Ukraine calls for international help to prosecute alleged war crimes by Russian soldiers as graphic images trigger a push for fresh sanctions. China finds a new subtype of the Omnicom variant. While Shanghai prepares to start a fresh round of mass Covid testing. Plus Asia stocks may get a boost after Beijing's move to ease another dispute with the U.S.. That's as bond markets flash more recession signals. This of course as we continue to really have that uncertainty over where the Federal Reserve goes from here. We had U.S. jobs numbers coming in are pretty strong showing a Brazilian labor market. We're also watching the Treasury space because we are now seeing that Treasury rally continuing and new levels of yield curve inversion. The leaders was a two thirties in voting for the first time since 2007. We are seeing oil markets also extending at their rally. We had seen WTI now below that one hundred dollars a barrel in the Asian session. Brent is also approaching those levels. Of course we have the U.S. announcing that unprecedented release of U.S. strategic reserves and the U.K. Heidi also expected to join those efforts. Yeah sure. Let's take a look at how we're setting up for the start of trading here in Sydney looking like does that indicate an upside of about three tenths of one per cent once we get underway as you said that acceleration into the close being what dominated the narrative when it comes to the Friday session on Wall Street. We are seeing that 10 year yield holding pretty steady. A little bit of a rise. A move to the upside when it comes to rights. On the shorter end the three year moving about 4 basis points higher for that yield this morning. New Zealand up by just about a tenth of 1 per cent a dollar yen of course remaining in focus after the wild swings over the past few weeks or so. But if we take a look at three month implied volatility that's actually come down from a two year highs to potentially some of these big swings and some of that rate differential a gap that we see being traded may have passed at least for now Sherry. Now let's talk a little bit about what's happening in Ukraine because the country wants an investigation into what it says are war crimes by Russian troops against civilians. President Vladimir ISE Lansky calling the actions a genocide. Indeed. This is genocide. Chin Chin. Chin was initially a Nazi. See this year not only is this the media elimination of the whole nation and the people we are the citizens of Ukraine and we don't want it to be subdued to the policy of Russian Federation. This is the reason we are being each destroy it and exterminate it. And this is happening in the Europe of the 21st century. The Kremlin has dismissed Ukrainian claims of war crimes having been committed by Russian troops in towns near Kiev. Let's get more from Bloomberg opinions Clara from our Marcus Clara. So we are now expecting to see more sanctions against Russia. What else can the world do. And the images the footage that we've seen from Bush obviously there is not just Boucher but the surrounding towns around Kiev. There's still quite a lot we don't know. There's still a lot emerging. But what is absolutely certain is that these are atrocities on the scale of war crimes. And these are also not new tactics of Russian that use these terror tactics in Chechnya before before that should really governed ISE the West. And what we'd really be talking about here is an all out energy embargo cutting off Russian oil and gas and will be quite difficult to sell for European and indeed global population. That will mean higher prices. But it is now quite clear that that has become necessary. To these images these reports galvanized Beijing. That's a really good question and I think for countries like China and indeed India countries that have hidden around this sort of Russia friendly neutrality these images will not obviously get through to their own populations or certainly not in China in just a different matter. It won't get through to the Chinese general population not easily but this will be very very hard to explain. And I think it will almost certainly behind the scenes increased Chinese pressure. Remember this is not just about the atrocities. It's also what these atrocities will mean on in economic terms and that China is absolutely certainly bad news. Glen BOVESPA for our mark has dealt with the latest stay with China in Shanghai. We'll start a new round of mass testing on Monday. Almost the entire city of 25 million residents are under some form of lockdown a quarantine Covid cases in the financial hub exceeding 8000 on Saturday. Joining us now is Glenn Beck's managing editor for Asia Global Business. And Brian so ever we were supposed to see this lifted across one half when the other half commenced it hasn't actually worked out that way. No. I mean a week ago we had moved into this half half lockdown which was seen as a bit of a compromise not locking down one of China's biggest cities and its financial hub. But the virus situation has deteriorated since then as you said. More than 8000 cases reported in Shanghai over the weekend. That is a significant step up in the numbers that they have been reporting. And this extension of the lockdown does reflect that they are concerned about this and that they think one of the only ways to get this under control is to keep prosecuting that Covid zero playbook of locking people down and mass testing that which has worked pretty well in the past. And yet we have a new subtype of the Omnicom variant. So how does this end for China. Well we don't know much about this subtype. We're hearing it was reported in a town close to Shanghai and yet another variant. So some variant also reported in Dalian in the northeast of China. So two strains that researchers say they haven't found in the global database that that sequences these virus types. That doesn't necessarily mean we're talking about scary new variants but they are things that we need to keep an eye on and does really show that the risk that an out of control outbreak in China which we're not in yet but which we could see if this really does escalate the risk that does pose to the rest of the world. If it does unleash a new variant of the likes of McCrum. No example. Brian managing editor for Asia Global Business. This I'll get to Vonnie Quinn with the force for the headlines. Funny. Sherry thank you. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has scored a crushing election victory to clinch a fourth consecutive term despite criticism about democratic backsliding. His lukewarm support for Ukraine and close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Orban's Fidesz party is on track to maintain its two thirds parliamentary majority with more than four fifths of the votes counted. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has thrown the country into chaos calling for a fresh election after one of his political allies abruptly canceled a no confidence vote. Deputy Minister Kassim Consular he was a member of Khan's ruling party cited foreign interference for dropping the motion brought by the opposition. Khan then asked the president to dissolve parliament which was approved shortly afterwards. A member of Sri Lanka's ruling party says the country's cabinet has submitted its resignation following street protests against soaring living costs and a foreign exchange crisis. It's unclear yet if Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa will accept the resignations. We're going to see slower economic growth. We're going to see Fed rate hikes. I think they'll probably do that the next couple of meetings. The Fed is expected to hike much more aggressively than it did in the previous cycle. Today's report only will reaffirm that view. Some guess they're reacting to the robust U.S. jobs print on Friday. Well our next guest says while equities are proving resilient for now he does not see a soft landing ahead. With us is Colorado who's a market analyst at A.G. Australian. Carl let me bring up one of these indicators that we continue to look to as a risk of recession as a risk of a hard landing entities looking at segments of the Treasury market that are the yield curve that are continuing to in that the two tens flatter since pre GFC in 2000 thousand seven. The two thirds also inverted first time since 2007. Does this tell you that while stocks might be kind of the least worst boss that you could invest in at the moment that perhaps investors are underpricing a hard landing. Well I just think it comes down to time and the different timescales that equities look at compared to the bond market. The bond market looks. You know years two decades ahead effectively. And equities are really twelve months in advance with any kind of conference I suppose and what you pricing about policy in the future. But you know for me effectively what we are looking at is that the beginning of the end of a cycle and it's going to be a boom bust cycle that is going to tighten about neutral. The yield curve is predicting that. And you know we've got a lot of these talk at the moment of this time is different. This isn't a signal that we should both be worried about at least by some market participants. But if you go back to the last eight U.S. recessions this has been a pretty reliable indicator. You know it fits very well into the narrative that you know that inflation is running too hot. The only way to bring it down lock in certain parts of history is to certain stages of history is to pretty much tighten aggressively and engineer a recession to to slow down growth and slow down inflation. I