00:00

9:00 a.m. in Hong Kong and Taipei I'm Yvonne Man and China markets are closed today. We're coming down to Hong Kong Open and David Ingles also off today. Let's get to our top stories this morning. Shanghai reports more than 9000 new Covid-19 cases and puts most of the city's 25 million residents under lockdown. Hong Kong is a Chinese tech stocks on watch after regulators remove a key hurdle to giving U.S. counterparts access to its audits. Plus crisis grips South Asia as political turmoil erupts in Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Two key players in Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative. All right. Second session of the second quarter and we're beginning to see this decline when it comes to bonds. Now that strong jobs report we saw in front of me us certainly bolstering those Fed rate hike bets. Once again you continue to see that yields are picking up once again on this Monday morning. Take a look at the Treasury yield curve this morning. The big focus has been on the twos in the 30s right now where it inverted for the first time since 2007 joined the list of inversions out there across that Treasury curve. That's one to watch the oil price certainly one. Also it seems the latest catalyst has been the oil price guidance for the boards. And take a look at the markets here as we speak because we saw the likes of WTI breaking below 100 bucks. How we've seen this four month trend line break. That's the question from Mark Cudmore on end life here today. We have 98 bucks for WTI. Brent still hovering around 1 0 4 this morning. We continue to watch the likes of iron ore copper. We've seen that sliding a bit on Friday on these concerns of this slowdown when it comes to China that the demand picture given these lockdowns we're seeing in Shanghai now what we saw was more than ten thirteen thousand cases that we saw over the weekend in Shanghai. We'll wait to see China overall as you say Shanghai. We saw that record. We'll wait to see the full country Covid numbers that could be dropping any second now vetoed the like say look we haven't quite priced in all of the supply shocks from Russia just yet. So potentially more volatility to come. Here's a cross affects markets. A dollar is a bit firmer after that jobs report but it seems like we're off that now. We'll see a bit of strength coming through the Japanese currency. You see the offshore renminbi 636 676. And we're watching some of these commodity currencies as well. Pretty flat when it comes to the region krona as well as the Aussie dollar for now. But watching how equity markets are playing out. China closed Taipei as close as well for Ching Ming for the next two days we'll see how Hong Kong plays out given that on a story that big concession from Chinese regulators on Friday. And we're watching the likes of U.S. futures are still a bit lower here today. But Singapore opening up here today also opening up in general lot people heading to the restaurants over the weekend as well. Pretty flat for the SGI this morning. All right. Let's get straight to the market action and bring in our chief rights correspondent for Asia and our life contributor Garfield Reynolds. You've been writing a lot about. Have we reached that bottom for Bonds Garfield. What's the take so far this morning. We'll take so far this morning things were still a fair way away from that bottom. We had a couple of event risks there at the end of March and they both to the upside for yields. Downside for bonds. Downside also for curves. Know we had a strong labor report. We also had some PMI ISE indicated continuing pricing pressures. So all of that points to fresh potential for 50 basis point hikes from the Fed. They're almost being priced into a corner by what's going on in the markets. So that's sending yields higher in general and in particular it's sending short term yields up at a faster pace than longer term yields hands these curve inversions which I think we can expect those to continue for some time to come. And the question of day we've been asking all of our guests a lot of Fed governors as well is where is that neutral rate right now. Where do you see as the final destination for the Fed. Well that's a very tough question. And I've never had any ambitions to be a Fed governor so that probably explains it. But you know I would tend to err on the side of it being lower than a lot of people think because I think there's a lot of demand restraint destruction being baked into the picture. We've also got your what's going on with China and Covid and that's going to be a problem for demand out of China. And if we get anything similar globally as well. Remember Covid did start in China and then spread elsewhere. So if we get the same sort of thing going on. So the market's looking at two and a half percent or even potentially up to 3 percent for that. And I'm thinking I'd be more inclined to be towards the 2 percent level because there are so many things that are going to hurt growth going forwards that are being looked past because of the elevated inflation concerns right at this moment. Garfield thinks our chief race correspondent