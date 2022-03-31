Balance of Power Full Show (03/31/2022)

00:00

From the world of politics. Well I think that's the heart of what he wants but I think he needs a little red hat that says make Russia great again. It's kind of a messianic urge to the world of business. What the budget would do is it would increase taxes overall by two point six trillion dollars in new revenues. That is a massive tax increase. This is balance of power with David Westin. From Bloomberg World Headquarters in New York to our television and radio audiences worldwide. Welcome to Balance of Power. We start today with the White House where there's a big announcement already today and it wasn't directly about Ukraine but certainly indirectly it was because it was about oil and the release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. That should bring down the price of oil and the price of gas at the pump to bring us up to speed. We turn now to our Washington correspondent Joe Matthew. He is host of Sound on weekdays on Bloomberg Radio. Joe thanks so much for being with us once again from the White House. So take us through this announcement for the president. Well he supposed to speak at 130 p.m. Washington time here David to detail what we've already been reporting here at Bloomberg. We've seen a number of oil releases from this White House from the strategic reserve 50 million barrels back in November another 30 million this month following the invasion of Ukraine. But David we've never seen anything quite like this a rolling release if you will of a million barrels a month for the course of six months. Bloomberg reporting that would add up to about one hundred and eighty million barrels. If the U.S. follows that course as projected here it is unclear exactly what this will mean for prices. Triple A reporting right now. The national average for a gallon of unleaded is four dollars 24 cents. The American Petroleum Institute is saying today in reaction to this it might provide some short term relief but is far from a long term solution. David the president is going to also be announcing his invocation if you will authorization of the Defense Production Act as Bloomberg already reported yesterday to try to find and secure more minerals more elements that are used to make large scale batteries thinking lithium graphite cobalt nickel and so forth. The president will make that announcement today apparently in tandem. And there could be more where that comes from. David the release from the White House says president may also use the Defense Production Act to secure a safer cleaner energy. So stand by for more news. That's good. Big news just to go through the math here. It's a million barrels a day over 180 days six months. And that's how you get gas. One hundred and eighty million barrels. But just one moment here if you would John. The briefing yesterday we heard from the White House about intelligence supposedly we have about President Putin's relationship with his military. Yeah. That was something I don't know if this White House is trying to toy with Vladimir Putin maybe embarrass him psych him out a little bit. But they actually went to the extent according to the communications director Kate Bedingfield who briefed yesterday of declassifying this information to suggest that military and economic advisers around Vladimir Putin are afraid to tell him the truth misled him on some of the struggles that his military was facing in Ukraine. Now I'm sure he's making a few phone calls at the Kremlin to find out the truth. Andy thank you so much to Bloomberg's Joe Matthew. You can listen to Joe on SOUND ON at 8:00 5 p.m. Eastern Time every day of the week on Bloomberg Radio. We turn now to the view from the military side of this. And for that we welcome back. Retired Air Force Lieutenant General David Deptula. He's the dean of the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies. So General thank you so much for being back with us. First let's pick up on what we were just talking about. And this announcement for the White House about intelligence is not the first time the White House has been really going into intelligence information about what's going on inside Moscow. You've been involved in more than your fair share of wars. I must say you have a lot of senior experience in this. Is there a sort of a psychological operation going on psyops going on here. Well first it's great to be back on your show. David you always do a great work and it was a super listen to Joe's reporting and I think it's appropriate to give credit where credit's due. I think in this case the administration is doing a great job releasing intelligence and not keeping it under wraps and using it to our benefit. And that is using truth as a means to educate the world as well as the Russian people that Putin has surrounded himself with a sink of fans. And that's led to some of the disasters that he's been facing. So good job on the White House and the U.S. intelligence community. And I daresay the rest of the NATO intelligence community in making the proper moves with that information. So General give us your best sense. Obviously you're not privy