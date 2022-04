00:00

It was a tumultuous quarter and a pretty eventful week as well. What are we learning from all this. Clearly the inversion of the yield curve which couple of days ago it happened briefly intraday and didn't close at that level has I think garnered most of the attention. Certainly a lot of the financial media attention and lots of confusion about what it actually says about the risk of recession. I think anytime you have an inversion anytime you've got a Fed moving from extremely easy policy to tighter policy you need to dust off the checklist for a recession. But to see the market behave somewhat resiliency is actually not out of the ordinary yield curve in versions that historically generally seen rising equity markets. It's really not until the point where recession seems like a higher likelihood you run into trouble. But I think we're in a relief rally relative to the correction that preceded it. I wouldn't bank on it continuing with without another bit of a pullback. Sarah do you believe the relief finally is it here to stay. It all depends David on what real interest rates do. So it's very important to note that as inflation is rising we are seeing and this particularly acutely an issue in Europe and in the US. Real interest rates are going more negative and that creates more fuel for equity buying. So that's one of reasons why we keep fully invested because we want to make sure our clients get access to the only place you can put money is in equity markets. In our view and also note I mean there's plenty of bad news but oil price shocks historically in the 70s and early 90s in 2000. They're not always followed by weak equity markets. Those two are not correlated. So there are reasons to be optimistic in what looks like a very dark environment. So was it I wonder in the face of these negative real rates that we just heard about from Sarah as well as oil shocks at the moment. There's a lot talk about the 70s where we had over stimulus and then on top of that the oil shocks. It really does raise the question about the inflation. Negative real rates indicate we still have our foot on the accelerator not the brake. How far do we have to go to slowdown this economy to get inflation under control. Well you know even even Powell has said he's willing to accept a recession as a as the end game associated with finally bringing down this inflation problem. I don't think we're really looking at a 70s type of environment. I think there's more differences between today and the 1970s than there are similarities. Stagflation I think used with a lower case s generically maybe as appropriate given weaker growth and high inflation. But really what that represented in the 70s was a high and rising unemployment rate which is clearly different than the current environment. In addition we have much stronger productivity now. Demographics are different. Obviously unionization. So I think the type of inflation we're experiencing now is more of the countercyclical variety where inflation went from being pro cyclicals. Strong demand last year helped bring on inflation and now inflation is to such a high level that it's starting to put downward pressure on demand and growth. So maybe it's just semantics of what we call this inflation but I don't quite think that this is the 1970s. But David what we do know is that central banks have to do something about it. And that's what makes us interesting because we are moving through a real economic cycle. And to what degree will some of this inflation self correct. What degree will supply chains come out of their difficulties and do so somewhat organically. I think that's very debatable. It's something we. Terms of investment research. We're not giving credit for that. We just assume that some of these bottlenecks are going to remain for many quarters ahead in which case central banks have to cool demand. And that in turn is going to likely create some significant slowing of economies which are all the more shores up the reasons to have great companies in your portfolio because there's some headwinds ahead. Yeah I think I think there has to be a focus on quality right now. That relief rally had a bit of a low quality bias to it but I wouldn't bet on that persisting. I think the focus for the stock pickers out there needs to have that quality wrapper around it at this point in the cycle. So listen explain quality to me a little bit. Is that for example is that value versus growth. Is it large cap. Small cap. Well I think what you want to take we think you want to take a from a factor perspective a hybrid between value and growth. I'm not talking about the value and growth indexes that that really ultimately is you're making a a sector call. I'm talking about the fundamentals of value and growth and what tends to happen when you're in a slowing economy. You you tend to want to look for areas that are displaying what is lacking in the economy. So as growth slows companies that have the ability to grow their earnings tend to do better in a rising interest rate environment that puts downward pressure on long duration more richly valued areas. So you want to have that value filter. We're now in an environment where there's more negative revisions to earnings than positive. So you want to look for areas and companies that have positive earnings revisions. Again rising interest rates low debt to equity ratios. I think this is an environment where you want to be more factor focused than style box focused or even sector focused. And in markets there such extraordinary discounting mechanisms. They look ahead and anticipate. And that's why it might be a little late to be piling in more to energy and metals and mining than it had to. Just incredible run. And we'd like to look where others aren't. And there are definitely segments where companies can pass on some of this cost increase in some cases. All of it. And those are remarkable businesses to be in in an inflationary environment. And they're out there and often priced at lower valuations than the overall market. Listen are earnings going to bail us out. Well earnings should still be in positive territory but we've been in a in a descending pattern since the second quarter of last year. That was inevitable yet almost hundred percent S & P earnings growth in the second quarter of last year because of the base effect relative to the year prior. That descended to about 32 percent in the fourth quarter. But we're now down in the mid single digit range. Now we may find again that analysts have set the bar too low but we've been in a descending rate from a beat rate perspective and a lower percent by which companies are beating. And as I already mentioned you've got that trend of now more negative earnings revisions than positive. So I think we're on the cusp of a more difficult period. I think we'll be more important in this reporting season. About to start is less about what was reported for the first quarter. But the combination of outlooks broadly but specifically around profit margins and the ability to maintain those profit margins in light of rising labor costs as well as rising input costs in other areas. Sarah what are you expecting for earnings. Well in terms of CAC market cap weighted you have to see to look at some of the big constituents and it's somewhat of a mixed bag. Some of it depends especially for the Internet stocks on what happens to advertising. Stocks like Alphabet is interesting to us and obviously a giant in the U.S. market because they have some of their ads a good portion of them that are related to travel and leisure. And we see that recovering. You've been to any airports lately. They're logged. And look at the online ISE searches for travel both domestic and international. It's it's going crazy. So there's obviously a lot of pent up demand. And it's somewhat debatable to what degree inflation will crimp that spending. And that ought to be good for some of the some of the big caps like like alphabet. Not to mention their cloud business et cetera. So it's I think it's somewhat hard to say. What we can say is this companies that we're achieving record profit margins are likely to see I mean it's hard to make generalizations but they're going to have a little bit of a struggle that we might have seen the peak there for some time. It sounds thorough to your point about you know pent pent up demand on the services side. One of the potential benefits to bringing inflation down is we're starting to see some pared down demand on the good side and clearly at the core level of inflation. Much of that was driven by the good side of the economy. And we are starting to see some weaker numbers in large part because whether it's wage data consumption data retail sales you look at the difference in nominal and real. And unfortunately in instances like wage growth lofty numbers in nominal terms but still in negative territory from a real perspective we saw that actually on Friday I say with that was five point six percent up in wages year over year. But in fact resilient account inflation that's a loss of money in terms of purchasing power.