for Asia and life contributor Garfield Reynolds joining us from Sydney on what to watch out for these bond markets this morning let's take a look at the latest virus situation in China as well. Shanghai starting a new round of mass testing on Monday. Well almost the entire city of twenty five million residents remain under some form of lockdown. For the latest and bring in our chief North Asia correspondent Stephen Engle. So Steve we're hearing from Chinese state media reports of a new subtype of the Omicron variant now that's been found in the nearby city of Su Jo. What do we know so far. Efforts of course to control this outbreak in Shanghai and that big lockdown which of course enters its second week in Shanghai. This time in Pucci the western side of the city would Pudong was last week of course and pushy is far more densely populated than actually the financial center of Pudong. I'll get to that in just a second. But the that subtype of the overcome variant to be a 1 1 being found in a patient in Sue Jo about 43 miles inland from Shanghai. That's in addition to a case found in Delhi in which is up in the north east. Up in Leone and province also doesn't match the corona virus variance that are found elsewhere in China. And also we're hearing that Sonya. Down south down the southern end of Hainan Island. Transportation links have been severed in and out of that city as they're containing a potential outbreak there. But in Shanghai you know it's been tough. We have nine thousand new cases reported on Sunday. In addition to 8000 it's by far the biggest outbreak going on right now over the weekend when we saw about 13000 cases nationwide. It's also worth noting as you know Yvonne most of these cases they're finding are asymptomatic but they are taking the approach of dynamic Covid zero and trying to squelch it off at the source. But that hasn't really alleviated the pressure on Pudong because you get one person in one big mega complex residential complex. Then there's a trickle down effect about being needed to be isolated. So it's still kind of locked down everywhere in Shanghai. And mass testing again starts today for all twenty five million residents. Yeah you're hearing of medical staff thousands of which are flying or have flown into Shanghai over the weekend just to make sure this mass testing goes smoothly. Steve what do we know about these RNA vaccines that are being developed in China right now. What progress has been made. Well. We might want to watch as the market opens ten ninety three HK. This is CSR C C SPC excuse me pharmaceutical ten ninety three is the stock code. They are claiming that they've gotten approvals for its own MRI and a vaccine for clinical trials. That's in addition to another statement that I just got over PR newswires from another company. Can Sino Biologics. They say they've also been approved for trials for their MRI and a vaccine stem. Mirna Therapeutics also has applied. That's in addition to Wild VAX Biotech and Pseudo Abu Jin in connection with the Chinese military who are already in clinical trials. So by my count there is 1 2 3 4 or so MRI and a vaccines that have gone to clinical trials or have applied for that. As China grapples of course with this latest Omicron outbreak and the sub types of the variant with you know almost the entire population vaccinated with traditional vaccinations not the MRI A. State banks are cheating with age correspondent Stephen Engle there with the latest on the situation in Shanghai. Moving more now to the Ukraine situation. Some EU governments are pushing for new sanctions on Russia in response to multiple reports of war crimes committed against civilians. Ukrainian President Vladimir villain Skeet Zelinsky is calling the actions a genocide. Indeed. This is genocide. War is an issue not the elimination of the whole nation and the people. We are the citizens of Ukraine and we don't want to be subdued to the policy of Russians and rage. This is the reason we are being destroyed and exterminated. And this is happening in the Europe of the 21st century. Let's get more now from Bloomberg opinions clearer from our cars and these pictures that are coming out over the weekend are just just gruesome Clara to say the least. What more do we know at this point about what the EU's response is going to be. So to be clear on which are there's still a lot that we don't know what we aren't seeing as Russian forces retreat in Ukrainian columns advance into towns around kids like Boucher. Is these absolutely gruesome images people shot often with their hands tied. Reports of mass graves. So very clearly here there have been atrocities committed and war crimes. The EU already had plans to implement further sanctions on Russia. The question now is whether it can go further than just limiting itself to banks and technology. What we really need to see now to make this war too expensive for the Russian government given what we've seen in the Russian economy is stabilizing after the initial burst of sanctions. Well we need to see is really a discussion and perhaps the accelerated implementation of oil and gas sanctions effectively an