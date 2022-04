00:00

[CC may contain inaccuracies] We had some more hints coming from Fed officials speaking over the weekend. What do we get. Let's start with John Williams. Sure. Because he is president and Federal Reserve Bank of New York. That makes him part of the Fed's triumphant. The chair the vice chair and the president New York Fed are the three main speakers for the Federal Reserve Board where they are where they're heading. And he had a lot to say in remarks at Princeton University over the weekend starting with balance sheet runoff. Remember this is another way for the Fed to tighten policy besides rate hikes. He said it could come as soon as the Fed's May 3 4 meeting. He's echo Jay Powell. He's echoed Esther George in the Kansas City Fed. Jim Bowler from the St. Louis Fed. Important though does he see that John Williams on board as well. He reminds us that this is kind of a second channel balance sheet runoff. When you buy bond just stimulate when you start letting them run off a balance sheet and shrink it. That is removal of stimulus is the opposite direction. That's what the Fed needs to do. And he said it's because it has has to address a level of inflation that has become quote particularly acute. Isn't that obvious. Just ask President Biden. Let's move on to Mary Daly. President San Francisco fed a well-known dove who has definitely been coming around to the view that it's going to be necessary to hike more aggressively than she would have thought just a couple of months ago. She said the case for a 50 basis point rate hike in May quote has grown barring any negative surprise but certainly no negative surprises in that jobs report. She said it showed that the labor market is very strong strong and tight to an unsustainable level. Unemployment at three point six percent in March has only been that low three times in the past 50 years. So again you get this sense Heidi that they are they are. They're revving up their engines. They're ready to move faster. And it doesn't look like there's too much standing behind that between now and the May meeting. There's a lot of talk about the neutral right. What actually is the need to write what the New York Fed president John Williams have to say about that. What is the neutral rate after all. That's a very important question. Also important let me start by saying that John Williams made these remarks about the neutral rate not in his prepared speech but in answer to a question. I'd like to add that because this is them right off the top of his head. First personally that they don't have to rush to get there. They can take it. Do it in a sequence of steps. But in terms of what is the neutral rate. He said you know we need something that looks more like new normal or neutral. What ever that means quote unquote. I'm showing you this chart. Bloomberg chart expected rate hikes 225 basis points of hikes this year to kind of encapsulate the neutral rate is the rate when you get it high enough but not too high. It slows down inflation but it doesn't push it into recession. That's a very tricky feat right now particularly when you're fighting inflation that we haven't seen this high in 40 years. How can you really be sure where a neutral rate is. In fact the estimate the median missed an estimate for the Federal Reserve is two point four percent for the neutral rate but the range goes from 2 percent to 3 percent. So you can see they themselves are not really sure. Mohamed El-Erian Bloomberg opinion columnists saying I doubt anyone can say with confidence where a neutral is right now echoing many others Heidi. Jay Powell at his first speech out at Jackson Hole the Kansas City Fed's annual symposium gave his first speech about our star and how difficult it is to guide a ship or even policy with these traditional star type guideposts. And I think that's becoming truer than ever right now. So something again at this May meeting I suspect not only will we get something warm for them in terms of maybe a discussion but certainly a lot of questions for Jay Powell in that press conference afterwards.