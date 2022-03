00:00

THURSDAY THE 31ST. LAST DAY OF THE QUARTER. EUROPEAN EQUITIES ARE SOFTER INTO THE QUARTER. EUROPEAN BONDS ARE CUSSING A MATCH OF BIT THIS AFTERNOON. STOXX 600 PRICE ACTION IS INTERESTING BUT NOT THAT INTERESTING. THE EURO IS TRADING MORE AS WELL. DATA OUT OF ITALY AND FRANCE. INFLATION DATA CONTINUES TO POINT TO THE UPSIDE. THE EURO STILL TRADING NORTH OF 111. DOWN BY .3%. THE STORY IS ENERGY. AND THERE IS SO MUCH CONFUSION IN THE ENERGY STORY ON BOTH SIDES OF THE ATLANTIC. WE ARE TRYING TO FIGURE OUT HOW WE ARE GOING TO PAY FOR OUR GAS. DO WE GET IT FROM RUSSIA, DO WE NEED TO DO IT IN EUROS OR DOLLARS. WILL IT BE ACCEPTABLE TO VLADIMIR PUTIN IF IT IS THE LATTER. AND THEN WE'VE GOT JOE BIDEN DECIDING HE'S GOING TO PLACE A TON OF OIL STATESIDE. ABIGAIL: A MASSIVE TAPPING OF THE STRATEGIC RESERVE. ONE MILLION BARRELS A DAY FOR SIX MONTHS, THE EQUIVALENT OF 180 MILLION BARRELS OVER THAT ENTIRE TIME. WHILE WE DON'T HAVE A LOT OF CLARITY ON THE GAS SITUATION, WE HAVE CLARITY ON WHAT THE ADMINISTRATION IS TRYING TO DO. STOCKS ARE LOWER. TECH ESSENTIALLY FLAT ON THE DAY. THE PUZZLING THING FOR ME TODAY IS THAT YOUR BEST PERFORMING SECTOR IN THE S & P 500 IS ENERGY. ENERGY STOCKS ARE UP .6%. WTI TRADING BELOW $300 A BARREL. THIS IS A MARKET TRYING TO FIGURE OUT THESE COMPLEX ENERGY PROBLEMS ON BOTH SIDES OF THE ATLANTIC. GUY: ABSOLUTELY. MAYBE IT'S THE FACT THAT ENERGY COULD BE MORE EXPENSIVE GOING DOWN THE ROAD. THIS IS A BONUS RATHER THAN A PAY RISE. ULTIMATELY YOU'RE GOING TO HAVE TO REFILL THIS THERE'S GOING TO BE MORE DEMAND FURTHER DOWN THE ROAD. LET'S TALK ABOUT WHAT IS HAPPENING WITH INFLATION RIGHT NOW. YOU'VE GOT EUROPEAN INFLATION CONTINUING HIGHER. TOMORROW THE EURO ZONE DATA WE ARE GOING TO GET. YEARS OF INFLATION BEING VERY WELL BEHAVED. NOW WE FIND OURSELVES IN A SITUATION WHERE IT IS SURGING TO THE UPSIDE. WE ARE TRYING TO UNDERSTAND EXACTLY THE IMPLICATIONS OF THAT FOR THE ECB, CAPITAL ECONOMICS PUTTING OUT A NOTE YESTERDAY DISCUSSING THE FACT THAT MAYBE WE GET 325 BASIS POINT HIKES THIS YEAR FROM THE ECB AND FIVE NEXT YEAR BECAUSE ULTIMATELY AND BELATEDLY, THE ECB HAS TO STEP UP AND DELIVER AND DEAL WITH THIS INFLATION THREAT THAT IS COMING THROUGH SO AGGRESSIVELY RIGHT NOW. KAILEY: ABSOLUTELY. RAFAEL JOINS US NOW. TALK ABOUT HOW YOU VIEW THE INFLATION WE ARE SEEING ON THE ENERGY SITE AND WHAT SECOND-ROUND EFFECTS THAT ULTIMATELY IS GOING TO HAVE AND WHAT THAT MEANS FOR LONGER-TERM INFLATION WITHIN EUROPE? > > INFLATION ON THE ENERGY SIDE IS A MASSIVE SHORT-TERM IMPACT. BY THE WAY YOU SHOULD ASSUME THAT IT IS ENERGY FOOD AT THE SAME TIME BECAUSE OF THE UKRAINE CRISIS. IF THERE IS ALSO A LONG-TERM GREEN AND DIGITALIZATION TRANSITION THAT IS VERY POWERFUL. SO YOU SHOULD THINK ABOUT IT'S A VERY UNCERTAIN BUT SIZABLE