First Look With Surveillance: Genocide, Covid Crisis

I’M GUY IN LONDON WITH MATT AND KALEY. ANA IS OFF TODAY. LET’S TALK ABOUT THE ASIAN SESSION. QUIET BUT SOLID WOULD BE THE WAY I WOULD DESCRIBE THAT. > > THAT’S PRETTY ACCURATE. IT WAS A MOSTLY UPBEAT SESSION. YOU HAD THE ASIA PACIFIC RISE BIG NEARLY ONE FULL PERCENTAGE POINT. CHINA WAS CLOSED FOR A HOLIDAY. THE REAL OUTPERFORMANCE COMING FROM CHINESE TECH STOCKS. BEIJING ANNOUNCING IT WILL RELAX SOME RULES SO THAT THE U.K. CAN GET ACCESS TO THE AUDITS OF CHINESE COMPANY, MAYBE PREVENT THE DELISTING OF A NUMBER OF THOSE. YOU SAW THAT THROUGH THEATION SECTION. UP ABOUT 5-1/2%. IN THE U.S. UP NEARLY 8% IN ASIA OVERNIGHT. OTHER ASSET CLASSES I WOULD DO MY DAILY CHECK ON THE JAPANESE YEN A LITTLE WEAKER AGAINST THE DOLLAR TODAY. SO OFF THE WEAKEST LEVELS SINCE 2015 THAT WE SAW LAST WEEK BUT 122 THAT IS STILL A VERY, VERY WEAK YET. > > POSITIVE AND ANYTHING GIVE PULSES COMING THROUGH FROM CHINA. FUTURES HERE ARE PRETTY MUCH UNCHANGED ON THE SAP 500. WHAT EVERYONE IS WATCHING WE’RE STILL INVERTED 5.5, 5.7 BASIS POINTS. SO WE’LL CONTINUE TO ASK PEOPLE WHAT THIS MEANS NOT ONLY FOR THE U.S. ECONOMY BUT REALLY FOR STOCKS. AND MAYBE IT’S A NEGATIVE FOR THE FORMER BUT A POSITIVE FOR THE LATFER YOU’RE LONG. NONX CRUDE OVER $100 BUT JUST AT UP ABOUT 1%. BIT COIN ALSO NOT DOING MUCH DOWN ABOUT A HALF A% BUT STILL 46,137. IT HAS A SLOW AND STEDY RISE AND IS HOLDING AT THAT LEVEL. > > I’M NOT SURE THIS IS A WEATHER MAP OR A MARKET MAP. IT IS PRETTY GRAY IN EUROPE ON BOTH FRONTS. NOTHING HAPPENING REALLY ON THE EQUITY FRONT. THE ONLY AREA THAT I WOULD FOCUS ON IS SWITZERLAND. YOU ARE SEEING THE BIG DRUG MAKERS RALLYING TODAY. NOVE ARTS OUT IN TERMS OF COST SAVING. BUT ELSEWHERE NOTHING REALLY GOING ON. IN FACT, IT’S THE FARMA TECHES UP. WHAT I FIND FASCINATING GUYS IS THE BULL MARKET HERE IN EUROPE IS CATCHING A BIT INITIALLY SOLD OFF THEN COMING DOWN. THIS IS THE EUROPEAN REALLY POINTS A FINGER AT RUSSIA AND FRESH SANCTIONS MAY BE COMING. IT SEEMS AS IF THE MARKET’S TAKING OUT A POTENTIAL GROWTH SHOCK RATHER THAN INFLATION SHOCK. EURO DOLLAR DOING NOTHING. MARK IS TALKING ABOUT IT, TESTING ITS TREND LINE. LET’S TALK ABOUT WHAT IS HAPPENING WITH THOSE RUSSIAN ASSETS. TONY BLINKEN, SECRETARY OF STATE, STRATEGIST IS TALKING ABOUT WHAT IS HAPPENING WITH THE RUBLE. THE RUBLE TRADING 8376. I’M NOT SURE THAT PRICE IS REAL BUT HE SAYS THE RECENT RALLY NOT SUSTAINABLE. AND WHY TODAY’S PRICE ACTION, MAYBE A LITTLE OFF THE MARK. > > INDEED. AND THAT’S NOT THE ONLY THING WE HEARD FROM BLINKEN OVER THE WEEKEND. WE’LL HAVE MORE IN JUST A MINUTE. NOW A LOOK AT WHAT ELSE IS AHEAD. TODAY THE SNE SENATE JUDICIARY KELL WILL BE VOTING ON JACKS’ TO THE SUPREME COURT. WE’LL GET SOME INSIGHT INTO WHAT THE FED WAS THINKING WHEN IT FORMULATED THAT MARCH RATE HIKE. OIL EXECUTIVES ARE SET TO TESTIFY ON GASOLINE PRICES AT A HOUSE HEARING. ON THURSDAY THE FED SPEAK WILL