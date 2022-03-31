Live on Bloomberg TV

Balance of Power Full Show (03/31/2022)

On Bloomberg’s ‘Balance of Power’ with David Westin, Lt. General David Deptula (Ret.) U.S. Air Force on military support for Ukraine. Nathan Sheets, Citi Global Chief Economist, on the upcoming jobs report. Frank Luntz, FIL Inc. CEO on President Biden's poll slump and Avril Benoit, Doctors Without Borders emergency communications coordinator in Ukraine, on humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. (Source: Bloomberg)