to all the internal classified information but what's your best sense of what the situation is on the ground in Ukraine right now. How the Russians are doing how the Ukrainians are doing. Well first any notion that the Russians are scaling back its offensive operations in Ukraine should be met with great skepticism. The fact of the matter is they're not withdrawing their forces. They're simply regrouping. The other point that I think it's important to understand is it now that the conflict has exceeded a month it's moved into a sustainment phase. And that's why it's all the more important to get the U.S. and NATO to give Ukraine more powerful weaponry to take advantage of Putin's military disasters particularly since Russia's now been installed. And what that means specifically is to empower Ukraine with the weapons. It can allow them to annihilate the Russian forces that have occupied or attempting to occupy their country for example. The Russians have fired over thirteen hundred missiles now against Ukraine. It's time for Ukraine to reply in kind against Russian airfields missile launch facilities in logistics supply facilities. So what I'd recommend is its surface to surface missiles need to be added to the list of equipment that President Biden is planning to provide Ukraine along with fighter aircraft and along with drones. It can make a difference not just six pound loitering munitions that are misleadingly being called drones as well as the training to be able to employ all this kind of equipment that's fastening. That's it sounds like a significant ramping up actually putting Ukrainian forces to some extent on the offense against Russia. Is that just the defense on the defensive side. You know so much about air warfare. I think three thousand hours as a fighter pilot something like that have the surface to air missiles not surface to surface. Surface to air missiles essentially neutralize the Russian air force because we don't hear much about air raids from Russia. David is a combination of both. So far the Ukrainians have shot down about a hundred and thirty Russian aircraft and about one hundred and forty five Russian helicopters. Those shoot downs have been accomplished between air to air missiles shot by Ukrainian fighters like the MiG 29 as well as their surface to air missile systems like the EZ 300 as well as the Stingers that the United States has provided. So the United States and NATO are providing some good tools but we need to back up. My point in talking about we've moved into a sustainment phase is Ukrainians are using up those weapons against the Russians. Let me also if I may just caution something. You said that it's important to remember that the Russians are the aggressors here. And with respect to weapons there is no such thing as an offensive weapon or a defensive weapon. It's how you use that weapon. Since the Russians are the aggressors everything the Ukrainians are doing are is in defense of their country. So every weapon they use is a defensive for a defensive purpose. And I think that's very important to remember. That is a great point. I'm really glad you made that point. That's why you're a warrior and I'm not. You really understand the way this works. It's a really important thing to keep in mind. One more point here though General and you again have experience in war. What happens when you have a negotiation going on and there seems to be negotiations we don't know if they're going to go anywhere or not. At the same time there's warfare going on. What are the risks. What are the issues that are raised when you're trying to do both at the same time. Well first the Ukrainians should not let up for one second while negotiating while negotiations are proceeding the Russians are going to use negotiations to prolong the effort because they believe that time is on their side. This is why resupply of Ukraine is so important to demonstrate that the longer this goes on the more Russian forces are going to get killed. And it's important to achieve a definitive defeat of Russian forces in Ukraine because that's not only going to rob Putin of the necessary force structure to launch subsequent invasions which he clearly has planned. But it's also going to dial up internal resistance inside Russia from families who were having their sons and daughters die in combat. So the devastated mother factor can't be discounted in any country even in Russia. And so Ukrainians need to keep it up and ultimately force the Russians to come to a negotiated settlement. One last question General if I may add that in addition to what we're seeing from the military and to some extent in some negotiations we've also seen a massive attempt at sort of economic warfare and the sanctions that have been levied by the U.S. and its allies against Russia. Are we seeing any effect on the military in Russia because of those sanctions. The short answer is no. Sanctions take time to have an impact. And I believe that we need to keep the sanctions in effect but with a long haul view to collapse Putin's economy. Now Putin's a hard power realist. And we need to pull the levers tied to his ability to stay in power. And sanctions are one of those levers. In other words it's what will ultimately make