE AGAIN, THE NERVOUSNESS BEING FACTORED IN IN THE COMMODITY SPACE, AUSSIE DOLLAR CATCHES UP 6%. KEY COMMODITY RELATED CURRENCY. THE CANADIAN DOLLAR UP 3/10 OF A PERCENT. THE DOWNSIDE OF COURSE, WHAT IS THE ECONOMIC IMPACT TO FURTHER SANCTIONS OF RUSSIA. THE EURO UP SEVEN TENTS OF A PERCENT, SO WORRIES AS TO THE OVERALL SLOWING GROWTH IN THE EUROPEAN UNION. I LOOK AT WHAT IS PERHAPS A BID FOR SAFETY THAT HAPPENS ON THE BACK OF THIS. CURRENTLY THE YOU TAKE YOUR BOND, WE SAW MONEY PUSHED OUT -- THE U.K. BOND. TALKING ABOUT INFLATION UNDERSHOOTING MORE THAN ANTICIPATED BUT WE SAW MONEY MOVE IN ACROSS THE BOARD IN EUROPEAN DEBT AND INDEED JAPANESE. YOU SAW TAYLOR: A SIMILAR STORY WHEN YOU THINK ABOUT YIELDS GOING HIGHER. ON THE LONGER END OF THAT CURVE, IT IS ALL WAS GOOD TO KEEP IN MIND HOW FAR WE HAVE COME. YOU THINK ABOUT THESE ONE AND THREE BASIS POINT MOVES ON THE FRONT END. YOU BASIS MOVE DOWN YIELD LOWER ON THE FRONT END. STILL WORRIED ABOUT SOME OF THESE KEY LEVELS AS YOU THINK ABOUT IT. TO YEAR AND 10 YEAR HOLDING RIGHT IN THERE AT ABOUT A 240. INVERTED BY ABOUT NEGATIVE TWO BASIS POINTS. I THINK WHAT IS INTERESTING, WE WERE SPEAKING EARLIER ABOUT NEEDING A DEEPER INVERSION AND THEN TALKING ABOUT NOT ONLY THE MAGNITUDE, BUT THE DURATION AS WELL. AS YOU REALLY THINK ABOUT ANY SIGNALS THIS MARKET CAN GIVE US ABOUT THE ECONOMICS. CAROLINE: LISTEN. THIS IS WHY -- CAROL: THE ECONOMIC DATA POINTS THIS WEEK. LET'S BROADEN OUT. WE'RE GOING TO GET THE MEETING MINUTES AND HEAR A LITTLE BIT ABOUT THE DEBATE, RIGHT? BETWEEN THE MEMBERS AND WE WILL GET CLUES ABOUT WHAT THE FED IS THINKING WHEN IT IS WATCHING IT WE GET CLARITY WHEN WE GET THE PRESS CONFERENCE. WE WILL GET IDEAS ABOUT WHERE YIELDS GO NEXT. ROMAINE: I THINK SO. WE TALK ABOUT THE LAST MINUTES WE GOT. THAT SURPRISED ME. NORMALLY THEY ARE STAYED, BUT YOU GOT A LOT OF INSIGHT OUT OF THAT ONE. THE BIG QUESTION RIGHT NOW IS THAT BALANCE SHEET, HOW AGGRESSIVE THAT COULD BE COUPLED WITH SOME OF THOSE RATE HIKES. AND YOU TALK ABOUT SOME OF THE EITHER DATA THAT WE GET HERE. NOT ONLY WITH FOMC MINUTES, BUT I THINK SOME OF THE INVENTORY LEVELS THAT WE'RE GOING TO GET TOWARDS THE END OF THE WEEK COULD PROVIDE INSIGHT INTO WHERE WE ARE GOING NEXT WITH THE GUARDS TO INFLATION. CAROLINE: YOU MISSED ME ON FRIDAY. I WENT OUT ON FRIDAY AFTERNOON AND A LOCAL BOWLING ALLEY, THE GUY WHO RUNS IT, SAID HIS UTILITY COSTS -- THERE WERE SIGNS EVERYWHERE SAYING UTILITIES HAVE SKYROCKETED, THEREFORE THEY ARE PUTTING UP THEIR PRICES ACROSS THE BOARD. THEY'VE GONE FROM $3000 A MONTH TO 12000 AND THAT IS JUST ONE SMALL