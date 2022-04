Gabby Bernstein on How to Cope with Covid Anxiety

"The first thing that we need to do is really recognize the anxiety and call it by its name." Rates of anxiety and depression soared 25% in the first year of the pandemic. Bestselling author Gabby Bernstein shares tips with Rosalie e'Silva on how to cope with these emotions. (Source: Bloomberg)

April 4th, 2022, 6:17 AM GMT+0000