the Russian population question whether Putin's actions in Ukraine are worth their support. It's always so very good to have you with us. That's retired Lieutenant General David Deptula. Coming up the city global chief economist Nathan Sheets and the US economic numbers out this morning. Are we seeing demand destruction. This is balance of power. I'm Bloomberg Television and on radio. This is balance of power on Bloomberg television or radio. I'm David Westin we always want to keep you up to date with news from all around the world. For that we turn to Mark Crumpton with first word. David thank you. The U.S. will release roughly a million barrels of oil a day from its reserves for six months. The move underscores White House concern about rising gas prices and supply shortages following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The White House calls the move unprecedented and says it will provide an historic amount of supply to serve as a bridge until the end of the year when domestic production ramps up. We'll hear more about this later today when President Biden speaks from the White House. Meantime OPEC and its allies are still refusing to engage with the energy crisis triggered by the war in Ukraine. At a meeting today the OPEC plus coalition as expected decided to stick to its schedule of gradual production increases. The cartel ratify the two hundred thirty two thousand barrel a day supply increase scheduled for May. That came before the U.S. decision to release oil from emergency stockpiles. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says Russia is not keeping its promise to scale back near the cities of Kiev eve and churn heave. Speaking at a news briefing in Brussels today he said Moscow is trying to regroup in the eastern Donbas region while maintaining pressure on Covid and other cities. Stoltenberg said NATO is still stands with Ukraine. We need to continue to supply weapons to Ukraine. Their dramas will continue to provide supply weapons to Ukraine as long as necessary. This is extremely important because Ukraine is fighting a war for freedom for democracy for our shared values. Ukraine says negotiations with Russia on a ceasefire could resume virtually tomorrow. That would pick up on face to face discussions in Turkey this week. The Omicron variant of Covid-19 may be more severe in young children than previous waves of the virus. That's according to a new Hong Kong based study which found the strain linked to more hospitalisations severe complications and deaths particularly in unvaccinated children. The researchers are urging health officials to consider vaccinations for kids under the age of 3. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts in over 120 countries. I'm Mark Crumpton. This is Bloomberg. David thank you so much. Mark we got economic numbers out for the United States earlier today and they showed the consumers spent more money. But when you adjust for inflation the number actually went down rather than up. To explain what this might tell us about the state of the economy. Welcome now. Nathan Sheets he's city global chief economist. So Doctor Sheets thank you so much for being back with. It's always great to have you. Is this an indication maybe that the economy is weakening. I think that we're seeing that the headwinds on the consumer sector are are mounting. And part of that is the inflation story and rising energy prices. I think part of that may actually be a fiscal drag so that the support from fiscal policy that has been so important for the consumer through the pandemic. It's phasing out and and starting to even turn negative. I think we're seeing some of that in these numbers and kind of putting it together. Consumer sentiment is starting to soften. Now let's not sound too negative. The consumer also has a fair amount of momentum. And so the headwinds are becoming more intense. But the momentum is still there. And how it all plays out in coming quarters is it's an open issue. You know the fiscal drag is a really important point that we forget year over year. There's not nearly as much fiscal stimulus coming into the economy. And I guess that's what you mean by fiscal drag. But I guess one of things I'm a little perplexed about is is this good news or bad news. Because we want to get inflation down. Can we get inflation down without this sort of drag. I think this is this is the question is that the Federal Reserve and economic policy in thinking about the economy they want to bring inflation down and working to bring inflation down. The economy's got a slow song but they don't want it to slow too much because then they've got to face recession rest. And so they're they're trying to find kind of that Goldilocks that's soft landing where there's some moderation but not too much moderation. So some slowing but contain slow. It is I think what we're hoping for and in the numbers. Well anything that takes us forward to tomorrow when we get the jobs numbers for United States and I guess I have a similar question can we get inflation under control. If we do not have more uninvolved unemployment. We have we have a very tight labor market at the moment. And the thing that's extraordinary about it is it's already very tight. And the