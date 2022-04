00:00

This is Bloomberg Daybreak Middle. Our top stories this morning calls grow for new sanctions on Russia amid multiple reports of troops executing on armed civilians in Ukrainian times as investors await this week's Fed minutes. Mary Daley says the case for half point rate hike in May has increased. But Kathy Wood says any rate rise would be a mistake. Poland trades flat this morning after the biggest weekly drop in two years. And Vito reckons prices have fallen too far. We have the details. And China's Corbett crisis grows with a surge in new cases and a widening of lockdown in the country's financial hub. Just got a deal across the area. I'm Yousef Gamal El-Din Devi and Manus Cranny back right alongside you to the market use. If there's a great deal to grapple with between the geopolitics of what's happening in Ukraine to perhaps a tipping point in the oil market we studied this morning up two tenths of one percent on Brent. We are still sub one hundred dollars on WTI. There's been a deep flushing out of the longs slashing the longest bets by the most in 14 weeks. But are we at some kind of precipitous moment as we look at the images coming from Ukraine. What might be the next response from Europe in regards to the energy markets as the talk of war crimes rises. This is the oil market. Yes. If you were here you lived through it 13 percent drop last week the SPDR release announced by the United States of America and the IEA. But of course Vito says oil thinks cheaper than most would have predicted because they worry about the next step from Russia. The risk is that Russia chokes the flow in the third quarter. Let's just roll over from the oil markets to the stock market. You're off a 5 percent drawdown. It was perhaps the least worst place to hide in the first quarter. Stocks steady this morning 45 39. We've added nearly 500000 jobs. But when it comes to real rates what's driving the underbelly of equities. It is real rates according to Citigroup. They say negative real rates will support the equity story. But if those rates turn positive well that matters that by the depth theory we'll talk about real rates through the show. Yeah. Let's go to the Treasury yield curve curves. It's flashing more warning signals that economic growth is going to slow as the Fed tries to raise rates to tame inflation. The inversion deepens. At the same time we're seeing the timeline around the chronology of the inversion path. Is that fast as it's been ever this time around. The Fed minutes later this week are gonna help shape some of the views. US turns to 41 34. I look at some of these CFTC data and we see notable flow in terms of the sale of two hundred and thirteen thousand ten year futures contracts. This is the GTA V go for our clients to get the additional perspective in terms of the extreme yield curve flattening that has occurred. This is your two 10 spread specifically to 30 spread to be correct on this. The folks at Bloomberg Intelligence though say that the 10 year note is going to finish at two point sixty five percent and 2022. The two year yield is going to sell off to two point seventy seven percent. I want to get to dollar as well and a bit more detail on the currency side of things because in just three weeks the dollar surged more than 9 percent against the Japanese currency. The three month implied volatility. I was reflecting on that just moments ago. It's a gauge of where the movement is going to be in the future in terms of some of the price moves and upcoming event risk that's dropped from a two year high. So there's a thinking among certain participants in the market that we may have come too fast in a very short amount of time here Max. Yeah. The position of the CFTC certainly has moved. The market is beginning to cut their short positions on yen. Russia can hide the rest those markets are doing. Juliette Saly is standing by in Singapore. Jules. Hey man I swear focusing very closely in on this big rise you're seeing in the Hong Kong tech players the Hang Seng Tech Index going in on the lunch break up by some 3 per cent you can see an outperformance coming through in the likes of Billy Billy. And this is on that Bloomberg News that China is considering changing a decades long rule which would allow U.S. auditors access to their books. And that of course would ease some of these de-listing fears that have really rattled this sector. CMC says in order to negate investors fears fully. You really do need to see some concrete action from China but it certainly is helping the Hang Seng taking DAX and saw the NASDAQ Golden Dragon Index rally by four point seven per cent on Friday. Let's put the board and have a look at what other market moves we are seeing. These moves in Hong Kong tech players no doubt lifting the overall Hang Seng index. China out of action today for a holiday and we're seeing some strength coming through in the NIKKEI after quite a few sessions of losses. Also watching China's yuan little weaker against the dollar. Goldman though saying China's latest Covid crisis. Remember pretty much all of Shanghai in a lockdown. Likely to weigh on the yuan's resilience over the short term so that could threaten its status which it has been Asia's best performing currency so far this year. Yes. Yousef. Joel thank you for the moment. Therefore all the important details on the markets in Asia whether it's solely there. Let's get to some of the European Union governments in new developments because they are pushing for new sanctions after multiple reports of Russian troops executing unarmed civilians in Ukrainian towns. The president says that Mr. Lansky he wants an investigation into what he says are war crimes. Indeed this is genocide. Jim Moore was initially a Nazi. Not all the media elimination of the whole nation and the people. We are the citizens of Ukraine. And we don't want to be subdued to the policy of Russian Federation. This