SHORT-TERM IMPACT ON INFLATION NOW. BUT YOU ARE ALSO VERY UNLIKELY TO SEE THE DROP IN ENERGY PRICES WHEN ECONOMY -- TO CELEBRATE. OUR ESSENTIAL GUIDELINE IS THAT YOU HAVE VERY EXPENSIVE ENERGIES FOR THE NEXT DECADE BECAUSE HE WILL NEED HIGHER CONSUMPTION IN GENERAL AND SO ON AND SO FORTH. WHAT DOES THIS BOILED DOWN TO TO GIVE YOU A SENSE OF HOW BIG THE PROBLEM IS. OUR EUROZONE INFLATION FORECAST FOR THIS YEAR IS AVERAGING 11%. GUY: IF IT'S 11%, WHAT DOES THE ECB NEED TO DO WITH THAT? 11% IS SIGNIFICANTLY ABOVE THAT. THE CORE NUMBER IS CREEPING UP PRETTY AGGRESSIVELY AS WELL. CAPITAL ECONOMICS THINKS YOU'VE GOT TO GET THREE RATE HIKES OUT OF THE ECB THIS YEAR. IF INFLATION IS RUNNING AT CIRCA 11%, IS THAT GOING TO BE ENOUGH? > > DEFINITELY THE ECB NEEDS TO DO A LOT MORE SO WE ALSO EXPECT THE PUBLIC RATE TO BE AT 1% BY NEXT YEAR. SO WE ARE NOT QUITE AS AGGRESSIVE AS CAPITAL ECONOMICS GAIN THERE. A LOT OF THE TIGHTENING IS GOING TO COME THROUGH THE BOND MARKET BECAUSE HE WILL HAVE Q. WEEK THAT IS EXPIRING IN THE BACKGROUND. FROM A MONETARY POLICY POINT OF VIEW, FROM AN EQUILIBRIUM AND FINANCIAL STABILITY POINT OF VIEW, FROM A CURRENCY POINT OF VIEW, BOND YIELDS REALLY SHOULD BE AT LEAST 200 BASIS POINTS HIGHER IN OUR VIEW. IT IS THAT ENOUGH WHEN YOU HAVE INFLATION RUNNING AT 11%, NO. BEWARE THAT IT'S A LONG-TERM ISSUE. IT'S EXCEPTIONAL THAT WE HAVE THIS BOTTLENECK DUE TO RUSSIA AND DIGITALIZATION AT THE SAME TIME. IT WOULD BE UNREASONABLE TO EXPECT THE ECB TO HIKE TO 600 OR 500 OR ANYWHERE BEFORE THE 2008 CRISIS. YOU CAN STILL GUIDE THE MARKET TO ESSENTIALLY SAY LOOK, GUYS. OIL DEALS NET ZERO SUB ONE NOT COMING BACK. KAILEY: LET'S TALK ABOUT THE GROWTH PART OF THE EQUATION AS WELL. CAN THE ECB TAME INFLATION EVEN THEN THE MIDDLE OF POTENTIALLY EUROPEAN RECESSION? > > I THINK IN THE NEAR TERM YOU'RE GOING TO SEE A MEANINGFUL DECELERATION. THIS IS WHAT THE NUMBERS ON TELUS FROM MARCH. AND THIS IS WHAT IS HAPPENING ALSO IN THE U.S. SO IT'S NOT JUST A STANDALONE PROBLEM. I THINK SHE WILL SEE WHEN WE GET VERY CLOSE TO RECESSION, THE ECB WILL RECALIBRATE ITS TOOL AND ESSENTIALLY ALLEVIATE THE CREDIT CRUNCH AND CONTROL THE YIELD CURVE. I THINK YOU NEED TO THINK THAT MONETARY POLICY WILL BEHAVE DIFFERENTLY WITH DIFFERENT TOOLS DEPENDING ON WHAT IS THE PRIORITY. IT CERTAINLY CANNOT DO EVERYTHING ON ITS OWN. GUY: ARE WE GOING TO HAVE A PROBLEM WITH ITALY? THE ECB HAS BEEN IN THE BUSINESS OF MANAGING SPREADS. CERTAINLY CHRISTINE LAGARDE BELATEDLY WOKE UP TO THAT AT THE BEGINNING OF HER TENURE. IT IS THE ECB STILL IN THE BUSINESS OF MANAGING SPREADS AND IF NOT, WHAT DOES THAT MEAN FOR ROME AND THE ITALIAN BANKING SECTOR? > > THE HONEST ANSWER IS HISTORICALLY ITALIANS BY THEIR OWN BONDS WHEN THE YIELD IS SUFFICIENTLY ATTRACTIVE. SO IF THE 10 YEAR BTP'S TRADES AT 4% OR 5%, I THINK THE ECONOMY STABILIZES ON ITS OWN BECAUSE YOU HAVE A MASSIVE