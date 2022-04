00:00

This is Bloomberg Daybreak here. I'm Dani Burger in London alongside Manus Cranny in Dubai and these are the stories that set your agenda. Global outrage grows. Europe warns Moscow faces new sanctions amid reports Russian troops executed unarmed Ukrainian civilians. China's credit crisis deepens. A surge causes in cases prompts curbs over the entire financial hub of Shanghai. Plus 2s 30s Treasury curve inverts flashing more warning signs of economic growth could be set to slow. But Hong Kong textures fuel an Asia rally. Danny. Good to be back with you in our normal seats. But it's 16 days that have redefined the economic narrative. It's the fastest inversion on record of the Cubs. It shifts the narrative of stagflation from the edge of the curve of the tail to the belly and global recession risk from the narrative to a tail risk. Danny good morning. Good morning madness. It all big leaguers the question what kind of landing will we have. Is the bond market telling us it won't be a soft landing. Also complicating the picture those jobs numbers we got on Friday minus three point six percent. By the way here's the yield curve inversion that you're just talking about just 16 days for 2022. But also these really strong employment numbers. Does the time being for the time being does this mean that the Fed has carte blanche to do what it needs to do. Exactly. But here is the real debate the real you. I'm not giving Johnny Farrow's new show a plug. I'm talking about me and the momentum. And this is when the market last accused the fad of a policy mistake in 2013. Look at the speed and the GDP like the speed of the real year of change. We've gone from negative one point one. We've moved by 60 basis points in less than 20 days. This is the trigger to potentially a repricing of the equity market. Danny. Magnus let me get to today's equity market because repricing we are not seeing yet has the market digested the reality of the Fed that's going to start and to perhaps dampen demand. We are looking at a Friday rally continue somewhat in the European futures market. We're looking at two tenths of one percent of a gain for the euro stocks 50. So let's get to that. Some outperformance when it comes to U.K. stocks despite the fact we are seeing weaker oil yet again flat. U.S. futures and underperformance from NASDAQ futures. Man is that notable because we are seeing China tech outperform. We'll get to that in a bit with Juliette Saly minus. OK. Let's get to the rest of the markets because it's some pretty big cause I know we have the narrative on the bond market. J.P. Morgan are raising their talk about 55 basis points on the two year paper two point nine by the end of the year. Dollar yen you know what you've seen there is a yen collapse but are we at or near the end of that move. I would suggest we've moved by nearly 16 percent sorry in the past 10 days in terms of Brent. Well we are seeing a small rally this morning up by two tenths of one percent. But of course the risk is as we look at these horrific images from Ukraine. The risk is the next level of sanctions from Europe into Russia. But of course Russia cutting off its energy supply to Europe is something which seems to have gone in terms of the prices in gold dropped by four tenths of one percent. Danny. Minutes let's talk about that and our other top stories with our reporters from around the world. We have our European correspondent Maria Tadeo who's in Hungary with the latest on the war in Ukraine. Angela Janes covering oil markets for us. Our chief Asia economics correspond to end a current on the impact of Covid of the Covid lockdown in China and of course Juliette Saly in Singapore on Asian markets. Magnus. Indeed to Russia first of all it's facing further economic isolation as European governments prepare to debate more sanctions on the country after the images from Bahar near Kiev showed mass graves of civilian casualties that the Ukraine accuses Russia of committing in their retreat from around the capital. For more let's get to Maria Tadeo. She's in Budapest. Maria the international reaction to these very graphic scenes out of Ukraine over the weekend it's been a harrowing weekend of images. It is madness and we've seen the pictures out of Bhutto as the Ukrainian army entered of course the city the Russians retreated. Ukrainian officials say they found more than 400 civilians dead in the city. Now of course all of this when you look at the allegations very serious about executions about sexual violence about civilians who were targeted for no reason. All of this are clearly war crimes. And Ukraine says we'll pursue a case against Russia. The United States by the way says is going to help them but together the evidence. But a lot of this of course no one that is happening right here in Europe and Central Europe just an hour away from where I am is really shaking the conscience of political leadership in Europe. And of course today there is going to be immense pressure to get to trigger a new package of sanctions and can deal with this horrible images that are coming out from Ukraine. And of course the pressure is very much on back again in Berlin to decide what the new steps are going to be if we do get new sanctions coming out of here. Maria how would that package increase pressure on Moscow. Well you know Danny before the pictures from Bhutan my reporting suggested that this new package European leaders were looking at small very targeted new sanctions. This was about closing the loopholes. It wasn't about escalation on the economic front but this is going to change things we've heard. As I said from a number of European