On the Ground Helping in Ukraine

Give us a sense what's going on on the ground in Lviv. Admiral. Yeah lobbying is actually very safe if you ignore the air raid sirens which sometimes happen five times a day which of course we don't we go into the basement. But the this is a city UNESCO heritage site where it's considered relatively safe at least if you can say anywhere in Ukraine is safe. So a lot of displaced people maybe two hundred thousand people from other parts of Ukraine have ended up sheltering here. We're using it as a main supply base because one of the main things that medical doctors hospitals and nurses have told us around Ukraine where they have a highly developed medical system highly trained and skilled medical expertise. They have told us they lack certain things certain supplies. So we bring it in through Poland for the most part through the BS and then dispatch it out to various hotspots around the country. And the other thing that we've been able to do here as well as it's in many parts of the country is offer something that the Ukrainian physicians as skilled as they are just don't have. And that is we're trying to share our expertise in war wounded in triage in mass casualty responses and things like that. So as I've discussed you're in the field. I'm not. So I'm not sure how it works but I'm inclined to ask. Take us from the west where you are across to the east and the great nations of the level of problems that you're facing. Sure. Well you see the map of some of the places where we're working. It's not entirely complete because we're not necessarily always indicating where we're working. But you can see the vive over there on the left. By the Poland border. And then you have a certain number of areas around the borders. Any number of countries where you have people who have fled. The United Nations Refugee Commission says that there are just millions and millions and they tabulated every day. But in places like Poland in Hungary in Moldova you have displaced people in Ukraine itself. So that's where you have the most. And as you move further into the interior to the capital of Kiev and then onward into the east. Those are the real hot zones. And coming down to the south. You have Mariupol Mariupol being the city that is entirely encircled perhaps even completely besieged. And there are very daring rescues that are happening to try to get people out and medical supplies in and other kinds of lifesaving supplies into Mariupol largely led by the International Committee of the Red Cross which of course has that particular mandate to negotiate that sort of access. And then what we're doing is positioning our medical teams in the various places where people are likely to come out because we can then perhaps facilitate the transfer of those patients to safer places like Lviv where they can get higher levels of care in a relatively safe environment. So we're simulcasting on radio as well as television. So I'll just try to describe what we saw for our television audiences for our radio ISE is what we saw was some operations for medicine some French year over in the western part of the state almost on the border with Moldova going over toward Poland obviously in leave. Then also I saw down in the south around Odessa. It looked like and then operations in Kiev as well talking about Mariupol which seems to be just a terrible tragedy right now. Can you get medical supplies into Mariupol at all at this point. We cannot. We have tried a number of times and I know that there is always a convoy on standby standby that is trying to make the attempt. So as I understand it there is an attempt going on right now as I say with you with the ICRC in the lead. And we very much hope that they can have that access. One of the things that we encountered when we had supplies loaded on flatbed trucks trying to reach Mariupol is that the road was just littered with mines with improvised explosive devices and things like that. And certainly you can move a little cars zigzagging through the debris on the road and the various mines but you cannot move trucks. And so for us this was a massive and devastating missed opportunity to bring supplies in and then at the same time bring people out on the other side. Overall most of a stink about what you need to do there is related to injuries from the war. At the same time there were infectious disease issues in Ukraine before this happened. I've read about what was the medical state in Ukraine and to what extent has that been exacerbated by this war. Yeah it's a really interesting question because certainly you know a lot of the attention right now is on war wounded and trauma. What we're seeing though is that as we have seen for many many years there is with this elderly population chronic disease which now with the war is is left unaddressed to some extent while the hospitals are the Ukrainian hospitals are prioritizing the war wounded the others who need to come in and deliver babies and children who need vaccinations and all the other care that people need. People with diabetes need their insulin. These are the areas which risk being neglected. The other thing we're seeing is that people who are older have less income maybe no car have not been able to flee cities like Kiev. And so they're at home alone. They don't have their medications or they've run out. They don't have the energy or the mobility physically to be able to go and stand in line at a pharmacy that's run out of stock. So there are all these gaps that are beginning to emerge and these are what you might call the knock on effect. So you'll have the those who are killed and injured by direct impact of the war. And then you're going to have those who become sick as an indirect impact of the war. And so that is certainly an area of focus for the medical humanitarian intervention we're doing.