don't think that's what the bond market is pricing in for the time being. You know in the short term real yields are still negative. You know there's still some optimism about the short term outlook for economic activity. But in the long run the bond market is basically saying that we're on the clock now and that will eventually have to be discounted into equity prices. We've also seen a breakdown of the usual correlation that you would have with rising yields and the slowdown in big tech right. In fact we've seen this kind of re rotation back into tech leading large caps. How long does that continue. Well the short answer is I'm not too sure and his order you know. Basically you split up the line is whether you can rationalize this away and say that this is a market so behaving efficiently. And I think that would rest on the argument that maybe you know equities are responding to that real yield element where it is. There's still no oh no alternative other than equities. And we are seeing a rebound as a result in the growth and tech names. We're also seeing volatility come down as well. And that's more of a story about Ukraine and Russia. The other thing is is this might be just a market behaving irrationally and that you know this the stock market is bouncing for basically reasons that are rather irrational and that you know the weight of the bond market which is far greater far more significant far more grave is eventually going to bring stocks back back to Earth and we'll see this bear market dynamic continue unfold. I think you know for me the moment looking at the charts and looking what's happening in the S & P 500 where we had a really weak close to the end of last week it seems to be waning momentum and still not great signals in the longer run of a sustained rebound that maybe we're in another couple on the cusp of another pullback in stocks led by tech that you know at the moment this is really nothing that rational is going on is to describing why we have seen this big rebound in equity prices. It might be justified. But there's no coherent cogent story that I think can be told because the bond market and stock market is saying very different things especially if you're factoring in the uncertainty coming from the Covid-19 cases across China. Right. Take a look at these calls. When it comes to GDP estimates for the Chinese economy for 2020 to 2020 until we have seen Citigroup seen nearly a one point cut the quarterly GDP. Morgan Stanley cutting China growth forecasts of four point six percent. Given the lockdowns how much of this has already been priced in and how much more could really heighten the uncertainty for markets that are really dependent on the economic outlook for this country. Yeah well I mean often what we do see in times where global financial conditions start to time because the Fed's tightening in the US economy is probably starting to see a slower expansion. As you know Chinese policymakers often step in. And really the marginal growth story is often driven by what's happening in China at the moment. That's really not materializing because you know like we've seen in other parts of the world since the start of the pandemic policy tools are pretty much ineffectual. If you have to walk down boss wages your country to try and you know basically suppress the virus and stop the health impacts of the virus. So this dynamic zero the breaking down of the dynamic zero policy in China is probably not something that's been fully priced in yet. And it's you know obviously when assumptions prove wrong in financial markets where things start to go wrong everyone had confidence that China would be able to pretty much run in a closed economy almost an autarky for the better part of two years. And that would continue to work even in the face of John Micklethwait that stage breakdown. So we have to consider that that's another drag to global growth. It's another risk to higher inflation. So these supply trends will be disrupted and we'll extend these kind of dynamic this kind of stagflation eerie light dynamic which I think is what everybody's worried about now in financial markets. How about the impact when it comes to currency exchanges. Because we have seen really the resilience in the Chinese yuan but also a strong U.S. dollar. Yes. Made the money get the U.S. dollar looks like it's consolidating. And I think we will continue to move higher. We might see a little bit more of a pullback if the euro strengthens and the pound strengthens and the currency strengthen because there's a deescalation in conflicts in Ukraine. But in the longer run that the Fed basically taking dollars out of the system it's tightening policy. The U.S. economy is probably in a much stronger state at least when you compare it to other advanced economies across the world. And I think you'll continue to see that dollar push high as we move towards the end of the cycle and the U.S. economy remains that sort of last bastion of strength. So you know that's that's really just based on what happens historically that dollar smile theory I think it continues to move higher albeit again that sort of Russia that Ukraine dynamic could could bring about some noise in the short term and in some short term weakness if the euro recovers. So that's all it looks like. It's some it's going to keep trying to pile cardboard out market and less than ideal Friday. Always good chatting with you. Thank you. You can get a roundup of the stories that you need to know to get your day going in today's edition of DAYBREAK. Terminal subscribers go to Derby Go. It's also available on mobile in the Bloomberg Anywhere app. You can customize your settings so you only get the news on the industries and the assets that you care about. This is Bloomberg. Let's get your check of commodities. We start with oil and the volatility continues after the biggest weekly retreat in more than 10 years. We are seeing oil extending those declines. Traders tracking that worsening Covid-19 outbreak in China. We're getting yet more cases over the weekend as well as essentially the city of Shanghai. Twenty five million people under lockdown. WTI dropping towards ninety eight dollars a barrel there in early Asian trade. It lost 13 percent last week. As we continue to see the impact on that demand side equation being worked out by pricing natural gas futures are looking pretty flat at the moment. Really interesting implications for Australia in particular. The economy here really starting to gain from the surge in energy prices. The government have said in its latest report that some consumers have already switched from Russia as a source of nat gas and LNG which really suggests increased thermal coal consumption and that draw down when it comes to energy supply. Supplies also on account of the Shanghai virus outbreak. We're seeing these moves in copper as well edging lower in pretty thin trading. The Shanghai of course is China's major metals trading hub as well. And that's really just intensified some of these supply chain hurdles for raw materials used for of course everything from rechargeable batteries to window frames. Maritime consultancy Windward says more Russian flagged vessels than usual have switched their flags to other countries in March possibly to conceal their ties to Moscow and avoid being caught up in sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine. Meanwhile as commodity trade shifts rapidly from the war. The Australian government expecting that boost to its resources and energy export revenues. Australian officials expect the disruption to Russian energy shipments to keep prices high and supply chain issues continue to weigh on automakers. In the first quarter. All major carmakers that reported sales posted steep declines. Still Toyota remaining many ahead of GM when it comes to sales in the US The index hit an all time high last month with the war in Ukraine threatening to create further chaos in prop trading and push prices even higher. Bloomberg terminal users can read more about those stories in our newsletter. Supply lines. That's on. Then I trade. And now here's a quick check of the latest business flash headlines. Tesla delivered a record of more than 310000 cars worldwide in the first quarter. This is after why the Elon Musk calls an exceptionally difficult period where supply chain disruptions and China's Covid restrictions. Sources tell Bloomberg that Tesla's factory in Shanghai will remain closed on Monday. The UK is reportedly preparing to nationalize gas problems local retail arm as soon as this week. Sky News says London may take over the struggling utility if the company fails to reassure financial counter parties about a change of ownership signalled by its parent company last week. The Gazprom unit supplies roughly 30000 UK customers. Chinese fast fashion app Shery Ahn is said to be weighing a funding round that a valuation of about 100 billion dollars. Our sources say the online retailer is in talks with potential investors including general Atlantic data provider CB Insights as 100 billion dollar valuation would make it the third most valuable startup in the world after by Dance and Space X. All right. Let's get your check of markets as we head just about a half an hour away from the start of trading here in Australia. This is where Treasury futures when it comes to the 10 year bond futures are sitting at the moment of course. We continue to watch for segments of the yield curve that continue to see signs of inverting. We're talking about two trends are the flattest since 2007 the two 30s. Also seeing that inversion as well the first time