leaders saying this is horrible. This has no no pleasing European society that this is a crime to do this. So a lot of this will now see that it's intention to try to match the tweet with actual real words. And ultimately Danny the reality is it will come down to energy. Do you embargo Russian energy or not. That is the core of the debate. And ultimately it will head into that. Now for the time being of course the last time we checked on this there was no European majority to do this in countries like Germany. This is proving very difficult to cut through with the government because of the economic repercussions in a country like I am today in Hungary and Budapest where Viktor Orban won another majority yesterday. He said it very clear he's not going to cut the flow. So it's not going to be easy to go into the energy front. But ultimately Danny at this point the thing that's left the big thing is energy and it will come down to it. Maria thank you so much. That's Bloomberg's Maria Tadeo in Budapest. Now the world's biggest independent crude trader says oil prices have fallen to levels that don't reflect risks including disruptions to Russian exports. This also follows the US announcing an unprecedented release of strategic reserves to tame fuel prices. For more we're joined by Bloomberg's Andrew James. Andrew has this announcement of US crude release. We've seen oil continue to fall a little bit stronger this morning but is this finally the peak in oil prices. Hi Danny. Yeah it looks like it but there's a couple of very important caveats. So a brain dropped about 13 percent last week. We're now around 1 0 5. That compares to about ninety seven dollars a barrel just before the invasion. As Maria was just saying there's a big risk now though of more sanctions on Russia. I mean at the moment. But the West is pretty much self sanctioning. But Asia is still buying Russian oil. The tall forecasting that Russian oil exports will take about a 1 to 3 billion barrel a day hit in the third quarter. Russia prior to the war exported about seven and a half million barrels per day. But of course that's that's very hard to forecast because it's very unclear how much China and India in particular will buy. The other caveat is what's happening in China with the worsening Covid-19 outbreak there. That sort of coincided with the with the U.S. EPR release. That's no doubt sort of depressing prices by a few dollars a barrel. So yeah I mean oil looks like it's kind of settling around that area about as I mentioned a couple of very big caveats. And there still seems to be a big risk around this SPRO on either refill it. Andrew thank you. Andrew James on the very latest on the oil markets to China. Their Covid-19 situation. It literally is on a knife edge with a lockdown of the financial hub intensifying and a surge in new cases versus 25 million people in Shanghai. Face restrictions the numbers and are gargantuan. He is our chief China correspondent. Translate. Twenty five million people in shut down to the economy. What are the risk. Teslas closed for the day. Take it away. And. Well look minus. This is the biggest test now of China's 0 Covid policy since the pandemic began. Like you mentioned you've got the big financial center of China under lockdown Shanghai. It is of course home to an important manufacturing base and all importantly the all important port as well which is vulnerable to disruption. And we are seeing. Health officials are being sent in in their thousands. There is a mass testing exercise on their way. The authorities are clearly very concerned about it but they are doubling down at the same time. And all of this DAX suggests that a China is struggling now with containing to overcome variant in particular. And in fact as reports now of a new a sub variant of that starting to spread around China as well. And B of course all of this adds in the idea that it's more disruption more pressure on China's economy which has already tipped to a struggle to hit its five and a half percent growth target this year. And if you are going to continue to pursue this strategy of lockdowns with disruption to consumers with disruption to factories and everything else then obviously that will have a knock on effect on the economy. I should say right here right now the hit to supply chains hasn't been as large as one might have expected. Factories are operating in a kind of a global operation. But nonetheless though a lot depends on whether or not they can succeed in containing this outbreak in Shanghai. And that will determine where we go into weeks months ahead. And thank you very much. As our chief Asia economics correspondent and to current well let's stick with the China story. With stocks tech stocks and Hong Kong rising this morning those concerns about de-listing in the US. Those have started to ease. Let's get to Juliette Saly in Singapore. So jewels. Perhaps China companies sharing more data with the US. What are some of the biggest movers we're seeing. Yeah absolutely Danny this is huge because it could reverse this decades long rule we're hearing from China Securities Regulator and allow the US to have a look at the books which of course has been a key concern in the fears that a lot of these dual listed companies would be delisted and kicked off the New York exchanges. You saw the Golden Dragon index out by four point seven per cent on Friday on Wall Street on the back of this news. And here in Asia we are seeing the Hang Seng Tech Index not quite at those levels but up by about three point eight per cent in the afternoon session. Now the likes of Billy Bailey one of those companies that did have that de-listing fear hanging over at one of the front runners. Let's have a look at what analysts