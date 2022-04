00:00

Five years ago a 39 year old investment banker turned economy minister swept into the highest office in French government. The night he won. Emmanuel Annmarie Horden described himself as a man of action. We have the strength the energy and the will the will for an ambitious program of reforms. First the labour market a politically dangerous issue in France. The promise to make it easier to hire and fire was the first reform he pushed through. The other hole of unemployment benefits also passed despite opposition from powerful unions. Second fiscal reforms. Merkel has delivered on gradually eliminating the residency and worse taxes is lowered. The corporate tax from 33 percent the highest in Europe at the time to 25 percent. His government also pushed for an overhaul of the international tax system aiming to establish a global minimum corporate tax of 15 percent between Merkel took on climate policy. Things didn't go as planned. A proposed hike on fuel taxes unleashed the yellow vest protest at the end of 2018 which quickly grew into a nationwide anti-government movement. People who support him will say that he has managed make France more attractive. But within France there are certainly people who think he hasn't done enough to support those who are poorest. Finance Minister Bruno Lemaire tried to stay focused with the so-called packed law. A range of measures to simplify business creation and block and welcome foreign investments such as an advance by Canadian firm to acquire supermarket giant Carrefour. But when the time came for one of the most ambitious reforms the pension system the pandemic struck from 2020. Whatever the cost mantra so the injection of nearly 200 billion euros to protect businesses and save jobs. On top of that came a 100 billion euro package to help key industries recover. That also meant abandoning another election pledge to cut public spending and eliminate more than 100000 public sector jobs. Consequence The French deficit and public debt surged back always not betting on a strong economic rebound the fastest among the four biggest eurozone economies to replenish the state's coffers and to give him an Ace Obi sleeve in the race to the Elysee. Caroline Connan Bloomberg News Paris.