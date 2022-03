00:00

A recession in the US despite what the bond market is telling us you do not think is a base case scenario. It's not our base case scenario but clearly you have to price more risks for that happening. And in our view that the risk for that in the market are going to come actually become topical sooner rather than later. I mean we have the Fed essentially hiking more aggressively and signaling they're going to hike more aggressively into what we're seeing is decelerating growth. Now it's not slow growth but it's decelerating at a time you've got increasing stagflation very risks between Russia China potentially shutting down and all the other events and supply issues we've been dealing with. So in my view it's essentially impossible to think that the Fed can soft land this thing when they can barely do that in normal cycles. This cycle it's going to be very very difficult and particularly when we're continuing to hear these quite aggressive moves coming through in terms of what is that going to be the next hike. Looking forward you're saying very much focus here on the stag part of stagflation right. Yeah. I mean I think that's a lot of that has to do with what's priced in the markets right now. I mean we've priced in just about a 3 percent terminal rate for the Fed funds target rate. You've only had one hike so far. We do think that there's a good chance that they go 50. We'll see how the inter meeting data goes right between. Now with the market pricing should stay firm and then you get probably in pricing for another 50 coming in June. And then you know if that all goes into plan along those lines July would be a surprise. You're pricing it a lot as far as the market goes. So I think that that's enough for now. Now the front end could still be vulnerable which has currency implications as you've been discussing with Taylor Riggs and stuff. But you know further out the curve we think there's fairly well priced. But I think the point here is that you know we are wary of the inflation risks. We are pricing the central banks reacting to that in the next phase as well. What's that implication for growth down the road. Let's talk about the banks as we just mentioned there. There has been some quite significant intervention to try and bring that currency up as we know that it's about the differential between the BMJ the Fed and the fact that perhaps it's not really being seen as a safe haven at the moment and it's the war in Ukraine. You do see some further strength against the dollar here to the end. Yeah I think because it's a lot of it's based off that interest rate view as you say. I think the interest rate differentials clearly become the driving factor. You know it's the safe haven status given energy prices given the current account details when it comes to the end energy needs that they have kind of changed that dynamics. And if I think that you're going to start to see some stabilization out the curve at least in the U.S. rate market that should take some pressure off the dollar side of things. You may need to get into that first me meeting and see the Fed and what they do and how they signal before you know you can sound an all clear. So it could be some volatility here for some time. But you know the DOJ had to choose between defending their bond targets or you know creating letting yields rise in Japan to create alleviate some pressure on the yen. And they chose the monetary policy side which I think is probably right. And so they should get some help from us if we're correct. Some stabilizing in the U.S. rate curve. Again still expecting a little pressure some volatility but not kind to the extent that we've seen lately. John you did the thing is rates are going up now globally speaking generally. Of course we got some outliers. What does this mean for economies individuals corporates who are really at the moment quite highly leveraged. And does this presage the start of the big unwind. Yeah it's a really good question and obviously it's very hard to predict how things are gonna play out in the next six to twelve months of the last six to 12 months have taught us anything is that you know unpredictability is high. But you know the narrative that we're discussing is the fact that you know the next story is going to be those growth risks. And you're starting to see a little bit of fractures kind of around the edges. Again we're not calling for a recession but we think the market's going to get worried about recession not just because the curve movements but you're starting to see consumer business confidence falling off. Personal finance indicators within those across geographies you know sometimes at levels not seen since the global financial crisis. Yeah. U.S. mortgage rates are close to 2018 peak. We've only had one Fed hike and that's already there. You know softening a little bit there. You've got Europe. You're obviously at the forefront of what's going on in Ukraine. You know GDP revisions to the downside there. Now you've got China. You know we've cut a few tenths here and there. Just on some the lockdowns that are happening. So again it's just kind of like all this stuff at the margin could build up to the point that there's going to be implications for you know these aggressive hikes that are going to happen. I don't think the Fed's going to back off because they really are behind the curve on inflation and they need to fight that. So again if you're going to be really aggressive and have a different reaction function from the Fed than the past you should start to worry about the growth outlook a little bit. That's it isn't it. I mean because as this leverage of course is in place it has to be paid back. And if it does become painful at any stage it then becomes unfortunately a negative feedback loop. And the point I just want to ask you here is also people can talk ourselves into recession to. Yeah we certainly can. And you know I think that that's part of the issue a little bit in the U.S. I mean and I've seen it since I've been here in Singapore. The news is covered with stories about you know grocery prices and and gas prices petrol prices and just the you know the hit on disposable income that's happening. And if you look in the US in particular it's savings levels. You had a lot of fiscal transfers during the crisis. But the level of savings is back to where it was recovered. So you know that buffer that's there is certainly happening. So you know as the news kind of generates around this it could become self-fulfilling. Again I don't think we're there yet but I just think we need to be watchful. These dynamics start to come into place especially if you have some weight on risk assets and responses to John almost out of town on foot. So it's been great having you on. But I just wanted to get a quick word on what the potential ceasefire in Russia could mean for borders. So I'm a little skeptical along with perhaps my colleagues in Washington or my fellow Americans I should say on the political side you know we've seen these Putin make promises before and then you know not necessarily back away but you know any further action towards peace is is a positive. And you know I think it should put actually upward pressure on bond yields because if you do you are going to have kind of ongoing inflationary pressures. And if you take away the biggest growth risk on the forefront you might actually get the ECB which is further behind the rest maybe being a little bit more hawkish down the road.