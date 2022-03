00:00

Damien can you with any conviction predict the trajectory of gas prices at this point. It's an extremely volatile situation in Europe. And as Rachel laid out right there is still significant supply risks ahead in the market. Seems to think gas supply will persist. But you know one potential outcome of shifting payments to ruble would be to break those termed contracts. As we now know since last summer Russia only sends term contracts gas to Europe. So there are still risks that we could get a much greater decline in European gas supply. And that's what the market is struggling to price. Right. As of now flows are sufficient that we will make it without a problem through next winter. But you know those risks of losing a supplier significant. And the market is already pricing a 20 30 probability of that happening. So there is a risk premium. I think that can lead to even more volatility ahead. Looking ahead to the next winter as you say is now critical. Damien Europe needs to presumably keep the price of gas in Europe higher than the price of gas in Asia because it looks like LNG is going to be the swing factor here in determining whether or not actually we have sufficient for the next cold snap. Exactly right. So when you think about the global gas market really Europe is the short. And so European gas prices have to be above everywhere else to attract those spot LNG cargoes. Now that's working so far. Right. We've seen U.S. volumes redirected to Europe. We've seen Asia take less cargos send it to Europe. The issue however is there's only a finite amount of incremental LNG imports into Europe. And if you run that capacity through the summer you're just really displacing you know a quarter to a third of Russian LNG sorry Russian gas imports three LNG. So that's not sufficient right. That doesn't achieve the goal of stopping to consume Russian gas by next winter. And that's the critical issue for Europe. All right. Damien so that's on the gas side. Let's talk about the oil side. The Biden administration announcing today it's going to tap the SPRO in a major major way 1 million barrels a day for the next six months. Does doesn't have any real impact on the market or the desired impact. At least that sale is notable by its size. Right. If you look at the last two sales in November and earlier this year they're quite small. You know when now we're talking equivalent to a million barrels per day of supplies that's a bit less than what we're losing from Russia over six months. And the reason it helps now is this is really the point where we have the biggest hole the biggest deficit. So it helps. However the key is it remains a stock sale right. It's a one off sale. It is not a multi-year increase in production that would offset a multiyear decline in our Russian volumes. So it really only helps in 2022. And in fact when you map it it actually means we need higher prices now in 2023. Right. This SPDR sale will have to be replenished and I end up 2022 with lower prices. So on the margin more demand less shale supply. I have a bigger hole in 2022. W what does this release also imply about expectations in Washington about what we're going to get from the Iran deal and what we're going to get from OPEC and OPEC plus. Yeah I mean it's difficult with all those moving parts right. So we know OPEC plus from this morning they're sticking to their gradual increase in production. You know the SVR announcement if anything probably you know supports such a path as it's providing incremental barrels. I don't really acquire Wolfpack to step up. Perhaps an SVR release now starting in May reflects a slower outcome on getting a potential Iranian deal through. So at least it may suggest that this opaque help will take longer to come. But again as I said it right. It just even though it's see record large SBI release it still doesn't resolve the deficit. Here's a simple way to think about it. Early March before any disruption to global deficit was a million and a half barrels per day. Right. So after the longest deficit on record we are still at a one and a half million barrels per day deficit. We're not even plugging that hole with the SPRO. So prices still have to be higher. Nothing has been resolved at this juncture. All right. And Damian we're just getting some breaking news that the UK is considering joining the US oil reserve release plan. So potentially other allies other countries getting in on this as well. How do you factor shale into this equation which has been trying very hard to maintain capital discipline. How do you how do you view the shale patch. Yeah. So you know on the coordination you know there was headlines yesterday as well. I think there's a call on Friday morning to get countries to participate. They're really the only one who has that big resource is the US for the SPRO. Let's search for shale. All right. So one would argue prices are higher than they were a month ago. So you know there's elasticity. Revenues will go up and production as a result can go up. But just look at price volatility over the last month. Right. You know we've gone from extreme to extremes right. Ninety eight to 140 to 98. Volatility. Uncertainty is not conducive of spending a billion dollars in CapEx. That's a very rational reluctance. What would you think about it is if you were to hedge your production for twenty three today you'd actually cause exactly the same as if you did it a month ago. Right. So the increase in prices has been fully offset by the increase in uncertainty. And with the market pricing in a 25 to 30 percent risk of a recession next year again as a deployment of capital that will be sticky for several years you can see the reluctance. So we do expect Shell to roll right. Show is already expected to grow on the margin. We expected to grow a bit more. But keep in mind that uncertainty is going to be a headwind. And second the U.S. shale is already operating at capacity in many sectors whether it's sand whether it's pressure pumping and that's going to take time and higher revenues and sticky higher oil prices to be able to grow. And that's I think going to be a key bottleneck for the sector this year.