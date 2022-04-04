Burnt Out Russian Military Equipment Litters Bucha

Streets in the northern Ukrainian town of Bucha were littered with the burnt out wrecks of Russian military equipment on Sunday. The town, on the outskirts of the capital, Kyiv, was controlled by Russian soldiers for about a month, until Ukrainian soldiers retook control of the area. The Ukrainian military said its troops continued to comb areas outside of the capital for mines and any lingering Russian fighters. They also found a number of bodies, some with bound hands and signs of torture and wearing civilian clothes. (Source: Bloomberg)