ongoing demand for labor particularly in the services sector is very significant. And we're starting to see those effects passed through into higher wages and more inflationary pressure. And we continue to hope that there is a chunk of people on the sidelines that are waiting for the pandemic to be in a better place who have family obligations that may change as the pandemic improves or people who are retired that decide they want to come back. But this labor market may mean higher wages still more inflationary pressures. And that does pose a challenge to the soft landing scenario that I was describing. Well let's go back to those economic projections out of the Fed that we had a couple of weeks ago because they projected that we're going to have more inflation than we're going to have higher rates. Yet the unemployment rate would not go up at all. Is that realistic. Do you think there are enough people waiting on the sidelines that might happen. Well when Jay Powell was asked that question it was it was a very challenging answer. And I think it is difficult to get economic slowing with kind of an immaculately flat unemployment rate. Maybe that's possible. Maybe we'll be able to find some pockets of labor that are not tapped yet. But I think it's going to be challenging. And the possibility that we might see a higher unemployment rate which often builds on itself and and end generates recessionary meaningful recessionary pressures. Is is a distinct possibility here. Nathan finally you mentioned the possibility recession. What do you put that possibility at. I think that globally it's around a third. The geopolitical situation the energy situation is very severe. I think in the United States we are insulated a notch. But Alan Greenspan once said that the United States can not long remain an island of prosperity and stability in a world that's struggling. And when I think about kind of the global situation coupled with the Federal Reserve potentially hiking very rapidly maybe 1 in 4 over the next 18 months it is it is significant David. It's always such a pleasure to talk to you. Thank you Nathan. That's Nathan Sheets. The jobs report last month beat estimates. We have a very tight labor market. It is pretty clear historic recovery and everyone wants the best labor markets in a generation. This is balance of power on Bloomberg television or radio. I'm David Westin it today is the end of the quarter and what a quarter it has been to take us through just what a quarter it's been. I'm David Westin it today is the end of the quarter and what a quarter it has been to take us through just what a quarter it's been. We welcome now Abigail Doolittle. So Abigail that really encapsulates at what a quarter it's been. I mean it's just been a rocky wild ride. And if you remember at the very beginning of the year it was up up and away for stocks until the following week it wasn't. So you know volatility is really the key theme for this first quarter. But overall stocks lower but not as low as they could have been because the S & P 500 on the quarter down three point seven percent. But at one point David if you remember the S & P 500 had been down more than 10 percent. The Nasdaq 100 down more than 15 percent. So we've seen this big recovery in March for sure. Yeah. And then bonds. Well bonds that's probably quarter ever something right. Well that's kind of big actually. They lost the most value. Well that bonds were doing fine. Yeah. If you hurt bonds you were doing fine. And now that you say that I'm actually going to put in the Treasury a commodity just see because it's different if you look at it sometimes from yields. But yeah the two year yield right now the biggest spike up going back ever since records have been kept 1976. And relative to 10 year notes I'm actually just waiting for this to pull up in the Bloomberg. But yeah that's been probably even the bigger story. I mean if this the declines had stuck for stocks that would perhaps be equal. But this massive backup that we've had in yields and the you know the selling of bonds has just been incredible. Well look I'm gonna get personal here. It's a challenging quarter for you as well because you say it's all about the Fed this quarter. Certainly the Fed was a factor but we also had a macron which really affected things. And then we had a war in Ukraine. So the markets had to contend with at least three different waves of challenges. And that's probably a key driver of the volatility like volatility represents uncertainty confusion. Investors simply don't know. So there's all these different factors. But I would say it goes back to the Fed. That liquidity I mean prior to the pandemic I think that the Fed's balance sheet was called four trillion dollars. No small amount. But now nine trillion dollars. And by the way they are still buying ever so slightly. Everybody thinks that it's coming in but that liquidity is still there relative to bonds. The actual 10 year note the biggest decline going back to 2009. So not as dramatic relative in price relative to yields but either way lots and lots and lots of moves and oil. How much was it up on the quarter. Forty one percent. That's just incredible. President Biden tried to address that today. Yes. Well