CONTINUE, ALL WILL BE SPEAKING PLUS PETER TEAL, KATHY WOOD AND MICHAEL SAILOR ARE ALSO SET TO SPEAK ON THURSDAY AT THE BITCOIN 2022 CONFERENCE IN MIAMI. > > WE WILL BE WATCHING THAT CLOSELY. NOW BACK TO RUSSIA FACING FURTHER ECONOMIC ISOLATION AS EUROPEAN GOVERNMENT PRESS PAIR TO DEBATE MORE SANCTIONS ON THE COUNTRY. IMAGES NEAR KYIV SHOW MASS GRAVES AND CIVILIAN CASUALTY THAT IS UKRAINE ACCUSES RUSSIA OF COMMITING IN THEIR RETREAT FROM AROUND THE CAPITAL. UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT SPOKE YESTERDAY. > > INDEED THIS IS GENOCIDE. THE ELIMINATION OF THE WHOLE NATION AND THE PEOPLE. WE ARE THE CITIZENS OF UKRAINE AND WE DON’T WANT TO BE SUBDUED TO THE POLICY OF RUSSIAN SEPARATION AND THIS IS THE REASON WE’RE BEING DESTROYED. AND EXTERMINATED. AND THIS IS HAPPENING IN THE EUROPE OF THE 12RST CENTURY. -- 12RST CENTURY. > > SHE’S BEEN FOLLOWING THE STORY. AND THE INTERESTING THING IS THE MOST PAINFUL SANCTIONS WOULD BE OF COURSE TO STOP BUYING RUSSIAN GAS AND OIL BUT THE GERMANS JUST CAN’T WEAN THEMSELVES OFF THAT WITHOUT HURTING THEIR OWN ECONOMY TOO MUCH. WE JUST GOT COMMENTS FROM DEUTSCHE BANK SAYING THAT GERMANY WILL FALL INTO A RECESSION IF THE OIL AND GAS SUPPLY IS DISRUPTED. > > IT IS. BUT AT THE SAME TIME WE’VE ALL SEEN THE PICTURES AND THE IMAGES. THE VERY SERIOUS ALLEGATIONS MASS CRADSE MORE THAN 400 CIVILIANS KILLED. ALL OF THIS ARE WAR CRIMES AND WOULD BE SEEN AS WAR CRIMES. AT THIS POINT IT IS VERY CLEAR AND VERY OBVIOUS FOR EVERYONE TO SEE THAT WEAVES TEST IT HAD LIMITS OF THE SANCTIONS THAT WE HAVE UNTIL NOW. THE SMALL, TARGETED GOING AFTER THE OLGARKS THAT IS NOT WORKING. THE INVASION CONTINUES IN UKRAINE. SO THE REAL QUESTION IS ARE WE GOING TO SEE EUROPE BANNING AND GOING FOR AN ENERGY EMBARGO ON RUSSIA? AND INEVITABLY THIS IS GOING TO BE THE DEBATE. BRUSSELS, GERMANY, BUT ULTIMATELY THAT IS WHERE WE’RE HEADING. AND THIS A ROT OF MY SOURCES THAT I HAVE BEEN SPEAKING WITH, THEY HAVE TO MATCH THE TWEETS AND CONDEMNATIONS WITH THE ACTIONS THE QUESTION IS WHEN AND HOW FAR DO YOU GO? WHEN YOU TALK ABOUT BANNING ALL OF RUSSIAN ENERGY, COAL, OIL, GAS? AND DO YOU DO THEM AT THE SAME TIME OR GRADUALLY? BUT THERE IS GROWING PRESSURE IN BERLIN TO TRY TO TACKLE THIS. THE THING THAT CAUGHT MY EYE OVER THE WEEKEND I DID SEE GERMAN POLITICIANS, FINALLY PUTTING THAT QUESTION TO THEMSELVES. SAYING IF THIS IS THE PRICE WE HAVE TO PAY A RECESSION AND ECONOMIC PERHAPS SHOCK TO GERMANY BUT WE PUT AN END TO THIS WAR, DO WE END THE WAR? MAYBE THIS IS SOMETHING WE SHOULD CONSIDER. IT DOESN’T MEAN IT’S GOING TO HAPPEN BUT THE POLITICAL DEBATE IS SHIFTING. > > THANK YOU VERY MUCH INDEED. LET’S TALK ABOUT THE REACTION IN WASHINGTON. THE U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE BLINKEN SUNDAY CALLING THE IMAGES OF ALLEGED RUSSIAN ATROCITIES A PUNCH TO THE GUT. HE DID THOUGH STOP SHORT OF LABELING THEM AS GENOCIDE. BACK WHAT KIND OF REACTION SHOULD WE BE