are saying though about their CMC saying you still need to see some concrete detail coming through from China to really back up these words. We've got Citigroup saying that it does provide some clearer guidance to companies and Jefferies saying you could actually see some of these companies split off because it's unlikely that China will give full access to auditors for all of their books for sidebar saying it's not a game changer. We do need some further monitoring. But things are starting to look a little bit more bullish if we have a look at this next chart minus in terms of the overall tech picture for Hang Seng Tech. We know this is an index and stocks that have been hit hard over the past 12 months. Analysts now 12 month forward projections are up 8 percent compared to just six months ago. And you've got pretty bullish calls on the overall index to with around 83 percent of the stocks with a buy rating minus. Jill thank you very much. You that with the very latest on the markets coming up with Danny and I investors past the Fed minutes this week to gauge the appetite for a jumbo rate highlight that led jumbo until Sunday. Banks in just a moment. This is no this is. We do not do anybody a favor by overheating the economy because when we overheat the economy there. The chickens do come home to roost. At some point as the inflation has to leave the system. And so I think that this idea that we simply cheer on more and more employment without thinking about the inflationary consequences is like a doctor who celebrates the results of the prescription of their painkiller without thinking about what's going to come down the road. I think the Fed too late has awakened to that and is moving towards a strategy that is much more oriented towards tightening awaking too late. That's the former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers there reacting to the jobs report and the Fed's tightening path now minus a lot of investors worried as they wait for the FOMC minutes. We're looking at 8 2s 30s bond yield curve that has just inverted for the first time since 2006. More curves are inverting the 2s tends has inverted yet again and stayed inverted minus. I won't steal your statistic. You're superlative but it has been an unusually fast inversion before a fed hiking cycle. Always worry when you're this kind to me on the first day back on the job. DAX. Let's let's take let's take your shot. And it is quite literally the fastest inversion in the history of inversions. It took 16 days to redefine the narrative. Did it shift Eric Robertson's view of markets and the risk of a global recession. Robertson is the head of global research chief strategist at Standard Chartered. Good to see you. Good morning. Danny has a very eloquent chart. I've got a fact of the day. I'm always dangerous but it is a very sort of monster fact isn't it. The fastest inversion on record from whence the Fed began tightening rates does not ring an alarm bell of any magnitude. And if so what magnitude. In your theories I think the thing we have to remember is that the flattening of the curve has been going on since June of last year. And something that we've been flagging for for quite a long period of time. You're absolutely right that the speed of the move over the last couple of months has really been quite historical. And really that reflects the dramatic shift from the Fed itself. Right. They went from an environment a few months ago where they were talking about maybe a couple of rate hikes this year to all of a sudden talking about multiple 50 basis point rate hikes. So the volatility in rates has been all at the front end of the yield curve. Right. And that's what has has contributed to this yield curve flattening. Well Eric I wonder you know as you say this has been well flagged. At least you've seen it on the horizon for some time. So even though a flattening might be expected. Does this BD shock you to any degree. And of course in turn is there any risk of a shock to markets. I think that's an important question. And the way I would sort of frame the narrative is that this dramatic change from the Fed in terms of its willingness to hike rates aggressively is going to prompt all kinds of questions about whether they're willing to tighten into an economic slowdown. Now so far the Fed is saying that they think the economic outlook looks very good. Early warning signals from yield curves can be premature. But I think what markets and in a lot of the economic indicators that we pay attention to will start flagging that there's softness under the surface. And the question is will the Fed be willing to keep tightening simply because they're worried about inflation. If they accelerate the tightening and neither narrative is Mary Daley talking about the possibility of 50 basis points for people to talk about jumbo rate hikes 50 basis points in in May and June. Translate that narrative. So we've gone from seven twenty five pips to nine months. Hikes or jumbo hikes. What does that do to the dollar. You said the dollar will continue its trajectory higher its supremacy will accelerate. Is that your thesis on that context. No actually we've been reluctant to embrace dollar's strength over the last couple of months and we acknowledge that U.S. rates are moving into a more supportive relative framework for the dollar. What concerns us is both economically and geopolitically. You're seeing a number of moves that I think will encourage or even force both investors as well as sovereign entities to consider or reconsider their willingness to hold for example 60 or 65 percent of their portfolios in dollars. And so we do see over the course of the next six to 12 months kind of a reappraisal of that willingness to hold the