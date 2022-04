00:00

[CC may contain inaccuracies] Is this valuation narrative... How cheap as stock markets have become in Asia that you like and how do you factor in Covid-19. I think that a. Asian equities are quite attractive right now from a valuation perspective especially when compared to the US. And also the growth profile is also very attractive given the strong fundamentals in Asia. Now it is it is worrying about what we're seeing in China and the Cuban outbreak there. And what's going to be very important is to see how the pandemic policy in China evolves. And I think that many of us are watching that closely. And already policymakers have already shifted to tracing Covid infections and categorizing them. And whether they're traceable or untraceable is already a slightly Boardman already. So how do you really hedge for all of this uncertainty. What's your defensive asset of choice. I think right now there are so many different unknown variables everything from the pandemic to the geopolitical risks to rising inflation and rising rates in the US. So I think that investors would certainly want to be parked in places that have little risk of a tightening or over tightening monetary policy. And we're lucky in Asia that inflation in Asia is relatively intact and many Asian central banks have the luxury to sit on their hands and let this business cycle in a park run a little further. So I think from a regional perspective a park is attractive. I also think that investors should be looking at alternatives to such as commodities and real estate. How much are you holding in cash at the moment as a buffer and why the preference for dollars still. I think there's so many macro uncertainties right now and I think that especially some of the geopolitical concerns that the conflict may be lasting a little longer than many expect. So I think having a exposure to the US dollar makes sense. Also as the Fed tightens monetary policy this year there could be a pivot of capital back to the US. What talk to me about expectations when it comes to me shot obviously at least in the short term the Covid zero strategy the lock down from ISE testing remains a huge worry for investors. Longer term though what kind of takes. What will it take as a catalyst to get Chinese equities. Hong Kong listed equities out of the doldrums that they've been in. Sure. I think that a lot of it will be contingent on government support. And already we've seen the Beijing put enacted in terms of policymakers coming out more forcefully or indicating that they'll come out more forcefully with monetary and liquidity injections into the market. And also we haven't really seen significant fiscal stimulus in China and I expect that to be really ramped up over the next couple of quarters. The most important thing I'm really watching is the credit impulse in China and whether privately owned enterprises and also Assamese are actually taking loans out which will then translate into further further commercial activity. So far we haven't really seen that credit impulse really pick up yet but I think that it will in the next couple of quarters. Yeah I think that data still hasn't supported all of this narrative that we're expecting to come from China when it comes to more policy support. Right. What about the monetary tools. What can we expect from the PBL scene. And what would that mean for markets. Sure. Unlike the Fed the BBC has around 7 tools compared to like the two that the Fed has. And so they can really have the luxury to tinker around with their different with the different tools that they have. And so I expect in the second quarter an additional cut to the risk reserve requirement and perhaps another cut around 10 basis points to the MLS and all the additional liquidity injections are through open market operations. I think that there's there's additional liquidity measures that I expect PBS to enact over the next couple of quarters.