it'll be interesting to see what comes of that address. And it looks like there will be up based on that exclusive reporting that a release from the U.S. reserves. So great summary of course. Thanks so much to Abigail Doolittle. Coming up is President Biden's handling of the war in Ukraine helping him with his approval ratings. We're going to ask famed pollster Frank Luntz. This is Bloomberg. This is balance power. Bloomberg Television and Radio. I'm David Westin keeping up to date with news from around the world. We're going to go now to Mark Crumpton with first word. David thank you. Russia will stop gas suppliers to buyers from what it calls unfriendly states tomorrow unless they comply with its demand that payments be made in rubles. In a televised address today President Vladimir Putin said buyers will need to open ruble accounts in Russian banks if they want Russian gas. He says the ruble payments are an important step in strengthening Russia's financial situation. The United States is stepping up the pressure on Moscow over the war in Ukraine. The Biden administration announced new sanctions on Russia's economy today targeting what it said was Russia's biggest chip maker and largest exporter of microelectronics. 21 entities were hit with penalties today. A previous round of restrictions was announced by President Biden last week. CIA director William Burns has tested positive from Covid-19 and has mild symptoms. Burns who was vaccinated and boosted met with President Biden yesterday but was wearing an end. 95 mask was socially distance and was not considered a close contact to the president. The CIA says Burns will work from home and plans to return to the office after isolating for five days and testing negative for the virus. President Biden received his second booster shot yesterday. There is new research into an anti parasitic drug. DAX gained some notoriety as an alternative treatment for Covid. Ivermectin has not been authorized as a Covid therapeutic. Scientists in Brazil allowed more than thirteen hundred patients who took either the drug or placebo over three days. They found the medicine didn't help keep patients out of the hospital or lower the risk of death. That study was published in the New England Journal of Medicine. Global News 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts in over 120 countries. I Mark Crumpton. This is Bloomberg. David thank you so much Mark. President Biden has had a rather bumpy path in polls the last few months starting with the escape from Afghanistan which didn't go the way he would want. And then inflation coming on board and actually Omicron coming back. Well the question now is is that changing because of his handling of Russia's inflicting of a war on Ukraine. Because he's getting a lot of high marks from various quarters for the way the president is handling that. For some answers we turn now to Frank Luntz. He's a famed pollster and CEO of F I L Inc. So Frank thank you so much for being with us. We appreciate Ari's poll numbers coming back. Slightly and they certainly stopped the fall. You're correct that Afghanistan was the moment for him that things turned back that the public was very resentful about how we left. Saw the visuals. And David what this has taught me over the last few months and few years is how important the visual is in media. If you see a collapse a crisis that that triggers greater public movement than anything that's written in newspapers and what they saw in Afghanistan was a failure. What they see in Ukraine right now is a tragedy. It's a disaster. And people do not blame the president for that. So in fact his fall over the last three or four months has stopped. The public still does not credit him for success with inflation. They still hold him responsible for what's happening at the border. But the war in Ukraine is helping him in his attributes in his leadership traits. They're not great numbers but they aren't good numbers. And it's the only thing that by this being rated positively on at this moment. So Frank you're absolutely right. We're seeing the tragedy in Ukraine particularly places like Mariupol. We can't believe the death and destruction being wreaked there. It's just another thing we see typically on our evening news. For those of us who still watch the movie news is the prices at the gas pump. You talked about the inflation issue. We had the president come out earlier today and say we're going to release. He's about to come back. I'm sorry. He's got to come out in about an hour and we expect he's going to release a fair amount of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserves. So if you compare inflation and the way he's handling with Ukraine which is more important is of over 70 inflation. It's food and fuel and it's every single day it's every voter. Doesn't matter whether you're from Massachusetts or Montana. Inflation affects everyone. And it's hour by hour. We have to eat. We have to turn on electricity. We have to use our cars of vehicles to get to work. And that's holding back the president from assuming any kind of credibility to run. Right now the public believes that he didn't create and I to emphasize the public believes he didn't create the problems in Ukraine