dollar. Eric I definitely want to dig into this Steve dollarization d globalization story a little bit more with you. But but first I do want to come back to this idea of the economic scarring on the U.S. and global economy. This is something you mentioned in your notes. Is the market under realizing under appreciating this risk of scarring to the economy. We think it is. Obviously when when Russia invaded Ukraine we saw a surge in commodity prices. We've seen a surge in risk metrics uncertainty metrics et cetera even over the last few weeks as markets have quote unquote recovered. The thing that worries us is that when you have commodity prices at these levels when you have interest rate and mortgage financing costs at these levels there's going to be an element of demand destruction. Now in economies that are shall we say major economies more more developed economies. There may be some resilience to that theme. But for a number of emerging economies around the world that have just recovered from Covid their ability to support their domestic economies with fiscal support is completely constrained. And that's what worries us for the medium term. All right. Eric Moore to dig through with you. Stick around. That's Eric Robertson head of global research and chief strategist at Standard Chartered Bank there in the studio with madness in Dubai. Now coming up as Eric was saying the future dollarization. We're going to take into that but also the broader epic story. Commodity currencies he likes Aussie dollar CAD. We're gonna get his calls next. This is Bloomberg. Welcome back to Bloomberg Daybreak here. I'm Dani Burger in London with Manus Cranny in Dubai. Now our guest with us was just saying that we might have reached peak dollar thinking that the greenback looks vulnerable. He also prefers that Aussie and Kiwi and Canadian dollar over currencies like the yen and rupee which and sees increased demand for the wine. Back with us is Eric Robertson head of global research and chief stock strategist at Standard Chartered Bank. Eric when you're thinking of perhaps a more traditionally haven assets like the dollar or you write that safe havens are not risk free in this current environment. What is the new calculus in trying to determine that insurance portion of a portfolio. Yeah absolutely. Danny it's it's a great question and a theme that we've been thinking about and writing about quite a bit in today's world. There are obviously factors which are still supportive of things like equities and credit and some of the higher risk markets. But we think that considering the amount of uncertainty in the world whether it's Russia Ukraine whether it's commodity prices inflation et cetera you just need to hold a higher percentage of sort of risk free assets in your portfolio. And with inflation doing what it's doing caches is probably not the right way to express that. So things like gold long duration assets in stable currencies like U.S. Treasuries China's jeebies these sorts of things are good diversifies and help reduce the overall risk in the portfolio. When you look at the meltdown that we've had in bonds and it quite literally is the worst quarter I think on record. There's a velocity to this meltdown that I haven't seen for a very very long time. It's interesting. We start this week with another leg lower in prices and higher and you g think. Is this where he comes in to buy duration. You. But who's going to be the main thrust of the flow that picks up duration. Is it going to be the Japanese investors who storms in at these levels and is not the kind of flow that you expect to see. We do expect to start seeing some of that flow. I'm I'm probably less focused on where it comes from regionally. OK but more interested in the types of investors. Right. Insurance companies have a natural need to buy duration. Right. And some of the pension funds and even sovereign wealth funds and at levels like we're seeing today whether it's two and a half percent in 10 and 30 year treasuries 2.8 percent. And China Seabees you're starting to get to what I think are some reasonably attractive levels now. Sure. There's more uncertainty. There's more volatility. We don't know what the Fed is going to do. But we're starting to believe that at current levels of market pricing a lot of the damage may have been going to be very shaky and sneak one in. Mohamed El-Erian stage last week said that stagflation had moved to the belly and the global recession was not a tail risk. How big a terror risk is a global recession in your view. Global economic slowdown is a massive tail risk for us. Recession I think is probably a step too far at this point. Short succinct and to the point this guest gets to come back. I think I'd much rather as Robert said head of global research chief strategist at Standard Chartered. Our guest this morning on DAYBREAK. Coming up on the show with Danny and I. The UN's the U.N. says Yemen's warring factions have agreed to a two month truce. We'll speak to the U.S. special envoy to Yemen. What it means for regional security here in the Gulf and the broader energy debate right here on Bloomberg. This is Belinda. It's your Monday edition of DAYBREAK. Hope with Manus Cranny. That's me in Dubai. Dani Burger in London. These are the stories setting your agenda. Global outrage grows. Europe warns Moscow faces new sanctions amid reports Russian troops executed unarmed Ukrainian civilians. China's Covid crisis deepens. A surge in cases prompts curbs over the entire front tire financial hub of Shanghai. Plus the two 30s curve inverts flashing more warning signals about economic growth. Hong Kong CAC Fuel and Asia Rally Madness. It's a curve that has inverted and stayed inverted at least for the two