is the reason we are being destroyed and exterminated. And this is happening in the Europe of the 21st century. The Kremlin for its part has dismissed the claims claiming fakes and state shots. Let's get more on this with Bloomberg's Bruce Einhorn. Subarus a wave of condemnation. Then how is this going to set us up for the remainder of the day in terms of a potential Security Council meeting as well. So Yousef ISE as you mentioned Russia has dismissed these allegations calling them fake news. That's not an argument that anybody in Western Europe or Eastern Europe or any of the NATO allies are buying as well as anyone in Ukraine from the Ukrainian government. So the head of the European Commission or so is underlined. She said that she was appalled by reports of what she called unspeakable horrors called for an investigation as far as sanctions go. The the EU was already working on closing some loopholes on existing sanctions. The question now is whether there were going to it whether there will be further sanctions. So some of the countries that are right up on the border with Russia such as the Baltics Poland they're calling for much tougher sanctions including going after the energy sector. The foreign minister of Latvia referred to what has just happened as genocide. On the other hand though there are diplomats who say that this is something that the EU is unlikely to approve. Right now you need consensus in the EU to approve these sanctions. Germany some other countries are not ready at this point to sanction energy to cut off all energy purchases from Russia. Some diplomats are saying that's something that some countries are sick. I want to hold off on as a sanction that would apply if Russia were to use weapons of mass destruction. German Chancellor Shultz yesterday did say that Germany and allies would be taking further action. He did not give any details. So we will be waiting to hear more about what will come NASDAQ. Yep. Let's see whether this is one of those tipping point moments for the world. Bruce thank you very much. Bruce Einhorn. The very latest on the Ukraine Russia situation. We have breaking news in the last hour. Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam says she won't run for a second term now will end a momentous five year period that has seen the financial hub become more isolated from the rest of the world due to the crackdown on pro-democracy protests and rigid Covid-19 restrictions for the mainland. Let's bring in our chief North Asia correspondent Stephen Angle. Stephen you've lived through the crackdown. You've lived through zero Covid tolerance. So what has Lam said this morning in regards to not running. Well she's essentially said that it was her own personal decision and that family is number one. So essentially dismissing speculation that Beijing did not give their blessing for her to seek a second term. That it was her decision and she wants to get back and have closer ties with her family. But you're absolutely right man. It's been an absolutely tumultuous five years for Kerry lamps since she became chief executive in 2017. And again this is now a string of four consecutive chief executives in Hong Kong since the handover in 97 with none of them achieving two full terms. The previous chief executive C.Y. Leung resigned after one term Donald Dong before that just served determined a half and tung to while before that resigned halfway through his second term. So it's a if some would say impossible task serving one you know one country two systems and Carrie Lam referred to that said the next person who takes the job is going to have to continue the one country two systems. It's halfway through that 50 year period of transition now. Twenty five years. And they have to serve the Hong Kong people and also the central people's government that Beijing. Some would say it's an impossible task. Steve thank you very much for reflecting on some of those developments. That's our chief North Asia correspondent Stephen Engle there. Let's get to China now because the country is grappling with a surge in Corbin infections and reports in state media of a new subtype of the immigrant variant. Let's head out to senior medical reporter Michelle Cortez. Michelle just how concerning are the latest numbers for the government that has been trying to make sure this doesn't spin out of control. The numbers in Shanghai are absolutely concerning. Thousands of cases despite the fact that the city is in a lockdown. Now they had originally planned to break it into two parts. Four days for the eastern half. Then four days for the western half. They didn't get the response that they wanted. They didn't get the control of the virus that they were expecting. So now the whole city is basically lockdown at this point. And still we're seeing this increase in cases. It doesn't bode well because once we see that amount of virus in a city like we're seeing in Shanghai the Covid zero approach is just unbelievably difficult to get back into place. And we are seeing there are some people in Shanghai some health leaders that are saying it doesn't make sense. Some of the policies that are in place in terms of sending people into isolation facilities that are abysmal that are very worrisome for the people who are going there separation of parents and children difficulty getting food and medical supplies and medical care for people who have chronic conditions. So it is indeed a very dire situation in Shanghai. Michelle thank you very much. Our senior medical reporter there Michelle Cortez. Well oil plunged last week as we've been saying. That was biggest independent crude trader reckons prices have fallen to levels that don't reflect the risk of the disruptions that could come from Russian exports or the ability of China to keep the pandemic under control. Our energy reporter Stephen Steptoe Pinsky joins us now. So this is the veto oil trader talking on a podcast over the weekend with energy with an energy think tank here in the