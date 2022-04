00:00

How much of a warning sign is that for you. And should we pay attention to this current inversion. Well definitely shows how global markets are worried about the current situation. You are seeing basically the Fed has been behind the curve up until last year and now they're trying to catch up and they're going to have to do quite a lot of hikes over the coming months and quarters. And that's going to be happening. But basically we're also an environment where the geopolitical issues and growth is not becoming a bit of a question. And that's why you're seeing such a dramatic reversion in the interest rate curve. And that's likely to continue flashing red signals there. And markets and participants should definitely take care of that because this normally has always been a negative signal for equity markets. They're starting discussions of stagflation spheres which are coming up. And all of that is going to be impacting risk sentiment and overall definitely valuations. What are the most read stories on the terminal this morning is about what a neutral rate for some of the Fed funds is. And the market's team is asking that question this morning. What's the neutral level from federal funds. Those basically neither accommodative nor too restrictive as we try and understand what the destination of this rate hiking path will be. Well that is a great question that we've obviously been trying to gauge and definitely the macroeconomic environment has been changing a lot and it's structuring has been changing. But probably we're going to be see the rates going to anything around two and a half to 3 percent. And that's probably likely to be where in the neutral stance. Well this takes us back then to the debate on real rates. And we've seen quite an acceleration on real rates. We've moved from negative one point one to just under. We've moved about 60 basis points in real rates. What is the risk that real rates turn positive. Because you look at the JP Morgan note that you read out this morning another fifty 55 basis points to go on the short end of the curve. So with equities remain the least worst option in a negative real rate. But what is the risk. Here's the risk of real rates turning positive. Well we're definitely moving towards that. And just wait. As we mentioned before the speed is definitely extremely rapid there. So the risk is there. And if we do get into positive real rates then obviously valuations will have to take that into consideration. We're going to have to be seeing a bit of an impact there. But like you said our equity is going to be the most shielded were definitely the companies where you're continuing to see growth real world continued growth and good margins. There should be definitely more shielded. But if you get a risk off sentiment with indices overall correcting obviously the market is going to be impacted overall. I was looking through your research and what stood out to me is that you recommended selling into the strength of this rally in terms of commodities. Be careful though because they're quite they're quite high at current levels. What does one do if all the all asset classes don't look appealing. You know I'm sitting on a bunch of cash. Where does that go. Well definitely cash is not the answer because even with inflation where it is you are bound to basically was one in real terms. We have been selling into the rallies obviously for selling at the rally probably but lower. So that's a good starting point to be in. Commodities will remain supported but we don't like to be overly exposed to that just because of the current valuations and where they are. So basically what investors need to do is look at where the secular growth is where the themes that are really going to be contributing to tomorrow's growth and continue rolling basically are. And that's where investors should put their money in. Obviously in the short term it's going to be bumpy. And we have been continued seeing that. But sitting on cash is not an answer. So where are those growth areas. Suppose you're reading up and Kathy would share. And strange enough Kathy doesn't think that raising rates is a good idea. Strange out for tech. It's a huge shock headline. So where is the next evolution of growth then. Well let's look at semiconductors. They will continue being there. Let's look at cybersecurity. Let's look at everything which is the future of healthcare. Let's look at renewables energy with everything happening and the energy space that is going to remain supported. So all of that is going to be looking very good here for the next four years.