years. Ten's our last guest Eric Robinson of Stan Charts saying that the risks of an economic slowdown are massive. He's perhaps less convinced of a recession. Still we're looking at this curve and burning as John authors calls it. It's the slack that cannot be ignored. Absolutely. And it's the speed with which it has done it 16 days that changed the narrative. The question is this Danny is will they do a couple of jumbo hikes. You want to ask Tom Keene what a jumbo hike is. He's got a brilliant little video which he hasn't released publicly about a jumbo hike. But but herein lies the point to 50 basis point hikes. What would that do to volatility. What would that do to real youths. What would that do to the overall risk construct. And I have to wonder are our markets really prepared at least for stock markets. Are they really prepared for what this level of tightening looks like a tightening that the Fed has full speed. Go ahead after that really strong jobs number. It's a stock market that just continues to drift along. And that will continue according to City and Mr. Buckland over there. If the real deal remains negative have a look at this in the GDP lobby. This is the real yield. But this is the repricing of the real yield. As you see the short end of the curve move with such velocity you've seen an overall propulsion and real use. Now you're careering back towards zero. You still got a distance to go. And for as long as you remain in negative real rates. You will see it propulsion into equities. That is the view from Mr. Buckland. But if we turn to positive real rates the buy the dip mentality. Toast. Yeah. And you know what does that do to long duration assets. Long duration equities like tack. Well minus at least this morning tech. Just in the past 30 minutes pushing back into positive territory. Let me get you your check on markets. We are looking at a European stock session so far in the futures market which is up about three tenths of one percent outperformance from the U.K. that as oil prices creep and ever so slightly higher ever so barely unchanged. We'll get to that in a second minus. We also have again U.S. stocks as I was saying floating slightly higher. That's after they ended Friday session up by about three tenths of 1 percent minus. We looked Danny you've seen a small margin recovery in oil after the biggest collapse in dollar terms and over 10 years since 2011. So you are just seeing the auto market come back by an eighth of 1 percent this morning by the way. You know MSNBC would just with me 45 minutes ago and years of wary of the SPDR release because the process of refilling the special reserve tenure paper it trades at two forty one down. You see the big JP Morgan note out this morning saying tans will be up another 35 basis points at two eighty five. By the way we've just had Standard Chartered saying the duration gobblers will arrive they will eat duration. They'll come in at these levels. Dollar yen continues dollar higher. They've been reluctant buyers of dollar and the dollar supremacy story at Standard Chartered. But there it is up on the one percent. And gold is part of your backstop for volatility which will not disappear completely this year. Danny. Yet. But even so safe havens are not risk free says Eric Roberts and we'll manage. Let's get to our top stories with the first word new. Standing by in Singapore is Juliette Saly Haidi Lun. Hey Danny leaders from around the world have condemned Moscow over multiple reports that Russian troops executed unarmed civilians in Ukrainian towns. Broadcasters showed images of people they said were killed execution style with cave asking the International Criminal Court to gather evidence of alleged war crimes. Bloomberg understands some European governments are pushing to quickly impose new sanctions in response including closing loopholes. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has scored a crushing election victory to clinch a fourth consecutive term. Orban's Fidel's party is on track to maintain its two thirds majority in parliament with most votes now counted. The Hungarian leader who has traditionally had close ties with Moscow has challenged the EU's democratic norms defying rule of law standards. China added more than 13000 new Covid-19 cases with nearly all of Shanghai's 25 million residents now under some form of lockdown. The financial hub has emerged as the epicentre of the country's worst virus outbreak since the early days of the pandemic. State media also reported a new subtype of the Vonnie Quinn variant which was isolated from a patient with mild Covid-19 symptoms. Sri Lanka's cabinet has offered to resign en masse following street protests over soaring living costs escalating a brewing political crisis. Citizens across the island defied a Sunday curfew continuing street protests calling for the president due to go due to soaring living costs and the foreign exchange crisis. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts in more than 120 countries. This is Bloomberg. Joe thank you very much. Juliette Saly in Singapore. Coming up we had the U.N. saying Yemen's warring factions have agreed to a two month truce. We speak to the U.S. special envoy to Yemen and what it means for regional security here in the GCF. See the interview next on Bloomberg. This is Bloomberg Daybreak Manus Cranny in the ISE Dani Burger in London the UN says Yemen's warring factions have agreed to a two month truce starting on Saturday. A breakthrough in the efforts to ease the conflict that's triggered a humanitarian crisis and roiled the oil exporting gulf. And it comes as President Biden has ordered the release of a million barrels of oil a day from U.S. reserves for six months. And the effort to ease the oil price pressures. Joined now by the special envoy for Yemen it is Tim Landa King joining Danny and I. Tim good to have you with us this morning. A two month truce it's begun. How will we define a lasting end to the conflict. What are the markers that we should look for in the next two months for an enduring peace. Good morning. So we seem to have a problem just for the moment with Tim. We're going to check in with his sign Tim. Good morning sir. Can you hear us. We're just going to get Tim's signed checked in. And we will revert to term in just a moment as we were saying. Danny you know the SPDR the special reserve released by the Biden administration. Let's just check in. I mean last week as you know I was with you on Monday and then away and you had this gargantuan drop in the price of oil. I don't think it was on the SPRO. But then what does the IEA members do. And has it been coordinated in concert. Is it a good concert. That's the question isn't it. Yeah it certainly is. And you know it needs that. According to many in order to get this lasting drop in oil prices will mean as I believe we have. Tim Lender King back with us. Hopefully his sound is working. Mr. Lender can. Thanks so much for joining us this morning. I want to leave. Romania was just at what Max was just asking you Tim. Two month truce. What does it take in order to get a longer lasting peace. What do you looking for. I think the main thing is that that this truce reflects first of all some great leadership from the United Nations and in fact the international community with which I think it's really rallied behind this this effort. I think the parties themselves. Saudi Arabia the who these the Yemen government all made some hard decisions showed flexibility and compromise. Nobody gets entirely what they want. I think this is a you know a really pivotal moment for for Yemen. And I think what it does is it gives the Yemenis a break from seven years of conflict. It's a first step. In other words there are a number of steps that have to happen as a result of the truce according to the terms. It's essential that the parties adhere to the terms of the truce. The United States will fully support this effort going forward. Tim can you get some context for our viewers. I'm in Dubai. Danny's in London. Saudi Arabia ultimately wants a way out of this war. How much pressure how much leverage have the Saudis put on the U.S. to push for this diplomatic solution. I think you're absolutely right that the Saudis do want an end of this conflict after all they have absorbed more than 400 attacks in the last year. And and who these have gotten you know very strong on the ground militarily with a lot of support from from from the U.N.. I think what's significant as sorry for I'm from Iran. I think what's significant is this again the decisions that were made by all sides to reach this very important development. And and going forward it's going to be essential that the parties adhere to the terms of the truce. They all have responsibilities. They've committed to them publicly. And so this is where the international community and the Yemeni people need to hold the parties to account. But does it go so we're just going to have to. Yeah go ahead man. Go ahead. Yeah we seem to have lost vision with Tim. For the moment Tim are you still with us. I'm with you. I'm with you. I'll keep my eye. Our apologies our apologies and. Danny. Go ahead. Right. So. So Tim now that we have you clear Invision can hear you well. Does it go so far when you're looking at US relations for the U.S. to give any sort of reassurance to the UAE to Saudi that should this truce break that they have some form of protection some form of defense if there are more targets to for example oil sites in Saudi. The US has provided very strong assurances and backed it up to the south to Saudi Arabia and the UAE and indeed other Gulf countries who could be targeted from from Yemen. And I think those are very very important assurances. They've been backed up by you know appropriate defensive military sales. I think this should serve as a strong deterrent for further attacks from Yemen. I think the main thing though is that this is this is an opportunity to turn the corner. This is an opportunity for Yemen to turn the corner to a to a brighter set of you know a brighter future a brighter set of possibilities. And I think that that's what this pivotal moment is all about. Tim if we broaden the conversation we've just seen the United States release a million barrels a day from the S P R. Now that's many would say because of a lack of unity with Saudi. A lack of unity with the UAE. How on reliable unresponsive an undependable are the Saudis and the Emirates is now as oil allies. You know my my foxhole is is Yemen and so I'm looking at you know particularly how our relationship jibes with the Saudis and the UAE and indeed with the Yemeni parties with regard to this conflict. And I do see very strong convergence between us that there is no military solution to this conflict. And I think that the more that that point can be emphasized to the Yemeni parties some of whom have continued to fight. But I pray I appreciate that. But I think the point the point thing is that the Emirati and the Saudis have a very unique position in terms of their position in the oil market. So will this step on Yemen progress the oil discussion and narrative. I think this step on Yemen definitely still solidifies even further the U.S. relationship with Saudi Arabia and the UAE. And I think that's that's a very important dimension. We're also looking for responsibility from the Yemeni parties. So I think all you know all all in all this is a positive a very strong positive for the region. OK Tim thank