Gulf. So he reckons the next issue is a chokehold by Russia on energy exports to the West. Yeah. He says that what we've seen so far you know we had last week oil prices fell. It was the biggest weekly drop in a decade. And he's thinking that dropping a little too much too fast. He thinks that the market where we are around the hundred dollar level for Brent doesn't properly price in a potential risk of Russia cutting off supplies. Now Russia is a major supplier of oil to the market and the market is very tight. And we understand that. And while there are some bearish elements in the market where we have the locked down in China or we have the US releasing reserves from the SPDR the fact of the matter is there just aren't enough flows in the market to meet that demand today. And if Russia were to cut those flows the total warned that we would see prices rise significantly and that risk premium has disappeared over the last few weeks. And it's something that is on the top of his mind when he spoke on that podcast. Stephen thank you very much for that. That's our age reporter Stephen Steptoe. INSKEEP Well let's get you to the first with headlines from around the world. And for that we're back out to Juliette Saly in Singapore Jewels. Hey. Yes the Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has thrown the country into chaos calling for a fresh election after one of his political allies abruptly canceled a no confidence vote. Deputy Minister Kassim Khan Suri who's a member of Khan's ruling party cited foreign interference for dropping the motion brought by the opposition. Khan then asked the president to dissolve parliament which was approved shortly afterwards. A member of Sri Lanka's ruling party says the country's cabinet has submitted its resignation following street protests against soaring living costs and a foreign exchange crisis. It's unclear yet if Prime Minister Mahendra Rajapaksa will accept the resignations. Sri Lankan inflation has accelerated to the fastest pace in Asia at almost 19 per cent with daily power cuts as long as 13 hours. As diesel runs out and the Reserve Bank of Australia is facing pressure to start tightening policy as a strengthening economy and pre-election budget spending fuels inflation concerns. The central bank is expected to stay on hold when it meets Tuesday. But several economists have brought their rate hike expectations forward anticipating the first increase in June. Global news 24 hours a day on air and don't Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts in more than 120 countries. This is Bloomberg Yousef DAX. Let's get you a bit of a snapshot of what else is to come on this show. We discussed the retreat of oil prices and other things impacting leading the markets. It's gonna be with the Emirates and BP senior director of market economics Edward Bell. Next we're going to cover the broader asset classes with SMG and Seed Capital founder and CEO Max von DURIE. He joins us live tonight to talk Fed Covid version and the Fed minutes this week. This is Bloomberg. We do not do any work here favored by overheating the economy because when we overheat the economy there. The chickens do come home to roost at some point as the inflation has to leave the system. And so I think that this idea that we simply cheer on more and more employment without thinking about the inflationary consequences is like a doctor who celebrates the results of the prescription of their painkiller without thinking about what's going to come down the road. I think the Fed too late has awakened to that and is moving towards a strategy that is much more oriented towards tightening. The former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers eloquent as ever reacting to the jobs report and the Fed's tightening path. Well investors are waiting for the FOMC minutes a little bit later this week to gauge the central bank's appetite for that 50 basis point hike risk in the market that says the UK flashes more warning signs of economic growth is set to slow. Max Bond jury is s GMC Capital founder and CEO. Max the debate is this jumble rate hikes to come 50 basis points. Get your opinion on that in a moment. But it's the speed of this inversion that years of an I've been looking at two stands invites only 16 days. This is the fastest inversion ever since they started a hiking cycle. How prescient is that. How much of a warning sign is that for you. And should we pay attention to this current inversion. Well definitely shows how global markets are worried about the current situation. You are seeing basically the Fed has been behind the curve up until last year and they're trying to catch up and they're going to have to do quite a lot of hikes over the coming months and quarters. And that's going to be happening. But basically we're also an environment where the geopolitical issues and growth is now becoming a bit of a question. And that's why you're seeing such a dramatic reversion in the interest rate curve. And that's likely to continue flashing red signals there. And markets and participants should definitely take care of that because this normally has always been a negative signal for equity markets. They're starting discussions of stagflation spheres which are coming up. And all of that is going to be impacting risk sentiment and overall definitely valuations. What are the most read stories on the terminal this morning is about what the neutral rate for some of the Fed funds is and the like. Him is asking that question this morning. What's the neutral level from federal funds. Those basically neither accommodative nor too restrictive. As we try and understand what the destination of this rate hiking path will be while there is a grave question that we've obviously been trying to God's and definitely the macroeconomic environment has been changing a lot and it's structuring has been changing. But probably we're going to be see the rate going to anything around two and a half to 3 percent and that's probably likely to be