inflation crime immigration. They don't believe he created it but they do believe that he's failed to solve it. And our expectations for him are higher based on what he said during the campaign. Based on how he promised to govern. And quite frankly he ran as Harry Truman a centrist Democrat. He sought to govern as Franklin Roosevelt very much a progressive. And when you look at the results it feels more like Jimmy Carter. Well that's not a place that probably wants to be I think it's fair to say. Frank let me take a turn. That is something that we saw last Sunday at the Academy Awards when Will Smith went up and smacked Chris Rock on stage in front of millions and millions of people. And the that people are still talking about it. Is that a one off. Was that just specific to that particular instance and particularly to the entertainment industry. Or does it tell us something broader about our society right now. Well this is part of the culture wars and I wish they were not happening because they are too divisive. They are. People get mean about it. Will Smith is apologize to every individual with one exception. He hasn't sent said anything to young men that this is not how you behave. That if someone tells a joke you don't like or someone is offensive to you. That doesn't give you the right to it. That doesn't give you a right to do a violent act. And my fear David and this is way outside the political realm but it is certainly about American culture is that young men who follow Will Smith. He won more awards than any other actor in the in the Kids Choice Awards. He is respected by young people. He was revered by them. If he doesn't tell young men do not do this I'm afraid that you're going to see them act it out again and again his own son tweeted. This is how we do things. Well no it's not. And and culture is essential to behavior. It's essential to who we are as a country. And this is just another example of a role model. And he is a role model whether we like it or not. People do follow him of a role model doing bad behavior and not taking responsibility for it. Again it doesn't matter what he says to Chris Rock. It doesn't matter what he says to the academy. What matters is young people seeing in and acting out exactly as he did. And Chris Rock actually had his first public appearance in Boston and came out and I had I think a two minute standing ovation. And he was rather emotional about it but said it was not the time he really wanted to dress it. He hasn't really addressed it fully. At the same time these are not the only role models in our society. I wonder if there are some connections or maybe this is really a strange trying to make a connection with some of our political leaders and the way they've conducted themselves. Maybe not physically hitting one another but but the way that they use words can sometimes be an assault as well. Absolutely. Our previous president and Harry talked about women was ridiculous and reprehensible. The common president in the middle of a debate telling his opponent to shut up. This is not how Americans used to behave. This is not part of who we are but it is part of who we are. David. And I'm afraid for the future. Young people are getting all the wrong messages. There's a reason why they're acting out. There's a reason why there's an increase in violence in schools. That picture that you have up there of Will Smith acting that way. I'm afraid of what's going to happen in high schools across America. I teach in the inner city in Watts in California and I'm going to be in front of my students on Sunday. I can't wait to hear what they have to say to me. But I got to tell you if we don't learn apology if we don't learn humility. Then we've learned nothing is this is this. As a society and things are only gonna get worse for us. OK so Frank finally let me turn this around if I can. In this sense you know people say well you do so many focus groups on so many subjects. Is there an opportunity for some leader actually to step forward and take a different tack and really stand up for decency for basic manners for treating people with respect. And maybe garner some support. Absolutely. We got two people on the Republican side and two people on the Democratic side. Tim Scott the senator from South Carolina thinks and acts with his heart not with his gut. Ben Sasse from Nebraska. The senator has written books and has studied parenting. And that's more important to him than policy on the Democratic side. Mitch Landrieu. There is no living politician who loves people more and gets them and interacts with them than the former mayor of New Orleans who's now running Barack Obama's infrastructure campaign. And and either Michael Bennet the senator from Colorado or Cory Booker the senator from New Jersey. These are people who speak out of compassion rather than out of hate. Both parties have people like this. The question is will be will they be destroyed by others who only seek to divide and seek to criticize and condemn. Again David I'm nervous about our future. Frank despite your nerves as it's really great to have you with us as Frank Luntz. He is the CEO and founder of FTSE Inc. Coming up we go to Lviv Ukraine for a report on the humanitarian crisis from