THOUGHT THAT CAN BE RECALIBRATED THERE. AS THE PUBLIC DEBT UNMANAGEABLE AT THAT LEVEL OF INTEREST RATE, TO BE HONEST, NOT REALLY. IT CERTAINLY IS MORE COMPLICATED. BUT AVERAGE MATURITY IN ANY CASE SEVEN YEARS, 4% NOMINAL INTEREST RATE WHEN YOU HAVE AN ECONOMY THAT GROWS AND YOU HAVE HIGH INFLATION, IT'S ACTUALLY MANAGEABLE FROM A DEBT PERSPECTIVE. I THINK THE MOST IMPORTANT THING IS NOT TO WASTE THIS TRANSITION TO JUST BUY FISCAL SUPPORT FOR THINGS THAT ARE NOT GOING TO YIELD ANY LONG-TERM GROWTH. THERE ARE A LOT OF THINGS YOU CAN DO TO MANAGE THIS INFLATION. YOU CANNOT GET DOWN TO LOW SINGLE DIGITS WITHIN 12 MONTHS. YOU CAN HARDLY DO IT IN 24 MONTHS. BUT YOU CAN BRING BACK A LOT OF COMPETITIVENESS IN THE EURO ZONE IF YOU MANAGE THIS TRANSITION WISELY FOR THE NEXT FEW YEARS. KAILEY: THAT'S IN THE EURO ZONE. LET'S TALK ABOUT THE BOE. HOW DIFFERENT IS THE PICTURE IN THE U.K.? > > IN THE U.K. FIRST OF ALL, THERE INFLATION IS A LOT HIGHER AND MORE VOLATILE HISTORICALLY. SO TO SOME EXTENT THIS IS NOT SUCH A BIG SHOCK. FOR THE EURO ZONE IT IS A MASSIVE SHOCK. WHEN YOU LOOK AT GERMANY, CONSUMERS ARE HAVING A HEART ATTACK. IN THE U.K., HOUSEHOLDS ARE DEFINITELY UNDER STRAIN. BUT THEY HAVE SEEN THIS BEFORE. SO THIS IS A DIFFERENT POLITICAL ANIMAL. THE SECOND ISSUE IS PART OF THE EXIT PLAN IS ALSO TO RECALIBRATE THE ECONOMY FROM A DIGITAL PERSPECTIVE AND THEY ARE DOING THAT. AND I THINK THE BOE HAS MADE IT QUITE CLEAR THAT THEY SEE THEIR MANDATE AS FACILITATING THESE BIG TRANSITIONS SO THEY WILL TIGHTEN MONETARY POLICY LIKE EVERYONE ELSE IS DOING. THEY ARE QUITE UPFRONT IN SAYING WE ARE NOT BEING UNREASONABLE. WE CAN CONTINUE TO DO QA -- Q. WEEK WHENEVER WE NEED IT. I THINK THAT B.O.B HAS A CLEANER MANDATE AND COMMUNICATION BECAUSE IT HAS RELATIVELY FEW OBJECTIVES AND A VERY CLEAR STRATEGY WHEREAS THE ECB IS IN THIS IMPOSSIBLE SITUATION WHERE WE PRETENDED NOT TO SEE THE INFLATION UNTIL LAST MINUTE, IT HAS VERY DIFFERENT PERSPECTIVE FROM THE DIFFERENT MEMBERS SO IT HAS TO MANAGE THE POLITICS OF AND TO BE HONEST, I THINK IT'S BEHIND THE CURVE ON REALLY UNDERSTANDING WHAT IS GOING ON AND HOW TO NAVIGATE. I THINK THAT'S THE BIGGEST CHALLENGE. GUY: U.K. CONSUMERS ARE ABOUT TO GET A BIT OF A SHOCK. TODAY IS TRANSITION TO THE NEW NUMBERS WHEN IT COMES TO ENERGY PRICES. THE PRICE CAP IS GOING TO SWITCH UP TODAY. I WOULD JUST DEVISE PEOPLE -- ADVISED PEOPLE TO GO OUT THERE AND CHECK THEIR METERS. THANK YOU VERY MUCH INDEED. THAT WAS A REALLY INTERESTING CONVERSATION. COMING UP, VLADIMIR PUTIN LAYING OUT A NEW DEMAND EFFECTIVE TOMORROW THAT MAY HAVE A MAJOR IMPACT ON EUROPEAN ENERGY. GOLDMAN SACHS HEAD OF ENERGY RESEARCH JOINING US NEXT TO DISCUSS. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. GUY: LET'S TRY AND CLEAR THINGS UP. VLADIMIR PUTIN SAYS RUSSIA WILL CONTINUE SUPPLYING GAS EVEN AS RUSSIA DEMANDS CUSTOMERS PAY IN RUBLE. THIS IS GOING TO GET COMPLICATED. I TRIED TO EXPLAIN IT TO JON FERRO EARLIER ON. I'M NOT SURE I DID A GREAT JOB, BUT RACHEL MORRISON IS HERE NOW TO CLEAR EVERYTHING UP. NO PRESSURE. WE ARE ALL CONFUSED. EXPLAIN WHAT VLADIMIR PUTIN WOULD LIKE TO SEE PUT IN PLACE. > > IT SEEMS LIKE NOT A LOT HAS CHANGED FROM YESTERDAY. WE STILL HAVE A SITUATION WHERE VLADIMIR PUTIN WANTS TO BE PAID IN RUBLES, BUT GAS COMPANIES CAN USE -- AS AN INTERMEDIARY SO THEY CAN STILL PAY IN EUROS AND DOLLARS AND GET RUBLES TO GIVE TO RUSSIA. THAT'S WHAT WE THINK THE SITUATION IS. AND THE REACTION IN THE PRICE HAS NOT BEEN HUGE. SO THE THREAT THAT IF COMPANIES DON'T COMPLY GAS WILL BE CUT OFF, IT DOESN'T LOOK LIKE THE MARKET IS TAKING THAT SERIOUSLY AT THIS POINT. THERE'S BEEN HUGE VOLATILITY IN THE MARKET. BUT TODAY IT HASN'T BEEN A HUGE REACTION FROM THESE COMMENTS THIS AFTERNOON. KAILEY: IF THIS ALL ESSENTIALLY HINGES ON GAZPROM BANK, WOULD THEY LOSE THEIR ABILITY TO GET RUSSIAN GAS? > > THAT CERTAINLY DOES MAKE IT MORE DIFFICULT. POSITIONING GAZPROM BANK AS THE INTERMEDIARY, IF SANCTIONS WERE TO FALL ON THEM IT WOULD REALLY DISRUPT GAS SUPPLIES. WHAT WE ARE THINKING IS THIS REALLY COMES DOWN TO GERMANY AND WHAT GERMANY WILL DO BECAUSE YESTERDAY THEY WERE PREPARING AN EMERGENCY GAS PLAN, PUTTING THE FIRST STEPS IN MOTION IN CASE THEY DIDN'T HAVE ENOUGH GAS AND SO IT WILL BE UP TO THEM IF THEY ARE GOING TO FORCE COMPANIES TO DO THIS. WE ARE STARTING TO GET THE FIRST REACTION FROM COMPANIES AND HOW THEY ARE VIEWING THIS AND WHETHER THEY ARE GOING TO COMPLY OR WHETHER THEY WON'T. KAILEY: RACHEL MORRISON, THANK YOU FOR HELPING EXPLAIN THE SITUATION. NOW LET'S BRING IN GOLDMAN SACHS HEAD OF COMMODITY RESEARCH. CAN YOU WITH ANY CONVICTION PREDICT THE TRAJECTORY OF GAS PRICES AT THIS POINT? > > IT'S AN EXTREMELY VOLATILE SITUATION IN EUROPE. THERE IS STILL SIGNIFICANT SUPPLY RISK AHEAD. THE MARKET SEEMS TO THINK THAT GAS SUPPLY WILL PERSIST. ONE POTENTIAL OUTCOME OF SHIFTING PAYMENTS TO RUBLE WOULD BE TO BREAK THOSE CONTRACTS. RUSSIA ONLY SENDS TERM CONTRACT GAS TO EUROPE. SO WE COULD GET MUCH GREATER DECLINE IN EUROPEAN GAS SUPPLY AND THAT'S WHAT THE MARKET IS STRUGGLING TO PRICE. THOSE RISKS OF LOSING SUPPLIER IS SIGNIFICANT IN THE MARKET IS ALSO PRICING IN A PROBABILITY OF THAT HAPPEN. THAT CAN LEAD TO EVEN MORE VOLATILITY AHEAD. GUY: LOOKING AHEAD TO THE NEXT WINTER, EUROPE NEEDS TO PRESUMABLY KEEP THE PRICE OF GAS IN EUROPE HIGHER THAN THE PRICE OF GAS IN ASIA BECAUSE IT LOOKS LIKE LNG IS GOING TO BE THE SWING FACTOR IN DETERMINING WHETHER OR NOT WE HAVE SUFFICIENT FOR THE NEXT COLD SNAP. > > EXACTLY. WHEN YOU THINK ABOUT THE GLOBAL GAS MARKET, REALLY EUROPE IS THE SHORT. SO EUROPEAN GAS PRICES HAVE TO BE ABOVE EVERYWHERE ELSE TO ATTRACT THOSE CARGOES. WE HAVE SEEN U.S. VOLUMES REDIRECTED TO EUROPE. WE HAVE SEEN ASIA CARGOES SENT TO EUROPE. THERE IS A FINITE