energy embargo. We had that EU China summit that happened as well a few days ago. It seems like the EU is at least trying to push China to try to put an end to this crisis. What sort of commitments that we hear from Beijing over the weekend if any. Well China is as it has been since the beginning of this crisis. This war juggling a number of priorities. And it's in a very uncomfortable position. The images from Butcher will put it in an even more uncomfortable position. For the moment it has not changed its stance. It says it will continue to do business with Russia. But remember that what's happening here is not just uncomfortable for China in the sense that these are obviously atrocities atrocities that will not be seen necessarily by Chinese citizens. But there is also a very direct economic impact and one that China with all that's going on domestically can ill afford. Clara thank you. Clara Farah Marquez there I am we're just seeing these new cover cases in China reporting thirteen thousand one hundred thirty seven local cases for the country as of Sunday. That's according to CCTV. Given my we've got the Shanghai numbers just an hour or two ago. Nine thousand six cases in the financial hub. That is a record. And once again you are seeing a pretty empty Shanghai this morning. So to the first war news. We have Vonnie Quinn in New York. Hey Varney. Hey Don thank. Good morning. U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken says the ruble's rebound is being fueled by manipulation from Russian authorities and won't be sustainable. Speaking on NBC Blinken said the Kremlin's capital controls were artificially propping up the ruble. The currency closed at around eighty five to the dollar on Friday almost matching the exchange rate when Russia's invasion began on February 24th. China has modified a decade long rule that restricted its offshore listed firms from sharing financial data. The move potentially here is a key hurdle for U.S. regulators seeking access to auditing reports of New York listed Chinese companies. According to Chinese regulators the revised draft rules deleted the requirement that onsite audit inspections should mainly be done by mainland agencies. The Reserve Bank of Australia is facing pressure to start tightening policy as a strengthening economy and pre-election budget spending fuelled inflation concerns. The central bank is expected to stay on hold when it meets Tuesday but several economists have brought the rate hike expectations forward anticipating the first increase. Now in June. Hong Kong's election season has begun after a two month delay due to Covid. Local media say likely contenders for the city's next chief executive include the current number two official John Lee. Financial Secretary Paul Chan and former chief executive C.Y. Leung are among others reportedly planning a run. The current leader Carrie Lam hinted last week that she might not seek another term global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and also more than 120 countries and Vonnie Quinn. This is the word. Marty thanks. Still ahead we discuss the threat posed by a new Covid subtype discovered in China where cases continue to surge. But up next we have Credit Suisse joining us telling us why mainland stocks are looking up despite the virus and geopolitical risks out there. And we are counting down to the opens in Hong Kong today. China Taipei still closed for the holiday. We'll watch how things play out especially when it comes to this delisting story. Some relief when it comes to those that invest in these 80 hours as well. This is a China open. And good morning. You're watching the China Open we're watching ahead to the open in Hong Kong. Some tech shares seems like indicated higher here in the back of the news here. Beijing has moved to ease an audit and delisting dispute with the U.S.. I certainly wasn't big news for the 80 hours on Friday. Let's get perspective from Erica Poon work and head of APEC equity research at Credit Suisse. She joins us from Melbourne this morning Erica. Yeah. The de-listing concerns obviously has been one of the largest overhangs when it comes to Chinese markets. From what you're hearing so far how encouraging is this do you think for overall sentiment. I mean we've seen this rally since the first meeting pretty much fading of late and China. Hi Yvonne. Good seeing you again. Yes sir. So that was a relief rally of of Vice Premier League has a comment giving the signals that China is more open to having an agreement with U.S. authorities on the inspection of the audited accounts and certainly the news that came out overnight about CSR C removing some of the language that's encouraging. But at the same time we do need to watch out for continued volatility with the Chinese stocks because the U.S. will continue to follow some of the procedural steps. And when that happens it could still affect the sentiment. But we actually do look for a positive outcome for the two sides to come to our agreement. We do think there will be a bit of negotiation involved as to the technicality for example how far back they would have to do you know for for the