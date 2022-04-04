Beyond the Bell 04/04/22

00:00

Beyond the Bell Bloomberg's comprehensive cross platform coverage of the U.S. market clothes starts right now. And right now we are two minutes away from the end of the trading day. Romaine Bostick Caroline Hyde Taylor Riggs. Gotten it down to that closing bell. And here to help take us Beyond the bell it's our global simulcast with Carol Massar a.m.. We welcome in our audiences across Bloomberg Television Radio and YouTube. Carol an update here not a broad based rally but when you look at some of those big capitals heavyweight names in the indexes they're all doing their part today. Yeah especially on the tech cyber. Definitely seeing technology provide a lot of momentum to the trade. We were just talking with Allan Chernoff Zafer on over at IQ Capital. And he said even with concerns about a rising rate environment something you and all of us have talked about that he says it takes about 24 to 30 months before equities peak. So he's saying there is still more room to run here. Tracy Alloway. We're going to be speaking with Cathy Wood of ARC in just a few minutes. So I got my eye on what ARC is doing today. Higher by four point three percent. That's the ARC Innovation ETF. It's up more than 35 percent from the lows of March 14th we should note still down more than 50 percent from last February's highs. But it has been on a tear since that bottom in March and said he hasn't. Does it own Twitter. Well it owns a lot of Tesla in that one. And she owns Twitter in some of her funds too. Meanwhile Jen Psaki the statement of course at the press briefing talking about you know mass coming invested in Twitter saying I expect we'll continue to use Twitter. So so far the administration thought about that angle right. Yes. We take a look at where we're at least though in these markets in the here and now in Gaza ending what continues to stand out to me as well. We talk about big tax sort of the yields a higher movement that we continue to get on days like today. We were mentioning earlier on TV remain. We're still about that certain key 240 level on both in 2010. Well you're looking at the closing bell is here in New York. Look at this. The Dow Jones Industrial Average going to finish the day higher by roughly 110 points. You're up about three tenths of a percent. The S & P 500 up eight tenths of a percent here. But the differential right now that we're seeing between the Nasdaq composite the Nasdaq 100 and the rest of the market. One of the widest differentials that we've seen at least to the upside in quite some time. I'll try to look it up and get a more accurate date for you here. But you're up one point nine percent on the Nasdaq composite about 271 points. The Nasdaq 100 up an even 2 percent here on the day. As for the Russell 2000 those small caps some of those cyclical names are not a whole lot going on there. Dow up excuse me about two tenths of a percent here on the day. Dani Burger NASDAQ down about 7 percent. The Nasdaq 100 down about 7 percent. Still year to date despite that big bounce that we've seen S & P 500 guys almost as even split 252 names. Taylor showing some gains in today's session 248 lower five unchanged. You know Carol it's interesting at least on the sector level for our radio audience as we do the sector winners and the sector losers it is green on the winners and red on the loser. So in that sense maybe it does feel a little bit more broad based that when we dive into the surface it's interesting autos we've been talking about Tesla of course that's one of the big outperformance in technology really has been in there as well. Right. Media and entertainment technology some of these semiconductors those are all up at least 2 percent or more. You come down to the bottom in some of the losers in many of these are those bond proxies. You are seeing yields rise a little bit on the long end. You're getting some dividend financials and those utilities as well. Those are off about 1 1/2 to 1 percent Carol. All right. We do have a headline crossing the Bloomberg Twitter gaining 27 percent its biggest rally right since that 2013 trading debut. So let's just say it again. We've talked about it a lot here and in about an hour ago about the outperformance that we saw in Twitter shares. We know the news. Elon Musk buying a passive nine point two percent stake in the company is now the biggest shareholder in the company. So a big move there. I feel like all of my gainers are kind of connected because take a look at Tesla. We know that one's up about five point six percent. We got some news about having a record first quarter in terms of some of its order flow record with first quarter deliveries I should say. So that gave it a big boost as well. And then Hertz Global kind of playing into this because we know Hertz is buying a bunch of Tesla cars as it expands its easy exposure. While they came out Hertz saying it's going to look to buy Pollstar vehicles about 65000 movies over the next five years. We saw Hertz really moving a lot higher top in the S & P 500 up about 11 percent today. Guys. All right. You've got the gainers Carol. I got the decliners. Let's go to Starbucks. Howard Schultz is back and he's suspending share buyback. Shares of Starbucks falling as a result down three point seven percent today. He said the cash could be better spent on employees and stores. Among the many challenges that Schultz faces as he returns again as interim CEO this time tight labor markets soaring costs and then unionization efforts across the United States at different stores. Digital World Acquisition Corporation we've talked a lot about social media today. A lot of the stocks higher Deac not one of those down about 10 percent today. Carol mentioned Twitter as a gainer. This is the blank check firm that's bringing former President Trump's media venture public. It fell after a Reuters report. Reported that two key executives have resigned and then that news about Elon Musk investing in Twitter certainly not helping either. And then Baxter International falling 4 percent today. The medical device maker falling after Goldman Sachs downgraded it to a cell from neutral. Meanwhile let's go for a macro picture for a moment. Global