BUSINESS OWNER IN THIS STATE, BUT OVERALL WE ARE SEEING INFLATION PRESSURE THAT FACTORED INTO COMMODITIES. TIM: WAS THE OWNER HAVING TO PASS ALONG THIS COST? TO WHAT EXTENT? YOU SAID PRICES MOVE HIGHER, BOWLING MOVE HIGHER, BOWLING MOVE TIRE. THAT'S THE WAY IT WORKS. CAROLINE: IT WAS ALSO PACKED BECAUSE PEOPLE ARE STILL WANTING TO BE ABLE TO SPEND IN SOME WAY, BUT AT WHAT POINT IS THAT END UP DRIVING WAY DEMAND? AT WHAT POINT IS THAT OVERALL HAVE AN IMPACT ON THE WAY PEOPLE FEEL AS WELL. WE JUST HAD THE CFO OF LLOYD'S OF LONDON AND HE SAID THE INFLATION IN THE U.S. CAN'T POSSIBLY BE REAL. THINK IT'S FAR TOO HIGH, BUT FROM A DAY-TO-DAY PERSON MANY FEEL THAT IS THE REAL NUMBER. ROMAINE: THERE ARE A LOT OF PEOPLE FEEL THE OPPOSITE. THEY FEEL THAT MEMBER MIGHT BE UNDERSTANDING SOME OF THE INFLATIONARY EFFECTS. -- THAT NUMBER MIGHT BE UNDERSTATING. TAYLOR: LAST WEEK WHEN WE MISSED YOU ON FRIDAY, REALLY TALKING ABOUT FROM THAT CONSUMER SENTIMENT, YOU DO NOT SEE THEM PULL YET. BUT YOU DO GET NERVOUS IF IT STARTS TO BROADEN OUT. SO IF YOU SEE INFLATION ANYTHING PRICES ARE GOING TO MOVE HIGHER TOMORROW, SO YOU BUY TODAY, IF THAT STARTS TO ACCENT TO A LOT OF DIFFERENT AREAS IN THE ECONOMY, THAT IS WHEN YOU START TO GET NERVOUS. SHE CAP GOT IT THAT WITH YOU HAVE NOT STARTED TO SEE THAT. -- SHE CAVIAR DID THAT WITH YOU HAVE NOT STARTED TO SEE THAT. TOMORROW IS GOING TO BE MORE EXPENSIVE BUT THOSE ARE THE SIGNALS SHE IS LOOKING FORWARD IT COMES TO THE BROADER CONSUMER SENTIMENT. ROMAINE: WHAT DID YOU SHOOT, CAROLINE? WHEN YOU WERE OUT BOWLING. CAROLINE: I EITHER GET A STRIKE OR ZERO, THERE IS NOTHING IN BETWEEN, I AM THE LEAST CONSISTENT PERSON. THE DOW UNDERPERFORMING BUT STILL MANAGING TO PUSH ON HIGHER IN THE FACE OF WHAT IS LOWER VOLUMES, PEOPLE MORE NERVOUS ABOUT WHAT THIS MARKET HAS TO HOLD FOR THEM. THEY WERE NOT NERVOUS ABOUT PUTTING MONEY TO WORK ON ONE NAME, THAT BEING TWITTER. ELON MUSK COMING OUT AND SAYING HE'S TAKING A 9% STAKE IN THIS PARTICULAR COMPANY. WE HAVE NOT SEEN A 27% MOVE SINCE ALL THE 2013 WHEN TWITTER DEBUTED. SO THIS IS ACTUALLY A REAL MOVE HIGHER BUT THE QUESTION IS WHAT DOES ELON MUSK DO WITH THAT STAKE. HE CALLS A PASSIVE STATE. WILL HE WANT TO ENACT CHANGES? STILL A KEY NAME TO BE WATCHING ON THE DAY. WE ALSO GO CROSS ASSET AS WE ALWAYS DO AND WONDER WHAT HAPPENED TO THE OIL SPACE BECAUSE WE SAW CRUDE PUSH UP MORE THAN 4%. THIS TAKES US BACK TO THE MACRO PICTURE. TWITTER IS YOUR MICRO PICTURE BUT MACRO IS THE ISSUES WITH UKRAINE AND RUSSIA. CONFLICT THERE. WILL WE SEE FURTHER SANCTIONS FROM EUROPE INTO RUSSIA AS WE SEE ATROCITIES