audit. But we do believe that for the current and the future audit they'll be the two sides will come into two agreement at some point. So how do you position now after this rally. It seems like when it comes to the outflows in a shares we saw foreign investors really tap out of this market the largest amount of outflows in two years for China shares. What's still needed to restore confidence. Yeah I think for for China in addition to the the the ADR situation the government has also signaled some of the relaxation or the willingness to ease some of the regulatory risk overhang over sectors like property over some of the big Internet platforms. And we do think that those are signals pointing to a more stabilized market. Again we should not forget about the ongoing near-term volatility but we would say in terms of positioning for Chinese stocks you know there are a few ways to kind of look at it. One is on stimulus play for example on the infrastructure construction companies. We think that it could be we the investors could start gradually build up some reopening concept place as well. So those with the you know travel agent even airlines the type of companies and also the healthcare remedies for for Covid as well. So those would be quite interesting companies to look at. And of course renewable is a position that we've been very positive about although if we think about the ESG side of the equation given the you know we all know about the supply shock situation I think the near-term focus obviously for a lot of the governments and their are China would be on the security of the of the energy. So some of the carbon neutrality. Carbon peaking. That conversation will remain. Although it would not be kind of front and center. So there may be a bit of a more gradual or slow down in that aspect. We're looking across assets here and with bond markets just continuing on the second quarter the way that they are which is on the decline. I'm just wondering as an equity research head Eric how do you view these yield curve versus right now. Yes. So you know our U.S. strategists are actually not as super concerned about the potential warning for a recession in the US because we're looking at some of the ISAF numbers still in very strong territory. So we're actually calling for continued strong momentum in terms of economy in the US and also for the corporate profit. But obviously we can't forget about the the right side of the question the inflation side of the equation. So I think the rates and also the inflation and potentially more tightening of the monetary policy could cap near-term upside. But overall for a lot of the government you know especially in our region the monetary policy continues to be quite accommodating. And that's good for America. That's all the time we have. OK. Great. Before I get I see you have a lot of overweight markets here the likes of Indonesia Singapore Malaysia the like Aussie on very much in focus. That's all the time we have. Yeah definitely look for work. Joining us from Credit Suisse. Thanks so much. Once again some stocks to watch at the open. We talked about the movie makers. That could be one to watch the tech space very much in focus the pharma surgical companies as well. With these trials undergoing what China's RNA vaccines can Sino. I see SPC Pharma they're taking a 10 cent. You're seeing Tencent up two and a half percent or more. Ali Baba's up to as well May 1 also up 3 percent on the back of these concerns that seem to be lifting when it comes to these de-listing in the in the 80 hours. So that's certainly some good news and Green Arrow stories here in both of those boards that we'll focus on now that China is taking a break for the next two days or so. We'll focus on Hong Kong coming up. Plenty more ahead. This is Bloomberg. A quick generalize but the splash headlines are watching Chinese fast fashion at Shery Ahn is said to be weighing a funding round and an evaluation of about one hundred billion dollars or sources say as it is in talks with potential investors including general Atlantic data providers. CB Insights says one hundred billion dollar valuation would make it the third most viable startup in the world. After a bite dance and Space X the UK is reportedly preparing to nationalize Gazprom local retail arm as soon as this week. Sky News says London may take over the struggling utility if the company fails to reassure financial counter parties about a change of ownership signalled by its parent company last week. Tesla delivered a record of more than three hundred and ten thousand cars worldwide in the first quarter. This is after what Elon Musk calls an exceptionally difficult period with supply chain disruptions and China's Covid restrictions. Sources tell Bloomberg that Tesla's factory in Shanghai remain closed as of on Monday periods away from the open of trade in Hong Kong. We're very much focused on some of these analyst's actions. You see the tech space certainly seeing a bit of a bump here to the upside. Tencent up two point six percent. We're watching the likes of the banks some different analysts actions here today as well. On really