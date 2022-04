00:00

I want to start off not so much just specifically with Amazon but more so about the resurgence in labor activity that we've seen at least in this country over the last couple of years. And what do you think is driving that. Well I think that there's been a limited resurgence insofar as organizing the unorganized is concerned. There's no doubt about the fact that the economy spurred on perhaps by the great resignation as we've come to call it has given workers and some unions more more confidence. But most of the activity has thus far has emerged in established relationships where workers have been less afraid to speak up and to make demands and if necessary to engage in strikes. For some in some instances with some substantial barrier. Professor I'm curious when you think about Amazon when they act. We all listen. Whether it relates to Amazon or maybe the movement in this country more generally. Is this the beginning of a of a bigger trend that you see underway most BOVESPA. I think it is a confidence builder. I think that unions can will have and workers generally will have some measure of confidence about the fact that Amazon one of the country's most anti-union employers has been beaten by the by the union. But of course it wasn't a traditional union. It was a it was a home grown union. It was a union that didn't have really any outside help at all. And there's kind of a dual message in this particular victory. One is to inspire confidence. But the other is to maybe let look you have liberal look at itself in the mirror and say what are these guys doing who have no professional help whatsoever that we're not doing so so effectively. These fellows acted on their own. These fellows and gals acted on their own without any outside help. It was really quite an inspiration that they were able to do what they did. Professor dig dig into it a little bit with us on this particular union. What was it that made this so successful. How did they frame their case and what can other organized labor force has learned from this experience. Well they framed their case around issues that are traditional labor issues wages. They said that Amazon bragged about the fact that they're paying 18 dollars an hour to people who are employed in Staten Island. And these guys said look there's no way that somebody can live on 18 dollars an hour without public assistance or without a second job. And secondly I think that they they zeroed in on issues that are when you come to see pop up a lot with Amazon. The work load the the danger that it poses to workers health and safety the inhumane conduct in many instances of employer. And I think that they were able this resonated with workers and they were able to do well there in Staten Island. And you do pretty well in Bessemer Alabama also in the Deep South. Well that raises a question here. I mean we kind of know why the companies themselves are often opposed to organized labor. But it seems like a lot of organizing efforts that we've seen over the last few years have actually shown a great deal of opposition from the workers themselves despite the fact that this over history we've seen that unions have provided a lot of protections for workers. And of course we know that unions aren't infallible. There's been a lot of issues over the years here going forward looking forward into the economy that we're in the economy that we're headed into. Professor here. Do you think that unions will play a bigger role. Can they play a bigger role. I think they can play a bigger role. Whether they do or not depends upon a number of things. Foremost amongst them being whether the unions themselves begin to put more resources and money and expertise into organizing. They can do a job. They have done a job in other areas dispute resolution procedures politics and the like. They can do a job and organizing the unorganized if they put the commitment muscle time and money into it.