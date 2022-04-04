Inverting Yield Curve, H.K. Stocks, China: 3-Minute MLIV

00:00

First off Tues tense curve converting to 30s curve inverted does that change anything for you this morning. No not really to be honest. I think there's a couple of things here to take into account. First of all when the twos turns invert it normally has a very long lead time until we get a recession and a normally stock markets continue to gain for it for many many months after the inverse. Even in the classic signal. This is not a reason to panic. It's just saying that hey over the next couple of years you might want to watch out for a session. Second of all I think the curve signal is particularly distorted in the last decade. Given the forward guidance we've had and given the exceptionally low yields. So I think there's a chance that this is even a false signal. But even if it's not a full signal I wouldn't be expecting this recession to 2023. The classic story on inversion is to keep riding the bull market for a chunk longer. Yet it is something that HSBC has said that bond buying on the long end has been distorting the long end of the curve. Rather don't read too much into it market. Also just getting a hothead crossing at the Hong Kong Hang Seng Tech Index has extended gains to 5 percent. I mean we're also seeing China Tech continues to be on fire with hopes that China will participate in opening up the books to regulators or to auditors in the US. Yeah I think this is quite big news symbolically. It's showing the sign of compromise and that's really important between the U.S. and China is showing that China will ultimately make the possible compromises necessary to continue to kind of boost their financial markets. Look I think Hong Kong stock markets are one of the best flea stock markets in the wild. I sadly thought that a month ago before they sharply descended in March. But of course they have fully rebounded. That gains were not set for the highest close I think since around the start of March and February. And I do think that this is this is the long term value trade in a year that's set to remain extremely volatile and tough expensive stock markets like the US will be very very hard whereas I think markets that are massively discounted already like Hong Kong are where the real advantages lie. But then we also have to take into account a different China story of course beyond tech which is the growth of Covid in different variants. Goldman Sachs says that the resilience of the WAN will fade. I mean this is another big factor that continues to play through China markets. Yeah I think that showing a Covid story is being underestimated at the moment but I think it's more of a global asset story. Assets in greater China are much more liquidity play a policy play. And therefore I think the response of the Chinese government will be more easing here will be more support for their financial markets. So I'm not so worried about the equity market because the story I worried about the global growth message and not the feed through to markets the next couple of months. So going back to your initial question on the inversion I'm worried about what how we'll think about global growth in the months ahead. But I don't think it's an immediate panic signal. And I think that's what's of the mistake in some of the coverage recently that people point to and go why are stocks rallying. Because they always do rally at this point in the cycle and there's a little bit more juice in the trade. Yeah I also really love Matt Miller. Maley has a note out saying that look stocks are just so expensively priced that it won't even take a recession to knock them down. It just can be that slowdown down. Mark great analysis as always. Remember you can get up to date analysis and insight from Mark and the rest of the M life team and lingo is where you want to head on your terminal.