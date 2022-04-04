First Look With Surveillance: Genocide, Covid Crisis

Live on Bloomberg TVFirst Look With Surveillance: Genocide, Covid CrisisApril 4th, 2022, 10:20 AM GMT+0000Guy Johnson, Matt Miller and Kailey Leinz take you through what to watch today. (Source: Bloomberg)Bloomberg Markets"Bloomberg Markets" is focused on bringing you the most important global business and breaking markets news and information as it happens.More episodes and clips08:03HDFC, HDFC Bank Merger Good For India Banking: Subbarao04:48SEB: Some Room For USD/CNH To Go Up In Near Term07:00Geopolitical Futures Allison Fedirka on Ukraine War07:35Asean Ahead: HotelPlanner Sees SEAsia Tourism RecoveryQuickTakeExplaining the world with Bloomberg NewsMore episodes and clips01:42Ikea to Start Selling Renewable Energy to Homes in Sweden02:17Power of TikTok Shown to Boost Sales03:03Grocery-Store Boom to Outlive Pandemic?02:45Inside the History of Montreal’s Plex HomesSee all shows