And any research you make the point that this is a short term fix but it isn't really a fix per say. Yeah that's right. I think it's important to understand that the SPR releases are a sign of an emergency situation in energy markets. That's what they were designed for by the OACD and the IEA and they're trying to coordinate that. And the release of them will help to offset some of the energy price inflation that we see in the near term that you're in way helping to compensate for a drop off in anticipated supply from Russia. But the issue is the SPR release is not a sustained source of supply. So once those additional volumes get depleted and get absorbed by the market there's no guarantee that there's anything else that's going to come out to replace them even if that's how the structure has been done for the United States. So we could be going into a particularly tight summer months when oil demand usually picks up. And as more more economies open up we could be doing some very tight oil markets in Q2 and Q3. See you at the very structure of this release. That's one of the biggest unknown unknowns going forward. But you always said come upon that add by the fact that the next thing this morning the world is waking up to the risk of more sanctions potentially more sanctions on Russia and this time involving it's thought there. That's the next potential shoe to drop isn't it. Yeah. Look we've had about a 40 dollar drop in the price of Brent oil in the last two torso weeks. That's an extraordinary drop. I don't know that it's necessary pricing incorrectly this scale of disruption to oil supply that could be coming. We have been projecting about a one and a half million barrel a day drop in Russian oil production. I think that's now actually looking quite conservative given the level of sanctions that are being imposed by the United States the E.U. U.K. and other countries on Russia to really choke it out of international capital market. International financial markets and then eventually leading into its energy exports as well. So we could be going through some very serious disruption to supply over the coming quarters. What do you think this is going to do to some of the countries in the Gulf on the one hand are enjoying massive windfalls from oil revenues and exports and at the same time have to deal with the prospect of increasing rates from the Fed. We saw Oman's been quite busy taking out some of the loans. We saw Saudi Arabia quite active in terms of issuances. You know is the ship sailing as far as you know making sure that you don't start paying too much for some of you if Catholic. Well I think the position for a lot of the GCC economies is that they're in quite a good position. As you say they're benefiting from a big windfall in terms of high oil prices. Really anything over sort of 70 to 80 dollars a barrel is a lot of extra money coming into the region that's coming. Also on the back of a production increase story even though it's coming out slowly from the OPEC plus countries that are part of that are here in the region they are going to be increasing production into very high oil prices. So that does give them a little bit of a fiscal barrier a fiscal buffer to be able to absorb higher interest rates if they're coming. That being said the position of the non oil economies in both the UAE and Saudi Arabia to the economy that we look at most closely look strong enough to our mind that they'll be able to absorb higher interest rates going forward. There could be steps the governments could take at the margins to try and compensate for the sort of general high inflation high rate story. You say it's limiting how far basic commodity prices can go fuel you do your retail fuel prices retail food prices. But all in all it does look like we're still positioned quite well to be able to withstand those higher interest rates in the GCC. What's the risk of the UAE and Saudi now being viewed as just politically unreliable. They're not strategically reliable allies to the West. The Emirates didn't condone the war. They've done nothing. They've wrapped up their OPEC meeting in 13 minutes. I think Johnny Farrell caught up with Masri last week and he said yeah you know does anybody take you seriously. Wrapping up an opaque meeting in 13 minutes. How reliable are they. I don't think it's a question of unreliability. I think that you've had the secretary of state make outreaches and connect with leaders across the region shows that there's still quite a lot of criticality and weight placed on the importance of the GCC economies particularly UAE and Saudi given that they do have this enormous amount of spare capacity to come in and intervene in the markets and help support and help to sort of quash the energy price inflation. But it's also worth remembering that the geo economic interests of this region may not align with what's happening in the big consuming countries. So we've endured two and a half years of very difficult times very challenging times for producers in the GCC who had to endure oil prices at 35 40 dollars a barrel. Now is the time that the sort of consequences of the underinvestment that was happening during that phase is coming home to roost. So they in a way yes you take advantage of it but it's also fits nicely into the economic structure story of the region. You spent quite a bit of time in your writing detailing and laying out the moves we've been seeing in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates around carbon capture. Just run me through how this fits into the longer term diversification play. Arguably they need to prepare for in a world where things begin to normalize. Yeah I think the story for the GCC economies is to really take the energy transition story at every angle. So whether that's carbon capture and storage which essentially allows the current structure of the economy to operate as it stands you can still export oil and gas be able to offset some of those export the emissions caused by those exports by capturing carbon domestically and really playing into the kind of energy knowhow of the sector but also taking steps here to try and meet those net zero targets by 2050 and 2060 in the UAE and Saudi Arabia respectively. Taking measures to improve energy efficiency is one of the big challenges that we think needs to be addressed for the economies. This here is making sure that domestic use of energy is used more productively for GDP. We have very high rates of energy relative unproductive city compared with other economies and actually the Middle East as a whole. It's one of the few regions where that trend is actually going in the wrong way.