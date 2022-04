00:00

The kind of eternal debate right as to whether the version that we see across more and more segments of the yield curve does portend recessionary conditions or is it different this time. No I think you being a bit too confident. I think it was very different this time but we do know that that signal from the the Kurd has a long and variable lag. So I guess our our response is to sort of be alert but not alarmed. Nevertheless it does imply that there's more caution ahead. So in terms of exposure within our bond funds to to growth we're probably at the lower end of that exposure. So taking a more conservative approach there. Do you see opportunities given the sharp the sharp way that we've seen rates really be lifted. Yes and I think that speaks to this sort of policy banked of urgency amongst the very large central banks around the world. So we don't disagree with the Fed's aggressive stance. And let's not forget that an aggressive policy stance by the Fed getting rates towards a whopping 3 percent will still see a negative real interest rate at the short end of the US curve. At the other end of the spectrum we've got markets like the Bank of Japan which showed its hand last week and came out and strongly defended its yield curve control capping that 10 year bond at around point to 5 percent. So for active investors there is some extreme policy divergence that we can capture within the bond funds themselves. The idea behind the Fed moving that aggressively is that they believe that the economy is strong enough to withstand those rate hikes right. What are you seeing in terms of the economic health of the US whether it's imbalances due to any leverage or from the corporate or consumer side of things. I think at the aggregate level you'd have to say that the US households and US corporate balance sheets look pretty robust and I don't think that that's the first stress point that we're likely to see as the Fed embarks on this aggressive hiking cycle nor the reduction in its balance sheet. We should also add to that that tightening bias. I think the stresses are more likely to be found around the globe and we're already seeing evidence of that. The the the energy importers in emerging markets the impact on agricultural prices on food prices are already having a fairly significant socio economic impact. We're seeing protests in Peru. Violence in Sri Lanka Pakistan elections etc. And I think that the first signs of a Fed gone too far like to be in emerging markets rather than the US itself which is I think resilient to this hiking cycle. And Brad before we let you go there had been a lot of optimism over the Chinese bond space for a while. What do you think. Yeah it's been a good good call. We overweight Chinese bonds. We we lightened up some Chinese bonds in in February given the level of rates there and that there is some room for the PBS C to to maybe lower rates a little bit further from here. I think that's largely played out. So yeah stability is a good thing. And in bond markets I think that's what we can see from the Chinese government bond market at the moment more about stability rather than strong rally. That in itself is actually relatively attractive when we see that what's likely to be happening to two other markets as you rise in those other regions.