relatively in the neutral stance. Well this takes us back then to the debate on real rates. And we've seen quite an acceleration on real rates. We've moved from negative one point one to just under. We've moved about 60 basis points in real rates. What is the risk that real rates turn positive. Because you look at the JP Morgan note that you read out this morning. Another fifty five basis points to go on the short end of the curve. So will equities remain the least worst option in a negative real rate. But what is the risk here. Is the risk of real rates turning positive. Well we're definitely moving towards that. And just wait. As we mentioned before the speed is definitely extremely rapid there. So the risk is there. And if we do get into positive rewrites then obviously valuations will have to take that into consideration. We're going to have to be seeing a bit of an impact there. But like you said our equity is going to be the most shielded were definitely the companies where you're continuing to see growth real growth continued growth and good margins. There should be definitely more shielded. But if you get a risk off sentiment with indices overall correcting obviously the market is going to be impacted. Overall I was looking through your research and what stood out to me is that you recommended selling into the strength of this rally in terms of commodities. Be careful you know because they're quite they're quite high at current levels. What does one do if if all the all asset classes don't look appealing. Now I'm sitting on a bunch of cash. Where does that go. Well definitely cash is not the answer because with inflation where it is you are bound to basically was one in real terms. We have been selling into the rallies obviously for selling at the rally. You probably bought lower. So that's really a good starting point to be in. Commodities will remain supported but we don't like to be overly exposed to that just because of the current valuations and where they are. So basically what investors need to do is look at where the secular growth is where. The themes that are really going to be contributing to tomorrow's growth and continue growing basically are. And that's where investors should put their money in. Obviously in the short term it's going to be bumpy. And we have been continued seeing that. But sitting on cash is not an answer. So where are those growth areas. Suppose you're reading up and Kathy would share. Strange enough Kathy doesn't think that raising rates is a good idea. Strange out for tech. It's a huge shock. Read that headline. So. So where is the next evolution of growth and what I've done. Let's look at semiconductors. They will continue being there. Let's look at cybersecurity. Let's look at everything which is the future of healthcare. Let's look at renewables energy with everything happening in the energy space that is going to remain supported. So all of that is going to be looking very good here for the next four years. Max thank you for stopping by in our studio here in Dubai. Much appreciated. That's Max. Do it. He's the SDM C capital founder and CEO. Still much more ahead. This is Bloomberg. Welcome back. Let's run you through some of the moves we're seeing in the cryptocurrency space and over the last few trading sessions we finally broke out of a key range for Bitcoin specifically it was the narrowest trading range in months. And now that we've kind of broken through it and investors are wondering whether they're being set up for disappointment again and he could see the level of well ambivalence. We're down about six tenths of one percent there and we're settling in the top of the 30000 to 50000 dollar range that was predicted from some of the bigger names in this industry including Mike Novogratz. That's what he said on Thursday. He said he was more constructive on crypto but he didn't provide any new forecasts. Just to underscore that a Syrian moving the other direction by about a quarter of one per cent is chicken. Yeah. It breaks above that 50000 dollar level. It's gonna be interesting. Flip it over. Have a look at some of the equity markets. Again fairly flat at the moment. There were 35 dying days this year so far. That's the most since 1984. The question that comes to mind on a 10 percent rally since the second half of March gives you back. Forty five hundred nine. Is it a bear market Trump. That is the question about asking ourselves what kind of London are you going to have in the United States of America. Nasdaq futures are down by zero point six percent. But what kind of landing are you going to have. Is it going to be a soft landing. Can they really do a couple of jumbo rate hikes of 50 basis points a piece. Citigroup are suggesting and deliver a soft landing. That is the question for the markets. And then to the energy markets where we're seeing. Well Brent holding above a hundred dollars a barrel. Traders are weighing the outbreak of course. Of course in a bit of a larger scenario. And the SPDR sales as well. The comments from Vito were particularly interesting over the weekend. You mentioned this at the top of the show minus basically prices had likely sunk too far. We'll see of course how the market response to the geopolitical uncertainty over the weekend. Keep an eye on dollar yen. The question is is does the dollar become the triumphant ascendant in a yield differential market. You can see over the past 16 days up nearly four and a half per cent as we have stronger jobs data and ISE am in the US. This Bloomberg Daybreak Middle East. Our top stories this morning calls grow for new sanctions on Russia amid multiple reports of troops executing unarmed civilians in Ukrainian times. As investors await this week's Fed minutes Mary Daley says that the case for a half point hike in May has increased. But Cathy Woods says any rate rise would be a mistake. Oil trades far this morning after the biggest weekly drop in two years. Retail records prices have fallen too far. We have the details. And