you very much for joining us this morning. That's Tim Lender King. U.S. special envoy for Yemen. Now let's pivot to the UK. And today is the deadline for U.K. companies with more than 250 employees to disclose their gender pay gap. Yet again the statistics look bad especially in finance. Joining us now is Bloomberg's Charlie Wells to break down the numbers for us. So Charlie first off we know the numbers are bad but has there been improvement. I'm going to be really blunt here. No. So initially it looks like progress. So last year we know based on the data that's been turned in so far that men made a median nine point five percent more than women in 2021. That's an improvement from 10 percent the year before. But this has been a disclosure requirement for five years. And guess what. That number was in 2017. It was nine point two percent. So things have actually gotten worse. Jolly good to have you with us this morning. So you've obviously done a leaders and laggards which banks are the worst pay gaps on reciprocally. Who's the best. Yes we know that finance in particular is really struggling with this. So last year we looked at some of the data that was available on large investment banks in the UK to see how they stacked up in 2020. And now what we found by looking at that data was that women made fifty six pence for every pound that a man made at these large investment banks. And when we looked at these banks we actually found that HSBC was in the worst category there. The gender average pay gap there was 54 percent. Now one of the better performers in that group of 10 large investment banks was Deutsche Bank. That that differential was about 32 percent. That seems better but it's still 32 percent. Now some of this data is coming in today. So this is the deadline we're going to see more on from 20 21. This could change. We could see some improvement. We've already seen in in the most recent data that HSBC has improved a bit but it's still at about 50 percent. If that's the picture in the UK how does the region stack up internationally. Yeah. So look I would say that the UK is probably in the lower half year when you look at the OED. So you know we're outperforming the US here in the UK we're all performing Japan and Korea but we're lower than the EU average for lower even than places like Costa Rica Romania. These are some countries that do not even have disclosure requirements. So the UK was a leader here but it seems to be underperforming. And one way that advocates say things could change is if this disclosure not only let us know how bad things were but also required companies to say what they would do to address this gender pay gap. Really interesting Charlie. Thanks so much. Really important numbers there. That's our Charlie Wells. Now Magnus is also a U.K. fintech week and about a year since the U.K. review made recommendations for how to grow the sector and maintain its global reputation. Key players looking to remake finance are gathering today at the innovation summit in the city of London. In a moment we're going to have a guest with us who is who has been at the financial some summit. It is Janine Hertz CEO of Innovate Finance the industry body representing the UK fintech sector. Janine thanks so much for joining us. We're just talking with our correspondent there Charlie Wallace about the gender pay gap that it's gotten even worse in the U.K. It just feels like such a monumental hurdle to overcome. And every year whenever we see these types of numbers we talk about sort of the incremental steps. Are we just having the wrong conversation. I mean what are we doing wrong in that it feels like we're almost going backwards. Well I think it's a really interesting question Danny. And actually what we see in terms of entrepreneurs and fintech here in the U.K. that we know we actually have a world record amount of investment coming into the U.K. fintech ecosystem. Around eleven point six billion came in last year that less than 10 percent of that went into female founded or female led fintech companies. So there is a real issue where we need to be driving greater capital into some of these women led businesses because we also know that many of them are more resilient to crises and are more likely to have a longer cash reserve than male and one swell. Good to have you with us this morning Janine. I suppose if we go back a couple of years the whole push was to create London and the UK as a as a tech hub. How do you think the pandemic the working from anywhere. The revolution in terms of work start here in Dubai. I mean they're literally opening the doors to the tech world to the programmers. There's a hustle. There's a global hustle to steal that crime isn't there. How big of a challenge does London and the U.K. face in a post pandemic world to be that hub of innovation. Thing that Covid pandemic really underlined how important technology is in all area of our lives. But particularly when it comes to financial services. And we saw so many fintech stuff up and really help Assamese and individuals navigate through the crisis in the UK. I mentioned earlier eleven point six billion dollars of investment into our ecosystem in 2021. That's second only behind the United States and it's actually ahead of the next six European countries combined. So we very much stand at the forefront. We also have one of the most proactive regulators here within the UK and are setting examples that the world over are following within that space as well. Think it's interesting because you do see a lot of these tech companies starting in the UK but why do we need what incentives do we need to make sure they stay here especially when companies mature to reach the IPO phase of their growth. Yes we definitely