the emergency communications coordinator of medicine in South Frontier. This is balance of power on Bloomberg Television and radio. This is balance of power on Bloomberg Television Radio. I'm David Westin we hear about it. We see it every single day. The humanitarian disaster in Ukraine. What is being done to so many innocent civilians every single day. But there are people in Ukraine who are fighting to try to protect these people provide for them. We're going to go now to someone who represents that group of people she's ever been was she is emergency communications director for the organization we call Doctors Without Borders. They have a French name but I never took French as I just said to her. Thank you so much for being with us. You're in as I understand Levine give us a sense what's going on on the ground in Lviv. Yeah. Levine is actually very safe if you ignore the air raid sirens which sometimes happen five times a day which of course we don't. We go into the basement. But the that this is a city UNESCO heritage site where it's considered relatively safe at least if you can say anywhere in Ukraine is safe. So a lot of displaced people maybe 200000 people from other parts of Ukraine have ended up sheltering here. We're using it as a main supply base because one of the main things that medical doctors hospitals and nurses have told us around Ukraine where they have a highly developed medical system highly trained and skilled medical expertise. They have told us they lack certain things certain supplies. So we bring it in through Poland for the most part through the BS and then dispatch it out to various hotspots around the country. And the other thing that we've been able to do here as well as it's in many parts of the country is offer something that the Ukrainian physicians as skilled as they are just don't have. And that is we're trying to share our expertise in war wounded in triage in mass casualty responses and things like that. So as you have discussed you're in the field. I'm not. So I'm not sure how it works but I'm inclined to ask. Take us from the west where you are across to the east and the great nations of the level of problems that you're facing. Sure. Well you see the map of some of the places where we're working. It's not entirely complete because we're not necessarily always indicating where we're working. But you can see the view over there on the left by the Poland border. And then you have a certain number of areas around the borders. Any number of countries where you have people who have fled. The United Nations Refugee Commission says that there are just millions and millions and they tabulated every day. But in places like Poland in Hungary in Moldova you have displaced people in Ukraine itself. So that's where you have the most. And as you move further into the interior to the capital of Kiev and then onward into the east. Those are the real hot zones. And coming down to the south. You have Mariupol Mariupol being the city that is entirely encircled perhaps even completely besieged. And there are very daring rescues that are happening to try to get people out and medical supplies in and other kinds of lifesaving supplies into Mariupol largely led by the International Committee of the Red Cross which of course has that particular mandate to negotiate that sort of access. And then what we're doing is positioning our medical teams in the various places where people are likely to come out because we can then perhaps facilitate the transfer of those patients to safer places like leave where they can get higher levels of care in a relatively safe environment. So we're simulcasting on radio as well as television. So I'll just try to describe what we saw for our television audiences for our radio ISE is what we saw was some operations for medicine some French year over in the western part of the state almost on the border with Moldova going over toward Poland obviously in leave. Then also I saw down in the south around Odessa it looked like and then operations in Kiev as well talking about Mariupol which seems to be just a terrible tragedy right now. Can you get medical supplies into Mariupol at all at this point. We cannot. We have tried a number of times and I know that there is always a convoy on standby standby that is trying to make the attempt. So as I understand it there is an attempt going on right now as I say with you with the ICRC in the lead. And we very much hope that they can have that access. One of the things that we encountered when we had supplies loaded on flatbed trucks trying to reach Mariupol is that the road was just littered with mines with improvised explosive devices and things like that. And certainly you can move a little cars zigzagging through the debris on the road and the various mines but you cannot move trucks. And so for us this was a massive and devastating missed opportunity to bring supplies in. And then at the same time bring people out on the other side. Overall most of a stink about what you need to do there is related to injuries from the war. At the same time there were infectious disease issues in Ukraine before this happened. I've read about what was the medical state in Ukraine and to what extent has that been exacerbated