just the earnings season that we've seen so far as well we've got plenty more to come. The Hunger Open is next. This is Bloomberg. You're watching the China Open it's just Hong Kong that's trading here today on this Monday morning with Chinese markets closed for a holiday. We're watching very much the tech space as well. The Ukraine situation certainly and this lockdown situation in Shanghai that's now really kind of started spilling over to commodity markets as well. You see when it comes to oil WTI back below 100 bucks on concerns about the Chinese demand picture given that now you have 25 million people in Shanghai essentially in the financial hub there undergoing some form of quarantine or lockdown measures as well. So how does that play for overall sentiment. Hong Kong here today if you square it with the ADR situation as well which certainly is a Green Arrow story in that part in the tech space. But yes we have two days of closed markets for it for China as well as the Hong Kong. Very much in focus now. We are looking at here as well a record amount cases in Shanghai nine thousand six that were reported and overall thirteen thousand or more in China as this mass testing is underway once again in the PU she area. We're taking a look. Hang Seng. We're up about still close to 1 percent 8 shares are up at seven thousand six hundred twenty six right now. It's really being lifted by Asia's tech. Look at that. That benchmark up some 2 percent. The property stocks as well. Looking a little bit better but not as good as what we're seeing when it comes to China Tech here. Watch how this plays out when it comes to tech sector by sector. But H.S. tag wow. Look at that. Let's discuss more of that with overall just what to expect. Let's bring in our chief China markets correspondent Sophia Hauser. Costa the ADR news really kind of lifting sentiment this morning. Sophia. Yes exactly. We got that concession out of Beijing on the weekend with the CSR C and other regulators saying that they'll allow onsite inspections of Chinese audits not just limited to Chinese to Chinese firms that is really really that's a big deal. That is China's showing to the world that it does care about the investment space. It does care about what the investor needs. And it's balancing those needs with with its kind of national security needs that have dominated much of its policy over the past two decades since the first ADR listed in New York. So this is a very very positive move. It remains to be seen what the U.S. position is on this of course because the US and the S.E.C. have been taking a very hard line. But this is being taken very positively. It does ease those de-listing concerns. I mean just a month ago we were all saying that in two years there would be no Chinese company listed in the U.S. anymore. And that's a very that's no longer a prospect. You know that's no longer a sure thing. So that's really lifting the tech space. We'll see how long that lasts of course. Let's see what the U.S. responses of. And severe. We've been really following closely this lockdown in Shanghai where we thought that at least the eastern part would be lifted or come out of this lockdown it seems like that's not the case. Most are still in quarantine right now. How do you think that lockdown itself. The situation when it comes to Covid 0. How is that going to weigh on markets moving forward. This is becoming the key focus of investors right now because how China essentially manages this and gets out of it. While you know what cost to the economy essentially you know if this is happening in Shanghai China has hundreds of cities where where else is this happening. What is the cost and what kind of support measures can the BBC and other regulators really roll out when there's other risks to to balance. You know inflation is very much a key thing but also China doesn't seem to want to get rid of Covid zero anytime soon. So really looking at the assessing the potential damage of this we've already seen a number of economists revising down their GDP growth estimates for the year having already done that in earlier in February as well. So that five point five percent GDP target target is looking increasingly difficult. Even policymakers are saying so how are we going to achieve that. If you're locking down major major cities like Shanghai that is the key key focus. Looking for it as we enter the second quarter of course with the potential window for the PBS to cut rates in mid April as well. And you know we're seeing some of these. I mean we talked about last week these trading halts of lobbies these companies and very much so that takes up of it is these property companies. There's a question lingering in terms of the credit space as well with Chinese high yield. Is there any sense that we've reached a bottom when it comes to that space. That would really be in terms of how the sector is looking. Again you know we talked about this last week. We don't really know how much debt these companies actually have how much leverage they have how much cash they have. So we're very much in the dark and that's likely to be the case until the towards