China's Covid crisis grows with a surge in new cases and a widening lockdown in the country's financial hub. But circle back on the markets in Asia. Juliette Saly joins us from our Singapore studio. Jules has a session looking. Well you said certainly those concerns about the lockdown in China would normally weigh on market sentiment. But we do have China closed for a holiday today. So what we are seeing instead is upside and a focus very broadly on these tech players in Hong Kong that are rallying. It is a day of gains for Asian stocks. The first time after a few sessions of losses the first time after three sessions of losses I should say. And you can see that India is among the front runners along with Hong Kong also closely watching what is happening in the currency market. You've got the Aussie dollar up by about two tenths of one per cent against the greenback. We had an inflation gauge in Australia rise four point four per cent on year. That was the highest in 13 years. And when it comes to the bond market you can see that it is reflected mostly with lower yields today. So kind of mirroring what we had been seeing in Treasury moves offshore Magnus. It's good to see you. And what are the others saying about China's rule change and how it should ease some of the de-listing fears. This is all around calling time on the tech right isn't it. Yes it certainly is and you know we know that these de-listing fears have really been playing into this. Root as we will see shortly in terms of what we've seen over the past 12 months. But analysts a little bit mixed in terms of of course what this raft rule can mean because we're still finding out whether it's going to get through. But this will allow us auditors the books of these Chinese companies and of course possibly alleviate some of these fears. Citigroup saying it provides clearer guidance to companies. Jeffries saying that you'll probably see a restriction in what companies will give their books over. So as such Chinese ideas could be asked to split off some of their businesses. And for South bosses this is a good move from China but not a game changer. We need some further monitoring which is similar to what CMC said in that you need to see some concrete actions here when it comes to the overall performance. As I mentioned we are seeing the Hang Seng Tech Index up by about 3 percent today but it has been a tough 12 months for these companies amid the regulatory crackdown minus. Now the investor ability of Chinese tech Jones thank you very much. Juliette Saly the very latest breaking news on Chinese tech. Well a two month truce that has begun in Yemen. It began on Saturday brokered by the United Nations. And it is marking a breakthrough in the conflict that's caused a humanitarian crisis and threatened the region's oil supply. Simone Foxman has the latest Samoan. This is a long and enduring war. So what finally led to this ceasefire. Well there are a confluence of factors at play madness. One there's a sort of artificial humanitarian boon offered by Ramadan beginning over the weekend. And that's a kind of good reason for everybody to get on board and stop the fighting for a moment. But as we've talked about there's been a series of escalations. Attacks by healthy rebels on Saudi Arabia had hit particularly close to home. In terms of Saudi Arabia holding a very important global sporting event at the same time as it was being bombed. Also we've seen intense rounds of golf diplomacy including last week when Gulf leaders met in Riyadh who fees notably weren't there. But in this truth they are getting a fair degree of what they want. One of the things they wanted was access for fuel ships to its whole died port. That is something they will get over the course of the next two months. Also flights out of Sanaa are very important to twice weekly to Egypt and Jordan. A couple questions going forward. One does this truce hold. We've seen previous ceasefires and other agreements to end the fighting almost immediately violated in the past. Also does this lead to broader discussions about a political solution to the end of fighting in Yemen. And then thirdly and this is the one we're going to be hearing more about in probably talking about a bit. To what extent do better relations between regional powers including Saudi Arabia and Iran which are supporting either side. To what extent do those play into the truce that we've seen. That's something we're going to hopefully see out see play out in the next few weeks. Ideally if this truce does continue. And then data similar and compiled by Bloomberg showed that Oman raised four billion dollars from lenders last month. How does this play into the country's economic prospects. Yeah there's data coming out this loan from regional and international lenders coinciding with an upgrade by Standard and Poor's to Oman's credit rating. Still well within drug territory. But going to double B minus up from B plus. We know the things that S & P citing here a very important one simply higher oil prices. That's going to benefit Oman's fiscal position and Oman's ruler coming out and talking about how any further money that's coming from oil sales is really going to first go to paying down the country's debt. So that's something that lenders like to see. But also S & P citing a success of the fiscal reform program. So far the implementation or introduction of a value added tax subsidy reform and then better prospects for non oil sector growth. All of those factoring in likely to the reasons that these banks are positive to Oman and certainly the reasons that S & P is is a bit more positive than it was. And on the inflation side we will get the Turkish reading today. So how bad will it be for Turkey in terms of the readings on inflation. Well economists. The median estimate from 19 economists polled by Bloomberg say sixty one and a half percent year on year rise in prices in the month of March. That's up from over 50 percent the month before. Some of this is going to