AMOUNT OF INCREMENTAL LNG IMPORTS INTO EUROPE AND IF YOU RUN THAT AT CAPACITY THROUGH THE SUMMER, YOU ARE JUST DISPLACING A QUARTER TO A THIRD OF RUSSIAN GAS IMPORTS THROUGH LNG. SO THAT'S NOT SUFFICIENT. IT DOESN'T ACHIEVE THE GOAL OF STOPPING TO CONSUME RUSSIAN GAS BY NEXT WINTER AND THAT'S THE CRITICAL ISSUE FOR EUROPE. KAILEY: SO THAT'S ON THE GAS SIDE. LET'S TALK ABOUT THE OIL SIDE. THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION ANNOUNCING IT'S GOING TO TAP THE SPR. ONE MILLION BARRELS A DAY FOR THE NEXT SIX MONTHS. DOES THAT HAVE ANY REAL IMPACT ON THE MARKET? > > THAT IS NOTABLE BY ITS SIZE. NOW WE ARE TALKING EQUIVALENT TO A ONE MILLION BARRELS PER DAY OF SUPPLIES. THAT'S LESS THAN WHAT WE ARE LOSING FROM RUSSIA OVER SIX MONTHS. THIS IS REALLY THE POINT WHERE WE HAVE THE BIGGEST DEFICIT. SO IT HELPS. THE KEY IS IT'S A ONE-OFF SALE. IT IS NOT A MULTIYEAR INCREASE IN PRODUCTION THAT WOULD OFFSET A MULTIYEAR DECLINE IN RUSSIAN VOLUMES. IT REALLY ONLY HELPS IN 2022. THIS SPR SALE WILL HAVE TO BE REPLENISHED AND SO ON THE MARGIN MORE DEMANDS, LESS SHALE SUPPLY. I HAVE A BIGGER HOLE IN 2022. GUY: WHAT DOES THIS RELEASE IMPLY ABOUT EXPECTATIONS IN WASHINGTON AND WHAT WE ARE GOING TO GET FROM THE IRAN DEAL AND OPEC AND OPEC-PLUS? > > WE KNOW OPEC-PLUS FROM THIS MORNING IS STICKING TO THE GRADUAL INCREASE IN PRODUCTION. THE ANNOUNCEMENT IF ANYTHING PROBABLY SUPPORTS SUCH A PATH AS IT'S PROVIDING INCREMENTAL BARRELS. THAT DON'T REALLY REQUIRE OPEC TO STEP UP. THE RELEASE STARTING IN MAY PERHAPS REFLECTS A SLOWER OUTCOME ON GETTING A POTENTIAL IRANIAN DEAL THROUGH. IT MAY SUGGEST THAT THIS OPEC HELP WILL TAKE LONGER TO COME. EVEN THOUGH IT'S A RECORD LARGE RELEASE, IT STILL DOESN'T SOLVE THE DEFICIT. EARLY MARCH BEFORE ANY DISRUPTION, THE GLOBAL DEFICIT WAS A ONE MILLION AND A HALF BARRELS PER DAY. AFTER THE LONGEST DEFICIT ON RECORD, WE ARE STILL AT ONE AND A HALF ONE MILLION BARRELS PER DAY DEFICIT. NOTHING HAS BEEN RESOLVED AT THIS JUNCTURE. KAILEY: THE U.K. IS CONSIDERING JOINING THE U.S. OIL RESERVE RELEASE PLAN SO POTENTIALLY OTHER COUNTRIES GETTING IN ON THIS AS WELL. HOW DO YOU FACTOR SHALE INTO THIS EQUATION WHICH HAS BEEN TRYING VERY HARD TO MAINTAIN CAPITAL DISCIPLINE? HOW DO YOU VIEW THE SHALE PATCH? > > ON THE COORDINATION, THERE WERE HEADLINES YESTERDAY AS WELL. I THINK THERE WAS A CALL ON FRIDAY MORNING TO PARTICIPATE. THEY ARE REALLY THE ONLY ONES THAT HAVE BIG RESOURCE. WHEN WOULD ARGUE PRICES ARE HIGHER THAN THEY WERE A MONTH AGO. THERE IS ELASTICITY. REVENUES WILL GO UP AND PRODUCTION AS A RESULT CAN GO UP. BUT LOOK AT PRICE VOLATILITY OVER THE LAST MONTH. WE HAVE GONE FROM EXTREMES. VOLATILITY UNCERTAINTY IS NOT CONDUCIVE OF SPENDING BILLION DOLLARS IN CAPEX. IF YOU ARE TO HEDGE YOUR PRODUCTION FOR 23 TODAY, YOU COST EXACTLY THE SAME AS IF YOU DIDN'T A MONTH AGO. SO THE INCREASE IN CRISIS HAS