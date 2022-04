00:00

Hundreds of thousands of people were being cut off from help by Russian forces. The seeds placed by various NIKKEI. Don't stop. It's like something out of science fiction. President Biden described the death and destruction we're seeing from Russia's military invasion of Ukraine during his recent trip to Europe. But this war goes beyond. The military is being fought in the markets as well with the U.S. and its allies imposing severe sanctions on the Russian economy something Ukrainian President Zelinsky says is the only thing likely to get through to Vladimir Putin. There's no other language than efficient sanctions that Russian leadership can understand. That war machine has to be cut off from the means of existence. And when it comes to the economic battle it's not just the United States versus Russia. China plays a crucial role. I made it clear to him that make sure he understood the consequences of him helping Russia. I pointed out the number of American and foreign corporations left Russia as a consequence of their barbaric behavior which poses a difficult question for President Xi who has pledged to support Mr. Putin but has to keep a careful eye on his country's role in the global economy. Which Nobel laureate Michael Spence says he is surely doing. China understands something that President Putin doesn't seem to understand and that is that any economy even a big one like China or even the United States can't perform at anything like its full potential in isolation. And so I expect China to sort of move carefully and and try to thread the needle but to avoid a scenario in which we start dividing the world up into blocks.