00:00

Now Russia facing further economic isolation as European governments warn of more sanctions on the country. It comes after images from Bucha near Kyiv showing mass graves and civilian casualties. Ukraine is accusing Russia of committing war crimes and their retreat from around the capital. And Russia denies killing civilians and says the images are fixed. Now for more we're joined by Bloomberg's Maria Tadeo in Budapest. The international reaction to the very horrible graphic scenes out of Ukraine over the weekend. Will they change the way that sanctions that extra sanctions could be put in place. You know what Francine we saw the international condemnation particularly here in Europe and as you said had the pictures coming out of Bucha are horrifying. The Ukrainians say they found mass graves more than 400 civilians dead at one point. Reports of sexual violence all of this clearly under international conventions would be war crimes. Now we just heard from the French president today in fact this morning saying we are going to assist the Ukrainian government in their investigation. It was a Russian army that was in both genders very clear signs that war crimes were committed. Now to answer your question at this point Francine we've seen the European Union now put forward four different sanctions for different packages on the table. But the reality is when it comes to the limits of probably already tested the limits of what very targeted sanctions can do. The big question now is energy. And ultimately it will come down to whether or not they're ready to embargo Russian gold coal and gas. For the time being there's been no majority around that. There's been no unanimity. But now the reality is for European politicians they have to match the tweet the condemnation with actual action. And one thing that to me was really striking over the weekend is that the political debate in Berlin is changing. We did see from a number of German politicians a number of economists suggesting ultimately we have to figure out if the cost of pulling the plug would suffice to put an end to this war to shortening and shorten the sacrifice and the suffering through the Ukrainian people. And the answer is yes or we should consider it. Europe of course with threatening these new sanctions. So how exactly would this package increase more pressure on Moscow. Because so far you could argue it hasn't done anything especially if you look at the pictures of those atrocities. Yes Francine and that was exactly the point. By the way from the Polish prime minister yesterday who put out a Facebook post saying it is clear the sanctions are not working the ideas that Russia would pull back the economic damage would stop the war. The reality is on the ground we're seeing atrocities. And of course Francine we need to remember and remind ourselves that there is still an invasion going on. This may probably happening in other places in Ukraine. We haven't seen the full extent or the end of it now in terms of what's in it. But I know Francine is up up until Saturday. European officials were working on another package that was small that was targeted and energy did not feature. Now what you hear from the Baltic countries and Poland is that they want to call an emergency summit. And they say this time energy has to be on the table. But a lot of this of course will depend on countries like Germany and even this country where I am in Hungary where Viktor Orban won yesterday an election. And again repeating we don't want to get involved in the war in Ukraine.