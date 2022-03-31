Signs Russian Troops Departing Chernobyl: Pentagon

Live on Bloomberg TVSigns Russian Troops Departing Chernobyl: PentagonMarch 31st, 2022, 7:51 PM GMT+0000"We have seen indications that some Russian forces are departing the Chernobyl plant facility," U.S. Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby says during a news conference. (Source: Bloomberg)Bloomberg TechnologyThe only daily news program focused exclusively on technology, innovation and the future of business from San Francisco. Hosted by Emily Chang.More episodes and clips44:50'Bloomberg Technology' Full Show (03/30/2022)05:08Crypto Report: Nova Labs Raises $200M07:45Instacart Slashes Valuation, Gopuff Plans Layoffs03:33Starry Begins Trading on NYSESee all shows