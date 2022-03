00:00

Talk to me about the situation at your office in Cracow right now and how your employees are stepping in to help. Thank you for having me Emily. I think what what really happens here is happened organically and really from the second day of the invasion. Everybody in our CAC who spent about one hundred and fifty employees in Krakow and everyone started to think how can I help. And they started to drive our car back and forth to the border to pick up refugees. They then brought supplies as necessary. And as you pointed out it quickly evolved to actually welcoming refugees in their homes. And at this moment many of our employees I would say almost everybody who actually has a big enough living room or a guest a guest who has a family at home you know one of our own creative minds to actually welcome the mom was a baby and an infant. They'd been driving for six days throughout Ukraine before they reached the border. And he was able to bring them home and provide shelter and food and baby food and to strollers and a baby bed like really the basics of welcoming. And it's been humbling frankly to see how much people have stepped up in Poland which as Amy pointed us to receive the majority of the influx of refugees. And I understand your office is to enjoy a sort of operation center of sorts here. You're giving a stipend a five hundred dollar stipend to employees to help. They are donating supplies of all kinds. Talk to us about how the refugees are doing. Once they get to you. Yeah. I mean this is a dire situation for everyone. Many of them have actually arrived as a mother with children or their people. Many men have stayed behind to fight. So it is a dire situation. And I think one one light of hope here is the connection that has been built between the people of both Poland and Europe in general and Ukrainian refugees like the you know our slack channel as an example would match the age of a kid with who can help them. So you would have. Well I have a mom here. She has a 8 year old and a 4 year old. And somebody would say oh actually I have a Jordan or for your bring them over. And so there's like a family feeling to it that that feels right and at least provides the basics. But as these refugees settle in and of course it opens up the question of what is next for them. And where do they go from there. Right. Many of these refugees don't know where they're going to be sleeping tomorrow let alone what they're going to do next. You are actually a recruiting company to help match talent with employers. How are you helping these refugees re-enter the workforce. Yeah we we actually we are a recruiting platform and so we help large enterprises manage their recruiting. We have several thousand enterprises using our software and collectively actually our customers hire almost a million people a year just in Europe. And so we felt really our responsibility to frankly are our duty as a business to actually help. And so what we've done here is we've actually created a fast track application for Ukrainian refugees so that anybody who applies can self identify as a refugee and then be put into a fast track to the employment process at companies like Red Ball or Bosch or Visa. Well we're using our software and I think it is it is actually a moment in time where businesses who have been incredibly supportive of the war and posing sanctions on Russia are making donations. And I would say now it's time to hire Ukrainians. That's the next step because four million people are going to be looking for a job.