BEING SEEN AND A HUMAN RACE -- HUMAN RIGHTS CRISIS FRONT AND CENTER. FURTHER SECTIONS COMING FROM EUROPE INTO RUSSIA IS THE QUESTION. TAYLOR: WE STICK WITH THAT MACRO THEME READ THIS INFLATIONARY THEME THAT HAS BEEN THE STORY FOR MONTHS. WHILE SOME OF THE WARNING SIGNS IN THE BOND MARKET WITH THE U.S. TO YEAR YIELD BREAKING, TOPPING THE 30 YEAR YIELD FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 2007. WE ALSO HAD A CONTINUED INVERSION ON THE TWOS AND TENS CURVE AS WELL. LET'S BRING LIZ MCCORMICK ARE BLOOMBERG CHIEF CORRESPONDENT FOR GLOBAL MACRO MARKETS AND A CURVEBALL, BECAUSE WE HAVE BEEN TALKING ABOUT THE INVERSION. NATWEST HAS COME OUT WITH THEIR NOTE AS WELL SAYING ALL OF THE YIELDS IN FRIDAY'S JOBS REPORT, WE'RE LOOKING AT 50 BASIS POINTS IN MAY, JUNE AND JULY, BEFORE SCALING BACK TO 25 HIKES IN SEPTEMBER. YOU ARE LOOKING AT NOT ONE, NOT TWO, BUT MAYBE SUBSEQUENT MEETINGS OF A 50 BASIS POINT HIKE AS YOU HAVE A FED THAT SEEMINGLY FEELS MORE AND MORE BEHIND THE CURVE. LIZ: TALK ABOUT FRONTLOADING. THAT IS VERY FRONTLOADING. I HEARD SOMEONE SAYING THAT MAYBE WE GET FOUR MEETINGS IN A ROW OF 50. WE KNOW THE FED AS PART OF THE ROOTS EVEN OF THE HAVE NOT HAD INFLATION A LONG WHILE, THEY KNOW INFLATION IS A NIGHTMARE IF THEY DON'T KEEP IT CONTAINED. SO THESE CALLS JUST KEEP PICKING UP AND WE MIGHT SEE THIS VERY AGGRESSIVE MOVE BY THE FED. ROMAINE: ARE YOU SEEING ANYONE REALLY POSITIONING IN ANY MEANINGFUL WAY THAT MAYBE WE WILL NOT SEE THEM BE AS AGGRESSIVE AS WE'VE BEEN PLANNING? LIZ: NOT A LOT. THERE IS FACTIONS ACTIVITY HERE AND THERE, LOOK FOR A HEDGE IF WE CALL GOT THIS WRONG. YEAR PEOPLE SAY IT IS HARD TO FADE THIS, RIGHT? EVEN THOUGH IT SEEMS AGGRESSIVE, HOW DO YOU GO AGAINST THAT? LIKE YOU GUYS WERE TALKING ABOUT INFLATION EVERYWHERE. YOU GO TO THE LOCAL BAKER AND HE IS QUITTING ABOUT THE NUTS COSTING SO MUCH OF THE COOKIES BEING ATTENTIVE. AND FED HAS ROOM TO TAKE IT EASY . TRADERS ARE SAYING THE CURVE IS FLATTENED, IT'S FLAT ALREADY BUT HOW CAN YOU FADE THIS? CAROLINE: WHAT ABOUT BUYING? IS ANYONE COMING IN AND BUYING TREASURIES WHERE THEY ARE RIGHT NOW AND THE LONGER TERM? LIZ: ONE THING THAT IS INTERESTING AND MAYBE I'M SHOWING MY AGE, BUT IN THE OLD DAYS YOU WOULD CLIP COUPONS. FIXED INCOME WAS VALUABLE NOT JUST FOR THE RETURN, PRICES GOING UP, FOR THE COUPON YOU GOT EVERY HALF A YEAR. AND PEOPLE WERE SAYING ON YOUR SHOWS RECENTLY THAT LOOK AT WHERE THE 2-YEAR NOTE IS P OVER 2% LIKE YOU SAID. JP MORGAN SAYING TO: 90 AT THE END OF THE YEAR. -- 2.90 AT THE END OF THE YEAR. THOSE ARE LOOKING ATTRACTIVE BECAUSE OF THE KEEP