come on the back of higher food and energy prices in part caused by the Russia Ukraine war. We're also looking closely at producer prices those already over 100 percent. You know the debate amongst economists is when if ever does the central bank bend to these market pressures and finally go ahead with hiking rates. Some economists are starting to see that in the long term picture. But this is not a data driven story as with most central banks. This is something that is seen as very political and really determined by what President Erdogan wants. We will get that latest decision from the central bank come April 14th. Guys. Somalia thank you very much. That is Simone Foxman with the roundup of some key stories of the kind of financial center. Well stay with this part of the world. Of course energy is flat this morning as traders track the Covid-19 outbreak in China and prospects for additional crude oil releases from government stockpiles. The U.S. benchmark sank the most in two years last week. That's in percentage terms after the Biden demonstration announced a massive release from strategic reserves to try and combat soaring energy prices. Let's get some more analysis with Edward Bell. He's the senior director of market economics at Emirates NBC. And any research you make the point that this is a short term fix but it isn't really a fix persay. Yeah that's right. I think it's important to understand that the SPRO releases are a sign of an emergency situation in energy markets. That's what they were designed for by the NYSE and the IAEA. And they're trying to coordinate that. And the release of them will help to offset some of the energy price inflation that we see in the near term. That during the way helping to compensate for a drop off in anticipated supply from Russia. But the issue is the SPRO release is not a sustained source of supply. So once those additional volumes get depleted and get absorbed by the market there's no guarantee that there's anything else that's going to come out to replace them even if that's how the structure has been done from the United States. So it could be going into a particularly tight summer months when oil demand usually picks up. And as more more economies open up we could be seeing some very tight oil markets in Q2 and Q3. See you at the very structure of this release. That's one of the biggest unknown unknowns going forward. But you also come upon that add by the fact that the next thing this morning the world is waking up to the risk of more sanctions potentially more sanctions on Russia and this time involving it's thought there. That's the next potential shoe to drop isn't it. Yeah. Look we've had about a 40 dollar drop in the price of Brent oil in the last two tours. So weeks. That's an extraordinary drop. I don't know that it's necessary pricing in correctly this scale of disruption to oil supply that could be coming. We have been projecting about a one and a half million barrels a day drop in Russian oil production. I think that's now actually looking quite conservative given the level of sanctions that are being imposed by the United States the E.U. U.K. and other countries all in Russia to really choke it out of international capital markets international financial markets and then eventually leading into its energy exports as well. So we could be going through some very serious disruption to supply over the coming quarters. What do you think this is going to do to some of the countries in the Gulf War on the one hand are enjoying massive windfalls from oil revenues and exports and at the same time have to deal with the prospect of increasing rates from the Fed. We saw Oman's been quite busy in taking out some of the loans. We saw Saudi Arabia quite active in terms of issuances. You know is the ship sailing as far as you know making sure that you don't start paying too much for some of your additional capital. Well I think the position for a lot of the JCC economies is that they're in quite a good position. As you say they're benefiting from a big windfall in terms of high oil prices. Really anything over sort of 70 to 80 dollars a barrel is a lot of extra money coming into the region that's coming. Also on the back of a production increase story even though it's coming out slowly from the OPEC plus countries that are part that are here in the region they are going to be increasing production into very high oil prices. So that does give them a little bit of a fiscal barrier a fiscal buffer to be able to absorb higher interest rates if they're coming. That being said the position of the non oil economies in both the UAE and Saudi Arabia to the economy as we look at most closely looks strong enough to our mind that they'll be able to absorb higher interest rates going forward. There could be steps the governments could take at the margins to try and compensate for the sort of general high inflation high rate story. You say it's limiting how far basic commodity prices can go. Fuel you do. You're sort of a retail fuel prices retail food prices. But all in all it does look like we're still positioned quite well to be able to withstand those higher interest rates in the JCC. What's the risk of the UAE and Saudi now being viewed as just politically unreliable. They're not strategically reliable allies to the West. The Emirates didn't condone the war. They've done nothing. They wrapped up their OPEC meeting in 30 minutes. I think Johnny Farrell kind up with Masri last week and he said you know does anybody take you seriously. Wrapping up a meeting in 13 minutes how reliable are they. I don't think it's a question of unreliability. I think that you've had the secretary of state make outreaches and connect with leaders across the region shows that there's still quite a lot of criticality and weight placed on the importance of the Jesus economies particularly UAE and Saudi given that they do have this enormous amount of spare capacity to come in and intervene in the markets and help support and help