00:00

A little bit more about this funding round. Are they talking to investors already. Yes they are certainly been talking to investors including an Atlantic salmon racing round. It's interesting in two ways. One seventy to one billion dollar mark. The other is actually the valuation. It's going to be hundred billion a year. Michigan was the most valuable part of the fighting and saying thanks. Can you imagine that this is a fascination for is always as valuable as no other tech startup. I'm sure this is a definite interesting coming round that we have to watch out for. How do they manage to achieve such a high valuation or expectations despite Covid. A number of factors according to sources. The rest I really jumped a lot in 2020 by 20 150 percent. A lot of shoppers stuff at home. They buy online. The other thing is beauty their supply chain and Sam's success. They can turn around somebody trying to conduction two products in 10 days. It helps a lot in a fast fashion. Commerce. We do not have the information on their revenues but we can imagine looking at 100 billion dollars. Their revenues are maybe jumped again in 2021.