need to see some reform in terms of listings and off the back of the strategic review of UK fintech done by Ron Khalifa. We have seen some progress. It is wonderful to see the FCA implement some of these key areas including the dual class shares and also the reduction of the free float minimum as well. But we need to go even further. So looking at our assets and investors as well looking at making sure that we have the tax incentives to keep companies here and most importantly to fill that growth capital gap. So there's a lot more that we can do particularly around driving institutional investment into the UK school system as well. Jenny we started this conversation by coming off one of our reporters on the pay gap. We'll get more on that between men and women in finance. But if you look at your world I mean what is it. Tech companies. But 15 percent. I think the studies of women are fintech founders in the U.K. but they only got about 9 percent of the capital and just 3 percent of venture capital goes to all female teams. That narrative needs to change. I mean I was at a podium last week listening to the former CEO of Citigroup talking about women in the boardroom and the changes that would have happened in the global financial crisis. How do women get access better access to more capital. What needs to change Jenny. The providers of finance or the narrative from the request. Well I think it's actually a mix of everything because we have to be looking at our ecosystem. We have to be looking at actually the investors themselves making sure that they have female representation within their decision making team as well. But we also have to begin at all levels of an organization so help to provide women with that opportunity to come in at any level of industry but also start out at a young age as well. We have a FinTech for schools program which is about educating younger children about financial services about fintech getting them excited because the journey begins so early on. Well you know when you look at fintech and women starting companies minorities black folks starting companies is sort of embedded in the DNA. But when you look at maybe beyond the fintech space with finance as a whole in these older institutions I mean can change really happen there again if perhaps the DNA of it is this old boys club. It's a good question. I think what we need to do it's our responsibility as industry ultimately to try and make these efforts and really shine a light on the great successes. And part of what we're doing also this week at U.K. FinTech Week and that AFGE 20 22 today is to look at those great successes. So put some of the female founders in the spotlight. Also the male founders and underrepresented founders and just particularly for the UK shine a light on all of our great achievements that we've achieved here in our ecosystem. Look I have a great day Janine. And thank you very much for joining Danny and I. This morning the CEO of Innovate Finance. Our guest this morning on all things tech and finance to Tesla. They've delivered a record number of cars worldwide more than thighs. And in what it en must describes as an exceptionally difficult first quarter slightly edging out on the expectations. Let's get to our reporter Katrina Nicholas. She joins us from Singapore. Katrina look the past three months have been exceptionally difficult for all automakers but none more so than the battery dependent ones like Tesla. How did Musk frame the narrative of the past three months. Well that's right. I mean as you said Tesla has had an exceptionally different difficult quarter indeed as Musk himself said contending with a number of things there's the rising Covid infection rate in China. This comes on top of a chip supply and that's been ongoing for more than a year now. And also logistical snarls and also raw material prices which have been rising and that seeing Tesla raise the price of its cars along with several other automakers in China. But despite all of that the numbers that the automaker reported on Saturday did slightly edge out. Expectations. And one analyst said as many as 25000 units may have been pushed out of Q1 and into Q2 due to these logistical and factor issues. And so this actually means a pretty robust trajectory for the rest of 2022. Quarterly deliveries as we know are one of the most closely watched indicators for Tesla since they underpin the carmaker's financial results. And the figure is also widely seen as a barometer for broader or even a demand. And so the market's reading of this is that it is something of a win for Tesla especially against the laundry list of you know headwinds the company has been facing. Katrina China and lockdowns there have obviously had huge impacts for automakers and Tesla. What is the current situation. So people familiar with the matter said yesterday that the company they cut the factory rather in China is going to be remaining shut on Monday it's not going to be reopening. This is obviously an issue for Tesla. China is one of the carmakers most important factories. Indeed China itself is the company's most important country after the US the when the Shanghai factory will be up and running again. We're not quite sure on that. It's an extension of a factory shutdown that's been in place now for about a week as Shanghai puts a lot of its residents in some form of rock lockdown. But hopefully the factory will get on back line. Certainly that's something everyone is watching very closely. Katrina thank you very much. As Katrina Nichols in Singapore and Manus as we close out the hour continue to look at yields push higher a carbon version which isn't going anywhere. We're going to leave it there. We'll kick into the rest of the week.