BEEN FULLY OFFSET BY THE INCREASE IN UNCERTAINTY AND WITH THE MARKET PRICING IN THE RISK OF A RECESSION NEXT YEAR AGAIN. YOU CAN SEE THE RELUCTANCE. SO WE DO EXPECT SHALE TO GROW A BIT MORE. KEEP IN MIND THAT UNCERTAINTY IS GOING TO BE A HEADWIND AND U.S. SHALE IS ALREADY OPERATING AT CAPACITY IN MANY SECTORS. AND THAT'S GOING TO TAKE TIME AND HIGH REVENUES, HENCE STICKY HIGHER OIL PRICES. THAT'S GOING TO BE A KEY BOTTLENECK FOR THE SECTOR THIS YEAR. KAILEY: THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR JOINING US. GUY: AT THE END OF THE QUARTER, WE ARE NEARLY THERE. MINUTES TO GO FOR EUROPEAN EQUITY MARKETS. THESE ARE THE NUMBERS TODAY. TO BE HONEST THESE ARE THE LEAST EXCITING NUMBERS. THE NUMBERS OVER THE LAST QUARTER OF MORE FUN. FTSE 100 IS DOWN. THE CONTINENTAL MARKETS ARE DOWN. THE ACTIONS OF THE ENERGY MARKET AND THE ACTIONS IN THE BOND MARKET. YOU ARE ACTUALLY SEEING QUITE A STRONG BID AS WE COME THROUGH THE END OF THE QUARTER WHICH MAKES SOME SENSE? AS WE SEE WHAT'S HAPPENING WITH INFLATION HERE. EUROPEAN CLOSE IS COMING UP NEXT. FROM THE END OF THE SESSION. THE END OF THE MONTH, AND OF COURSE THE END OF THE QUARTER. WHAT A QUARTER IT HAS BEEN. ON THE BACK FOOT TODAY, WE ARE COMING IN ON THE END OF THE QUARTER. PROTECTED BY COMMODITIES, IT IS ONLY DOWN .6%. THAT IS THE PICTURE TODAY. LET'S TALK ABOUT THE LAST QUARTER. THIS HAS BEEN THE MARKET ACTION. AT ONE POINT, IT CERTAINLY FELT LIKE IT. WE START OFF THE YEAR NOVEMBER AND DECEMBER, ROLLING INTO JANUARY. NOT AT A PER -- PARTICULARLY AGGRESSIVE RATE. BUT THEN THE MARKET BOUNCES. THERE IS A LOT OF HEAD SCRATCHING GOING ON, TRYING TO UNDERSTAND. THERE ARE A LOT OF THEORIES. LET'S BEGET DOWN A DIFFERENT WAY. IT IS BASICALLY THE SECTOR BREAKDOWN STORY. IT HAS BEEN SIGNIFICANT OVER THE LAST QUARTER. ENERGY SECTOR IS UP. PUTTING IN POSITIVE PERFORMANCES. IT HAS BEEN A COMMODITY STORY. RETAIL, REALLY UNDER PRESSURE. THE WAR, ALL OF THESE FACTORS ARE COMING INTO PLAY. RETAIL HAS HAD A VERY TOUGH TIME. TECHNOLOGY HAS COME BACK QUITE STRONGLY. LUXURY SECTOR HAS BEEN HIT. INDUSTRIALS, ENERGY, BIG INPUT FACTOR THERE. ALL KINDS OF THINGS GOING INTO IT. THEN YOU GET THE ISSUE OF THE DEMAND STORY AS WELL. THAT IS THE BREAKDOWN STORY. THE CBO YEAR IS INTERESTING AS WELL. YOU TO DATE, THIS IS THE PICTURE. THE FRONT END HAS MOVED SIGNIFICANTLY. ONLY 36 BASIS POINTS HERE. YOU WONDER WHETHER OR NOT WE ARE GOING TO PLAY CATCH-UP. I WANT TO WRAP THINGS UP AND SHOW YOU WHAT IS HAPPENING. THIS IS THE OPPOSITE -- SPECIFIC STOCKS STORY. LOOK AT THE REARMAMENT TRADE THIS QUARTER. PRODUCING ARMORED VEHICLES FOR THE GERMAN ARMY. IT IS DONE REALLY WELL. PRODUCING AIRCRAFT AND HELICOPTERS. THEY HAVE DONE REALLY WELL. AUTUMN IN THE MARKET, YOU HAVE THE REAL STORY EARLY ON. DOWN BY 50%, QUARTER TO DATE. SIGNIFICANT EXPOSURE INTO THE RUSSIAN MARKET. THIS QUARTER HAS BEEN ABOUT THE WAR AND