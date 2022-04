00:00

This but this merger is a very very big deal. I don't want to get a sense of how you view this in terms of it changing perhaps arguably changing the banking landscape in India. Frankly I just Michael Barr on your show that neither of you can sit back so I cannot think of any comment but all I can say is that this is a job that's been on discussion for seven years. The Regulators Act gets some and some peace to be solved before the budget was approved by. I think it's going to be a good thing for Indian banking in the sense that a lot that BFC is managing but a big bank and it as much as India wants to. UPsize as banks to build a skid. This should be a good thing for Indian bank especially in the private sector. Bank. Okay moving from that Mr. Sommer out. Let's have a look at the Indian economy right now and seeing perhaps the threat of rampant inflation given what's going on with the world energy prices and also food as well. How do you look at this and how do you actually perhaps mitigate the risks that emanate from it. But let's look at the list for a yet. Yet the static risk is funding a conflict. The increase in pressure moderate is particularly the price point lost to you at this basic point was eight seventy five eighty dollars this year. We don't know who it may just be. Several hundred dollars that India imports about 85 percent of China's economy as much as 4 percent of GDP. So depending on what the price for it is through it's good to have an impact on our good on our taxation on down our participants. The second big uncertainty of course is so when the conflict is due to global growth prospects in as much as exports have been one of the big driver of biggest growth over the last few years. If global growth beat based on exports up by advantage and again debt is uncertain emanating some of this kind of tied to financial conditions particularly U.S. fed into. So formalizing its policy debt is over the last three years. That used to be uncertainty about that. I'm not not that bad in a pandemic. So one thing that I'm studying is tanking in the short term one. Yes. Growth and inflation prospects. Mrs. Sabar when it comes to inflation the RBI believes that inflationary pressures are temporary. Dusty RBI risk falling behind the curve at a time when the rest of central banks around the world are tightening. But I cannot rally to magnetic team that got guys behind on this but suddenly a decision has been sticky for the last two months it's been about the A of the RTX efficient upgrade which is just 6 percent destroyed about 6 percent in the last policy meeting. Good months don't we get the petition. But this was a supply side chart topper before they fund clicked. How could they. They want to spend be stopped. Comments on the Covid the deputy governor stating that this match cannot be a supply side problem. They are going to have about this point this. Oh on the other hand I believe that that rogue company has been so for a central bank like the yet managing distinction between growth and inflation has always been a challenge. It come up particularly if you're challenged. No of course the point of price rise and commodity price rise has pushed up growth prospects. Push up inflation this year. Inflation out. So you've got a baby what's called the RTX RTS. But most people expect we continue to take advantage to recovery tied to inflation minus in the next policy. It does seem like the RBI is more concerned about growth than inflation should it be that way. Shouldn't the government be more concerned about growth and the RBI about inflation. But that should be guy getting division of responsibilities. But you know we're no longer in a perfectly ideal situation. So as I said this is a situation bad enough. Growth has been recovery not being set for this not recover completely. The government has done its part to push up growth in the last budget announced that two months ago. The finance minister. Gained a pro gun for a higher than expected fiscal deficit in order to increase public investment spending in order to drive growth. So suddenly the government has done its bit but that the RBI should be struggling. It's a working recovery on debt but maintaining inflation within the target band. The IBEX so far what you should know get set up short by the court. But this is a supply side problem and I going to believe that is going to change the next policy debate. What's a cheap. I just wanna have a quick question here about how you view Indian bonds being included into global indices. Could that be something which could arrest the fall of the rupee that we've been witnessing and are you concerned about that is one part of the question. In the second part of course is wouldn't this inclusion also exposing it to more global or shall I say external risks. Fussed about football about Ruby. No. We've had that kind of fun deficit of 2 percent last fiscal gusta expectation. It's not specifically over Canada or Mexico. The expectation is that the current account deficit would be a more good business to GDP this year because of expected high price point possibly ruling a bottle of red dollars for battered. The expectation is that this kind of deficit but might actually keep 2 percent or even exceed. The question is always how to be able to manage this. Of course IPA has funded foreign exchange research support by 4 percent of GDP more than half of the fall. It can cushion any exchange making work. But the point really is to what extent is on big manage underappreciated rupee which might be good for the economy but for good. Would you be expansionary. But it would also mean station. So in the match for RBI to decide. Yes. To what extent should the burden of adjustment fall on bond exchange data. How much should follow up on the interest. On the ocean. Yeah. What are your views on crypto currencies. How. How do you think the RBI should be regulating crypto currencies. Suffice not. The government just not decide it if they contradict addicted economists expect. Finance Minister said it going to come up with that decision but did not come out so far. But my own view is that contrary to popular perception the government must allow it does step up. What. Because you've got bad debt what it wants. He got Bob Corbyn did not become invisible. Go up below the radar. It did not work for the economy. So I think the government should allow crypto currencies unregulated that it should regulate if it just brought out some countries like Singapore Updike on Bush. But the government I believe has not reached the decision that.