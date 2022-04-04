Dimon Says Sanctions on Russia Should Be Increased

00:00

JP Morgan CEO Jamie Diamond releasing his annual letter to shareholders. It is always an interesting read. It was a long read Michael Barr Bloomberg finance editor I'm sure has read it all. Good morning. Let's talk a bit about what's in it. What are the key headlines that we should be taking away from Jamie Diamond this year. Yeah. What we often see from Jamie is as much about public policy as about his bank itself. You know sometimes that's been criticism past. Sometimes it's seen as you know JP Morgan is so tied to the US economy because it's so giant that perhaps public policy is where he should be weighing in. So here we're seeing him call for further sanctions on Russia. That's notable because JP Morgan did have a decent business in Russia you know underwrote a lot of debt there. But they have pulled back as have others. So you see you know Jamie even taking a hard harder line there and saying that over time it could cost them a billion dollars from their exposures to Russia. But they don't see that as particularly meaningful in the grand scheme of things. Also a lot of commentary on the Fed. You know a year ago Jamie's letter was quite upbeat talking about an economic boom coming out of the pandemic this year with the inflation fears with the war going on a much more subdued tone talking about the Fed needs to really thread a needle here to control inflation and keep growth going. Would he you know he often touches on he always touches on global issues geopolitical issues although obviously in his role as CEO he needs to look after the banks interests. If he thought you know sanctioning Russia harder sanctions on Russia would cripple JP Morgan. But it was the right thing to do and he's still call for it. Well I'm not in his head so hard to say there but I think you know because it was not that meaningful of exposure because they've already started the pullback. You know I do think he has less of that conflict going on. You've already seen them. You know they had this Burbank CEO on their international advisory council. He's now been removed. J.P. Morgan you know pulling a lot of business from Russia. So his words are consistent with the banks actions so far. And you said as you said you know having to weigh in on the business as well. I think the biggest thing from JP Morgan's perspective that's in the letter is more defense of their acquisitions and their investments. There's been you know some investor concern about the rate at which they're spending right now and whether those investments are going to pay off. And you saw Jamie Diamond really take on those criticisms and say we expect many of these to pay off within a few years.