since 2007 the 10 year yield here in Australia is actually holding pretty steady drop in just about a basis point in the morning trade. The three year though are seeing a bit more of further upside pressure when it comes to the three year yield. New Zealand bonds are holding pretty steady at the moment. And of course we continue to watch for the situation in Japan. Of course this battle between the Bureau J as well as currency traders potentially seeing whether the battle of the bond vigilantes whether that's going to continue into another week. Sherry. Yeah I mean given the body's determination to cap yields whatever the cost. Right. We had seen the Japanese yen really weaken to that 2015 low. We did bounce back though. We're at around that 122 level. But take a look at NIKKEI futures at the moment under pressure while U.S. futures are also down. This after the U.S. stock market did manage to advance for a third consecutive week. And we did get a bump in the final minutes of trading on Friday. But of course we are talking about uncertainty as you mentioned with where the Fed is going. And of course those Treasury yield curves and different parts of the curve continuing to be involved. But coming up next we'll discuss the path ahead for the Federal Reserve because it looks a steady monetary policy and find that neutral rate. But of course that's really challenging where that is. We'll discuss this this Bloomberg. This is DAYBREAK Asia. I'm Vonnie Quinn with First World Headlines. China added more than 13000 new Covid-19 cases and nearly all of Shanghai's 25 million residents are now under some form of lockdown. The financial hub has emerged as the epicenter of the country's worst virus outbreak since the early days of the pandemic. State media also reported a new subtype of the Annmarie Horden variant which was isolated from a patient with mild Covid-19 symptoms. China has modified a decade long rule that restricted its offshore listed firms from sharing financial data. The move potentially clears a key hurdle for U.S. regulators seeking access to auditing reports of New York listed Chinese companies. According to Chinese regulators the revised draft rules deleted the requirement that onsite audit inspections should be mainly done by mainland agencies. U.S. Secretary of State Emily Blinken says the ruble's rebound is being fueled by manipulation from Russian authorities and won't be sustainable. Speaking on NBC Blinken said the Kremlin's capital controls were artificially propping up the ruble. The currency closed at around eighty five to the dollar on Friday almost matching the exchange rate when Russia's invasion began on February 24th. The Reserve Bank of Australia is facing pressure to start tightening policy as a strengthening economy and pre-election budget spending. Fuel inflation concerns. The central bank is expected to stay on hold when it meets Tuesday but several economists have brought their rate hike expectations forward anticipating the first increase in June. And he had a lot to say in remarks at Princeton University over the weekend starting with balance sheet runoff. Remember this is another way for the Fed to tighten policy besides rate hikes. He said it could come as soon as the Fed's May 3 4 meeting. He's echoed Jay Powell. He's echoed Esther George in the Kansas City Fed. Jim Bowler from the St. Louis Fed. Important though does he see that. John Williams on board as well. He reminds us that this is kind of a second channel balance sheet runoff. When you buy bond just stimulate when you start letting them run off the balance sheet and shrink it. That is removal of stimulus is the opposite direction. That's what the Fed needs to do. And he said it's because it has has to address a level of inflation that has become quote particularly acute. Isn't that obvious. Just ask President Biden. Let's move on to Mary Daley. President San Francisco fed a well-known dove who has definitely been coming around to the view that it's going to be necessary to hike more aggressively than she would have thought just a couple of months ago. She said the case for a 50 basis point rate hike in May quote has grown barring any negative surprise but certainly no negative surprises in that jobs report. She said it showed that the labor market is very strong strong and tight to an unsustainable level. Unemployment at three point six percent in March has only been that low three times in the past 50 years. So again you get this sense Heidi that they are they are there revving up their engines. They're ready to move faster. And it doesn't look like there's too much standing behind that between now and the May meeting. There's a lot of talk about the neutral right. What actually is the need to write what the New York Fed president John Williams have to say about that. What is a neutral rate after all. That's a very important question. Also important let me start by saying that John Williams made these remarks about the neutral rate not in his prepared speech but in answer to a question. I'd like to add that because this is then right off the top of his head and personally so that they don't have to rush to get there. They can take it. Do it in a sequence of steps. But in terms of what is the neutral rate. He said you know we need something that looks more like new normal or neutral. What ever that means quote unquote. I'm showing you this chart. Bloomberg chart expected rate hikes 225 basis points of hikes this year to kind of encapsulate the neutral rate is the rate when you get it high enough but not too high. It slows down inflation but it doesn't push it into a recession. That's a very tricky feat right now particularly when you're fighting inflation that we haven't seen this high in 40 years. How can you really be sure where a neutral rate is. In fact the estimate the median missed an estimate for the Federal Reserve is two point four percent for the neutral rate but the range goes from 2 percent to 3 percent. So you can see they themselves are not really sure. Mohamed El-Erian Bloomberg opinion columnists saying I doubt anyone can say with confidence where a neutral is right now echoing many others Heidi. Jay Powell at his first speech out at Jackson Hole the Kansas City Fed's annual symposium gave his first speech about our star and how difficult it is to guide a ship or even policy with these traditional star type guideposts. And I think that's becoming truer than ever right now. So something again at this May meeting I suspect not only will we get something more for them in terms of maybe a discussion but certainly a lot of questions for Jay Powell in that press conference afterwards. How global economics and policy ISE Kathleen Hays their President Biden has already moved to tackle one major inflation driver and energy prices that release of extra oil reserves last week. But the former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers says that Washington should commit to buying back once the price goes down. He told Bloomberg that would send a powerful message. I think the president should stop should stop all talk of windfall profits taxes as the single most important thing he can do to incentivize oil companies. I think the use of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve is a good idea but I would favor doing it in a slightly different way. The government can lock in a profit but the government should do is sell all this oil and should commit to a buyback of oil using the forward market at the substantial discount that's available. So the government can sell oil for above one hundred dollars and promise to buy that oil back for in the range of 90 dollars. And then a year from now we'll have the same sized strategic petroleum reserve we had before and we'll have ten dollars a barrel. Times say tight. Ten dollars a barrel. Times say one hundred million barrels of oil which is a billion dollars. And I think more generally we need to take a modern approach a modern financial approach to these strategic reserves in which we think about using the futures markets and locking in profits at the same time we're achieving stabilization for that. Sure makes a lot of sense to me. I'm not an oil trader. That makes a lot of sense at the same time. Larry how do you fit this together with the climate agenda the President Biden came to office with. We just have to put that off to the side for the time being. Well that's why I think it's such an important idea David to commit also to buying back the oil. We're not trying to lower the price of oil. We're trying to smooth the price of oil with this policy. It reaffirmed its commitment to the U.K. after the Times reported the company might stop making cars there because of government plans to shift more rapidly to fully electric vehicles. And in the on the eco front we'll get the monetary base figures for March Cherry and Heidi. Take a look at how the yen is shaping up in early trade. Right now we are seeing the Japanese currency weakening against the US dollar once again but perhaps a little bit further from that one hundred and twenty five level that we saw last week when it pierced through about 20 to 15. Weakness that we saw against the US dollar as Abuja continued its unlimited spree of bond buying and further weakening the yen and traders really praying really training of the rate differential story when it comes to the Japanese yen and the U.S. dollar when it comes to the Japanese yen against the Aussie dollar. For example it's pretty steady but we have seen significant strength in the Aussie in the Kiwi in those commodities related currency. So not surprising we saw