the end of the month when these companies really have to come out with their full audited earnings for last year. The key thing now is what are what is Beijing going to do to alleviate the the crisis here. Because it's not just if it's not just in terms of liquidity anymore it's very much sentiment. And when you have Covid also really impacting buyer sentiment home buyer sentiment how soft will the housing market get. It's not just kind of a micro problem right now. It's very much a macro problem. And that's where it becomes a bit more problematic for. For China. So if you think it's real hard to call star chief China markets correspondent just marking some lines here when it comes to the Bank of Korea. The acting central bank head is talking about the inflation pressures move forcing upward price downside growth pressures are rising. So now you have the likes of Bank of Korea also raising the concerns of sort of a stagflation scenario for Korea. Of course as they embark on this hiking cycle already. But that's according to re the acting V OK head reaching young that just replace Li Ju your as well. I was going to Vonnie Quinn. She's in New York with our first word news money. Yvonne thank you. China added more than 13000 new Covid-19 cases and nearly all of Shanghai's 25 million residents are now under some form of lockdown. The financial hub has emerged as the epicenter of the country's worst virus outbreak since the early days of the pandemic. State media also reported a new some type of the Annmarie Horden variant. This is isolated. A fellow patient with mild Covid-19 symptoms a member of Sri Lanka's ruling party says the country's cabinet has submitted his resignation following street protests against soaring living costs and a foreign exchange crisis. It's unclear yet if Prime Minister Mahendra Rajapaksa will accept the resignations. Sri Lankan inflation has accelerated to the fastest pace in Asia at almost 19 percent with daily power cuts as long as 13 hours as diesel runs out. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has thrown that country into chaos calling for a fresh election after one of his political allies abruptly canceled a no confidence vote. Deputy Minister Husain Country who is a member of Khan's ruling party cited foreign interference for dropping the motion brought by the opposition. Khan then asked the president to dissolve parliament which was approved shortly afterwards. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has scored a crushing election victory to clinch a fourth consecutive term despite criticism about democratic backsliding. His lukewarm support for Ukraine and close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Orban's Fidesz party is on track to maintain its two thirds parliament majority with more than four fifths of the votes counted. Noble use 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts and more than 120 countries and Vonnie Quinn. This is Bloomberg. All right John I think you just to clarify some things here the acting VIX head is now actually Lee. So who is the senior deputy governor as well. Just want to correct myself there. Coming up on buyers front we have Shanghai City in lockdown continuing. And China's state media reporting that a new subtype of the Macron variant has been found in nearby city of Su Joel Weber to talk to public health professor Nancy Baxter from the University of Melbourne. For more fish is Bloomberg. Well more than half 167 companies surveyed by the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai have lowered their revenue forecasts for this year. That is due to China's recent Covid outbreak. We did speak to the association's president Eric Johnson to find out more. At this point I think it's still too early to tell. Obviously if this 0 Covid approach continues for an extended period of time possibly to next year that would have a huge impact on companies decisions on future investment. At this point our members are still hopeful that this is a temporary solution and at some point they will have to find out a way to live with the virus and hopefully our business can go back more or less to normal later this year. Eric But I thought that China was starting to modify its Covid zero policy especially after the Shenzhen More found the Shanghai lockdown by some factories could still operate with the workers within that so-called closed loop system. How much has that helped. Yeah it certainly helps to a certain extent. There are companies that can't stop their assembly lines right. Companies in automotive industries for instance. So they will have to figure out a way to create a almost like a bubble having all staff living there working there 24 hours. It's a very temporary solution not sustainable in any way. And even if you have ongoing operations production you still have an issues with supply chains. You need to move parts around. You need to bring in inputs even from put on too pushy often pushy to the door. And you can't do that and you can't deliver your products to the airport either. So this is not sustainable in my view. So hopefully the government is taking another look