ROLLING THEM OVER YOU GET A COUPON THAT IS LIKE A BUFFER TO WHAT HAPPENS IN PRICES. SO THAT IS I GUESS A LITTLE BOLD. YOU'RE GOING AGAINST THE CURVE, SO PEOPLE THINK THE CURVE IS FLATTENING, BUT SOME OF THESE LONGER-TERM INVESTORS ARE SAYING LISTEN. IF YOU CAN GET A GOOD COUPON, TWO AND A HALF PERCENT IS NOT BAD. ROMAINE: THEY DON'T GET A REAL COUPON. IF THEY BROUGHT THAT BACK, THAT WOULD BOOSTED. PEOPLE WOULD BE THROWING UP BONDS ON TODAY. TAYLOR: WE PUSH FORWARD TO THE WEDNESDAY EVENT THAT WE TALKED A LOT ABOUT OVER THE LAST TWO HOURS ON THE SHOW. IT'S BEEN FASCINATING. NOT JUST THE PIVOT FROM QE TO QT, BUT THE PACE OF THE. HOW QUICKLY IT COULD HAPPEN AFTER LIFT OFF. WHAT ARE YOU LOOKING FOR WHEN IT COMES TO THE MINUTES ON WEDNESDAY? LIZ: I AM A LITTLE CONCERNED. EVERYONE IS FOCUSED -- CHAIRMAN POWELL FOCUSED, LISTEN TO THE MINUTES AND YOU GET THE DETAILS ON QT. SO IF THEY DROPPED THE BALL AND PEOPLE DO NOT GET MUCH DETAIL, WHICH I HIGHLY DOUBT, THEN YOU MIGHT SEE A LOT OF MOVEMENT. BUT I THINK THE NORM IS PEOPLE SAYING THEY'RE GOING TO LAY ON QT, SAYING WE'RE GOING TO DO THESE CAPS. AND MAYBE SIGNAL WHAT IS GOING TO HAPPEN AS SOON AS MAY. PEOPLE ARE LOOKING FOR THAT. HOW DETAILED ARE THEY? DO WE KNOW HOW MUCH IS GOING TO BE TREASURIES AND THE MORE DETAIL, I THINK THE BETTER BECAUSE FOLKS LIKE MATT AT DEUTSCHE BANK ARE SAYING WE NEED MORE INFORMATION. SO WE DON'T WANT TO WAIT TOO LONG. ROMAINE: HOW MUCH DO NUTS BECAUSE THESE DISCUSSION MARK --? CAROL WAS REGALING US WITH A STORY ABOUT A BOWLING ALLEY SAYING ALL THE PRICES WENT UP THERE. CAROLINE: THEY HAD SIGNS ON ANYTHING YOU CAN SEE, ANY WALT WAS A SIGN APOLOGIZING FOR PRICES GOING UP BECAUSE UTILITIES HAVE GONE UP. I SAID PLEASE COME UP ON TELEVISION. HE SAID HE IS SHY BUT HE WAS EMBOLDENED TO TELL ME THAT HIS UTILITIES HAVE GONE UP TO $12,000 A MONTH. ROMAINE: AND A LOT OF STORIES TO TELL HERE. HOW ARE YOU? CATHIE: I'M GREAT. IT TO BE HERE AS ALWAYS. CAROL: GREAT TO HAVE YOU HERE. CAN YOU KEEP UP WITH THE NEWS FLOW AND A LOT OF US WERE SURPRISED BY ELON MUSK AND HIS INVESTMENT IN TWITTER, THAT PASSIVE INVESTMENT, 9.2%. YOU ARE A BIG INVESTOR IN TESLA, HAVE BEEN FOR A LONG TIME. I THINK ABOUT TWO AND A HALF PERCENT OF YOUR FUNDS ARE IN TWITTER AS WELL. WAS THIS A SMART MOVE BY ELON MUSK? CATHIE: I DO THINK FOR THE MOMENT IT IS PASSIVE BUT HE IS CERTAINLY MAKING A STATEMENT. AND IT IS A STATEMENT ABOUT CENSORSHIP. HE DOES NOT AGREE WITH CENSORSHIP. FOR A SMOOTH FUNCTIONING DEMOCRACY, AS HE HAS TWEETED, I BELIEVE. AND SO, I THINK HE IS SENDING A STRONG SIGNAL TO THE NEW CEO AND I ALSO KNOW