to sort of quash the energy price inflation. But it's also worth remembering that the geo economic interests of this region may not align with what's happening in the big consuming countries. So we've endured two and a half years of very difficult times very challenging. Times for producers in the JCC who had to endure oil prices at thirty five forty dollars a barrel. Now is the time that the sort of consequences of the underinvestment that was happening during that phase is coming home to roost. So they in a way yes. You take advantage of it but it's also fits nicely into the economic structure story of the region. You spent quite a bit of time in your writing detailing and laying out the moves we've been seeing in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates around carbon capture. Just run me through how this fits into the longer term diversification play which arguably they need to prepare for in a world where things begin to normalize. Yeah I think the story for the JCC economies is to really take the energy transition story at every angle. So whether that's carbon capture and storage which essentially allows the current structure of the economy to operate as it stands you can still export oil and gas be able to offset some of those export the emissions caused by those exports by capturing carbon domestically and really playing into the kind of energy knowhow of the sector but also taking steps here to try and meet those net zero targets by 2050 and 2060 in the UAE and Saudi Arabia respectively taking measures to improve energy efficiency. That is one of the big challenges that we think needs to be addressed for the economies. This here is making sure that domestic use of energy is used more productively for GDP. We have very high rates of energy relative unproductive city compared with other economies and actually the Middle East as a whole. It's one of the few regions where that trend is actually going in the wrong way. Teachers hydrogen isn't there. I've made up my mind to highlight you know paying paying 370 a litre here which by your standards for fuel is quite a lot. It's got a big big big big. Maybe I'm going to get one of your Teslas. I don't even have a car. I don't have I don't have a car. And thank you very much about joining us this morning on the energy markets and the debate there the senior directive for market economics at amorous MDD at plenty more ahead on this morning's edition Monday morning. I keep forgetting what day it is on Belinda. Let's get you a quick check on the latest business lunch headlines this Monday morning Tesla delivered a record of more than 310000 cars worldwide in Q1. This is after what Elon Musk calls an exceptionally difficult period with the supply chain disruptions. China's Covid restrictions. Sources tell Bloomberg that Tesla's factory in Shanghai will remain closed. On Monday Toyota may have talked to GM again as the number one car seller in the U.S.. Initial reports see the Japanese carmaker retaining its crown in the first quarter after overtaking GM in the one prior. Toyota is seeing strong demand for its hybrid models. And they're being buoyed by more inventory. And you've also got fewer trim options to factor in. And the U.K. is reportedly preparing to nationalize Gazprom. Local retail arm as soon as this week. Sky News says London may take over the struggling utility if the company fails to issue a financial counter parties about the change of ownership signals by its parent company. Last week the Gazprom unit supplies roughly 30000 UK customers and that is big business flush. Let's get back to the Mideast markets now. Far Ibrahim joins us with the very latest. We're getting Instagram adverts to buy a DIY IPO so we're at peak DIY IPO frenzy. What do we know so far. Good Instagram ads. Bad Instagram ads. There are definitely those Instagram ads manis and a lot more driving downshift laid roads. You see that advertising is right there. Viera is really plowing ahead with advertising its IPO and its debut. So the government owned utility told fund managers that it won't be accepting offers below the top end of the price range. Or rather sorry that they they're going to be there risking missing out on the IPO. So that's essentially preparing the U.S. the price of the top end of the range making a five point seven billion dollar IPO madness. The other thing that we've heard of over the weekend was that is planning to boost the retail offer. So taking the overall free float to 18 percent I personally know a lot of people that have been getting constant texts from view and they're actually getting excited about it. So again certainly the retail part is going to be really important for a viewer. Representing about nine point two percent of the deal. And then in Abu Dhabi we're expecting another listing from a developer. What are some of the details that have been sent out. Right. You said so far that Abu Dhabi market has been a little bit quieter this year at least compared to the speed that we've been seeing in Saudi Arabia. Sam holding. They said that they're going to list on the secondary market or is it rather the second market in Abu Dhabi. They operate in Sharjah ISE Man and Russell Heyman. So maybe that's why we haven't seen it around here in Dubai. But they have a portfolio of about five hundred forty five million dollars. So again we'll see what the demand is. This is again another real estate play in the UAE not the most. Unusual participant. Certainly. But again the amount of interest I was seeing from investors for all the different kinds of IPO that we've seen in the region so far not surprised that we'll be hearing about this one again very soon. Well great catching up. Thank you for that. That's a fine of Haidi Lun. We still have much more coming up on the program. This is Bloomberg. The US added close to half a million jobs in March and the unemployment rate fell by more than expected. And it highlights a robust labor market. Sure. And that's likely to support aggressive tightening from the Fed. