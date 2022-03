00:00

What do you expect the government to announce and do you see that that kind of reaction is perhaps a bit conservative. Hi Michelle. Good morning. So yes there is an expectation that around 50 to 60 percent of the total gross borrowing program of the government of India which is approximately 40 no point three trillion rupees of fact is likely to be announced today. And well the bulk of the markets already have kind of absorb this kind of supply of potential supply in the coming weeks ahead. But it's not going to be a small amount. So depending on 50 to 60 percent the quantum can be anywhere between four to five billion dollars on a weekly basis supply. And that's going to keep the markets a little bit edgy. Actually give me a sense about how the RBI will interpret this because there is a lot of murmurings around suggesting that the central bank is falling behind the curve. What's your take. If you as you're the last policy statement by the governor and any recently he spoke at one of the events one will be able to understand and appreciate that while they do expect inflation to pull a bit higher which is what we are expecting in terms of revision in the upcoming policy. Clearly though the so-called observation that they are behind the goal seems to be a bit far fetched given that even if there was to be a rise in inflation it still seems to be just around the target range for the central bank of which effectively means. And if you compare that with the benchmark the dual rates though would be negligible. That's still positive. So I think it's going to be a wait and watch. We as a country want one of the earliest to actually stop withdrawing the quantitative easing at a time when most central banks continued to pump liquidity into the system. So I think it's going to be a gradual weaning off. There is no necessity to give a shock treatment of the system given that the demand side constraints stop hitting on inflation is still not true. He was a. Let me I guess just to that point as well because we have seen such strong central bank intervention if you look at the likes of B.J. would you expect some some positive will stronger bond buying coming through from the RBI. Well we have already seen you know the RBI announced a currency of the sell by swap for the month end which is for the next month end which is in some sort of you know was eye injection of liquidity into the system. But yes the markets will specifically look out for cues on Jihye Lee bond buying. But some sort of an operation twist in the central bank buys bonds up at the longer end and probably supplies short end funds because there is liquidity in the banking system. So something of that sort. To anchor bond deals to ensure there is a gradual rise not an abrupt rise in bond yields. I think those are the cues that the bond markets would be eagerly watching out for. We also just discussed there that the Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov is going to arrive in India this week there is a lot of speculation that the two sides could then discuss some payment systems outside Swift. Do you have any thoughts on that and potentially what we could see in terms of rupee ruble denominated payment method here. Honestly DAX has not really been a big driver in terms of the market sentiment even the capital market side or the bond market side. So any progress on that front. We're definitely hopeful that we'll be able to come home. But honestly that's not really been a show stopper from a market reaction perspective because the amount that one time in more than tons of magnitude are not very very significant. Last year in fact. Luxury just having a look at what's going on at the moment in terms of foreign investors actually being disinvesting out of out of India. And we've seen that. But you know the equity side it's been well supported by the retail part of the market. Tell me what it's going to start to attract people back. Is it essentially a solution to what's going on in Eastern Europe. Definitely the pace at which the foreign portfolio investors have been selling out of Indian equities that number far out fleeces. For example the Indian fixed income numbers for example the Olympics income numbers just about five of the six hundred million dollars. But on the equity side the numbers we highlight of that is been purely of the domestic investor sentiment which continues to be quite upbeat. So it's been a buy on dips strategy for most rupee love trend I investors in India and selectively the domestic institutional investors as well. I think people and investors clearly are looking out for drop signs of stability on the geopolitical front before they can make more meaningful allocations to the emerging markets. And within that of course India. There is no doubt that the supply there will be a small lop off. As far as the global growth is from the sun and of course India may not be an exception. Industrial continues to be one of the fastest growing economies in the world. The pace of outflows have moderated. It remains to be seen if this can actually translate into positive flows. There is still some time for that to happen.