We're seeing a lot of changes in trade patterns in economic dealings in payment systems around the world because of the war in Ukraine. Talk to us about what specific that may mean in the area of technology whether it's Russia or China depending on which way China comes down. Well the data it's actually an excellent point and I think that the sad controversy of the Ukraine is just accelerating transition or changes that I believe to occur. I mean as you know everybody's talking about Russia but also the implications in the U.S. China relationships. And there's no doubt about it. There's a lot of speculation that China and the U.S. will separate economically. I really don't think that'll occur. The reason I say that is these economies are too larger too interconnected to the world. You mentioned payment systems flow of capital all those things. These economies are dependent upon. So I don't think separation totally occurs. However as I say that there's no doubt I believe that when it comes to technology and future technologies there's going to be competition between the two countries. And that's more so I'll say China U.S. I mean Russia really doesn't have the kinds of technologies that we're talking about. But if you think about things like semiconductors artificial intelligence quantum computing cyber computing clearly there's going to be competition. And therefore I think that we less collaboration between China and the United States. So if that happens because it certainly looks right now like that's where it's heading we're not heading to a one big globe where we're all the same. We all deal with each other. Maybe more separation particularly areas like tech. If that happens how are we. And for we for the moment I'll say the United States situated because I'm really concerned that China for example has really been investing a lot more in tech than we have been. There's no doubt about it. I mean I think last year alone was on point five Troy and Bird estimates in that range. So yes China is out investing in United States. They're not out investing the West. So I'll comment on that a little bit. But you should think about it's on this U.S. China focus. I mean I call it the Super Bowl of geopolitics. You know it's the Titans. If you look at it today there's use a sports analogy. The U.S. is about a three point favorite in the game going into the game. However China's spending a lot and they're catching up again. Big Africa have a heck of a fourth quarter. So my point being in that analogy David is the fact that the US needs to leverage the world. It cannot go alone. And I believe there's great capability would I'll say sports analogy from an all star team. There was great capability in Europe and Japan and Southeast Asia. So if the West could come together because they've come together when it comes to the Ukraine. If they can come together and optimize their focus their investments I think they clearly can continue to lead and out compete China. So salmon one come back to it if they can come together because that could be a big if. But let's assume that could happen. Who's on our team so to speak to continue your Super Bowl analogy. Who are the major players in tech on our team. I think the major players if you go through it. I mean if you look at the semiconductors as an example I think it's a good example. Everybody focused on manufacturing capacity called fabs. That's important because of such a dependency on Taiwan and India's concerns and risk over China in the Taiwan Taiwanese relationship. Having said all that there's there's different elements of the ecosystem. And semiconductors there's fabric. There's the tools to fabricate. There's the design tools. There's the materials. There's packaging. And there's great expertise especially in Europe. Europe has great research and great expertise. And many of these areas South Korea and Japan has great expertise in the manufacturing tools and manufacturing side of the house. So my point being is that if you look at the capabilities the U.S. certainly leads today in design and packaging there's no doubt about the research capability. But you combine these capabilities between Europe mostly Germany Japan and I say really South Korea and Singapore. But you know those countries within those regions you can see how this thing could align. And then there are nations that the U.S. works quite well with as you well know. So Sam I noticed you didn't mention Taiwan and we hear a lot about Taiwan for manufacturing semiconductors the largest chip manufacturer in the world. Are they a strength or a vulnerability given their situation with respect to China. My opinion and I've said this through the past couple of years even before the situation today with Russia is we need to lessen that tendency. The West needs to lessen the dependency on Taiwan. After observing what happened with Hong Kong it's hard to predict where Taiwan will end up long term. And it takes a long term to build this fab capacity. You just can't do it in six to nine months. You're talking years to build this capacity up around the world. And that's beginning today. There are two funding proposals. One of the United States is the 51 billion that you hear about the Innovation Act. It was the chip's act. There's another 40 some billion euros going into the system in Europe. So that be combined. Is this a significant amount of money to create this fabrication of facilities around the world so that over time could lessen the dependency. But I think the West and I mean the West Western economies have to deal risk their exposure to Taiwan. Let's come back to that critical question of if we can get together on the same team here with some of the countries that you've mentioned. There are political aspects that United States domestically. There has been some resistance to that. So sort of just let's make it sure it's made in America. What are the prospects of those overcoming that. So we really have an essential essentially a really integrated trade when it comes to tech. With Europe with South Korea with Japan. Well I mean I believe that I understand why it's important to create jobs in the United States. And this will occur. I mean it just it depends on what areas we're focused on versus our colleagues. What do I mean by that. Obviously when Intel makes the 20 billion dollars investment in Ohio that creates jobs in United States that fabrication capability as we do advanced research and design that creates jobs in the United States. There's nothing wrong with Germany creating jobs or South Korea creating jobs in my opinion or Japan creating jobs. If you think about this all these companies all these countries I should say based upon this is the future not the past. We'll be creating jobs and these are highly skilled jobs. So you're not going to be outsourcing manufacturing workers. I mean if you look at a person that works in your average fabricator or the manufacturing capacity for semiconductor they could be a master's in electrical engineering or Ph.D. in physics and things like that. The rest of the places robots. So when we talk about these things they're capital intensive but they're really highly highly skilled highly paid people. And I think the entire world will live as we invest the best in those areas going into the future. Now it's different to understanding discrete manufacturing are called tops and bottoms. And I can understand where politics are on both sides of the pond as we talk about that. But this isn't that high tech is not that at all. And they really should I think hopefully understand the difference between high tech and the so-called standard process or standard manufacturing. Sam one major economy. Well we've let the discussion so far and that's India. Where do they come out in technology. They more or less are really working with Russia when it comes to oil and gas. Bloomberg Technology. India is very good in software and have very good software capabilities. So in some of these areas I went through very quickly. I didn't focus on artificial intelligence. They have pretty good capabilities around software. They do not have the expertise around the physics or the semiconductors or the electronics. And the reason why you need a combination of the above even for artificial intelligence especially for quantum computing. Because if you think about what a semiconductor is in the software world of artificial intelligence it is the engine. It's the engine. It's the V12 if not a V for a V12 that's required. The power these systems that are going to analyze massive amounts of data is an appliance. But India's strong in software. There's been challenges you know historically with India more so than some of the other countries. But I do think they could participate. But it might be a little more complicated than let's say South Korea or Singapore. In Asia that is. Or Japan.