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh weighed in on all of this with Jonathan Ferro. We saw an increase in labor participation rate. So one thing we spoke about this morning you know a good unemployment number low a good strong report good last three months report actually a good last eleven month report over 450000 jobs that we think about moving forward into 2022 to one point six million people still need to return back to the workforce. How do we get them those folks back to work. How do we make sure that labor participation number goes up. Certainly there's still jobs up in the United States. That's one of the things I'm not taking away from the point. I'm very excited about the report. But but I think we're thinking about here how do we move forward. The second thing is we're also looking at what can be done by Congress. We have the Bipartisan Innovation Act known as the church bill that allows this opportunity for supply chain issues moving forward. We have some Covid relief money still being talked about it up on Capitol Hill. They need to pass that because we need to we're watching see what's going on in China and parts of Europe with another variant going up. We want to make sure that we're prepared for that here in the United States. And then obviously inflation we're working to the president is is very laser focused on bringing the cost down. Lots of challenges there. You were just talking about global challenges that we have in other markets. You know we have to continue to work very closely on that. You know the Fed Reserve they're going to they're going to take their action. I can't really comment on that. But we have to we have to make sure that in the short term we do. I mean we can't really reduce those prices but also long term that it doesn't happen again. A lot of what we see when inflation is due to the pandemic obviously what we're seeing with Putin and what he's doing with Ukraine. But but we also have to think long term how do we prepare the country that we don't go through this again. Secondly Wolf I've only got a few more minutes with you because I know you've got to do a range of interviews. You're a busy man this morning. So I went through a couple of other issues. There is a labor contract covering about twenty two thousand West Coast dock workers at sites including L.A. and Long Beach Ports. That expires on July 1st. I know you're aware of that. I want you to help me understand what's the difference between those unions those individuals behind those groups that represent them using their leverage to secure better terms and exploiting the country's dependence on those ports. What's the difference. I don't think they'll do that. I mean I was out in Seattle in Tacoma Lab in Portland last week specifically to talk to the company and companies about about the negotiation a little bit about how they feel about it in the unions and express to both sides the importance of what we've gone through as a nation over the last 18 months with supply chain and challenges and still having ships out in the ocean. They all understand the importance of that. And I think that I don't I don't see either side exploiting the situation we're living in for better wages. The contract will begin negotiations at some point in the next month or so. I believe that's when it will start. They have to do some notification piece but I'm going to monitor the situation very closely obviously. I want to make sure that we that we don't stop our ports. I mean the last thing we need in this country right now we're in this world quite honestly is shutting down other supply chain and creating other supply chain issues. Are you going to step in if I need to. Well I say it to both sides. I mean I don't think I have to step in at this point. If I did I'd be having a very different conversation with you. But I think you know I feel good where the conversation is with us with the sides right now. I think that they all understand the magnitude of this particular moment. This is unlike any other moment they've ever had when it comes to negotiations still coming out of a pandemic and you know moving forward. All these issues around this. I think they acknowledge very seriously the situation this country is in. And quite honestly our supply chain isn't a chicken on the bond market because you've got inversion frenzy on Twitter and on Instagram. In terms of the commentators hard landing higher grasses would it be. This is one of the fastest inversions that we've seen across the yield curve in the history of inversions after the first rate hike from the Fed at some big new course coming out from a couple of the houses JP Morgan raised their two year target by 55 basis points up to turn 90 by the end of this year. They say you're going to get jumbo mumbo hikes a 50 basis points in May. And you and I added the mambo rather than the jumbo 50 basis points from May and June 10 new years. USF will rise by 35 basis points to two eighty five. By the end of the year inversions abound. Yeah I mean a yield curve inversion doesn't necessarily mark the end of a rally but the run on bonds definitely reinforces the view that there's maybe no alternative to equities. That's one of the most read stories on the terminal this morning. It is around this wall of worries that equities now have declined everything from rampant inflation that's squeezing demand economic growth that's slowing the central banks that look to finally end the era of excessively loose monetary policy. Yet to date the S & P 500 is down four point six percent. Compare that to the Nasdaq. It's down about eight point nine percent. Let's have a look at oil just very quickly before we go. Is the war premium. Is that is the threat of Russia cutting off its energy taps to Europe taken out of the price war down by 30 dollars even on the back of an SPRO release. We're seeing the prices rise this morning still just below one hundred dollars on crude. This has been the.