macro movers really paint the story that is once again a gap about Russia. Ukraine worried about perhaps for the sanctions coming towards Russia. This on the back of course of what a atrocities many feel have occurred near Kiev. And that of course as quoting from the French president from many European leaders that further sanctions are indeed needed on Russia. Would that envelop the world of commodities. Would that mean that grains could be harder to get out of the Black Sea. That certainly was pushed some grain prices higher. Could that mean that oil could be a focus. Energy markets in particular factoring that in WTI crude up more than 4 percent over one hundred three dollars a barrel barrel. Brent crude up more than three point three percent. So once again the nervousness being factored in in the quantity space and that feeds into the effect space as well. Aussie dollar catches a bit up six tenths percent. Keith wanted to related currency pair the Canadian dollar the loonie up three tenths of a percent interest to me on the downside of course. What is the economic impact of further sanctions on Russia. The euro off by seven tenths of a percent. So worries there as to the overall slowing growth in the EU. And I look at what is perhaps a bit of a bid for safety that happens on the day on the back of this gilts. I mean currently the U.K. 30 year bond we saw money move in yields pushed down by some six basis points. Interesting. We had some comments from the Bank of England today talking about perhaps in fact inflation under shooting when then anticipated. But we really saw money move in across the board in European debt and indeed Japanese. Taylor And you saw similar story Caroline at least when you think about yields going higher here in full faith and credit on the longer end of that curve. It's always good to keep in mind though how far we've come to think about through these one three basis point moves on the front end. You got a four basis point move down on at least in yield lower on the front end but still really above some of these key levels Carol as you think about a two year and a 10 year holding right in there at about a 240 you're just a little bit inverted by about negative 2 basis points. I think what was interesting we were speaking with to badger up that earlier about sort of needing a deeper inversion and then talking a lot about not only the magnitude but the duration as well as you really think about any signals that this market can give us about about the economics. Yeah. And listen this is why the economic data points this week. ISE. And let's just kind of broaden out here a little bit also to get those FOMC minute meetings meeting minutes. And what's interesting is we'll hear about a little bit about the debate right between the members and maybe we'll get some more clues about what the Fed's thinking what it's watching. I mean we get a lot of clarity when we get the press conference but maybe we'll get a bit more and maybe get some ideas about maybe where yields go next. I think so. And I mean we talk about the last minute. So he got that actually surprised. Normally they're pretty staid but you did get a lot of inside out at that one. I guess the big question right now is the run off of that balance sheet. How aggressive that could be particularly coupled of course with some of those rate hikes. And of course you talk about some of the other data that we get here not only with those FOMC FOMC minutes here but I think some of the inventory levels that we're going to get towards the end of the week could actually also provide a little bit of insight into maybe where we go next with the guards. Inflation. Yes certainly inflation. I mean guys I was out on. You miss me on Friday but I went out on Friday afternoon and a local bowling alley man and the guy who runs it said his utility cost. There were signs everywhere saying utilities have got skyrocketed. Therefore they are putting up their prices across the board. They come from three thousand bucks a month to 12000. And that's just one small business owner in the state. But overall we all things that inflation pressure was not factored into commodities. Today for example Caroline Hyde I mean was the was the owner having to pass along those costs. Yes. To what extent. I mean you see menu prices move higher. You saw it. BOLLING move higher. I mean that's the way it works. It is also packed because people are still wanting to be able to spend in some way. But at what point does that end up driving away demand. And what point does that overall have an impact on the way people feel as well. Is the Federal Reserve responding to that. We just have the CFO CEO of Lloyd's of London and he was saying well he doesn't think the seven point nine percent inflation number in the US can possibly be real. He thinks it's far too high but from a day to day person I feel that many feel that is the real number. As you point out there are a lot of people who feel the exact opposite. They feel that that number might actually understate some of the inflationary effects. And I think it's interesting we have this conversation with Gina Martin Adams I think last week. Caroline well we missed you on Friday and really talking about it at least from that consumer sentiment. You don't see them pull back yet but you do get nervous if it starts to broaden out. So if you see inflation and you think prices are going to move higher tomorrow. So you buy today if that starts to extend to a lot of different areas in the economy that's when you start to get nervous. Now she caveated that with you haven't started to see that. You haven't seen people say I'm going to buy a house today because tomorrow it's going to be more expensive. But those are sort of the signals that she's looking for when it comes to this broader. Consumer sentiment. What did what did you shoot. Caroline when you're out. BOLLING I'm hopeless. I either get a strike or I get zero. There is nothing at least consistent pass. And I end up right where rates go. It's campaigns and also what point in the evening. Yes very good point. Some like and relatable. Yeah. No I just get distracted by conversation. All right guys get a run that's going to differ across life from coverage on radio TV and YouTube. We'll see you again same time same place tomorrow.