THERE'S SOME CONTROVERSY ABOUT WHY JACK LEFT HAVING TO DO WITH THIS SO FEW MESSAGES THERE. CAROL: HAVE YOU TALKED TO ELON MUSK ABOUT IT? CATHIE: NO, I HAVE NOT. CAROL: WOULD YOU BE BUYING MORE TESLA OR TWITTER ON THE NEWS? LET'S THROW IN TESLA HAVING THIS RECORD. IS THIS A CATALYST TO BUY MORE OF THESE SHARES IN YOUR VIEW? CATHIE: ON TESLA, WE POST TRADES AT THE END OF EVERY DAY, SO MANY WILL KNOW THAT IT IS THE LARGEST POSITION IN OUR FLAGSHIP PORTFOLIO AND IN MOST PORTFOLIOS WHERE WE HOLD IT. BUT WE HAVE BEEN SELLING RECENTLY, BECAUSE OF HOW WELL IT IS DONE RELATIVE TO THE REST OF THE STOCKS IN OUR PORTFOLIO. SO IT HAS LEVITATED RELATIVE. AND SO, IT HAS BEEN A GOOD SOURCE OF CASH, WE'VE TAKEN PROFITS. AND REDEPLOYED THEM INTO OTHER STOCKS THAT WE FELT WERE BEING UNFAIRLY ANALYZED HERE. AND I THINK ONE OF THE REASONS FOR THAT IS TESLA IS IN THE INDEXES, THE BROAD-BASED INDICES. AND MOST OF OUR OTHER STOCKS ARE NOT. THAT IS A BIG PROBLEM OUT THERE IN TERMS OF THE WAY CAPITAL IS BEING ALLOCATED THESE DAYS IN THE PUBLIC EQUITY MARKETS. TIM: HOW MUCH WOULD TESLA HAVE TO FALL FOR YOU TO START BUYING AGAIN? CATHIE: WERE GOING TO PUT OUT ANOTHER MODEL ON GIVE HOPE AND I'M GOING TO STAY WITHIN A WEEK. OUR LAST ONE IS FROM ABOUT A YEAR AGO AND YOU WILL SEE FROM THAT MODEL THAT ARE PRICE EXPECTATION AT THAT TIME WAS $3000. SO THERE IS STILL A LOT OF RUNNING ROOM AHEAD FOR TESLA BUT RELATIVE TO THE OTHER NAMES IN OUR PORTFOLIO, EVEN THOUGH THAT IS A -- NEARLY A TRIPLE, OTHER NAMES IN OUR PORTFOLIO, WE BELIEVE WILL DELIVER MUCH MORE THAN THAT OVER THE NEXT FIVE YEARS, BECAUSE THEY HAVE BEEN HIT SO HARD. THEY ARE NOT IN INDEXES AND SO, WHEN THERE ARE RISK OFF PERIODS, TRADITIONAL INVESTORS REALLY DIVERSIFY AND SELL OUR STOCKS AS THEY MOVE CLOSER TO THEIR BENCHMARKS, THE BENCHMARKS AGAINST WHICH THEY ARE MEASURED. SO IT'S A GREAT BUYING OPPORTUNITY FOR US. I WILL SAY I CANNOT BELIEVE HOW LONG THAT BUYING OPPORTUNITY LASTED. THROUGH FEBRUARY OF A YEAR AGO. A FEW WEEKS AGO. BUT WE THINK THAT THE CONCENTRATION OF ARTWORK OLIO'S TOWARD OUR HIGHEST CONVICTION NAMES WILL PAY OFF -- OF OUR PORTFOLIOS TOWARD OUR HIGHEST CONVICTION NAMES. TWITTER IS HAVING A BEAUTIFUL DAY TODAY. AND THERE ARE INVESTORS RELIEVED THAT SOMEONE IS GOING TO SPEAK UP AND SAY THEY ARE GOING TO RUIN THIS PLATFORM IF YOU CONTINUE TO CENSOR IT. AND SOMEWHAT RANDOM WAYS. SO, I THINK THAT'S GOOD. I WILL SAY THIS COULD BE SETTING UP FOR ANOTHER LEADERSHIP CHANGE AT TWITTER READ YOU NEVER KNOW AND SO THAT WILL BRING WITH IT PERHAPS SOME UNCERTAINTY AND DISLOCATION. SO ESPECIALLY AS IT RELATES TO