EXPECTING FROM WASHINGTON? > > AT THE MOMENT IT’S REALLY JUST HARSH WORDS DIRECTED AT RUSSIA. BUT ALSO THE FACT IS A MONTH AGO WE HAD A FORMAL DETERMINATION FROM THE UNITED STATES THAT RUSSIA WAS CARRYING OUT WAR CRIMES. SO THEY WERE ALREADY LOOKING INTO THIS. THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES HAS CALLED PUTIN A WAR CRIMINAL AND A BUTCHER. BLINKEN ON TOP OF SAYING IT WAS A PUNCH TO THE GUT HE SAID WE STRONGLY CONDEMN THESE APPARENT ATROCITIES BY KREMLIN FORCES. WE ARE PURSUING ACCOUNTABILITY USING ER TOOL AVAILABLE, DOCUMENTING AND SHARES INFORMATION TO HOLD ACCOUNTABLE THOSE RESPONSIBLE. THE UNITED STATES IS GOING TO PRESS AHEAD WITH THAT FORMAL DETERMINATION THEY HAVE MADE ABOUT WAR CRIMES LAST MONTH. I’M SURE THE PRESIDENT WHEN HE GETS ASKED ABOUT THIS WILL HAVE SOME VERY HARSH FRANK WORDS FOR RUSSIA. > > OF COURSE THE PRESIDENT TRAVELING BACK TO D.C. WE’LL WATCH AND SEE IF HE HAS ANY REMARKS ALONG THE WAY. THANK YOU. NOW OVER TO CHINA WHERE THE COVID-19 SITUATION IS ON A KNIFE’S EDGE WITH A LOCKDOWN OF ITS FINANCIAL HUB INTENSIFYING AMID A SURGE. THIS IS 25 MILLION PEOPLE IN SHANGHAI. FOR MORE WE’RE JOINED BY BLOOMBERG IN HONG KONG. CLEARLY CHINA STILL IN PURSUIT OF ITS COVID ZERO POLICY. IS THERE AN END IN SIGHT? > > NO END IN SIGHT JUST YET. THIS CLEARLY WILL BE THE BIGGEST TEST. WE’RE TALKING ABOUT 9,000 NEW CASES IN SHANGHAI AS OF YESTERDAY. THAT MEANS CHINA’S WORST OUTBREAK SINCE THE PANDEMIC BEGAN. ON THE GROUND IN SHANGHAI STRICT LOCKDOWNS, MASS TESTING, THOUSANDS OF OFFICIALS COMING IN FROM AROUND THE COUNTRY TO ASSIST IN THOSE EXERCISES. THERE IS PRODUCTION, TESLA’S PLANT THERE, EVERYBODY KEEPING AN EYE ON THE PORT TO SEE HOW MUCH OBSTRUCTION THERE WILL BE. WHERE DOES CHINA GO FROM HERE? WILL THEY STICK WITH THIS COVID ZERO PROGRAM? OR DO THEY CHANGE COURSE AND DO MORE ON THE MRNA VACCINE SIDE OF THINGS? WE DON’T KNOW BUT RIGHT NOW THEY ARE STICKING WITH COVID ZERO AND THAT’S CAUSING DISRUPTION IN SHANGHAI. > > IN TERMS OF HONG KONG, WE SEE THAT LAM IS NOT GOING TO GO FOR ANOTHER TURN AFTER TWIN CRACKDOWNS AND DEMOCRACY UNDER HER RULE. > > EXACTLY. HER TERM WILL COME OFF BY THE END OF JUNE. THAT WILL BE THE END OF HER FIVE-YEAR TERM IN OFFICE, A SIGNIFICANT TERM FOR THE CITY WE SAW SO MUCH POLITICAL CHANGE THEN PANDEMIC AND RESPONSE TO PANDEMIC CAUSED SO MUCH DISRUPTION ON THE GROUND AS WELL. THE QUESTION WILL BE WHO REPLACES HER. WE DON’T YET KNOW. THE NOMINATION PROCESS RUNS FOR TWO WEEKS. WHOEVER WILL COME OUT OF THAT WILL BE HANDPICKED AND FAVORED BY BEIJING. THERE ARE REPORTS ABOUT SOME OF THE EXISTING CABINET MEMBERS SHOWING INTEREST. LEE FOR EXAMPLE THE CABINET SECRETARY BEING CHIEF AMONG THOSE. HE HAS A POLICE AND SECURITY BACKGROUND. HE’LL BE COMING FROM A DIFFERENT BACKGROUND TO THE ONE THAT LAMB CAME FROM. SO LAM MOVING ON, NO GREAT SURPRISE BUT I THINK IT WILL BE A LOT OF FOCUS ON WHO BEIJING APPROVES TO TAKE OVER THAT ROLE AND WE