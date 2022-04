00:00

The best of Bloomberg intelligence and we want to stick with commodities and bring in Mike McGlone of Bloomberg Intelligence. And Mike I think what was so interesting is you talk about instead of being a win win maybe a lose lose situation when it comes to some of these higher prices at least with some of the input cost as well with some of these commodities that we're seeing. What what do you mean by that. Well Taylor I think you're seeing and what we showed that progress segment is one of the most extreme examples of the higher price cure I've ever seen. And that is the U.S. is now becoming the arsenal of commodity democracy. You're seeing it from Mr. Biden. You're going to see it from profits from oil companies. We have the ability. We have the will and now we have a major reason to do it. This is accelerating the process that was in place before. The key thing to remember is us liquid fuel production was well on a got strong capacity and a good upward trend before Covid. But what stopped it. Lower prices. But now prices are back up. They work with little bit lag. Mr Biden got that right. Within a few months this is gonna be a massive oversupply. Most notably you if you include Canada and oil prices are probably going to back to around 50 which is not very profound particularly because when prices have moved at this velocity in the past 1990 2008 it always goes back down and corrects great them up. The thing is right now there's much more ability and incentive for prices to go back down. Mike it seems like so far prices are moving lower simply based upon this idea that we're going to have more supply on the market imminently. But you also have a pretty good demand story. Can you talk to us about where you're starting to see maybe some demand pushback some reduction in demand or will you will where you will see that in the future. Hi Gina. I think one of the key spaces I'm worried about is if Gina ever gets better stock market. I'm really worried about oil. But I have to I really appreciate that question because first I'll start with China. China crude oil liquid food. I see crude oil imports peaked around 7 million barrels a few years ago. It started to go lower and now watch. Their focus is even ISE and their economy is really slowing down fast particularly if the rest of well has happened like in a recession in Europe and Russia. And then we look for the US. The key fact is liquid fuel consumption in North America and Canada peaked around 2018 has been heading lower yet production is much higher. The key thing is higher prices the higher price cure. It's just inevitable. It's happening. It's just a question of time. So sometimes it's hard to see it with the data but you have to look forward. And futures market price of four. That's part of the reason we're in pretty extreme backwardation right now. So many people right now Mike are talking about what's going on in the energy space. When we talk about inflation but we'd be remiss in not talking about some of the other commodities out there that are also providing a lot of hard data out there when it comes to prices. Well I'm really glad. The previous segment mentioned soybeans a key fact about soybeans is coming from farm background. Soybeans actually add nutrients to the soil and corn takes from the soil. So Krupp doubled crop together. It really helps to see much more soybean production and planting makes a lot of sense. But the bottom line is we're not going to know what's going to happen with Russia Ukraine for that supply maybe until the fall. And I suspect we're going to have the biggest corn crop ever. The biggest soybeans in the corn belt history based on just pure economics. And now it's becoming somewhat national interest. It's becoming patriotic. Remember I'm from that era. There's a lot of people from Eastern Europe who settled in area I'm from in the Corn Belt. So we're going to bring on massive supply. Hope we don't get a drought. It's this. We might not know how much of that supply we're going to need until we can see if we're going to have supply out of Russia Ukraine.