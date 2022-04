00:00

[CC may contain inaccuracies] This idea that we could that could limit the impact right the economic impact by doing this in halves. That hasn't actually worked out that way. Yeah. When you have basically the entire population of Shanghai under some form of core team because if you take a look at what happened in Pudong this apparently had lifted of this locked down. But you still see most of the population the east side are still either a home because either they have someone in the building that tested positive. Also people are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms have been put on a quarantine a mandatory central quarantine or moved or monitored at these makeshift facilities in or around the city. So this is what they're trying to say is static management where it's fast solid and hard according to one top expert over the weekend. And they're still maintaining this sort of Covid zero strategy but just goes to show how much more difficult and challenging it is to keep this in place. But they they cited why we're seeing this renewed surge in cases after things started declining a little bit is because of the mass testing that Shanghai is undergoing right now 14 million people of which were were tested over the weekend. You have again today thousands of medical staff from around China. They're heading that did head to Shanghai on Sunday to help make sure that we have another round of testing going on today as well. You have also the PLO a saying the People's Liberation Army mobilizing over two thousand military medics to support this virus control as well. So you're seeing multiple fronts that they're continuing to go through with this as well. But as we've been talking about this added concern of this subtype very it could be just another worry now too. What do we know about this subtype variant then. Yeah we heard about it over the weekend from authorities. They did say that they found traces of this from a mild Kovac patient about 40 or so miles away from Shanghai. But this new subtype variant of old macron as they're saying now is basically not something that was matching the coronavirus that cut China has had. So it's interesting to see how this plays out. Is it going to be something that's more transmissible or more deadly than Omicron. That's the key question we're gong to be asking in the next coming days or so. But certainly it's going to be interesting to see as now you know this boom city of Shanghai now essentially turned to a ghost town.