that 2015 high for the Aussie dollar against the Japanese yen right now falling about ninety one ninety two level. But let's discuss DOJ. Governor Carol does determination to stick with targeting long term bond yields. This of course as we try to keep yields near zero even as it leaves him increasingly at odds with global peers and further weakens the currency with us. Now as you know she was an avid president of the Institute for International Monetary Affairs who previously served as Japan's vice finance minister for international affairs where he oversaw the country's currency policy. It's great to have you with us. Thank you so much for your time. So tell us a little bit about perhaps what differences if any you're seeing from the weakness of the Japanese yen now to previous bouts in the past. You know even though the last week it hit the day 125 I think the delivery is closer to Haidi Lun much is done today. You see incident and you go down to around the 124 coming years to that end even though the U.S. and also the U.K. the monetary policy has been changed as you mentioned. Mr. Kuroda has no intention to change at this moment to do that. But I think that the political pressure from the parliament and the people and also the media is going to have being a little bit higher. So I think there will be some more discussion in Japan to that. But I think there will be no big change in the monetary policy and also the LDP exchange market in Tokyo. Let's have a little bit about the political pressure because we know that a weak Japanese yen really hurts households hurts those small and medium sized businesses and actually helps a bigger large corporations. Right. So can a weak yen go together with Prime Minister Kishi. Does drive of new capitalism and more equity. I think that he has known more the sentiment to the stock market does is Mr. Sudo in the mist out there has shone through that. But I think that the current Dean price hike in the food and energy is giving somewhat the negative e sentiment to the people to that. I think the day before the election though was the upper house in the summer. The basic issue that is going to sink. How did you government can cope with such kind of a movement over the weekend to that. But then I think that they wound up under 25 is not so much today but in the expected to range do it. So I think that on the one 20 it had to have some big with the negative impact for the consumers and the small and medium sized enterprises. And even though they such as the UK yen would not give us a good. The minute to fall before the big EU enterprises. So I think the particular side they are going to have somewhat pressure to the Protech their yen against depreciation do that. But I think that is still the Japanese economy is not so rosy at this moment. And the first stop was April was even more so as a company shows some hope that the declining sentiment for the coming days to that. So I think that the BJP is going to keep this competition lower than the lower interest rate in the policy in Japan in the coming. It's pure the quarters. That's my expectation. If equality is the goal should the prime minister and the government be spending more to support households and corporations and companies when it comes to rising costs. What data some discretion is starting. Indeed the parliament does it but I think the audit a last the end of the year 2020 would have provided a huge amount of money to the people to that. So the current rates are low. The government is going to give someone the assurance there will be no more the super high inflation in the coming days to that. So even the hike over the energy price even though so the hype over the food the prices are going to have a negative impact. Could that be due to be somewhat deeper than the mitigated in the coming days to that. So I think that the sometime in the two month or three months there would be some kind of destabilization of the base. That is the government to the position that this moment. Does yield curve control makes sense for the Barry J. Given that way. We have an aggressively tightening Fed is a sustainable. So far I think that the Japanese impression is not so the pie and those even the US is going to have a very quick pace oversee the raising of the interest rate. But I order the market has the the. I know it's such kind of a sentiment and I think that the day would have been no big a sudden the change in the coming days to that. I think the authority as you've mentioned it has hit the No. 125 in the last week to DAX. But I think it's kind of the front loading that the action of the market to adapt so is even more so as the market people believe. So 120 around the Raber easy. The future of the expectation do that. So I think ISE followed it with maintained in the market. I think that to be you would not the boom at this moment do that. What changed as Japan need most desperately right now. But a country anyway. Japanese steel industry is somewhat to the keeping with the weak sentiment through that sort of the. And also the assumption the pressure is coming from the CEO of MI 26 agreement to that. So now the are the how to reconstruct and how to rebuild the Japanese industry do that. So I think that within the three months of the government and also the industrial people is going to have. But the kind of the future the Japanese the economy and the Japanese industry can take that would they be monumentally important to them. So I think that the monetary policy and also this is ne sentiment towards the debt market the people in the exchange market is not the main concern to that. So how to revive and how to rebuild Japan. These are quite important to that. I think that is the one that was the slogan or the missing key issue that has given that new. They kept the reason that disease. The main concern over disease issues. She was now a president at the Institute for International Monetary Affairs. We really appreciate your time with us today. You can get more from that interview at TV go available to all Bloomberg terminal subscribers. You can also tune in for Japan ahead every week to hear from the leading names in Japanese business. That's on at Mondays at eight forty a.m. Tokyo time on Bloomberg Television. We do have an alert just crossing the Bloomberg View pending group receiving a six dollar twenty three Australian cents per share cash stock bid from Perpetual. We are seeing that offer as being a 39 percent premium to the April 1st closing price for pen pencil. This is an investment management company here in Australia. Of course they focus on portfolio management and advisory services. That proposal was for a consideration of one perpetual share for every seven point five panel shares plus a dollar 67 Aussie cash for each panel shares. So we'll be watching the market reaction to that. Lots more to come on DAYBREAK Asia. This is Bloomberg. Take a look at crypto assets at the moment. Bitcoin unchanged but under a little bit of pressure after seeing some gains on the weekend. We are now seeing it really break out of that range between 30000 to 50000. It has really broken out of that top of the range. And we're talking about the longest stretch of really tight training since July of 2020. So we continue to watch where bitcoin is headed. We'll be watching Toyota when trading gets under way in Tokyo after the company may have bested GM again as the number one consular in the US. Initial reports say the Japanese carmaker retaining its crown in the first quarter after overtaking GM and the one prior. Toyota is seeing strong demand for its hybrid models. It's being buoyed by more inventory and fewer trim options. Still its sales dropped 15 per cent in the period. And Heidi seen with Toyota has reaffirmed this commitment to the UK after a newspaper reported they may hold making cars in the country because of the government's policies. And we won't be watching. Softbank as well is set to have closed. Most of its positions in the internal hedge funds has been North Star Tokyo Go Save reportedly planning to double production capacity of a solvent that's needed for making semiconductors. This while key India says chip shortages are still a concern for the Korean automaker. Take a look at currencies trading right now because we are now seeing a little bit of pressure for the Aussie dollar and the Kiwi dollar extending those losses that we saw last week. Of course we are talking after significant strength given that the Aussie and the Kiwi follow commodities prices closely. But at the moment the Aussie trading at around that 74 level while the Kiwi dollar is also trading at around sixty nine US sense when it comes to the Japanese yen holding steady at around that 122 level getting further away from that one hundred and twenty five against a US dollar. Remember that was a 2015 low against the greenback given the Beetlejuice unlimited bond buying spree to cap yields that we saw last week. We will be watching the KGB yield curve as well. When markets open in Japan they resumed their steepening even with B.O. GS unprecedented operations. We're watching the euro against the US dollar which is holding steady at the 1 10 level Heidi. And Gerri it's a mixed picture when we go into the side of equities trading this week as well. Of course it is also a holiday season start to the trading session here in Asia with China and Taiwan. Markets closed for holidays today when it comes to Australia looking like we'll come back from two days of losses. Some modest gains expected just about six minutes away from the start of cash trading here in Sydney. Of course watching