at this current situation. And in theory right. Tomorrow April the 5th is the deadline that they will have to make a decision on what's what to do for the next phase of the containment strategy. All right. Go. I still surprise a senior survey that more than half of the respondents are so satisfied with China's efforts at controlling the spread of Covid-19. What are your members telling you about what's being done well and what needs to improve. Obviously in the past China had very few cases relatively speaking compared with other countries. So it was quite safe to live in this country obviously until recent weeks when you had this outbreak particularly in Jihye Lee and in Shanghai. So so right now the issue is are we going to change of strategy. Is zero Covid. Is that a sustainable strategy particularly when you see other countries like the US and UK and even Singapore opening up. So people are asking questions. Are we going to modify our approach to dealing with this. This particularly the new virus the underground variant. That was the Amgen Shanghai President Aaron Jiang speaking to DAYBREAK earlier. For more on Shanghai's lockdown in the news some variant of Omicron that has emerged there were joined by Nancy Baxter head of Melbourne's School of Population and Global Health. Nancy always great to talk to you. Yeah. So we woke up to the news of this sort of subtype variant that has emerged in the mainland. What do you know so far about it. Should we be concerned at this point. Globally there are actually a number of variants that are emerging. Some are emerging from from all Micron. Some are emerging from the V.A. One lineage. Some are emerging from the bee a two lineage. And in all of them it's really too soon to know what's going to happen. We don't know if they're necessarily more transmissible if they're more serious. If you get it. So I would say we just have to kind of continue to watch and see whether these variants end up being just like the difference between blue eyes and brown eyes. You know you can see a difference but doesn't make any difference to how your eyes work or whether they're actually a meaningful difference. It's going to affect what we what we experience with the the various Omicron waves I think is yet to be determined. Do we have enough details on these so variance of how well they respond or how they act against treatments or vaccines. Are they more resistant then so than the Omicron variant itself. Well I don't think that that's what we know and that's what we have to kind of watch out for. There are a few things that that are important in terms of determining whether a variant is a something actually becomes a new variant is actually important and that's whether it's more transmissible. So there is some indication that some of these new variants may be more transmissible up to 10 percent more transmissible than than be a two. And that's already extremely transmissible. And if that's the case then that will have an impact. The other things that are important is other things that are different. How serious is the new a new variant when you get it. So how virulent it is. Is it worse. Is it better than previous variants. And then finally is the variance able to evade or evade treatment. And we know that Omicron kind of acts in all of those ways more transmissible less virulent than some variants and and more able to evade immunity. But but we don't know whether these new changes to Omicron actually are going to make it more effective or less effective indium in any of those categories. And some headline news today that's really moving. Somebody is trying to pharmaceutical companies. Is China approving and moving forward with these clinical trials with its RNA Covid vaccines. There has been some data last year that any of these kind of Chinese developed vaccines I and a vaccines would be coming to market. How do you see them faring against some of the other vaccines out there whether it's Pfizer beyond tech the like. Well undoubtedly China can develop RNA technology vaccines. They become challenging in terms of right now. They need cold change so they need to be kept very cold for much of their shelf life to to be active. So the question will be whether technology can be developed to make these vaccines more transportable to various parts of China. Though clearly you know you could you could get them RNA vaccines as they currently exist to to most urban settings in China. You know definitely we've seen that the MRSA vaccines have held up better and do seem to be more effective particularly against these new strains. And I'm sure as we're getting into the Mark Gurman era the Chinese government is thinking more about having to get into the MRSA world in fact vaccinate people with these more effective vaccines to be able to maintain control over the virus. If they have more these RNA vaccines are developed homegrown does that mean China can continue with Covid 0. I think in the Macron era once Omicron is in the country you can try and suppress it but entirely eliminating it is incredibly difficult. We saw with Australia when we got to the level of transmissibility