Signs Russian Troops Departing Chernobyl: Pentagon

We have seen indications that some Russian forces are departing the Chernobyl plant facility. Again we we gather that they are leaving to the north to go back again towards Belarus. But again indications are not completely clear at this time. I think you're asking is that of a peace or is it something separate. We would assess at this early stage that it's of a piece of this larger effort to to refit and resupply and not necessarily done because of of health hazards or some sort of emergency or a crisis at Chernobyl. That that would be our assessment.