energy utilities as well as materials names. Given that we had a new report from the government really suggesting that this commodities and energy demand will continue to work out advantageously for Australia's coffers. And some of those profits from big miners and energy oil names as well. When it comes to New Zealand we're seeing just a pretty flat trading session at the moment. And of course NIKKEI futures looking a little bit negative as we get into the side of trading. Also in the mix of course is that RBA decision this week as well. Ukraine calls for international help to prosecute alleged war crimes by Russian soldiers as graphic images trigger a push for fresh sanctions. Plus Shanghai preparing for more mass Covid testing. We'll discuss the business impact with the city's American Chamber of Commerce. Japanese and Korean markets coming online. Take a look at Japanese equities markets coming on line up three tenths of one percent. This of course after three sessions of losses for the Nikkei already last week. The Japanese yen continuing to weaken at around that 122 level against the US dollar. Of course this after falling to that 2015 low and really piercing through about one hundred and twenty five level against the greenback. This as we continue to see these Velshi operations in the JCB space and Jacob B yield curve actually steepening despite those operations and the builder's commitment and determination to really cap yields despite the weakness against the yen when it comes to the rate differentials and U.S. dollar differential thus leading to more weakness. But take a look at the cost B right now because we have seen already a session of losses for Korean stocks. We continue to see the downside pressure with the tech heavy cost losing two tenths of 1 percent. This is a Korean War and also continues to weaken against the US dollar for a third consecutive session. Risk off sentiment has really been solid across the Korean markets but we are watching for those reopening trades as well Heidi because we may be seeing more virus restrictions being eased across the country. This of course at a time when we say Shanghai under lockdown we see potentially this new sub variant being identified in China is on all of this share is going to be having an impact on a lot of these markets rely on Chinese growth. This is what we're seeing when it comes to trading in Sydney. Straight out the gate we are seeing a bounce back from those two days of losses here in Australia. We are also seeing that 10 year yield holding pretty steady. We had moved of about four basis points higher when it comes to the three year yield but the 10 year is not seeing much change. This morning New Zealand see upside now about four tenths of one percent. And both the Kiwi and the Aussie dollar are seeing a little bit of downside. But the Aussie the best performing currency of course within G10 seeing that still pretty close to that 75 US cent level. Switching up the board to take a look at how U.S. futures are shaping up after we saw just that last minute rally into the close of trading on Friday. That really strong. Another strong jobs report really just feeding into expectations for what the Fed does next. S & P futures looking pretty sluggish at this point. That 10 year. You'll remember we keep talking about the inversion across different segments of the yield curve continuing to flush signals pretending to potential recessionary conditions. And at a hard landing by the Fed Covid markets looking like we're setting up for a little bit more volatility with a 13 percent decline when it comes to WTI last week. This was a worst performance for crude in about 10 years and we continue to see just that back and forth as well. Brent trading lower by about nine tenths of a percent as the worsening virus outbreak in China. In addition to some of these inflationary concerns just create this push pull momentum in pricing for crude. At the moment Sherry despite the uncertainty Haidi Lun when this guess is over weighed on they feel the equity is. Joining us is the Chao Asia-Pacific extra pound strategist at INVESCO David. Good to have you with us. Is this a valuation guarantee. How cheap is stock markets have become in Asia that you like. And how do you factor in Covid-19 growth that the Asian equities are quite attractive right now from a valuation perspective especially when compared to the US and also the growth profile is also very attractive given the strong fundamentals in Asia. Now it is it is worrying about what we're seeing in China and the curbing outbreak there. And what's going to be very important is to see how the pandemic policy in China evolves. And I think that many of us are watching that closely and ready policymakers have already shifted to tracing Covid infections and categorizing them and whether they're traceable or untraceable. So already a slightly bomb already. So how do you really hedge for all of this uncertainty. What's your defensive asset of choice. Well I think right now there are so many different unknown variables everything from the pandemic to the geopolitical risks to rising inflation and rising rates in the US. So I think that industrials would certainly want to be parked in places that have little risk of tightening. Over tightening monetary policy and we're lucky in Asia that inflation Asia is relatively intact and many Asian central banks have the luxury to sit on their hands and let this business cycle on a park run a little further. So I think from a regional perspective a park is attractive. I also think that investors should be looking at alternatives to such as commodities and real estate. How are you holding in cash at the moment as a buffer and why the preference for dollar still. I think there's so many macro uncertainties right now. And I think that especially some of the geopolitical concerns that the conflict may be lasting a little longer than many expect. So I think having a exposure to the US dollar makes sense. Also as the Fed tightens monetary policy this year there could be a pivot of capital back to the US. What taught me about expectations when it comes to me shot obviously at least in the short term. Covid zero strategy. The lock down from mass testing remains a huge worry for investors. Longer term though what kind of takes. What will it take as a catalyst to get Chinese equities. Hong Kong listed equities out of the doldrums that they've been in. Sure. I think that a lot of it will be contingent on government support. And already we've seen the Beijing put enacted in terms of policymakers coming out more forcefully or indicating that they'll come out more forcefully with monetary and liquidity injections into the market. And also we haven't really seen significant fiscal stimulus in China and I expect that to be really ramped up over the next couple of quarters. The most important thing I'm really watching is the credit impulse in China and whether privately owned enterprises and also Assamese are actually taking loans out which will then translate into for further commercial activity. So far we haven't really seen that credit impulse are really pickup yet but I think that it will in the next couple of quarters. Yeah I think that data still hasn't supported all of this narrative that we're expecting to come from China when it comes to more policy support. Right. What about the monetary tools. What can we expect from the PBL scene. And what would that mean for markets. Sure. Unlike the Fed the BBC has around 7 tools our competitors like the two that the Fed has. And so they they can really have the luxury to tinker around with their different with the different tools that they have. Khan then asked the president to dissolve parliament which was approved shortly afterwards. A member of Sri Lanka's ruling party says the country's cabinet has submitted his resignation the following street protest against soaring living costs and a foreign exchange places. It's unclear yet if Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa will accept the resignations. Sri Lankan inflation has accelerated to the fastest pace in Asia at almost 19 percent. With daily power cuts as long as 13 hours as diesel runs out. China added more than 13000 new Covid-19 cases and nearly all of Shanghai's 25 million residents are now under some form of lockdown. The financial hub has emerged as the epicentre of the country's worst virus outbreak since the early days of the pandemic. State media also reported a new subtype of the Omnicom variant which was isolated from patient with mild Covid-19 symptoms. China has modified a decade long rule that restricted its offshore listed firms from sharing financial data. Expecting a delay in the publication of his 2021 annual results have been citing the ongoing restructuring efforts a loss of financial personnel as well as the Covid-19 situation in mainland China as well. We're also hearing from Agile saying that they are seeing the entry into a pact to dispose of one of their project companies as well. Consideration and holders loan totally six hundred sixty two point one million yuan. They're not. The shareholder that we saw in Fantasia had a lot of analysts concerned that it may be in a breach of bond confidence covenants as the restructuring continues and agile. In the meantime had been expected to try and raise funds to restore the weak liquidity conditions which is part of what we're seeing at the moment. Well still ahead we'll take a look at the impact of the pandemic induced lockdown in Shanghai. And Chinese President Eric Joel Weber join us. He says that production is down supply