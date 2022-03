00:00

We want to turn to our daily segment now highlighting the best of Bloomberg intelligence and this is an interesting one you guys because typically rising prices they've been a boon to small cap stocks. But this time it could be different. Joining us to explain is Michael Casper equity strategist for Bloomberg Intelligence. Why are we seeing sort of that big outperformance in the Russell 2000. Big upper for Italy. So for the last week or so as is a bit of a seismic shift from the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Fed's rate hike and a little bit off our minds. But going forward we measured duration of small cap stocks and large cap stocks. The duration of the Russell 2000 significantly lower than the duration of the S & P 500 and the ratio is a measure of rate risk. So you're looking at 18 years to be paid back. Your current investment in a small cap stocks versus twenty one or so years for an S & P 500 stock meaning that much less rate sensitive than the RTX. Well whenever we talk about small cap companies even some of the mid-cap companies inevitably it comes back down to questions about the balance sheet. The idea that a lot of these companies don't necessarily have the same strength on that balance sheet that some of the bigger cap companies. Do you look at the leverage and you look at all of the sort of ancillary affects of that. What leaves us to think that this should be an attractive opportunity right now Michael. Yeah. So I have a lot of fun. I'm leveraging something that they're very concerned about. And expectation for the Fed funds rate by the end of the year is about 1 4 9 percent significantly lower than it was last cycle let alone the early 2000 cycle on the high yield. Oh yes front which is how small cap companies keeps their funding costs. You're looking at about 320 basis points which is similar to last cycle's loads on that meaning that funding costs are very low.