SHOULD GET SOME INDICATION ON THAT. > > THANK YOU. THE LME FACING REGULATORY REVIEWS AFTER A MASSIVE SHORT SQUEEZE LED TO TURMOIL THAT PARALYZED THE NICKLE MARKET. I FOUND IT REALLY FASCINATEDING THAT THEY’RE LAUNCHING THIS REVIEW. THE FCA ACCORDING TO MANY PEOPLE INVOLVED IN THIS PROCESS WAS THE REGULATER ASLEEP AT THE WHEEL. IS IT NOW TRYING TO PLAY CATCH-UP? > > THERE DOES FEEL SOME DEGREE OF THAT BECAUSE WE ARE ALMOST, ALMOST A MONTH AWAY. IT FEELS LIKE YESTERDAY. AND THERE HAS BEEN SO MUCH CRITICISM THAT IT WAS PERHAPS INEVITABLE THAT THE FCA STEPS IN TO REVIEW. AGAIN GUY IS THE QUESTION TOO LITTLE TOO LATE? ASKED WHAT THEY’RE DOING, THE REVIEW NOT JUST THE SUSPENSION BUT THE RESUMPTION OF NICKLE TRADING AS WELL WHICH RAN INTO A LOT OF COMPLICATIONS. THEY FREQUENTLY HAD TO STOP TRADING. WE SAW BREACHES OF THE TRADING BAN. NOT JUST, THE BOE ALSO TAKING PART IN THIS INVESTIGATION THAT THEY ANNOUNCED AROUND 7:00 A.M. UK TIME. FOR ITS PART LOOKING INTO CLEARING HOUSE OPERATIONS AND BOTH OF THEM AREN’T JUST LOOKING AT THE LRN ME. THEY’RE ALSO LOOKING AT PARTICIPATORS IN NICKLE TRADING FIRMS THAT PERHAPS DIDN’T HAVE CORRECT RISK MANAGEMENT BECAUSE MARGIN CALLS WERE UNABLE TO BE MET. JUST AS THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CAME OUT, MINUTES LATER THE LME COMES OUT WITH ITS OWN ANNOUNCEMENT SAYING WE ARE ALSO APPOINTING AN INDEPENDENT COMMISSION TO REVIEW WHAT HAPPENED. THIS COULD LEAD TO DISCIPLINARY ACTION, IT COULD LEAD TO MARKET REFORMS. BUT THEY ALSO SAID THAT THEY’RE GOING TO HAVE MORE TRANSPARENCY IN THE MARKET FOR OFF EXCHANGE OTC, OVER THE COUNTER REE REPORTING, WHICH IS USUALLY LEFT IN THE DARK. ALL METALS TRADING, REQUIRED TO DISCLOSE IT. AFTER THIS VERY CHAOTIC SESSION. BUT NOW THEY’RE SAYING WE’RE GOING TO HAVE MORE TRANSPARENCY ACROSS THE BOARD SO YOU’LL GET A BIGGER CLUE INTO WHAT FIRMS ARE TRADING, WHAT AND HOW AT THE LME. > > THE LME TRYING TO MAKE ADJUSTMENTS AS REGULATORS BEAR DOWN AND TAKE A DEEP LOOK INTO WHAT HAPPENED. THANK YOU SO MUCH. NOW LET’S GET BACK TO THE U.S. MARKETS AND TAKE A LOOK AT SOME STOCKS MOVING IN FREE MARKET TRADING. AS OF TODAY HOWARD THE COMPANY’S FOUNDER BACK IN THE C.E.O. ROLE TAKING OVER ON AN INTERIM BASIS. AND HE ANNOUNCES A SUSPENSION OF THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM SAYING THAT CASH CAN GO TO STORES AND STAFF INSTEAD. STARBUCKS DOWN ABOUT 1% AS A RESULT. I ALSO WANT TO GET A CHECK ON SHARES OF TESLA. FIRST QUARTER DELIVERY NUMBERS OVER THE WEEKEND. A RECORD JUST OVER 10,000 COMING JUST ABOVE ANALYST ESTIMATES WORKING THROUGH THE SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUE. THE SHANGHAI FACTORY IS STILL SHUT DOWN TODAY. OF COURSE THAT’S BEEN GOING ON FOR ABOUT A WEEK. AS WE SEE THE LOCKDOWN IN THE CITY THAT WE WERE HEARING ABOUT. TESLA UP ABOUT 1%. WE ARE SEEING A RALLY IN ADR SUBCHINESE TECH COMPANIES HERE IN THE U.S. FOLLOWING ON FROM WHAT WE SAW IN FRIDAY AND IN THE ASIAN