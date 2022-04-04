Usain Bolt Sees Diversity as Key to Esports Growth

00:00

What is wild and why are you involved. For me it was eSports gaming company. For me it's I'm excited. All my life I've been gaming. I've loved video games share my life. And on the moment I got to be a part of this company was massive. Steve and David approached me and I was like listen I would love to be a part of this. And that's all I've got into it. We'll talk talk to us a little bit about the market for this. I think a few years ago when we started to hear about EA Sports or at least certain older people like myself sort of scratching their head and wondered why is this a thing. And then we saw these stadiums sort of packed with people to watch whether as a legal legends and some of these other things you're involved with FIFA or and Rocket League I believe are part of Wild etc.. Yeah yeah definitely. For me sports as has become is becoming one of the biggest thing right now. You know I mean there are over a billion viewers in the next three years. So that really worked. And I think with me personally you know I mean just playing games and seeing if you watch people on Neymar or even Drake they're always streaming online. So it's becoming something really big and it's going to continue growing in the years to come. What about the investment here the money that backing this here. I mean what's been put behind this. And what do you guys plan to invest further if at all. But we definitely would definitely giving investors. That's the key thing. While it is is a while there is a new is a new company the new game console for me. It will take time but we will get investors were worked through a few Ubisoft right now a riot in Armenian youth sports. So we are getting back in and we're looking to get more people on on board to continue pushing it. All right. I got to get your perspective here on some other issues particularly when it comes to diversity in this realm and in sports overall here. I know that's something that you've been working on closely here. I mean how much progress are we making. For me it was all about diversity you know women and gay men anybody can do it on me now. We all love gay men all around the world. Even I mean I'm this. For me it's the key thing is to diversify what we're doing to let everybody know that that's what it's all about. Let me give everybody a chance to express themselves. So ISE focus and we're trying to get as much people no matter who we are what gender just to be a part of this and just to enjoy. And we talk about let's talk about real sports out there too. I mean hopefully we are at the tail end of this cold air pandemic. A lot of sports leagues have restarted allowing fans back into the stadium in full here. I assume this has to be exciting for somebody like you coming off of two years where a lot of us really weren't able to see sports at least not live in person. Yeah definitely it is massive. Especially if the track and field I think the stadium is gonna be full again. I've been asked question that if I could compete an empty stadium and that would have been very hard for me. And I mean I feed off the crowd over the years and I'm happy to see that a pandemic is coming to end and the world is opening up and giving people opportunities. Now you know I mean cause especially the kids going back to school. I think face to face is very important.