chains severely disrupted. This is Bloomberg Markets. So we also made it very clear that China should not support at least not interfere with our sanctions. So a prolongation of the war and the disruptions it brings to the world economy is therefore in no one's interests certainly not in China's. We do on China to help end the war in Ukraine. China John Tucker turned a blind eye to Russia's violation of international law and these principles enshrined in the UN Charter in principle. Secrets to China. Even Europe have been conducting your normal business with the Russians. You have to stop all your treaties with the Russians and assume our normal treaty with Moscow should not be affected. European and Chinese official speaking after their virtual summit. Take a look at European futures coming online right now. This after European stocks climbed higher on the first day of the quarter. We had investors really looking past a strong inflation numbers that we had in the euro area. Right now futures looking a little bit mixed. But remember European stocks are at the cheapest on record against the U.S. stock market. So perhaps some bargain hunting happening. MSCI Europe of course was higher by half a percent. And this coming at a time when as I said high inflation has really brought forth concerns about the economy. This of course as Russia's invasion of Ukraine really sends prices higher. Ukraine now wanting an investigation into when it says are war crimes what it says are war crimes by Russian troops against civilians. President Volodymyr Zelinsky calling the actions a genocide though the Kremlin has dismissed the claims. Let's get more from Bloomberg opinions Clara for Vera Marquez. Clara what do we know about all of these really gruesome pictures that we're getting out of Ukraine and what it could prompt in terms of sanctions. Well we are seeing some as you say some gruesome pictures and gruesome details emerging as a Russian forces retreat from suburbs outside Kiev and Ukrainian forces advance. We've seen a mass graves of civilians shot in the head sometimes with hands tied behind their back. There's a lot that we do not know. But what we do know is most hackneyed that war crimes have been committed here. These were civilians absolutely not involved in the fight in some cases apparently dragged out of their homes in what the Russians called said she ski which is essentially sweep operations. These were tactics that we've seen from the Russians before in Chechnya especially in the second Chechen war. The question now of course is whether this galvanizes the West and whether this can push China off its neutrality pro-Russian neutrality fence. When it comes to the West how likely are we to see unanimous support for more sanctions that include maritime trade that include energy being key and you mentioned Beijing. Does this change their risk of the war. Well in terms of the West I think we would really hope to see that. Remember that the Russian economy was hit very hard at the beginning with sanctions but has really stabilized since. So the sorts of sanctions that Europe had already been planning before Bush has said this is technology. So the bank sanctions will not be enough. We really have to think about an energy oil as you say maritime trade which will be painful for the West. We just have to decide as western allies whether this is pain that we are happy to take in order to make this war too costly for Moscow. At the moment it is not yet too costly for Beijing. That's an even tougher question. Obviously its citizens will not see the photos and the footage that we have seen certainly not very easily. But the economic disarray will also become almost intolerable for China. If this is to continue. For Marquez there with the latest on Shanghai has reported of record nine thousand six new virus cases as it begins a new round of mass testing on Monday. Almost everyone now in the city of 25 million is under some form of lockdown. And state media is reporting a new subtype of the Annmarie Horden variant that's been found in a nearby city. Lindbergh's Yvonne Man is here with more. Anna von this idea that we could they could limit the impact right the economic impact by doing this in halves. That hasn't actually worked out that way. Yeah. When you have basically the entire population of Shanghai under some form of quarantine because if you take a look at what happened in Pudong this apparently had lifted this lockdown. But you still see most of the population the east side are still either at home because either they have someone in the building that tested positive. Also people are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms have been put on a quarantine a mandatory central quarantine or moved or monitored at these makeshift facilities in or around the city. So this is what they're trying to say a static management where it's fast solid and hard according to one top expert. Over the weekend they're still maintaining this sort of Covid zero strategy but just goes to show how much more difficult and challenging it is to keep this in place. But they they cited why we're seeing this renewed surge in cases after things started declining a little bit because of the mass testing that Shanghai is undergoing right now 14 million people of which were were tested over the weekend. You have again today thousands of medical staff from around China. They're heading that did head to Shanghai on Sunday to help make sure that we have another round of testing going on today as well. You have also the PSA saying the People's Liberation Army mobilizing over two thousand military medics to support this virus control as well. So you're seeing multiple fronts that they're continuing to go through with this as well. But as we've been talking about this added concern of this subtype very bad. Could be just another worry now too. What do we know about this subtype variant then. Yeah we heard about it over the weekend from authorities. They did say that they found traces of this from a mild Kovac patient about 40 or so miles away from Shanghai. But this new subtype variant of all macron as they're saying now is basically not something that was matching the coronavirus that China has had. So it's interesting to see how this plays out. Is it going to be something that's more transmissible or more deadly than Omicron Bascom. The key question we're going to be asking in the next coming days or so. But certainly it's going to be interesting to see as now you know this boom city of Shanghai now essentially turned to a ghost town. Bloomberg Surveillance man with the latest on the Covid-19 pandemic in China coming up next. China has changed a longstanding rule that limits financial data sharing by Chinese firms listed overseas. We'll tell you what that means for a deal. Missing fears in New York. This is Bloomberg. Take a look at this popular Chinese Navy Yard. We are talking about the Golden Brown China index seeing its best day in more than a week. This on news that we would see Chinese authorities preparing to give us regulators full access to auditing reports. We actually had more confirmation on that use which is now for most of the 200 plus companies listed in New York. And this could happen as soon as mid this year. This potentially lifting a key hurdle for U.S. regulators to gain full access of those auditing reports. Let's bring in Candy Zacharias who's the Bloomberg managing editor for Asia Finance and Investing. Candice what do we know about these latest changes the securities regulator has proposed on sharing of financial data. Hi Dad can you hear me. Yes we can hear you. Can this since you say China securities regulator is modifying a decade or a girl that controlled how firms listed overseas share their financial data. The old rules said that all onsite inspections had to be conducted by Chinese regulator regulatory agencies or then rely on their reports. And by proposing to delete this rule the CSR C or the securities regulator is basically opening the door to compliance with U.S. law. U.S. law requires that firms which are listed in New York give their regulators full access to auditing reports or else they risk being delisted from the NYSE and the Nasdaq. What does it mean for the two hundred plus Chinese firms that are listed in the U.S.. This is extremely positive news for the U.S. listed Chinese firms. As you mentioned earlier we saw a big rally on Friday after a Bloomberg report that regulators in Beijing are working on a framework that will allow most of these phones to comply with U.S. law. The issue of ordered access which has been you know it's the sort of conflict has been going for like two decades now has really weighed on markets recently. And investors will be keeping a close eye on how this plays out and on whether what Chinese regulators eventually decide will meet all of the requirements of regulators. On the other side in the U.S. the other thing that I think will happen is if we get a resolution it would open the door for a resumption of Chinese ideas in the U.S. And that's a process that we've seen stalled amid all of the various crackdowns of the past year. Bloomberg's managing editor for Asia finance and investing candidate Zacharias let's get you a quick check on latest business flash headlines. Chinese fast fashion app she and is said to be weighing a funding round evaluation of about 100 billion dollars. Sources say the online retailer is in talks with potential investors including general Atlantic data provider CB Insights is a 100 billion dollar valuation would make it the third most valuable startup in the world