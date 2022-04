00:00

At one level of yield curve conversions will you start to worry about because we continue to see these draw downs in the bonds base of historic proportions. It's great to be here. I would say that what's more important is looking beyond just the yield curve. So it's true that the bond market is very forward looking and we should heed its warnings. And I think that because we're we're at a mature stage in the economic expansion the yield curve is inverted. So the next stage is going to be a slowdown. So it's almost axiomatic that the risk of a recession rises during a slowdown but the yield curve is not really telling us when that will happen. And it's not really giving us a clear excuse me a clear probability of risks. I think what we need to look at is what the bond market is pricing in in terms of two different measures. The first is what is the peak cash rate that the bond market is is showing us at around 3 percent. I don't think it's particularly restrictive. Second what is the long term inflation expectations factored in in bond markets. We know after five years inflation expectations are high. But beyond that the five year five year measure of inflation expectations are still below 3 per cent and in line with target. So those two measures are not worrying. If inflation expectations in the long term rise too far it means that the Federal Reserve will need to move policy to a restrictive stance. That's when the risk of recession rises. So I think we need to look at those two measures alongside the inversion of the yield curve to really gauge the risks of of a recession. But at these levels given the huge run up in raids I'm talking about treasuries and things like Australian sovereign bonds as well. Are there more opportunities. I think what we what we are seeing as you mentioned is a historic drawdown in bond markets. And we really need to go back to 1994 to see anything comparable in 1994. There are some similarities to what we're going to see this cycle. The first one is the tightening cycle that both the Fed and the RBA in Australia pursued was a very fast tightening cycle. So both central banks raised cash rates by around 275 basis points in the space of 12 months. We're going to see a fast tightening cycle this time around. Not not quite that fast probably but fast when economic developments are uncertain and moving very quickly on markets can overshoot and that's when opportunities can arise. But I think there's still some upside to two yields in the US because inflation developments are not quite contained yet. But on the other hand in Australia what the bond market is pricing in in terms of the peak cash rate is I think overdone. I think that the bond markets overshot 3 per cent cash rate in Australia will be very restrictive because households are so indebted here. So would you be revising your your positioning when it comes to Australian bonds. Because you did reduce that exposure a couple of times over the last year. I think that's probably the next strategy we would look very closely at. On a relative basis we prefer Australian bonds to two US Treasury duration risk in terms of having an outright long duration position in Australia where we're not pulling the trigger on that one. Yes but but on a relative basis. Yes. What about the equities. I mean have they already priced in mostly the bearish bond moves that we've seen so far. Right. So that's where we do have a contrarian investment view that the Credit Suisse Global Investment Committee on March 17 moved equities to overweight. So we see upside potential there and with increased exposure to to equities. And that follows the FOMC meeting in March when they were remarkably transparent with the market about their plans for tightening thereby removing some of the downside risks from this from this source.