INFLATION. > > ABSOLUTELY. IF YOU WANT TO SWITCH THAT FUNCTION TO THE ONE-DAY VIEW, THAT WOULD BE H & M, DOWN ALMOST 12%. SOMETHING LIKE A TV YEAR LOW. LET'S BRING IN MISS WITH MORE ON THIS STORY. RUSSIA IS THEIR SIXTH BIGGEST MARKET. HOW MUCH CAN BE BLAMED ON THE WAR, SPECIFICALLY? > > THE BIGGEST PROBLEM IS THAT THEY ARE STUCK BETWEEN A ROCK AND A HARD PLACE. IT IS WEIGHING ON ONE OF THEIR BIGGEST MARKETS, A BIG TOLL. THERE ARE CLOSURES IN CHINA AS WELL. > > SHE TOOK OVER JUST BEFORE THE PANDEMIC REALLY RIPPED INTO THIS. ONE OF THE KEY OBJECTIVES HAS BEEN TO RUN THIS BUSINESS BETTER . IS THIS A WELL-RUN BUSINESS? THEY HAVE A HUGE AMOUNTS OF INDIAN -- INVENTORY. IT ALL BECOMES REALLY DIFFICULT TO FIX. CAN SHE FIX THIS BUSINESS ALONG THE CURRENT TIMELINE THAT SHE IS TELLING INVESTORS WILL BE ACHIEVABLE? > > SHE SET UP A PRETTY AMBITIOUS GOAL. IT IS NOT PROGRESSING AS FAST AS IT COULD HAVE DONE. A NEW LOCKDOWN IN CHINA. IT IS A TOUGH SPOT TO BNN WHEN IT COMES TO RETAILERS. THEY ARE GETTING A LOT OF COMPETITION, NOT ONLY FROM THE RETAILERS. HE STEPPED TO BE MORE AND MORE SKEPTICAL ABOUT IT. IT WAS ON THE BACK OF THE REPORT. > > HOW MUCH OF A READTHROUGH CAN TRANSLATE INTO SOME OF THE OTHER RETAILERS? QUESTION H & M CAME OUT WITH THEIR REPORT. I GUESS THAT IS THE SILVER LINING HERE. THEY ARE FACING A LOT OF THESE CHALLENGES. CLOSE TO 500 STORIES. H & M IS CLOSE TO 200 AND STORE CLOSURES IN LOCKDOWN CHINA AFFECTED SIMILARLY. QUEST WE LOOK FORWARD TO THOSE REPORTS. THANK YOU VERY MUCH, INDEED. THANK YOU VERY MUCH, INDEED. LET'S TAKE A LOOK AT WHERE THE STOCKS HAVE SETTLED. I'M JUST GOING TO HAVE A QUICK LOOK AT MY TERMINAL. THE FTSE 100, THOSE ARE THE NUMBERS FOR TODAY. UP BY 1.78%. DOWN BY 6.89%. IN GERMANY, DOWN. IN SPAIN, HAVING SOME DIFFICULTIES. FROM LONDON, AS A RESULT OF ITS HIGH EXPOSURE TO THE COMMODITY, BOTH IN TERMS OF THE OIL STORY AND OTHERS AS WELL. BUT PRESIDENT BIDEN'S RELEASE OF THE OIL RESERVES MAY BRING PRICES LOWER. IT COULD BE STRONGER DEMAND. [INDISCERNIBLE] > > I EXPECT THAT WE WILL CONTINUE TO GO STRONGLY. BUT WE NEED A RESOLUTION OF THE UKRAINIAN SITUATION. GUY: THEY TEND TO HEDGE MORE THAN THEIR COUNTERPARTS, WHICH COULD DETECT THEM FOR A WHILE IN EUROPE. THE PANDEMIC IS OBVIOUSLY ONE OF THOSE. NOW WE HAVE TO FACE INFLATION AND WE HAVE TO DEAL WITH THE WAR IN RUSSIA. JOINING US FROM BRUSSELS, COMMISSIONER, THANK YOU FOR YOUR TIME. JUST STARTING TO GET BACK ON ITS FEET. THANK YOU FOR JOINING US. THE AVIATION SECTOR WAS JUST STARTING TO GET BACK ON ITS FEET AND NOW WE HAVE A WAR AND HIGH INFLATION, AND HIGH ENERGY COSTS. DO YOU THINK THIS IS AN INDUSTRY THAT NEEDS MORE HELP FROM THE EUROPEAN GOVERNMENT? > > WE HAVE HAD AN INTERESTING DISCUSSION TODAY WITH THE INDUSTRY. SEEING WHAT IS GOING ON, HOW THINGS ARE EVOLVING -- FOR EACH CRISIS, WE HAD A GOOD LOOK AT THE SITUATION AND WE TRY TO HELP WHERE POSSIBLE. WE