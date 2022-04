00:00

Let me bring up one of these indicators that we continue to look to as a risk of recession as a risk of a hard landing. Entities looking at segments of the Treasury market that are the yield curve that are continuing to invert the two tenths of flatter since pre GFC in 2000 thousand seven. The two thirds also inverted first time since 2007. Does this tell you that while stocks might be kind of the least worst boss that you can invest in at the moment that perhaps investors are underpricing a hard landing. Well I just think it comes down to timescales and the different timescales that equities look at compared to the bond market the bond market looks you know years two decades ahead effectively know equities are really twelve months in advance with any kind of conference I suppose and when you can pricing about policy in the future. But you know for me effectively what we are looking at is that at the beginning of the end of a cycle and it's going to be a boom bust cycle that is going to tighten about neutral the yield curve is predicting that. And you know we've got a lot of these talk at the moment of this time is different. This isn't a signal that we should both be worried about at least by some market participants. But if you go back to the last eight U.S. recessions this has been a pretty reliable indicator. You know it fits very well into the narrative that you know that inflation is running too hot. The only way to bring it down like in certain parts of history is to certain stages of history is to pretty much tighten aggressively and engineer a recession to slow down growth and slow down inflation. I don't think that's what the bond market is pricing in for the time being. You know in the short term real yields are still negative. You know there's still some optimism about the short term outlook for economic activity. But in the longer run the bond market is is basically saying that we're on the clock now and that will eventually have to be discounted into equity prices. We've also seen a breakdown of the usual correlation that you would have with rising yields and the slowdown in big tech right. In fact we've seen this kind of re rotation back into tech leading large caps. How long does that continue. Well the short answer is I'm not too sure and his order know basically split up the line is whether you can rationalize this away and say that this is a market so behaving efficiently. And I think that would rest on the argument that maybe you know equities are responding to that real yield element where there's there's still no no alternative other than equities. And we are seeing a rebound as a result in the growth and tech names. We're also seeing volatility come down as well. And that's more of a story about Ukraine and Russia. The other thing is is this might be just a market behaving irrationally and that you know this the stock market is bouncing for basically reasons that are rather irrational. And that's you know the weight of the bond market which is five. Right. Far more significant far more grave is eventually going to bring stocks back back to Earth and we'll see this bear market dynamic continue unfold. I think you know for me the moment looking at the charts and looking what's happening in the S & P 500 where we had a really weak close to the end of last week it seems to be waning momentum and still not great signals in the longer run of a sustained rebound that maybe we're on another couple on the cusp of another pullback in stocks led by tech that you know at the moment there's really nothing that rational going on is describing why we have seen this big rebound in equity prices. It might be justified. But there's no coherent cogent story that I think can be told because the bond market and stock market is saying very different things especially if you're factoring in the uncertainty coming from the Covid-19 cases across China. Right. Take a look at these calls. When it comes to GDP estimates for the Chinese economy for 2020 to 2020 till we have seen Citigroup seen nearly a one point cut the quarterly GDP. Morgan Stanley cutting China growth forecasts of four point six percent. Given the lockdowns how much of this has already been priced in and how much more could really heightened the uncertainty for markets that are really dependent on the economic outlook for this country. Yeah well I mean often what we do see in times where global financial condition starts to time because the Fed's tightening in the US economy is probably starting to see a slower expansion is you know Chinese policy makers often step in. And really the marginal growth story is often driven by what's happening in China at the moment. That's really not materializing because like we've seen in other parts of the world since the start of the pandemic policy tools are pretty much ineffectual. If you have to lock down vast swathes of your country to try and you know basically suppress the virus and stop the health impacts of the virus. So this dynamic zero the breaking down of the dynamic zero policy in China is probably not something that's being fully priced in yet. And it's you know obviously when assumptions prove wrong in financial markets where things start to go wrong everyone had confidence that China would be able to pretty much run a closed economy almost all talking for the better part of two years. And that would continue to work even in the face of John Micklethwait that's starting to break them. So we have to consider that that's another drag to global growth. It's another risk to higher inflation. So these supply chains will be disrupted and we'll extend these kind of dynamic this kind of stagflation eerie light dynamic which I think is what everybody's worried about now in financial markets. How about the impact when it comes to currency exchanges. Because we have seen really the resilience in the Chinese yuan but also a strong U.S. dollar. Yes. For me made the moment the U.S. dollar looks like it's consolidating and I think we will continue to move higher. We might see a little bit more of a pullback if the euro strengthens and the pound strengthens and the currency strengthened because there's a deescalation in the conflicts in Ukraine. But in the longer run that the Fed basically taking dollars out of the system it's tightening policy. The U.S. economy is probably in a much stronger state at least when you compare it to other advanced economies across the world. And I think you'll continue to see that dollar push high as we move towards the end of the cycle and the U.S. economy remains that sort of last bastion of strength. So you know that's that's really just based on what happens historically that dollar smile theory I think it continues to move higher albeit again that sort of Russia that Ukraine dynamic could could bring about some noise in the short term and in some short term weakness. If the euro recovers onto that dollar looks like it's something that's going to keep trying to pile.