after bot dance and Space X the UK is reportedly preparing to nationalize gas problems. Local retail arm as soon as this week. Sky News says London may take over the struggling utility if the company fails to reassure financial counter parties about a change of ownership signalled by its parent company last week. The Gazprom unit supplies roughly 30000 UK customers. Tesla delivered a record of more than 310000 cars worldwide in the first quarter. This is after what Elon Musk called an exceptionally difficult period with supply chain disruptions and China's Covid restrictions. Sources tell Bloomberg that Tesla's factory in Shanghai will remain closed on Monday. Coming up next companies in Shanghai are lowering their revenue forecasts due to the city's stringent measures to rein in the latest Covid outbreak. We look into that just ahead. This is Bloomberg. Shanghai's twenty five million residents are almost all under some form of lockdown or quarantine as the financial hub struggles to contain the highly contagious American variant. And according to a new survey from Amsterdam Shanghai and Amsterdam China more than half of American firms say the country's Covid outbreaks and lockdowns have dented production or disrupted supply chains. With us now from Shanghai is Eric Jiang who's the president of Shanghai. They represent three thousand members for more than 13 hundred companies. Eric great to have you with us. And in fact just about 100 percent of the members that you surveyed say that they've been impacted by the lockdown in terms of the severity of the operation or the sort of output side. What are you hearing right now. Obviously when you have a city of this size in lockdown for an extended period of time it's going to disrupt operations both on the retail side as well as on the manufacturing side. I would say particularly for manufacturers this is a very tough time to operate. You have issues with your ongoing operations and you have supply issues as well. So right now it's really difficult for member companies and for Chinese companies as well to deal with this extended period of lockdown. We've also seen for the longer term almost 30 percent of respondents delaying investment 17 percent have already decreased investments. And if this goes onto next year in terms of Covid 0 almost half of the companies that you survey say they'll reduce investment. Is this reducing these companies long term commitment to Shanghai to China at this point. I think it's still too early to tell. But obviously if this 0 Covid approach continues for an extended period of time possibly to next year that would have a huge impact on companies decisions on future investment. At this point our members are still hopeful that this is a temporary solution and at some point they will have to find out a way to live with the virus and hopefully the business can go back more or less to normal later this year. Eric But I thought that China was starting to modify its Covid zero policy especially after the Shenzhen More found the Shanghai lockdown that some factories could still operate what the workers within that so-called closed loop system. How much of that helped. Yeah it certainly helps to a certain extent. There are companies that can't stop their assembly lines right. Companies in automotive industries for instance. So they will have to figure out a way to create a almost like a bubble having all staff living there working there 24 hours. It's a very temporary solution not sustainable in any way. And even if you have ongoing operations production you still have an issues with supply chains. You need to move parts around. You need to bring in inputs even from Pudong too pushy from pushy go. And you can't do that and you can't deliver your products to the airport either. So this is not sustainable in my view. So hopefully the government is taking another look at this current situation. And in theory right tomorrow April the 5th is the deadline that they will have to make a decision on what's what to do for the next phase of the containment strategy. All right. I was still surprised to see in your survey that more than half of the respondents are still satisfied with China's efforts at controlling the spread of Covid-19. What are your members telling you about what's being done well and what needs to improve obviously. In the past China had very few cases relatively speaking compared with other countries. So it was quite safe to live in this country obviously until recent weeks when you had this outbreak particularly in Geely and Shanghai. So so right now the issue is are we going to change of strategy is zero Covid. Is that a sustainable strategy particularly when you see other countries like the US and UK and even Singapore opening up. So people are asking questions are we going to modify our approach to dealing with this this particularly the new virus the Army Crown variant. What about the limitations on my ability. Is your. Ship kind of tired of that given how long boarders have been shot. Oh for sure. You know we've been voicing our opinions about not allowing our executives to come to China. So this is becoming a huge issue for mobility particularly expect executives not only with visas restrictions but also flight restrictions too. So right now I think this is another issue is how to deal with people people's mobility. But I think at this point the government's top priority is to find a way to stop the spread of the virus. So the mobility issue is secondary. But we're going to continue to talk to the relevant authorities about allowing our members to return to China at some point. Yeah to that point. What will the long term impact be on broader Shanghai. Broader the broader Chinese economy when it comes to not being able to attract foreign talent. Yes. This is definitely a huge concern for Four and Chang Shanghai and for other chambers because we have our members doing business here and they need talent from other countries particularly from the US and from Hong Kong to a certain extent. But in the past few years since 2020 it's been very difficult to bring in people. And we certainly understand you know there are practical concerns about bringing in imported cases. But right now I think the Crown buyer is you know if you look at the cases mostly are cases without sometimes very late sometimes. So is this a time to take another look at this tight control on the import people coming to China. We we believe that this is we can't stick to the old model of 2020 to deal with the new situation in 2022. Aaron Chang great to have your thoughts. I'm from Shanghai. President let's I'll get to Vonnie Quinn with the first one headlines fondly. Sherry thank you. Hong Kong's election season has begun after a two month delay due to Covid. Local media say likely contenders for the city's next chief executive include the current number two official John Lee. Financial Secretary Paul Chen and former chief executive C.Y. Leung are among others reported to be planning a run. The current leader Carrie Lam hinted last week that she might not seek another term. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has scored a crushing election victory to clinch a fourth consecutive term despite criticism about democratic backsliding. His lukewarm support for Ukraine and close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin or bonds to those party is on track to maintain its two thirds parliamentary majority more than four fifths of the votes counted. U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken says the ruble's rebound is being fueled by manipulation from Russian authorities and will not be sustainable. Speaking on NBC Blinken said the Kremlin's capital controls were artificially propping up the ruble. The currency closed at around eighty five to the dollar on Friday almost matching the exchange rate when Russia's invasion began on February 24th. The Reserve Bank of Australia is facing pressure to start typing policy as a strengthening economy and pre-election budget spending. He will inflation concerns. The central bank is expected to stay on hold when it meets Tuesday. But several economists have brought their rate hike expectations forward anticipating the first increase in June. