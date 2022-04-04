Dimon Says Sanctions on Russia Should Be Increased
JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon, writing in his annual letter to shareholders, says sanctions against Russia should be increased “in whatever way national security experts recommend to maximize the right outcomes.” Dimon also said the geopolitical upheaval and its contribution to already surging inflation may lead the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates more than the market expects. Michael Moore reports on Bloomberg Television. (Source: Bloomberg)