ADVERTISERS, WE SHALL SEE. TIM: KATHY, UNCERTAINTY POTENTIALLY AT TWITTER, POTENTIAL LEADER CHANGE. WHO ARE THE NAMES YOU WOULD LIKE TO SEE LIDA TWITTER? WHO COULD DO A GREAT JOB? CATHIE: I'M NOT GOING TO SPECULATE ON THAT. YOU KNOW, TO BE HONEST, WE HAVE NOT THOUGHT ABOUT IT THAT CAREFULLY. THERE ARE NAMES FLYING AROUND, BUT I WOULD NOT WANT TO THROW OUT ANYTHING THERE AND LESS WE FELT VERY STRONGLY -- UNLESS WE FELT VERY STRONGLY, SO WE WILL WAIT TO SEE WHOSE NAMES ARE PUT FORTH. BUT WHOEVER IS PUT FORTH -- AND I AM NOT JUMPING TO THIS CONCLUSION AUTOMATICALLY. I AM SAYING AS ONE OF MANY POSSIBILITIES, IT WILL EITHER BE CHANGING THE POLICY OF THE COMPANY TO REALLY OPEN SOURCE. THE CENSORSHIP OR CALL PEOPLE OUT ON CENSORSHIP. OR IT WILL BE A MANAGEMENT CHANGE. I DON'T KNOW IT'S GOING TO HAPPEN AT ALL. TIM: YOU USE THE PLATFORM A LOT, YOU OWN THE PLATFORM SHOULD WHAT ARE THE SPECIFIC CHANGES THAT YOU WOULD LIKE TO SEE PERHAPS ELON MUSK, IF YOU WOULD BE VOCAL ABOUT IT, PUSH FOR AT TWITTER? CATHIE: I THINK HE IS ALREADY PUSHING FOR IT. HE HAS BEEN PRETTY VOCAL TALKING ABOUT CENSORSHIP NOT BEING GOOD FOR THE PLATFORM, WHICH IS REALLY THE WORLD'S PLATFORM. SORT OF ENGAGEMENT PLATFORM. AND YES, WE DO USE IT LIBERALLY. WE HAVE NOT BEEN VANISHED YET. BUT YOU NEVER KNOW. YOU NEVER KNOW. TAYLOR: I'M CURIOUS TO IN TERMS OF ELON MUSK LOOKING AT TWITTER, MAKING THIS INVESTMENT, DOES IT MAKE YOU WANT TO LOOK AT SOME OF THE OTHER SOCIAL OPINION PLATFORMS THAT ARE OUT THERE ON SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS, WHETHER IT IS META-WHICH HAS CERTAINLY BEEN BEATEN UP A TIME? DOES IT MAKE YOU WANT TO LOOK AT THEM AS FURTHER INVESTMENTS OR INITIAL INVESTMENTS? CATHIE: NOT REALLY. I THINK WHAT'S HAPPENING -- THE GROUND IS SHIFTING UNDERNEATH SOCIAL MEDIA. I DO NOT THINK ANYONE UNDERSTOOD UNTIL FACEBOOK REPORTED -- OR GAVE GUIDANCE FOR THE FIRST QUARTER, HOW PROVOCATIVELY DISRUPTIVE TIKTOK HAD BECOME. I MEAN, I KNOW I HAVE A SCENE OF MY CHILDREN AND THEIR GENERATION SPEND A LOT MORE TIME ON TIKTOK AND WONDERED, YOU KNOW, HOW IT THIS IMPACT FACEBOOK. BUT I ALSO KNOW THAT THERE IS A HUGE ADVERTISING SHIFT FROM LINEAR TV TO SOCIAL, SO YOU HAVE THOSE TWO OPPOSING FORCES. IT APPEARS THAT TIKTOK IS BEING MUCH MORE DISRUPTIVE THAN WE THOUGHT AND NOT JUST FACEBOOK, BUT NETFLIX HAS TALKED ABOUT IT AS WELL. THIS IS COMPETITION FOR THE CONSUMERS TIME. AND IF SO, I THINK AGAIN, THE GROUND IS SHIFTING. AND IF YOU THINK ABOUT IT, A FACEBOOK, WHEN YOU THINK ABOUT INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK ITSELF, IT IS ALL ABOUT ME, ME, ME. IT IS I