HAVE PUT IN PLACE A LOT OF POLITICAL AND REGULATORY MEASURES, STATE AID POSSIBILITIES FOR THOSE WHO NEED IT AND LIQUIDITY. IF COMPANIES ARE IN TROUBLE, WE ARE PUTTING IN PLACE A TEMPORARY FRAMEWORK TO EMPOWER THE GOVERNMENT TO STEP IN AND HELP THOSE COMPANIES THAT HAVE SUCH A NEED. WE HAD THEM ANALYZING IT. WE ARE INVESTIGATING THIS INCREASE OF PRICES, BUT INDEED, WITH THE WAR, THE INCREASED PRICES FOR GAS AND ELECTRICITY. THEY WERE INCREASING EVEN BEFORE THE UKRAINIAN MORE. AS YOU POINTED OUT, THEY ARE HEDGING. I WOULD SAY FOR THE TIME BEING, THE IMPACT WILL NOT BE CRUCIAL, BUT IT CANNOT STAY FOR LONG. GUY: EUROPE IS BY FAR AND AWAY A FRAGMENTED MARKET, COMPARED WITH THE U.S. WE HAVE YET TO SEE THAT HERE IN EUROPE. THERE HAS BEEN SOME CONSOLIDATION, BUT MAYBE WHAT WE NEED NOW IS MORE. WHAT IS YOUR VIEW OF THIS? SHOULD THEY BE ACTIVELY ENCOURAGING CONSOLIDATION? SHOULD THEY PRODUCE SOME MORE EFFICIENT MARKETS? > > I THINK OUR AVIATION MARKET IS VERY COMPETITIVE AND PROFITABLE. IT IS LEADING, SO I DO NOT FEEL THE NEED TO INTERVENE AS A POLICYMAKER IN THIS MARKET. AN INSTRUMENT FOR FURTHER CONSOLIDATION. WE HAVE VARIOUS BUSINESS MODELS IN EUROPE, WHICH IS WHY YOU HAVE CARRIERS THAT WOULD HAVE NO COST OR BUSINESS MODELS. IT IS PRODUCING ITS SERVICES FOR CUSTOMERS. YOU TALK A LOT ABOUT REGULATION AND I THINK IT IS WORKING VERY WELL WITH THE PANDEMIC. WE HAD TO USE THE WAIVER WITH THE LIQUIDITY CRISIS. NOW, WE ARE AT 75%, COMPARED TO 2019, AND WE DO NOT EXPECT TO SEE IT GOING DOWN ON THE SLOPE OF THE SITUATION OF THE MARKET. > > CAN WE TALK ABOUT AID FOR UKRAINIAN REFUGEES? > > IT WAS ABSOLUTELY GREAT AND RESPONDING TO THE CRISIS. IT WAS VERY QUICK. WE HAVE SEEN FIRST AND FOREMOST , COMPANIES, STATE OWNED OR PRIVATE COMPANIES THAT HAVE BEEN OFFERING TRANSPORT CONNECTION FEES, TICKETS. IT GOES A LOT FOR TRANSPORTATION. THEY ORGANIZED VERY WELL, THE HUMANITARIAN AID. THIS NEEDS TO BE TRANSPORTED AND THE COMMUNITIES HAVE HELPED MOST REFUGEES, BUT THERE IS ALSO HUMANITARIAN AID. > > THANK YOU FOR GIVING US YOUR VALUABLE TIME. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. GUY: IT IS A LITTLE EARLIER THAN IT USUALLY IS. WHAT WILL GET A REACTION? WHERE IN THE DATA ARE WE GOING TO SEE THAT? JOINING US NOW, WHAT IS THE SET UP, WHERE WE MIGHT GET A REACTION? > > THE WAGE NUMBERS WILL BE IMPORTANT. IF WAGES IN UP AT ZERO AGAIN LIKE THEY WERE IN FEBRUARY, I THINK THAT WE COULD EXTEND THE RALLY THAT WE HAVE SEEN IN THE LAST COUPLE OF HOURS. CONVERSELY -- THE NEXT THING YOU KNOW, YOU WIND UP SEEING VERY SIGNIFICANT FLATTENING OF THE YIELD CURVE. > > HE COULD SEE THAT PLAYING OUT TOMORROW? IN THE LONG TERM, WE SAW $.23 A SECOND. WHAT ARE YOUR EXPECTATIONS? > > I THINK THAT WE ARE HEADED THERE. YOU LOOK AT THE PAST OF INTEREST RATES. THEY CAME OUT WITH THEIR FORECAST. 3% HANDLES NEXT YEAR, AND YOU JUST EXPECT AN ADDITIONAL INVERSION. 