by this war. Yeah it's a really interesting question because certainly you know a lot of the attention right now is on war wounded and trauma. What we're seeing though is that as we have seen for many many years there is with this elderly population chronic disease which now with the war is is left unaddressed to some extent while the hospitals are the Ukrainian hospitals are prioritizing the war wounded. The others who need to come in and deliver babies and children who need vaccinations and all the other care that people need. People with diabetes need their insulin. These are the areas which risk being neglected. The other thing we're seeing is that people who are older have less income maybe no car have not been able to flee cities like Kiev. And so they're at home alone. They don't have their medications or they've run out. They don't have the energy or the mobility physically to be able to go and stand in line at a pharmacy that's run out of stock. So there are all these gaps that are beginning to emerge and these are what you might call the knock on effect. So you'll have the those who are killed and injured by direct impact of the war. And then you're going to have those who become sick as an indirect impact of the war. And so that is certainly an area of focus for the medical humanitarian intervention. We're doing monumental task. Thank you so much for sharing with us this. Ben while she is emergency communications coordinator for Medicine Some Frontier and she is coming to us today from Lviv Ukraine. Coming up we're going to check in on reaction in the oil markets anticipation of President Biden's expected announcement on the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. This is balance of power on Bloomberg television and on radio. This is balance of power on Bloomberg television or radio. I'm David Westin a short time from now. President Biden is expected to make an announcement of a release of a very large amount of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. So like one million barrels a day over six months to try to address the problem of the rising price of oil. He gives a report on this move and what it could mean for oil markets. We welcome now Kevin Crowley. He's Bloomberg News reporter from Houston. So Kevin thanks for being here. Is this a drop in the bucket will make a difference. It is making a difference in the short term. Prices have dropped to 5 percent today already and we are even seeing movement in the long term oil futures curve. So it's is definitely making a difference. This is the biggest PR release in history. Three times what they said they've ever done before. And it's really it's part of a three pronged strategy here by the Biden administration to help down help bring down gasoline prices. Number one you have the SPRO release. Number two you have increased penalties on oil producers who are not using leases. And number three doubling down on their own clean energy. Biden even used the phrase weaning the U.S. off oil production altogether. In a statement. In a statement today. So this is really an aggressive move to bring down gasoline prices. So an aggressive move. Give us a sense of the timeline of those three elements. How long will it take with the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Yeah barrels to make it into the system get refined and turn up at the gas pump. How long before they can get people producing more back here in the states and how long before we get really clean energy ramped up. GROSS Here's a good question. Clearly I think the SPRO releases the is is the shortest shortest term aspect of the plan. The administration is calling for about a million barrels a day or so. Some analysts are skeptical as to whether that can actually be physically achieved. The SPRO release was not really set up to to deliver so much oil today to the industry so so quickly. The second the second prong attack to to increase Chris domestic oil producers while the domestic oil industry especially here in Texas say this is completely misguided. Increasing penalties and increasing fees on the industry is no way going to encourage encourage more production. In fact it would do the opposite. And the move to clean energy is obviously a very long term plan that is questionable as to whether the country will even will even get that mean. Weaning ourselves off of oil production is is and we have very very long way from that well together. But say these three measures certainly not going down too too well here in Texas. And it produces very very unhappy with this. They really want a constructive dialogue with the Biden administration they say rather than one that penalizes them. Yeah. In the meantime I was watching those prices at the pumps and nobody's enjoying it very much. Thank you so very much for being with us as Bloomberg's Kevin Crowley reporting on oil from Houston. Check out the balance of power newsletter that is on the terminal and it's also online. Coming up on balance of power we'll continue on Bloomberg Radio in our second hour. We'll talk to former HP CEO Carly Fiorina about how you manage risk in a very risky environment which is what we have now. And this is balance of power on Bloomberg television and on radio.