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists analysts and more than 120 countries and Vonnie Quinn. This has been sharing my Bonnie. Coming up next. Oil that is extending losses to start the week of the outbreak in China worsens. WTI now on one hundred dollars a barrel. We have the outlook just ahead. This is Bloomberg. Let's check in on shares trading for the Australian managed funds business Pando Group saying that it's reviewing and indicative takeover proposal from the wealth manager Perpetual for about two point three nine billion Aussie or one point seventy nine billion U.S. dollars. We're seeing upside of just about 20 percent at this point. Then those board has begun an assessment of the proposal that would value the business at about six dollars. Twenty three Aussie per share. That's comprised of one perpetual share every seven point five of pencils plus a dollar 67 per share. Cash on top Pando shareholders would own about 48 percent of that merged company. Under the proposed terms of the offer. So that is an almost in fact over a thirty nine percent premium to the April 1st closing price. But of course we've had quite a bit of recent volatility playing into public market valuations for asset managers worldwide. Really the companies saying the timing may not currently reflect their long term potential given the market volatility but we are still seeing Pendergraph really surging over 20 percent in the early part of the Sydney session. Man Heidi and we're also looking at the commodity space especially when it comes to the bay base metals with copper under pressure. And that's surprising given of course Chinese virus pressures. We continue to see the spread of the Omicron variant. We are also watching gas futures which are holding steady at this after that spike that we saw to the highest level since January. Inventory levels continue to be tight especially with coal the water colder weather here in the US when it comes to oil prices. Look at that. We are extending those losses after the biggest weekly loss in a decade already with WTI now below one hundred dollars a barrel. Let's take a deeper dive into oil futures. The world's largest independent oil trader now saying that current prices do not fully reflect the risks out there. Bloomberg Su Keenan joins us with more on this. And soon we're talking about vetoing group now saying the risks from Russia related supply. This eruptions could still send prices higher. Yeah. And they do not want that to be overlooked because right now as you're saying those huge losses from last week are rolling over into this week. It was the one two punch. The U.S. releasing an unprecedented amount of oil a million barrels a day for six months from its strategic reserves. And China having this huge locked down and combating yet another resurgence of the Covid virus. That's in West Texas Intermediate. If we look at the seven day chart down by the most as mentioned in more than a decade down fourteen dollars. We're seeing it now below ninety nine in Asia trading. Brent crude futures also knocked down heavily last week. At one point Brent crude had been one hundred forty as Russia invaded Ukraine. And it is now in retreat mode. But veto groups head of Asia trading is saying that oil prices couldn't be higher given the risks to Russia related supply disruptions that still exist. And these people are kind of lost actually calculating what that could be. He's also in the camp that believes that China will get the Covid situation under control that there will not be a big demand. And he does not see a resolution to the Iran nuclear deal. Weeks ago an agreement was thought to be imminent. Perhaps more barrels of oil would be on the market. That tall does not see that happening. So the direction of oil still a big question hanging over trading this week bitcoin. In the meantime a recent breakout erasing all the losses for the year so far. So a lot of investors are wondering whether now we're being kind of set up I guess for this next leg. Yeah or disappointment. I mean is it a breakout or fake out. That's the question. Even though there's been a lot of green on the screen. And if we look there's a little bit of red on bitcoin now lower the question a lot of investors are asking is bitcoin approaches. Yet another threshold is whether it will fall back again. It's approaching a bigger threshold than race in 2020. Two losses its 200 day moving average. And as of Friday it was trading below the average for ninety five days. It got really close last week within one percent. And getting back to its 200 day moving average and now it's 4 percent below that. So you have a lot of investors going off. Are we stuck in a trading range. You have Michael Novogratz the billionaire Bitcoin bull who is not recalibrating his original prediction of 30000 thousand of fifty thousand range. He had warned that with the Fed raising rates it's not going to be a big year of gains for Bitcoin. That said take a look at the Bloomberg there. You do have bitcoin rebounding at a much better rate than a lot of crypto related stocks. And it plays that. Has become popular among the bitcoin bulls. Is that hey it's trading with stocks. Correlation between the two asset classes remain strong. And to be sure crypto does remain possible. Popular Bloomberg data compiled by UBS shows that Digital Asset ETF is attractive roughly 550 million just over the past two weeks. So volatility are likely to continue but popularity has not gone away in recent weeks. Back to you. Bloomberg Su Keenan. And he called out some of those who've said even at 200 or 300 dollars a barrel I'm not going to increase production because a variety of reasons and some of them are saying my my. The funds that back me or that own my that my or my shareholders or my my holders of my debt are saying don't do that. Give us increased dividends during this time. There is no well that is not profitable at 120 130. And if you're making a decision a prolonged period of time of above eighty five dollars which we've now been in for for a few months that you can't make more investment to bring on production then I think the president is 100 percent right to call them out especially when other companies are saying no. This is the kind of exactly the kind of environment that where we are going to increase production. And look we did two things. One the president announced that we're going to release a million barrels a day in order to increase the certainty of liquidity in the in the energy markets and to make sure there's enough oil on the market to support the U.S. economy as well as the global economy. Number two he has said that we're going to replenish the reserve at a time when we finish dispersing and releasing the oil and when prices come down. So going to sell the oil now at high prices buy it back later. That gives incentive to the oil companies to say look I know that even though the U.S. is going to release these reserves I'm going to have a buyer in the U.S. government later on. So it continues that incentive to increase production. And I think that this is what we needed. We needed to put something into the system where we can bridge the oil. Companies have said look at Exxon and Chevron Conoco Oxy have said they're going to increase production. We're going to increase 900000 to a million barrels a day this year. And that means but it's only going to come on in the middle of the third quarter to the end of the year. So we have a gap between now and that period of time. So what the president did yesterday. This historic move is to say I'm going to the U.S. government's going to fill that gap between now. And that was Hang Seng U.S. Department of State senior adviser for energy security. Coming up next the Chinese fast fashion e-commerce startup here is said to be weighing a funding round that would value it as much as 100 billion dollars. The details next. This is BOVESPA. Sources say Chinese fast fashion e-commerce startup Shery Ahn is weighing a funding round at a valuation of about 100 hundred billion dollars. Joining us now is Bloomberg's Asia deals that are feeling me feeling. So tell us a little bit more about this funding round. Are they talking to investors already. Yes they are certainly talking to investors including Jan Olympic and some of the racing round. It's interesting in two ways. One. Definitely the one billion dollar mark. The other is actually the valuation is it's gonna be good billion. It will make she and well know that most valuable spot offered by date and speed. Can you imagine that this is a fascination that is almost as valuable as any other tech startup. I'm sure this is a definite interesting funding round that we have to watch out for. How do they manage to achieve such a high valuation or expectations despite Covid. A number of factors according to sources the rest with really jump the law in 2020 by 20 250 percent. A lot of shoppers scoff at home. They buy online. The other thing is really their supply chain is fast processed. They can turn around and be to production two products in 10 days. It helps a lot in the past fashion commerce. We do not have all the information on their revenue but we can imagine looking at 200 billion dollars in revenues. Media jumped again in 2021 and leave in bags. Asia deals as there with the latest. Let's get you quick check of latest business flash headlines. The U.K. is reportedly preparing to nationalize Gazprom as local retail arm as soon as this week. Sky News says London may take over the struggling utility if the company fails to reassure financial counter parties about a change of ownership signalled by its parent company last week. The guys from unit suppliers roughly 30000 UK customers CAC may abandon its 12 billion dollar takeover proposal for Telecom Italia if it doesn't get the due diligence it's been requesting since November. Sources say CAC will stress in a letter that it wants to review the phone carriers finances even more than before as market conditions have changed. KKR is expected to reiterate its interest in making a bid. Tesla delivered a record of more than three hundred and ten thousand cars worldwide in the first quarter. This is after what Elon Musk calls an exceptionally difficult period with supply chain disruptions and China's Covid restrictions. Sources tell Bloomberg that Tesla's factory in Shanghai will remain closed on Monday. Right. And Heidi as you mentioned the Milan market closed for the holidays but there are some saw some will be watching when trading in Hong Kong opens in about half an hour. We're watching shares of Chinese firms listed in the U.S.. We had news of Beijing plans to remove that key hurdle for Washington regulators to gain full access to auditing reports. That decision could affect the majority of the more than 200 Chinese companies listed in New York. Already we have Chinese Abe Yas here in New York seeing the best day in more than a week. We'll see how that translates to trading over in Hong Kong. 