of Delta. We were no longer able to contain a virus with Delta transmissibility. Asia has been luckier in terms of that. And it's not just luck. You make your own luck. But I think now we're against a variant that is extraordinarily transmissible and importantly it transmits when people don't even have symptoms making it very very difficult to actually contain it. So I think that China's just coming against that now. They have enough Omicron out there that it's spreading and it just makes Covid 0 I guess possible. But just that much more difficult. So I wouldn't be surprised if you know over a period of days two weeks the China starts to understand that it's really not going to be able to eliminate and needs to be more in the suppressive phase of this virus. I don't think that they'll ever get to kind of let it rip. Type of approach like in the US and the UK. But I think they'll have to move to a more reality based kind of suppression versus elimination. Corbett 0 in the next few weeks. They try to maintain they said they have to be fast early and solid sort of these stringent lockdowns. They kind of want to focus on what happened in Shenzhen where they were able to lockdown for a week and bring down these cases. Can Shanghai replicate that in any way or is this just too big of a geographical area. So undoubtedly locking down like that can really help suppress the spread. And then if you have strong strong suppression activities in place so strong. Testing tracing and quarantining people use of masks etc. you can keep the spread to a relatively low level but you have to get it early enough because if it spreads widely I think even with maneuvers like that it will still be hard to keep the numbers down. When you have a variance that's as transmissible as Omicron it may be possible but it's going to be extraordinarily difficult because it is so transmissible. So I think that you know thinking about how vaccination has gone in the country who's vaccinated what we're seeing in Hong Kong is to vaccinate elderly folk is resulting in a very high fatality rate for McCaughan in Hong Kong. So what happens now in China is going to depend on the vaccination strategy that's happened before and how quickly they can get boosters to people who need them. Nancy Baxter. Thank you. Head of the Melbourne School of Population and Global Health. We've got plenty more to come. This is Bloomberg. Well focusing on the geopolitics of South Asia. Sri Lanka's cabinet offering its resignation following street protest against soaring living costs and a foreign exchange crisis. Meanwhile in Pakistan leader Imran Khan's no confidence vote on Sunday. Well it was scrapped by one of his own party members. Let's get the latest now from our Southern Asian government Ed NIKKEI because once on a gay here joining us. Nikki certainly it's a dramatic weekend. The events that unfolded in Sri Lanka as well as in Pakistan what's in store for Pakistan today. I mean Imran Khan knew he couldn't win this no confidence vote. Is this sort of play that he's making here going to play out with voters. It really depends on what happens now today with the Supreme Court. So we are waiting for the Supreme Court to start listening to the arguments from the government and the opposition on the whole legality of this deputy speaker preventing the no confidence vote against Imran Khan. This was all based on foreign interference. And when I mean foreign interference I mean accusing the US of meddling. And Imran Khan was hyping up the threatening letter from the US and he has yet to reveal those contents. He's definitely he's definitely tapping into you know this general sense of distaste towards the US you know which you can see on the ground. But so coming back to the courts you know it will be unclear as to how long they will take to reach a decision on this. But either way and time is definitely buying time for himself to get ready for elections if the Supreme Court IBEX the government are for a no confidence vote. All right Nikki thanks so much for that. We'll talk a bit more about what's at stake here as well for both these countries. Our South Asian governments are NIKKEI because. Want to go with the latest on Pakistan now for a check of the markets as well. We're watching of course what's been going on in the tech space in Hong Kong. We continue to see upside arrow story here for Hang Seng were up nine tenths of one percent. Eight shares are up more than 1 percent right now. China is close. Ignore those benchmarks and next there. But of course we see Asia's tech see some solid gains in the back of that 80 hour story that China regulators giving a pretty big concession here when it comes to the full audits of their companies. But the rest of the markets is looking at we're seeing mostly mixed picture here. Volumes are a bit low here given the fact that you have markets like Taiwan and mainland China that are closed for a holiday. Well you're seeing some decent gains in Australia. U.S. futures have been pretty much to the downside or a flat here as well. Watching crude markets as well with WTI below 100 bucks this morning. This is Bloomberg.