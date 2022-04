00:00

[CC may contain inaccuracies] President Biden had some strong words to describe Russian President Vladimir Putin. You may remember I got criticized for calling the war criminal. Well the truth of the matter is so it happened to fit this warrant. He is a war criminal but we have to gather the information. We have to continue to provide Ukraine with the weapons. They need to continue to fight. And we have to gather all the detail so this can be actual have a war crimes trial. Let's get more on things White House correspondent Josh Wingrove and of course the president there referring to the horrific reports and photos that I think most of us would have seen by now. What follows next in terms of further sanctions. Well but they are signaling more sanctions are coming this week in particular on the energy sector. They say they're in talks with European allies on that. A little bit of a I told you so moment from President Biden who sort of went out of his way to go talk to the press are arriving back in Washington earlier this morning here in D.C. And you know he he he wanted to make clear that eventually that they are. They've been meeting they've been calling this right the whole time. And that teed up that statement later in the day from his national security adviser Jake Sullivan talking about what they think is the new Russian strategy namely a pulling out of the key region and the concentration in the south in Ukraine. So Joe Biden has been sounding warning over the course of this. Of course you know his current polling doldrums began with the chaotic exit of Guy Johnson. And they think you know that they've been sort of playing this one. Unfortunately you know they've been to every every sort of fear that they've had. It's come to pass. That's why seem to be reacting like he has to this. But they are cautioning that the actual war crimes process that takes a long time years and that no one should be holding their breath for quick action on that. But they clearly think that's where this is going. And what are we hearing from the White House in terms of the trajectory of Russia's offensive in Ukraine. Yeah they're calling it a retreat. But in some ways it's the doubling back in and encircling. So in other words pulling out from Kiev and more sort of northern and western regions to focus on the Donbas in the east and in the south. And they caution that this isn't focusing on sort of the initial area that was already claimed 20 by 14 but that there would be an expansion of that. And the downside of course is that in some case you have the Russian troops moving east toward the east which will of course encircle isolate Ukrainian forces in those regions. And they're warning to brace for a long conflict. They don't think this is going to be something that will go away in a matter of weeks until that's sort of a guess. You may call it a good news bad news scenario from the U.S. perspective where they say Putin's plan has not gone the way they wanted in the U.S. estimation that he's retreating from the middle of the country but doubling down in the south.