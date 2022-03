00:00

Has given us a very very brief overview of how bad things are. Give us an idea how they really are. Well I mean the situation has never been as bad as this ever. We have a very very acute foreign exchange shortage. Inflation is going up and up. People don't have any of the basic essentials that accuse for gas for petrol for milk foods for all of that. The word on the street is that the government should go. There are spontaneous protests being organized by citizens all around Colombo. The main opposition parties brought in major rallies in Colombo. They feel that the government has lost credibility that the government does not know what to do or how to do it in respect of this current crisis. It's really bad as far as the people are concerned. They're seething with anger as much as anything else. There is a sense is there not that that it's out of their hands or is it out of their hands. Or is it really a country now suffering from perhaps a rampant corruption. Well yes it is a country that is suffering from a fair amount of corruption in terms of change of government. A change of policy direction etc. Constitutionally we cannot have another presidential election due sometime next year where the president can call an election as long as he wants to stand again for the presidency. As far as the general election is concerned but the government has a two thirds majority and therefore it's a question of whittling away. Getting them out of that two thirds majority situation to below a simple majority forcing a vote of no confidence and then perhaps having an election on that basis. So today we are seeing vision here of citizens protesting do you expect that to get worse as we see this potential threat that you just mentioned there to the governments a majority. Absolutely. I mean if it gets worse you're going to get more of these protests but the organized ones by the political parties as well as the spontaneous outbursts of opposition from the normal citizenry. But it must lead to a political objective. And this is why this whole caution of as to whether one can have a election or as to whether all parties can come together on a clear economic policy direction and work together implement it. Those are the key questions facing the country at the moment. And when you say that clear economic direction what kind of moves are we seeing from the central bank and what further moves can they do to try and control prices here. Well the big issue has been the sort of adamant refusal of the government to go to the International Monetary Fund for a debt restructuring deal. I mean each has been paying the international financier their debt repayments but it has as a consequence sacrificed the ability of the ordinary person to be able to get essentials and get money in their pockets. Inflation is far too high. It has something like 20 odd percent at the present moment. So what we need here is a structured sort of a debt restructuring program with the IMF. And certainly there are going to be conditions which maybe politically and economically is somewhat unacceptable. But we have put ourselves into a situation where it's got to get worse perhaps before it gets better. Yeah let's talk about what sort of moves we could see from other countries too can China or India for example do more to help. Well I mean so far it has been the Indians and the Chinese who have bailed us out but bailed us out on a very ad hoc basis. Now the argument has been is is that the Chinese are going to provide that protection. But of course there are limits to what China can do if they're trying to bail Sri Lanka out. They'll have a huge queue of other countries as well who want to bear. Who would want to be bailed out. India as being the regional power I suppose does not want to see Sri Lanka collapse and therefore will come in. However all of both of them I think are talking in terms of look this is not a short term solution type of situation. You have to go for the debt restructuring. You have to go to the IMF. Once you do that you will have access to international finance which you do not have at the present moment. I guess so. Okay. And has this crisis essentially bombs increased the inequality of the populace in Sri Lanka and also gender inequality too. Absolutely. There are some statistics that suggest that over 500 million people have now gone into the official sort of poverty line. When a met with Sri Lanka was saying that you know look we are a high middle income country or at least we are very definitely a middle income country. And yes I mean the situation of female headed households is particularly bad. PARKER Yes it is the return of tourism help some widely and kind of I guess trying to bridge that inequality too when we start to see more money coming in from outside. Well I think the government probably assumed that after calling it that tourism will begin to improve and that it would sort of bail them out of an extremely sticky situation. But then our major tourists were coming from Russia and Ukraine. And that has been affected as well. So that that has been one of the key impacts. It's a sort of double whammy as it were with the Covid situation and the war in Ukraine. So we don't have much relief on the horizon. And therefore I don't think we have an alternative but to go to the IMF and of course that'll take at least six months to kick in.