AM CENTRAL. IF YOU THINK ABOUT TIKTOK, IT IS ABOUT HOW CAN I ENTERTAIN YOU? IT IS A COMPLETELY DIFFERENT DNA. SO I AM NOT SO SURE THAT REELS IS GOING TO MAKE IT, THE WAY THAT STORIES DID. STORIES WAS ABOUT ME, ME, ME. FACEBOOK FORGOT THAT. TIKTOK IS A COMPLETELY DIFFERENT ANIMAL HERE. CAROL: GOT TO ASK YOU ABOUT CHINESE STOCKS. WE HAVE HAD CONVERSATIONS AND YOU'VE MADE INVESTMENTS IN, YOU'VE GOTTEN OUT, AND I JUST WANT TO KNOW WHERE YOU ARE ON CHINESE STOCKS RIGHT NOW? WE HAVE SEEN QUITE A BOUNCE BACK IN THE LAST COUPLE OF DAYS, STILL DOWN IF I LOOK AT THE NASDAQ GOLDEN DRAGON. WOULD YOU BE COMMITTING YOUR MONEY? DO YOU HAVE FAITH IN CHINESE AUTHORITIES ACTUALLY MAKING CHINESE MUCH MORE TRANSPARENT FOR U.S. INVESTORS, ESPECIALLY WHEN IT COMES TO FINANCIALLY SENSITIVE INFORMATION? CATHIE: I THINK THE GOVERNMENT IS SHOWING THAT AT THE MARGIN IS GOING TO MAKE MOVES BUT THEY ARE GOING TO BE MARGINAL MOVES. IN THIS CASE, I THINK THERE ARE THREE YEARS TO COMPLY WITH OUR AUDIT REQUIREMENTS. SO, THEY ARE TALKING. THEY ARE TALKING AND SO WE WILL SEE WHAT HAPPENS. COMMON PROSPERITY TO US MEANS THAT PROFIT MARGINS ARE HIGH PROFIT MARGINS ARE NOT A GOOD THING. AND SO, WE HAVE STEERED AWAY FROM ANYTHING WITH A HIGH PROFIT MARGIN AND WE HAVE FOCUSED ON THOSE COMPANIES AND -- IN OUR FLAGSHIP STRATEGY, WE ARE OUT COMPLETELY. WE HAVE SHIFTED TOWARD SOMETHING LIKE SEE LIMITED IN SINGAPORE. BUT IN A MORE SPECIALIZED STRATEGY, WE ARE LOOKING FOR VERY LOW MARGIN COMPANIES THAT ARE CONSISTENT WITH COMMON PROSPERITY, REALLY DISTURBING GOODS AND SERVICES INTO LOWER TIER CITIES, FOR EXAMPLE, OR PROVIDING TRANSPORTATION. SO NEO, WE HAVE BOUGHT THEIR VERY LOW MARGIN. IT IS ALL ABOUT NEXGEN TRANSPORTATION IN A WORLD WHERE HUMAN DRIVEN CARS ARE STILL RELATIVE TO THE ELIGIBLE DRIVERS , STILL LOW PERCENTAGE. SO, WE ARE INTERESTED THERE. JD LOGISTICS IN THE LOGISTICS AREA USING DRONES. LOTS OF INNOVATION. THEY ARE DOING A LOT. AGAIN, PUSHING INTO THE LOWER TIER CITIES. SO, WE ARE A BIG GUN SHY. WE DO NOT THINK THAT THE CHINESE GOVERNMENT IS THINKING VERY MUCH ABOUT PRINTING CAPITAL WELL, BUT WE KNOW THERE ARE HUGE -- OPPORTUNITIES CONSISTENT WITH COMMON PROSPERITY. AND SO, WE WILL HAVE AN ALLOCATION, BUT UNTIL THINGS CHANGE DRAMATICALLY, MEANING MORE FRIENDLY TO CAPITAL, WE WILL PROBABLY KEEP THAT EXPOSURE PRETTY LOW. CAROL: ONE THING. YOU AND YOUR TEAM ARE VERY GOOD ABOUT RESEARCH, RIGHT? YOU OPEN IT UP TO THE WORLD AND YOU WANT TO HAVE THESE CONVERSATIONS. I AM CURIOUS WHEN YOU LOOK AT THE WORLD SPECIFICALLY, WHAT IS GOING ON IN UKRAINE AND RUSSIA, CHINA'S RELATIONSHIP SPECIFICALLY WITH IT SEEMS LIKE WANTING TO CONTINUE SOME KIND OF RELATIONSHIP WITH RUSSIA. HOW IS THAT PROBLEMATIC, DO YOU THINK FOR INVESTORS GOING FORWARD AND ULTIMATELY CHINESE COMPANIES? IS THERE KIND OF A RE-THINK OF WHAT OUR GLOBAL MARKETS ULTIMATELY WILL BE LIKE LONGER-TERM? YOU ARE A LONGER-TERM THINK INDIVIDUAL. CATHIE: YES, YES. ONE THING I DO KNOW ABOUT CHINA IS IT IS A SURVIVOR AND IT REALLY DOES WANT TO BE -- IT REALLY WANTS TO BE RELATED IN TERMS OF INNOVATION, SO WE EVEN OUR SOLE FOCUS ON DISRUPTIVE INNOVATION ARE NOT GOING TO DISMISS CHINA. BUT THESE GEOPOLITICAL STRAINS ARE NOT GOING TO BE GOOD. AGAIN, IT IS CAPITAL UNFRIENDLY WE DO KNOW THAT INNOVATION SOLVES PROBLEMS. AND STARTING WITH COVID, WE HAVE A LOT OF PROBLEMS. NOW WITH THE UKRAINE RUSSIA -- THE RUSSIAN INVASION OF UKRAINE, WE HAVE A LOT MORE PROBLEMS. AND SO, WE THINK INNOVATION GENERALLY IS GOING TO HELP SOLVE THOSE PROBLEMS. AND SO WE ARE HAPPY THAT THE MARKET IS NOW TURNING ITS SIGHTS BACK TO INNOVATION BEING A GOOD THING AND NON-INDEXED STOCKS BEING AN AREA OF GREAT OPPORTUNITY. CAROL: WE ARE OF COURSE TALKING WITH CATHIE WOOD, THE FOUNDER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER AND CEO OF ARC INVEST AND FOR THOSE OF YOU WATCHING ON BLOOMBERG TV, TRIPLE TAKE WITH OUR BLUEBIRD TV COLLEAGUES WILL BEGIN RIGHT NOW ON RADIO, WE'RE GOING TO CONTINUE OUR CONVERSATION WITH CATHIE WOOD. SO KATHY, -- TAYLOR: I AM TAYLOR RIGGS. THAT WAS CATHIE WOOD AT ARC INVEST, SPEAKING A LOT ABOUT INDIVIDUAL CHANGES SHE IS MADE TO HER PORTFOLIO AND REALLY SPEAKING TO SOME OF THE INDIVIDUAL STOP MOVERS OF THE DAY. SHARES OF TWITTER, UP ABOUT 27%. I THINK WHAT IS INTERESTING IS WHAT IS COMING OUT IS THAT ELON MUSK AND THIS NEW STAKE, THAT 9.2% STAKE IN TWITTER COULD SET UP TWITTER FOR ANOTHER LEADERSHIP CHANGE. OF COURSE, SHE IS SAYING MOSQUE HAS BEEN VERY VOCAL ABOUT CENSORSHIP AND DOES NOT NECESSARILY AGREE WITH THAT CENSORSHIP. AND SO, TAKING THAT STATE IS ELON MUSK SENDING A STRONG SIGNAL TO A NEW TWITTER CEO, THIS OF COURSE THE BIG NEWS OF THE DECORATIVE SHARES ARE UP ABOUT 27%. CHANGING UP THE BOARD, WE BROUGHT IT TO SOME OF THE BIG MARKETS WE ARE FOLLOWING. EQUITIES ARE HIGHER ON THE DATE. S & P HIGHER OF COURSE. TECH STOCKS THE BIG OUTPERFORMER. LITTLE BIT OF AN INVERSION ON THAT TWOS AND TENS, BUT HOLDING NEGATIVE BY ABOUT 12 BASIS POINTS. THERE IS A TWO YEAR YIELD FALLING AGAIN. IF YOU CHANGE UP TO THE BOARD THAT GRADE -- GREAT TERMINAL BOARD WE WERE SHOWING HER THERE, THAT IS THE SIGNAL. ALL OF THESE ARE INFLATIONARY EXPECTATIONS. HAVE THEY ALREADY GOT TO BE CONFLATION? 